Prep golf: Sectional girls golf starts today at FCC

The first OHSAA tournaments of the school year get underway this week as Division II sectional girls golf tournaments take place today while Division II and III boys sectionals begin on Thursday at sites across northwest Ohio.

Lakota returning all-Ohioan Kyleigh Dull headlines the group of area teams and players competing at today’s Division II girls sectional at Fostoria Country Club.

Teams and individuals from Tiffin Calvert, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, North Baltimore, Old Fort and Van Buren are also scheduled to compete in Fostoria.

The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s Division II girls district tournament at Sycamore Springs.

Area Division III boys teams will be playing at five sites Thursday.

Van Buren will be seeking to win yet another sectional title when the Black Knights play at Sycamore Springs Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.

Arcadia and New Riegel will also compete alongside Van Buren at Sycamore Springs.

Tiffin Calvert and Old Fort are at the Valley View Sectional. Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota and North Baltimore will play at the Green Hills Sectional in Clyde.

The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s Division III district boys tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

In Division II, the top three teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s Division II district tournament at Red Hawk Run.

Northern 10 Conference champ Upper Sandusky, led by returning all-Ohioan Brett Montgomery, is one of the team to watch at the Country Acres Sectional. Elmwood and Fostoria will also compete at Country Acres.

Division III Boys

AT GREEN HILLS GOLF COURSE

Crestline, Danbury, Gibsonburg, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, Margaretta, North Baltimore, Northwood, Fremont St. Joseph, Sandusky St. Mary’s, Woodmore.

AT VALLEY VIEW GOLF COURSE

Buckeye Central, Tiffin Calvert, Ashland Crestview, Mohawk, New London, Plymouth, Old Fort, Ridgemont, Riverdale, Seneca East, Norwalk St. Paul, Western Reserve, Wynford.

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

Ada, Allen East, Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Colonel Crawford, Columbus Grove, Leipsic, McComb, New

Riegel, Upper Scioto Valley, Van Buren, Waynesfield-Goshen.

AT EAGLE ROCK GOLF COURSE

Antwerp, Ayersville, Convoy Crestview, Fairview, Fort Jennings, Hicksville, Holgate, Kalida, Liberty-Benton, Miller City, Ottoville, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Wayne Trace.

AT COLONIAL GOLFERS CLUB

Arlington, Fort Recovery, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic, Lincolnview, Marion Local, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Parkway, Lima Perry, Spencerville, St. Henry, Delphos St. John’s, Lima Temple Christian.

Division II Boys

AT COUNTRY ACRES GOLF CLUB

Lima Bath, Bryan, Coldwater, Elmwood, Fostoria, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding, St. Marys Memorial, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert.

Division II Girls

AT CELINA LYNX GOLF COURSE

Arlington, Allen East, Lima Bath, Bluffton, Coldwater, Convoy Crestview, Fort Jennings, Fort Recovery, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic, Lincolnview, Marion Local, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Ottoville, Paulding, Ridgemont, St. Henry, Delphos St. John’s, St. Marys Memorial, Wayne Trace.

AT FOSTORIA COUNTRY CLUB

Tiffin Calvert, Clyde, Danbury, Eastwood, Elmwood, Genoa, Gibsonburg, Hopewell-Loudon, Lake, Lakota, Margaretta, North Baltimore, Northwood, Oak Harbor, Old Fort, Sandusky Perkins, Port Clinton, Sandusky St. Mary’s, Van Buren, Woodmore.

AT VALLEY VIEW GOLF COURSE

Bellevue, Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Ashland Crestview, Edison, Huron, Kenton, Mohawk, New London, Ontario, Plymouth, Seneca East, Shelby, Norwalk St. Paul, Upper Sandusky, Vermillion, Western Reserve, Willard, Wynford.

AT COUNTRY ACRES GOLF CLUB

Antwerp, Archbold, Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, Evergreen, Fairview, Hicksville, Hilltop, Holgate, Kalida, Leipsic, Liberty-Benton, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Miller City, Otsego, Ottawa Hills, Patrick Henry, Parkway, Rossford, Tinora, Wauseon.

