Monday’s scoreboard
Prep Football
Saturday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert 44, Fremont St. Joseph 7
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 43, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 6
Bellaire 41, Rayland Buckeye 6
Can. South 26, Salem 14
Cin. Clark Montessori 36, Cin. N. College Hill 16
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21, Glouster Trimble 20
Cin. Riverview East 26, Cin. College Prep. 6
Cin. Summit Country Day 30, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26
Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Cin. Elder 7
Day. Dunbar 22, Cin. Woodward 20
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12
Hudson WRA 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 28
Hunting Valley University 50, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28
Landmark Christian 34, Franklin Middletown Christian 13
Magnolia, W.Va. 28, Bellaire St. John 6
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Warren JFK 14
Warren Harding 38, Youngs. Ursuline 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 105 50 .677 —
y-New York 95 60 .613 10
Tampa Bay 87 68 .561 18
Toronto 71 85 .455 34½
Baltimore 45 110 .290 60
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 68 .558 —
Minnesota 72 83 .465 14½
Detroit 63 93 .404 24
Chicago 61 94 .394 25½
Kansas City 54 102 .346 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 98 57 .632 —
Oakland 94 62 .603 4½
Seattle 85 70 .548 13
Los Angeles 75 81 .481 23½
Texas 66 89 .426 32
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 13, Texas 0
Oakland 3, Minnesota 2
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 5, Oakland 1
Boston at Cleveland, late
Monday’s Games
Houston (Keuchel 11-11) at Toronto (Estrada 7-13), 7:07
Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10
Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40
Houston at Toronto, 7:07
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 88 68 .564 —
Philadelphia 78 77 .503 9½
Washington 78 78 .500 10
New York 73 83 .468 15
Miami 62 93 .400 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 91 64 .587 —
Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2½
St. Louis 87 69 .558 4½
Pittsburgh 78 76 .506 12½
Cincinnati 66 91 .420 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 69 .558 —
Colorado 85 70 .548 1½
Arizona 79 77 .506 8
San Francisco 72 84 .462 15
San Diego 62 94 .397 25
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Results
Miami 6, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6
Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2
Colorado 2, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0
Monday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05
Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15
Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40
San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40
Miami at Washington, 7:05
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15
Sunday’s Boxscores
Royals 3, Tigers 2
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 5 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 1 0
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 Christ. dh 3 0 1 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1
S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b-ss 4 1 1 0
H.Dzier 1b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 2b 4 0 1 0
A.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 0 Greiner c 2 0 1 0
R.Hrrra 2b 4 1 2 0 H.Cstro pr 0 0 0 0
Gllgher c 4 0 1 2 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 1
Kozma ss 2 0 0 0
Adduci ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 30 2 6 2
Kansas City 100″002″000 — 3
Detroit 000″100″001 — 2
DP–Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 8, Detroit 7. 2B–Mondesi (13). 3B–Merrifield (3). HR–Mondesi (12). SB–R.Herrera (3). SF–Castellanos (2), V.Reyes (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller (W,9-6) 7 3 1 1 3 2
McCarthy H,15 1 1 0 0 0 0
Peralta (S,13-13) 1 2 1 1 1 1
Detroit
Norris 5 6 1 1 2 3
VerHagen (L,3-3) 1 3 2 2 0 1
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hall 2 1 0 0 0 2
WP–Keller 2. Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Adrian Johnson. Second, Brian Gorman. Third, Nic Lentz. T–2:47. A–24,230 (41,297).
Marlins 6, Reds 0
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler lf 3 0 0 0 Riddle ss 5 0 2 0
Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 Dean lf 5 0 1 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Glloway lf 0 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 0 0
Brnhart 1b 3 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 1 0
Ervin rf 3 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Rcinski p 0 0 0 0
G.Grrro cf 3 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 2 3 0
Lrenzen p 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 2 1
M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 4 2 3 3
Romano p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 3 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 1
D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 37 6 14 5
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Miami 004″020″00x — 6
E–Gennett (11), Casali (4). DP–Cincinnati 2, Miami 1. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Miami 9. HR–Wallach (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Lorenzen (L,3-2) 4 9 4 4 2 0
Romano 2/3 3 2 1 0 1
Peralta 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miami
Richards (W,4-9) 7 3 0 0 1 9
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rucinski 1 1 0 0 0 0
WP–Romano 2. Umpires–Home, Ben May. First, Cory Blaser. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, Gary Cederstrom. T–2:30. A–13,595 (36,742).
Saturday’s Boxscores
Marlins 5, Reds 1
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 2 1 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 1
M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 1 1
Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 3 1 2 3
DSclfni p 2 0 0 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 0
G.Grrro ph 1 1 1 1 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Glloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 7 5
Cincinnati 000″000″010 — 1
Miami 000″203″00x — 5
E–DeSclafani 2 (3). DP–Miami 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. 2B–Realmuto (30). HR–G.Guerrero (1), Dean (4). CS–Suarez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani (L,7-7) 5 2/3 6 5 3 1 10
Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Urena (W,8-12) 5 2/3 3 0 0 1 2
Garcia H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 2 1 1 1 0 0
Conley 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider (S,5-10) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th HBP–by Urena (Peraza). Umpires–Home, Gary Cederstrom. First, Ben May. Second, Cory Blaser. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–2:22. A–12,559 (36,742).
