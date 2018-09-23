Prep football: Calvert defeats Fremont St. Joe

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert’s Austin Jones rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday in leading the Senecas to a 44-7 romp over Fremont St. Joseph in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Jones scored on 34- and 33-yard runs to put Calvert up 14-0 in the first quarter. The senior back added a 6-yard TD run to make it 28-7 at the half and capped his offensive night with a 9-yard dash with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

Calvert quarterback Trent Cooper completed 9 of 12 passes for 98 yards and added 101 yards rushing, 14 of them coming on a TD run midway through the fourth quarter.

Nic Somodi returned a fumble 35 yards for a score and Quinten Ronski booted a 37-yard field goal as Calvert improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the SBCRD.

Chase Harrison’s 22-yard pass to Grant Stepanic four minutes into the second quarter accounted for the lone score for Fremont St. Joe (2-3, 0-2 SBCRD).

Fremont St. Jopseph 0 7 0 0 — 7

Tiffin Calvert 14 14 9 7 — 44

First Quarter

TC — Jones 34 run (Ronski kick)

TC — Jones 33 run (Ronski kick)

Second Quarter

FSJ — Stepanic 22 pass from Harrison (Baez kick)

TC — Somodi 35 fumble return (Ronski kick)

TC — Jones 6 run (Ronski kick)

Third Quarter

TC — Ronski, FG, 37 yards

TC — Jones 9 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

TC — Cooper 14 run (Ronski kick)

