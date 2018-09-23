Prep sports: Arcadia champion at C-R Invitational

RAWSON — Tori Green and Lea Pessell put away 24 and 23 kills on the day, respectively, as Arcadia won three matches and claimed the championship in Saturday’s Cory-Rawson Invitational volleyball tournament.

The Redskins rallied to top Van Buren 23-25, 25-20, 25-20 in the title match after beating Lima Temple Christian 25-17, 25-15 and Vanlue 25-6, 25-8.

Green added six aces and six blocks, and Pessell notched seven blocks as Arcadia improved to 11-4.

Samantha Burnett handed out 41 assists and Caity Cramer added 33 assists. Sydney Ramsey led the Redskins in the back row with 35 digs.

Van Buren finished at 11-5 after Emma Reineke knocked down 22 kills and served for eight aces.

Vanlue (9-6) went 1-2 as Maliah Snook had 21 kills and Audrey Phillips added 44 assists.

ARCADIA (11-4)

POINTS: Mallory Laveglia 25, Tori Green 23, Samantha Watkins & Caity Cramer 18. SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 24-24, Green 32-33, Laveglia 31-32. ACES: Green 6, Cramer & Laveglia 5. KILLS: Green 24, Pessell 23, Watkins 15. SPIKING: Watkins 37-39, Morgan Squire 21-23, Lyndee Ward 35-41. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett 41, Cramer 33, Squire 2. SETTING: Cramer 97-97, Squire 11-11, Burnett 87-89. DIGS: Sydney Ramsey 35, Watkins 21, Laveglia 15. BLOCKS: Lea Pessell 7, Green 6, Ward 2.

van buren (11-5)

SERVING: Lindsey Shaw 27-27 Emma Reineke 35-37. ACES: Reineke 8, Faith DeWalt 5, Annika Rinehart & Maddy Marks 3. KILLS: Reineke 22, Mackenzie Saltzman 13, Marks 12. ASSISTS: Shaw 60, Rinehart 2. DIGS: Marks 42, Shaw 30, Saltzman 28. BLOCKS: Sydney Leeper 5.

VANLUE (9-6)

POINTS: Emma Biller 22, Emma Franks 15, Lauren Kin 13. SERVING: Audrey Phillips 21-21, Bethany Smith 11-12, Biller 31-33. ACES: Franks 6, Biller 5, Audrey Phillips 3. KILLS: Maliah Snook 21, Smith 13, Biller 11. SPIKING: Smith 33-38, Snook 61-69, Biller 32-41. ASSISTS: Phillips 44, Lauren Kin 4. SETTING: Kin 10-10, Phillips 161-163. DIGS: Biller 21, Kin 19, Franks 17. BLOCKS: Snook 7, Franks 3.

match scores

Arcadia def. Lima Temple Christian 25-17, 25-15; Arcadia def. Vanlue 25-6, 25-8; Arcadia def. Van Buren 23-25, 25-20, 25-20; Miller City def. Cory-Rawson 25-13, 25-16; Van Buren def. Miller City 25-16, 25-23; Miller City def. Vanlue 25-17, 13-25, 25-19; Vanlue def. Lima Temple Christian 25-20, 25-19.

ELGIN TOURNAMENT

MARION — Hopewell-Loudon’s volleyball team finished second at Saturday’s Marion Elgin Comet Classic.

The Chieftains (9-7) knocked off Ridgemont 25-15, 25-11 and dropped a pair of matches to Willard, falling 18-25, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-15, 25-20.

Abbi Roerdink dished out 44 assists with two blocks, Chelsey Depinet had 12 digs, Hannah Welly had 13 kills and Peyton Hoover chipped in nine kills for Hopewell-Loudon. Olivia Savidge (3 blocks) and Chanelle Lyons both slammed four kills.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon def. Ridgemont 25-2, 25-20; Hopewell-Loudon def. Willard 28-26, 25-20; Hopewell-Loudon def. Williamsport Westfall 23-25, 25-22, 25-12.

FHS tennis wins

NAPOLEON — Fostoria’s girls tennis team moved closer to the .500 mark as the Redmen edged Napoleon 3-2 in nonconference action on Saturday.

The biggest win of the day came at No. 2 singles from Fostoria’s Mya Weimerskirch.

Weimerskirch topped Napoleon’s Ali Roth 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 in a pair of tiebreakers.

Abrianna Swartz got a win for the Lady Red (6-8) at No.3 singles as she stopped Elizabeth Gribler 6-3, 6-2.

Fostoria’s other victory came at No. 1 doubles as Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure stopped Andrea Irving and Jaidah Torres 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 1 singles, Napoleon’s Aliza Lanbenau defeated Naija Miller 6-1, 6-1 and Fostoria’s Raelyn Hoffman and Shay Olin dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Napoleon’s Aubrie Espinoza and Thea Perdew at No. 2 doubles.

Girls soccer

ELIDA 5

VAN BUREN 1

ELIDA — Five players scored for Elida, which cashed in on all but four of its shots on goal, in a 5-1 victory over Van Buren on Saturday in nonconference girls soccer.

Jency Jenkins, Rheanna Schomber, Cienna Kuhn, Micah Wassink and Hayleigh Bacome recorded goals for the Bulldogs (7-1-1). Erika Suever stopped a pair of shots in goal.

Mady Parker scored the only goal for the Black Knights (4-3-2) with an assist from Zoe Horne.

Goalkeeper Jewelyn Hutchison made four saves for Van Buren.

goals: (VB) Mady Parker; (Eli) Jency Jenkins, Rheanna Schomber, Cienna Kuhn, Micah Wassink & Hayleigh Bacome 1. (VB) Mady Parker 1. Assists: (VB) Zoe Horne 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 3, Elida 9. saves: (VB) Jewelyn Hutchison 4; (Eli) Erika Suever 4.

records: Van Buren 4-3-2, Elida 7-1-1.

Van Buren golfers win

ARLINGTON — McComb’s Ross Wenzinger was the medalist and the Van Buren boys golf team walked away with the Allen East Sycamore Springs Invitational title Saturday.

The Black Knights won the boys tournament with a 352-362 margin over second-place Upper Scioto Valley. Bluffton (371) was third followed by North Baltimore (379), McComb (382), Carey (382), Allen East (390), Leipsic (392), Lima Bath (420), Van Buren “B” 425, Allen East “B” 510 and Lima Senior 534.

Wenzinger’s 79 led the field. Van Buren’s A.J. Overmyer and Grayson Temple, along with Upper Scioto Valley’s Brady Hipsher were next with 83s.

Brayden Miller and Ethan Tanner led Carey by shooting 95 and 97,respectively. Dylan Grothaus had a 100 and Kole Phillips a 105.

Lima Central Catholic dominated the girls tournament by beating runner-up Toledo Notre Dame 327-356. Bluffton (410) was third followed by North Baltimore (437), Defiance (488), Allen East (490) and Lexington (502).

LCC’s Mary Kelly Mulcahy was the tournament medalist. Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig finished fifth.

Complete results from the tournament were unavailable.