Tigers 5, Royals 4
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 2 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 3 0 0 1 Christ. lf 4 1 1 0
A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 1 Cstllns dh 4 1 3 0
S.Perez dh 4 1 1 1 V.Mrtin 1b 1 0 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg pr-2b 2 0 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b-1b 4 1 3 2
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 Mahtook rf 4 1 1 2
Bre.Phl rf 3 1 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0
Kozma ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 35 5 12 4
Kansas City 100″100″011 — 4
Detroit 101″100″02x — 5
DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 2, Detroit 8. 2B–Merrifield (42), Castellanos (45), Goodrum (29). 3B–Merrifield (2), Kozma (1). HR–A.Gordon (12), S.Perez (27), Mahtook (9). CS–Merrifield (10). SF–Mondesi (1). S–Ro.Rodriguez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis 6 8 3 3 1 5
Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hammel (L,3-14) 1 3 2 2 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann 7 3 2 2 2 5
Jimenez W,5-4 BS,4 1 2 1 1 0 1
Greene (S,31-37) 1 1 1 1 0 1
WP–Junis 3. Umpires–Home, Nic Lentz. First, Tripp Gibson. Second, Adrian Johnson. Third, Brian Gorman. T–2:42. A–24,815 (41,297).
Indians 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings,
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 2 Lindor ss 5 0 2 2
Kinsler 2b 6 0 0 0 Brntley lf 6 0 3 1
Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 2 1 0 0
J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 5 1 2 1
Mreland dh 2 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0
Lin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0
S.Trvis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 1 1 0
Holt 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0
Pearce ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Swihart c 5 1 1 1 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 5 1 1 0 Gomes c 5 1 2 1
R.Davis pr 0 1 0 0
Kipnis cf 2 0 1 0
G.Allen pr-cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 40 4 8 4 Totals 40 5 12 5
Boston 001″100″020″00 — 4
Cleveland 021″100″000″01 — 5
E–J.Ramirez (13), Bogaerts (9). DP–Boston 1. LOB–Boston 10, Cleveland 12. 2B–Bradley Jr. (31), Gomes (25). HR–Devers (19), Swihart (2). SB–R.Davis (21), G.Allen 2 (17). CS–Holt (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello 5 8 4 3 2 1
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Johnson 3 0 0 0 4 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pomeranz (L,2-6) 0 3 1 1 1 0
Cleveland
Clevinger 5 3 2 2 5 6
Perez H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2
Miller H,9 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
Hand BS,7 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
Edwards 1 1 0 0 0 0
Olson (W,2-1) 2 0 0 0 0 2
R.Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 7th B.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 10th HBP–by Clevinger (Holt). WP–Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Jordan Baker. T–3:46. A–35,095 (35,225).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .329; Altuve, Houston, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Brantley, Cleveland, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .299.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Betts, Boston, 121; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 100; Springer, Houston, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Stanton, New York, 95.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Cruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.
HITS–Merrifield, Kansas City, 184; Martinez, Boston, 182; Castellanos, Detroit, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Segura, Seattle, 171; Betts, Boston, 170; Brantley, Cleveland, 170; Bregman, Houston, 166; Haniger, Seattle, 164; Altuve, Houston, 163.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Betts, Boston, 44; Andujar, New York, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 39.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–KDavis, Oakland, 45; Martinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; RDavis, Cleveland, 21.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 4 tied at 15.
ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Severino, New York, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Morton, Houston, 197.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .322; Gennett, Cincinnati, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 111; Yelich, Milwaukee, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 107; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Turner, Washington, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Harper, Washington, 98; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 99; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; 2 tied at 93.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 186; Markakis, Atlanta, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 180; Yelich, Milwaukee, 178; Peraza, Cincinnati, 177; Turner, Washington, 173; Blackmon, Colorado, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Baez, Chicago, 168; Story, Colorado, 164.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 35.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Difo, Washington, 7.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; 3 tied at 32.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 42; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 29; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.
PITCHING–Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9; 4 tied at 13.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Godley, Arizona, 180; Wheeler, New York, 179.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55
Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83
Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89
Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74
Thursday’s RESULT
Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17
Sunday’s RESULTS
Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6
N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22
Miami 28, Oakland 20
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6
Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21
Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16
Baltimore 27, Denver 14
Washington 31, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27
New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT
L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23
Seattle 24, Dallas 13
Chicago 16, Arizona 14
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
Thursday’s game
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Sunday’s games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1
Miami at New England, 1
Detroit at Dallas, 1
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20
Open: Washington, Carolina
Monday, Oct. 1 game
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 5 4 0 1 9 17 11
Toronto 4 4 0 0 8 16 7
Detroit 4 4 0 0 8 14 9
Montreal 4 3 1 0 6 13 10
Florida 4 2 2 0 4 12 15
Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 13
Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 12 11
Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 15 12
Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 16 12
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 15 3
Pittsburgh 4 1 2 1 3 13 12
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 10 14
Columbus 5 1 4 0 2 9 20
New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9
Washington 4 0 3 1 1 6 17
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 14 8
Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 14 14
Dallas 3 2 0 1 5 11 8
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 13
Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 8 10
Minnesota 4 1 3 0 2 11 8
Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 1 12
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 24 9
Edmonton 4 3 1 0 6 21 14
Arizona 4 3 1 0 6 16 13
Calgary 6 2 2 2 6 20 21
San Jose 3 2 0 1 5 15 9
Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16
Los Angeles 4 0 3 1 1 10 19
Anaheim 3 0 3 0 0 5 17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 3
Minnesota 7, Colorado 0
Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2
Toronto 3, Buffalo 2
Detroit 4, Boston 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT
Arizona 6, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, San Jose 4, SO
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 5, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 3
Monday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9
Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9
Colorado at Vegas, 10
Arizona at Anaheim, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus vs. Buffalo at Clinton Arena, 7
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Washington at St. Louis, 8
Carolina at Nashville, 8
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9
San Jose at Calgary, 9
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Boston, 7
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36
New York 18 7 5 59 55 32
New York City FC 14 8 8 50 52 39
Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38
Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45
Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 11 35 43 45
Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57
Chicago 7 15 7 28 43 54
Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36
Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43
Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45
Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49
Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32
LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59
Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56
Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57
Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43
Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55
San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday’S RESULTS
Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Atlanta United FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Chicago 2, New England 2, tie
Columbus 2, Colorado 1
Houston 0, Orlando City 0, tie
New York City FC 1, Montreal 1, tie
Minnesota United 3, Portland 2
Sunday’S RESULTS
Philadelphia 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
LA Galaxy 3, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s games
Chicago at New York City FC, 7
Saturday’s games
Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Montreal at D.C. United, 7
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30
New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8
San Jose at Houston, 8:30
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30
Sunday’s game
Atlanta United FC at New York, 1
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (60) 4-0 1523 1
2. Georgia 4-0 1422 2
3. Clemson (1) 4-0 1409 3
4. Ohio St. 4-0 1363 4
5. LSU 4-0 1238 6
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1201 5
7. Stanford 4-0 1143 7
8. Notre Dame 4-0 1067 8
9. Penn St. 4-0 1001 10
10. Auburn 3-1 987 9
11. Washington 3-1 946 10
12. West Virginia 3-0 923 12
13. UCF 3-0 727 16
14. Michigan 3-1 698 19
15. Wisconsin 3-1 662 18
16. Miami 3-1 571 21
17. Kentucky 4-0 541 NR
18. Texas 3-1 308 NR
19. Oregon 3-1 297 20
20. BYU 3-1 270 25
21. Michigan St. 2-1 256 24
22. Duke 4-0 244 NR
23. Mississippi St. 3-1 241 14
24. California 3-0 118 NR
25. Texas Tech 3-1 106 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise St. 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma St. 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego St. 5, Arizona St. 4.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 4-0 1597 1
2. Clemson (2) 4-0 1497 2
3. Georgia 4-0 1473 3
4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1431 4
5. Oklahoma 4-0 1300 5
6. LSU 4-0 1234 6
7. Stanford 4-0 1206 7
8. Notre Dame 4-0 1135 8
9. Penn State 4-0 1108 9
10. Auburn 3-1 997 11
11. Washington 3-1 959 12
12. West Virginia 3-0 946 13
13. Wisconsin 3-1 776 16
14. Central Florida 3-0 705 18
15. Michigan 3-1 603 21
16. Miami (Fla.) 3-1 554 20
17. Kentucky 4-0 531 NR
18. Michigan State 2-1 376 23
19. Mississippi State 3-1 311 14
20. Oregon 3-1 281 19
21. Oklahoma State 3-1 199 15
22. Texas 3-1 171 NR
23. Duke 4-0 170 NR
24. Virginia Tech 2-1 160 10
25. Boise State 2-1 145 24
Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 141, South Florida 113, Syracuse 83, Colorado 73, TCU 67, North Carolina State 61, Texas Tech 56, South Carolina 52, California 38, Washington State 34, Florida 29, Texas A&M 29, Appalachian State 25, Iowa 23, Cincinnati 22, North Texas 17, Missouri 14, Maryland 9, Arizona State 8, Boston College 8, Southern California 8, San Diego State 6, Troy 5, Army 4, Arkansas State 3, Virginia 3, Buffalo 2, Utah 2.
Saturday’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 28
Alderson-Broaddus 45, Glenville St. 17
Alfred 38, Cortland St. 33
Allegheny 25, Ohio Wesleyan 17
Amherst 37, Hamilton 14
Bloomsburg 28, Shippensburg 24
Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46
Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13
CCSU 24, Fordham 13
California (Pa.) 40, Edinboro 35
Carnegie-Mellon 42, St. Vincent 27
Clarion 14, Gannon 9
Coast Guard 38, Norwich 35
Colgate 45, Lafayette 0
Columbia 23, Georgetown 15
Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14
Dean 42, Becker 15
Delaware Valley 41, Alvernia 10
Emory & Henry 52, Rochester 17
Endicott 27, Hobart 24
Framingham St. 28, Mass. Maritime 13
Franklin & Marshall 14, Susquehanna 7
Frostburg St. 34, Rowan 7
Ithaca 21, St. John Fisher 14
Johns Hopkins 62, Dickinson 14
LIU Post 38, Bentley 3
Lock Haven 44, East Stroudsburg 41
Lycoming 27, Fairleigh Dickinson 21
MIT 34, Catholic 24
Mass.-Dartmouth 21, Plymouth St. 16
McDaniel 25, Gettysburg 0
Middlebury 37, Bowdoin 24
Misericordia 47, Wilkes 45
Muhlenberg 62, Juniata 7
New Haven 44, Merrimack 18
Nichols 43, Alfred St. 7
Notre Dame Coll. 47, Concord 22
Penn 30, Lehigh 10
Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9
RPI 44, Buffalo St. 14
S. Connecticut 42, Stonehill 21
S. Virginia 14, Kean 9
Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14
Shepherd 27, W. Virginia St. 7
Springfield 17, WPI 14
St. Anselm 29, American International 21
Stevenson 38, King’s (Pa.) 17
Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10
Syracuse 51, UConn 21
Trinity (Conn.) 59, Bates 16
U. of Toronto 35, Maine Maritime 14
UMass 49, Charlotte 31
Union (NY) 49, Curry 6
Ursinus 21, Moravian 14
Villanova 49, Bucknell 7
W. Connecticut 40, Salve Regina 21
W. New England 59, Anna Maria 7
Waynesburg 10, Geneva 7
Wesley 43, William Paterson 7
West Chester 42, Millersville 16
West Liberty 23, Virginia-Wise 17
West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6
Westfield St. 42, Worcester St. 22
Westminster (Pa.) 21, Bethany (WV) 3
Widener 69, Albright 0
Williams 36, Colby 14
Yale 30, Cornell 24
SOUTH
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
Albany St. (Ga.) 14, Lane 7
Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20
Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7
Auburn 34, Arkansas 3
Berry 38, Centre 35, OT
Bethel (Tenn.) 40, Southeastern (Fla.) 35
Bowie St. 32, St. Augustine’s 22
Campbell 42, Shaw 0
Campbellsville 30, Point (Ga.) 29
Central St. (Ohio) 24, Kentucky St. 6
Chattanooga 27, Samford 20
Chowan 55, McKendree 45
Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21
Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Cumberlands 40, Kentucky Christian 10
Dixie St. 51, S. Dakota Tech 47
Duke 55, NC Central 13
E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14
E. Texas Baptist 46, Belhaven 20
ETSU 29, Furman 27
Edward Waters 24, Cumberland (Tenn.) 17
Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22
Faulkner 73, Cincinnati Christian 7
Fayetteville St. at Elizabeth City St., ccd.
Ferrum 81, Greensboro 0
Florida 47, Tennessee 21
Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13
Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19
Georgetown (Ky.) 21, Keiser 15
Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0
Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20
James Madison 51, William & Mary 0
Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13
Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7
Kentucky Wesleyan 44, Malone 38
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
LaGrange 42, Apprentice 13
Lenoir-Rhyne 31, Wingate 24
Livingstone 30, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Mars Hill 39, Catawba 33
Maryland 42, Minnesota 13
Memphis 52, South Alabama 35
Miami 31, FIU 17
Millsaps 21, Sewanee 14
Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17
Missouri S&T 16, Tuskegee 7
Montclair St. 17, Christopher Newport 14, OT
Morehouse 23, Miles 21
Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13
NC State 37, Marshall 20
Newberry 23, Carson-Newman 3
Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7
Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7
North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35
North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35
North Greenville 33, Delta St. 20
North Texas 47, Liberty 7
Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27
Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35
Pikeville 45, Warner 14
Presbyterian 41, Bluefield South 10
Reinhardt 49, Ave Maria 3
Rhodes 29, Birmingham-Southern 10
South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14
South Florida 20, East Carolina 13
Southern Miss. 40, Rice 22
Southern U. 29, Alabama A&M 27
St. Andrews at Lindsey Wilson, ccd.
Stetson 19, Marist 14
The Citadel 38, Mercer 31
Thomas More 38, Huntingdon 35
Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27
Tusculum at UNC-Pembroke, ccd.
UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7
Va. Lynchburg 16, Brevard 14
Valdosta St. 52, Shorter 0
Virginia 27, Louisville 3
Virginia St. 43, Johnson C. Smith 14
Virginia Union 27, Winston-Salem 19
W. Carolina 52, VMI 50
W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15
Washington & Jefferson 62, Grove City 10
Webber 27, Union (Ky.) 9
West Alabama 16, Limestone 13
West Georgia 30, Florida Tech 21
MIDWEST
Anderson (Ind.) 18, Defiance 14
Ashland 35, Northwood (Mich.) 10
Avila 67, St. Mary (Kan.) 28
Baker 70, Graceland (Iowa) 14
Baldwin-Wallace 34, Heidelberg 10
Benedictine (Kan.) 49, Mid-Am Nazarene 19
Bethel (Minn.) 31, Gustavus 0
Carroll (Wis.) 16, Elmhurst 14
Case Reserve 63, Thiel 20
Cent. Methodist 20, William Penn 13
Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5
Central 35, Dubuque 13
Chicago 56, Illinois College 9
Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
Coe 35, Buena Vista 14
Concordia (Moor.) 55, Hamline 0
Cornell (Iowa) 28, Beloit 17
Davenport 26, Quincy 10
Dayton 42, Davidson 21
Denison 52, Oberlin 27
Dickinson St. 59, Presentation 0
Doane 44, Jamestown 13
Dordt 55, Hastings 17
Evangel 20, Culver-Stockton 17
Ferris St. 35, N. Michigan 19
Fort Hays St. 55, Missouri Southern 20
Georgia 43, Missouri 29
Grand Valley St. 45, Michigan Tech 20
Hanover 28, Bluffton 10
Hillsdale 41, Lake Erie 7
Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35
Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21
Illinois Wesleyan 41, Augustana (Ill.) 24
Indiana (Pa.) 34, Mercyhurst 7
Indiana Wesleyan 44, Lindenwood (Ill.) 7
Indianapolis 41, William Jewell 14
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Kansas Wesleyan 70, Ottawa, Kan. 24
Lake Forest 35, Lawrence 34
Lakeland 125, Wis.-Platteville 49
Lincoln (Mo.) 28, SW Baptist 13
Lindenwood (Mo.) 48, Emporia St. 41
Loras 35, Luther 28
Marian (Ind.) 24, Olivet Nazarene 6
Martin Luther 63, Greenville 28
Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23
Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21
Midland 35, Concordia (Neb.) 7
Minn. Duluth 26, Bemidji St. 19, OT
Minn. St.-Mankato 31, Winona St. 21
Minn. St.-Moorhead 48, Mary 20
Minn.-Crookston 29, Minot St. 21
Minn.-Morris 13, Iowa Wesleyan 7
Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Macalester 0
Morningside 56, Briar Cliff 0
Mount St. Joseph 59, Earlham 2
Mount Union 23, John Carroll 10
Muskingum 31, Wilmington (Ohio) 24
N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0
North Central (Ill.) 35, North Park 0
Northwestern (Iowa) 41, Dakota Wesleyan 13
Northwestern (Minn.) 38, Crown (Minn.) 18
Ohio Dominican 34, Findlay 21
Ohio Northern 13, Otterbein 7
Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Peru St. 24, Missouri Valley 14
Pittsburg St. 30, Nebraska-Kearney 17
Purdue 30, Boston College 13
Ripon 28, Knox 3
Robert Morris-Chicago 7, Concordia (Mich.) 0
Rose-Hulman 19, Manchester 12
SW Minnesota St. 21, Upper Iowa 20
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Wayne (Mich.) 29, OT
Siena Heights 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 27
Sioux Falls 51, Augustana (SD) 13
Southwestern (Kan.) 52, Bethany (Kan.) 7
St. Ambrose 25, Missouri Baptist 20
St. Cloud St. 19, Northern St. (SD) 14
St. Francis (Ind.) 27, St. Xavier 19
St. John’s (Minn.) 59, Carleton 0
St. Norbert 91, Grinnell 0
St. Olaf 33, Augsburg 3
St. Scholastica 23, Westminster (Mo.) 20
St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Wis.-Eau Claire 0
Sterling 43, Friends 34
Tabor 26, Bethel (Kan.) 21
Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40
Tiffin 27, Walsh 20
Toledo 63, Nevada 44
Truman St. 34, Valparaiso 20
Valley City St. 37, Mayville St. 0
W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20
Wartburg 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 14
Washburn 28, Cent. Missouri 21
Washington (Mo.) 51, Carthage 31
Wis.-Stout 49, Cal Lutheran 24
Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17
Wittenberg 45, Kenyon 3
Wooster 24, DePauw 21
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20
Arkansas Tech 24, S. Nazarene 10
Austin 12, Hendrix 9
Baylor 26, Kansas 7
CSU-Pueblo 23, Texas A&M Commerce 13
Cent. Oklahoma 31, NW Missouri St. 21
E. New Mexico 31, Texas A&M-Kingsville 14
Hardin-Simmons 65, Howard Payne 14
Harding 56, Oklahoma Baptist 7
Henderson St. 31, SW Oklahoma 28
Houston 70, Texas Southern 14
Louisiana College 21, Southwestern (Texas) 19
Mary Hardin-Baylor 47, Texas Lutheran 14
McMurry 35, Sul Ross St. 24
New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20
Okla. Panhandle St. 20, Wayland Baptist 17
Oklahoma 28, Army 21, OT
Ouachita 42, East Central 0
Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13
S. Arkansas 27, NW Oklahoma St. 14
SE Louisiana 30, Lamar 24
SE Oklahoma 21, Ark.-Monticello 7
SMU 31, Navy 30, OT
Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21
Tarleton St. 35, Texas-Permian Basin 13
Texas 31, TCU 16
Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17
UTSA 25, Texas St. 21
FAR WEST
Adams St. 55, Western St. (Col.) 52, OT
Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14
BYU 30, McNeese St. 3
Chadron St. 38, Mesa St. 34
Colorado Mines 43, NM Highlands 14
E. Oregon 54, Montana Western 51, 3OT
E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17
Fort Lewis 34, Black Hills St. 14
Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34
Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23
Montana Tech 54, Montana St.-Northern 9
N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23
Rocky Mountain 42, Coll. of Idaho 41
S. Oregon 27, Carroll (Mont.) 0
San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20, OT
Stanford 38, Oregon 31, OT
UC Davis 44, Idaho 21
Utah St. 42, Air Force 32
Waldorf 50, Dakota St. 35
Washington 27, Arizona St. 20
Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28
West Texas A&M 27, W. New Mexico 17
Ohio State Summary
No. 4 Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6
Tulane 0 6 0 0 — 6
Ohio St. 21 21 0 7 — 49
First Quarter
OSU–Campbell 14 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 11:19
OSU–McLaurin 17 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 6:56
OSU–Campbell 37 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), :32
Second Quarter
TUL–Bradwell 2 run (kick failed), 10:36
OSU–Victor 31 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 7:55
OSU–Dobbins 8 run (Nuernberger kick), 3:31
OSU–Mack 14 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), :52
Fourth Quarter
OSU–Martell 1 run (Nuernberger kick), 1:01
TUL OSU
First downs 15 33
Rushes-yards 42-100 38-151
Passing 156 419
Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 31-38-0
Return Yards 22 64
Punts-Avg. 7-33.14 2-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-55 10-89
Time of Possession 31:00 29:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tulane, Dauphine 7-51, Bradwell 4-31, Huderson 6-15, J.Banks 12-14, Encalade 1-7, A.Jones 7-6, Bertrand 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 7), McMillan 3-(minus 19). Ohio St., Dobbins 11-55, McCall 4-26, Teague 6-25, Martell 8-22, Weber 6-18, Haskins 3-5.
PASSING — Tulane, J.Banks 8-14-0-141, McMillan 2-2-0-15. Ohio St., Haskins 21-24-0-304, Martell 10-14-0-115.
RECEIVING — Tulane, Mooney 4-77, Encalade 4-62, Toles 1-12, Robertson 1-5. Ohio St., Campbell 8-147, Hill 4-57, Mack 3-32, Saunders 3-10, Victor 2-40, McCall 2-36, Dobbins 2-18, McLaurin 1-17, Olave 1-14, Prater 1-13, Gill 1-11, Weber 1-10, Dixon 1-7, J.Harris 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Tour Championship
FINAL RESULTS
Tiger Woods (2,000), $1,620,000 65-68-65-71–269 -11
Billy Horschel (1,200), $972,000 71-65-69-66–271 -9
Dustin Johnson (760), $621,000 69-70-67-67–273 -7
Hideki Matsuyama (460), $372,000 72-66-71-65–274 -6
Justin Rose (460), $372,000 66-67-68-73–274 -6
Webb Simpson (460), $372,000 69-70-68-67–274 -6
Rickie Fowler (330), $279,900 65-72-73-65–275 -5
Rory McIlroy (330), $279,900 67-68-66-74–275 -5
Xander Schauffele (330), $279,900 68-70-68-69–275 -5
Justin Thomas (330), $279,900 67-69-70-69–275 -5
Paul Casey (252), $225,450 68-71-66-71–276 -4
Tommy Fleetwood (252), $225,450 69-69-70-68–276 -4
Jon Rahm (252), $225,450 68-68-68-72–276 -4
Gary Woodland (252), $225,450 66-72-68-70–276 -4
Tony Finau (212), $190,800 67-71-67-72–277 -3
Kyle Stanley (212), $190,800 69-68-67-73–277 -3
Aaron Wise (212), $190,800 70-69-67-71–277 -3
Jason Day (196), $180,000 68-73-69-68–278 -2
Bry. DeChambeau (188), $176,400 71-75-66-67–279 -1
Cameron Smith (180), $172,800 70-73-69-68–280 E
Patrick Cantlay (160), $163,800 71-65-76-69–281 +1
Patton Kizzire (160), $163,800 71-71-68-71–281 +1
Marc Leishman (160), $163,800 73-69-68-71–281 +1
Francesco Molinari (160), $163,800 70-75-69-67–281 +1
Kevin Na (142), $154,800 72-68-72-71–283 +3
Keegan Bradley (133), $150,300 73-73-69-69–284 +4
Brooks Koepka (133), $150,300 69-78-67-70–284 +4
Patrick Reed (124), $147,600 72-74-72-71–289 +9
Bubba Watson (118), $145,800 70-72-73-75–290 +10
Phil Mickelson (112), $144,000 73-72-76-72–293 +13
Champions Tour
Sanford International
FINAL RESULTS
Steve Stricker, $270,000 63-67-67–197 -13
Tim Petrovic, $144,000 68-68-65–201 -9
Jerry Smith, $144,000 63-68-70–201 -9
Brandt Jobe, $97,200 63-67-72–202 -8
Kevin Sutherland, $97,200 65-70-67–202 -8
Woody Austin, $64,800 69-64-70–203 -7
Tom Gillis, $64,800 68-66-69–203 -7
Kirk Triplett, $64,800 66-68-69–203 -7
Olin Browne, $43,200 68-66-70–204 -6
Joe Durant, $43,200 67-72-65–204 -6
Paul Goydos, $43,200 64-70-70–204 -6
Brian Henninger, $43,200 72-67-65–204 -6
Rocco Mediate, $43,200 66-70-68–204 -6
Glen Day, $32,400 68-71-66–205 -5
Scott McCarron, $32,400 64-68-73–205 -5
Duffy Waldorf, $32,400 66-70-69–205 -5
Mike Goodes, $27,060 65-69-72–206 -4
Tom Pernice Jr., $27,060 67-70-69–206 -4
Wes Short, Jr., $27,060 66-67-73–206 -4
Tommy Tolles, $20,109 67-73-67–207 -3
Stephen Ames, $20,109 69-68-70–207 -3
Tommy Armour III, $20,109 66-72-69–207 -3
Jay Haas, $20,109 68-70-69–207 -3
Lee Janzen, $20,109 64-70-73–207 -3
Esteban Toledo, $20,109 68-69-70–207 -3
David Toms, $20,109 67-71-69–207 -3
Scott Dunlap, $13,995 69-72-67–208 -2
Bob Estes, $13,995 65-71-72–208 -2
Doug Garwood, $13,995 67-68-73–208 -2
Kent Jones, $13,995 67-71-70–208 -2
Billy Mayfair, $13,995 70-72-66–208 -2
Mark O’Meara, $13,995 70-68-70–208 -2
Scott Parel, $13,995 66-70-72–208 -2
Jesper Parnevik, $13,995 68-69-71–208 -2
Larry Mize, $10,575 68-71-70–209 -1
Colin Montgomerie, $10,575 67-71-71–209 -1
Jeff Sluman, $10,575 71-67-71–209 -1
Mark Walker, $10,575 67-71-71–209 -1
Marco Dawson, $8,640 69-72-69–210 E
Carlos Franco, $8,640 70-69-71–210 E
Jerry Kelly, $8,640 68-74-68–210 E
Peter Lonard, $8,640 70-69-71–210 E
Jeff Maggert, $8,640 68-74-68–210 E
David McKenzie, $8,640 63-77-70–210 E
Paul Broadhurst, $5,940 69-70-72–211 +1
Tom Byrum, $5,940 67-72-72–211 +1
David Frost, $5,940 68-70-73–211 +1
Todd Hamilton, $5,940 65-75-71–211 +1
P.H. Horgan III, $5,940 68-72-71–211 +1
John Huston, $5,940 65-76-70–211 +1
Steve Jones, $5,940 67-70-74–211 +1
Tom Lehman, $5,940 73-70-68–211 +1
Corey Pavin, $5,940 67-73-71–211 +1
Jay Don Blake, $4,320 73-70-69–212 +2
Mike Small, $4,140 69-73-71–213 +3
Clark Dennis, $3,780 70-71-73–214 +4
Steve Pate, $3,780 69-73-72–214 +4
Ken Tanigawa, $3,780 67-70-77–214 +4
Billy Andrade, $3,150 67-76-72–215 +5
Dan Forsman, $3,150 70-72-73–215 +5
Scott Hoch, $3,150 74-73-68–215 +5
Blaine McCallister, $3,150 71-73-71–215 +5
Gary Hallberg, $2,430 68-75-73–216 +6
Tom Kite, $2,430 69-77-70–216 +6
Sandy Lyle, $2,430 71-74-71–216 +6
Vijay Singh, $2,430 74-69-73–216 +6
Fran Quinn, $1,980 70-73-74–217 +7
Chris DiMarco, $1,746 72-74-72–218 +8
Joey Sindelar, $1,746 72-70-76–218 +8
Darren Clarke, $1,530 72-75-72–219 +9
Chad Proehl, $1,530 72-75-72–219 +9
Mark Brooks, $1,314 71-76-73–220 +10
Robert Gamez, $1,314 73-72-75–220 +10
John Harris, $1,188 73-76-74–223 +13
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,116 69-76-80–225 +15
Steve Lowery, $1,044 77-74-75–226 +16
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
Federated Auto Parts 400
Final Results
1. (11) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.
2. (1) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.
3. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.
4. (18) Chase Elliott (P), Chevy, 400.
5. (6) Aric Almirola (P), Ford, 400.
6. (26) Austin Dillon (P), Chevy, 400.
7. (9) Kyle Larson (P), Chevy, 400.
8. (21) Jimmie Johnson (P), Chevy, 400.
9. (7) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 400.
10. (24) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 400.
11. (8) Erik Jones (P), Toyota, 400.
12. (13) Alex Bowman (P), Chevy, 400.
13. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 400.
14. (12) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 399.
15. (16) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 399.
16. (2) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 399.
17. (38) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 399.
18. (5) Kurt Busch (P), Ford, 398.
19. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 398.
20. (19) William Byron, Chevy, 398.
21. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 398.
22. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 397.
23. (40) David Ragan, Ford, 397.
24. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397.
25. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 396.
26. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 396.
27. (25) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 395.
28. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 395.
29. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 394.
30. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 394.
31. (39) Regan Smith, Chevy, 394.
32. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 393.
33. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 392.
34. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 391.
35. (35) Joey Gase, Chevy, 388.
36. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 387.
37. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 387.
38. (34) Alon Day, Toyota, 383.
39. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 382.
40. (33) Gray Gaulding, Ford, Brakes, 289.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Leury Garcia from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Michael Fulmer to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Harold Castro from Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day DL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Mike Freeman from Iowa (PCL).
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Janarion Grant. Signed CB Robertson Daniel and WR Tim White from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DL Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed LB D’Juan Hines from the L.A. Chargers’ practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Terence Garvin. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Breshad Perriman. Signed RB Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Terrance Amorosa, Chris Forney and Scott Moldenhauer; Cs Alex Dostie, Julius Nattinen and Tyler Soy, and LW Ben Thomson to San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Hunter Drew, Cs Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Antoine Morand and RW Kyle Olson to their junior teams. Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek to the Swedish League and G Lukas Dostal to the Czech League. Released RW Justin Ducharme.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Gs Michael Houser, Adam Wilcox Ds Zach Redmond, Devante Stephens, and Fs Eric Cornel, Vasily Glotov and Kevin Porter to Rochester (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Mike Eyssimont, Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Brad Morrison, Sheldon Rempal, Drake Rymsha and Spencer Watson; Ds Stepan Falkovsky, Jacob Moverare, Chaz Reddekopp, Matt Roy, Austin Strand and Sean Walker; and G Cole Kehler to Ontario (AHL). Released Fs Kyle Bauman, Jamie Devane, Sam Herr, Philippe Maillet and Brett Sutter from their PTOs.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Miles Wood to a four-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Conner Bleackley, Brian Flynn, Tanner Kaspick, Austin Poganski and Trevor Smith; D Joey Laleggia, Sam Lofquist and Tyler Wotherspoon; and Gs Jordan Binnington and Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL).
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Prep Girls Tennis
FOSTORIA 3, NAPOLEON 2
SINGLES
No. 1 –Aliza Lanbenau (N) def. Naija Miller, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Mya Weimerskirch (F) def. Ali Roth 7-6, 1-6, 7-6
No. 3 — Abrianna Swartz (F) def, Elizabeth Gribler 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Kyhra Baeder & Rubi Dessausure (F) def. Andrea Irving & Jaidah Torres 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Aubrie Espinoza & Thea Perdew (N) def. Raelyn Hoffnan & Shay Olin 6-1, 6-1.
RECORDS: Fostoria 6-8.
Junior High Volleyball
Hopewell-Loudon (7th) def. St. Michael 25-9, 25-11
Hopewell-Loudon (7th) def. New Riegel 25-14, 25-20
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. St. Michael 14-25, 25-10, 25-14
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. New Riegel 26-24, 25-17
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian, 4:15
Prep Boys Soccer
Old Fort at Willard (SBC), 5
Prep Girls Soccer
Wauseon at Van Buren, 5:15
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria at Tiffin Columbian, 4:15
River Valley at Upper Sandusky, 4:15
Prep Volleyball
Arcadia at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30
Vanlue at Arlington (BVC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Wrestling Officials Class
There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.
Football Tryouts
The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.