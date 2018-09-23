Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football

Saturday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert 44, Fremont St. Joseph 7

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 43, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 6

Bellaire 41, Rayland Buckeye 6

Bellaire 41, Rayland Buckeye 6

Can. South 26, Salem 14

Cin. Clark Montessori 36, Cin. N. College Hill 16

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21, Glouster Trimble 20

Cin. Riverview East 26, Cin. College Prep. 6

Cin. Summit Country Day 30, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26

Cle. St. Ignatius 17, Cin. Elder 7

Day. Dunbar 22, Cin. Woodward 20

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Hudson WRA 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 28

Hunting Valley University 50, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28

Landmark Christian 34, Franklin Middletown Christian 13

Magnolia, W.Va. 28, Bellaire St. John 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Warren JFK 14

Warren Harding 38, Youngs. Ursuline 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 105 50 .677 —

y-New York 95 60 .613 10

Tampa Bay 87 68 .561 18

Toronto 71 85 .455 34½

Baltimore 45 110 .290 60

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 86 68 .558 —

Minnesota 72 83 .465 14½

Detroit 63 93 .404 24

Chicago 61 94 .394 25½

Kansas City 54 102 .346 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 98 57 .632 —

Oakland 94 62 .603 4½

Seattle 85 70 .548 13

Los Angeles 75 81 .481 23½

Texas 66 89 .426 32

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 13, Texas 0

Oakland 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Boston at Cleveland, late

Monday’s Games

Houston (Keuchel 11-11) at Toronto (Estrada 7-13), 7:07

Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10

Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40

Houston at Toronto, 7:07

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 88 68 .564 —

Philadelphia 78 77 .503 9½

Washington 78 78 .500 10

New York 73 83 .468 15

Miami 62 93 .400 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 91 64 .587 —

Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2½

St. Louis 87 69 .558 4½

Pittsburgh 78 76 .506 12½

Cincinnati 66 91 .420 26

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 87 69 .558 —

Colorado 85 70 .548 1½

Arizona 79 77 .506 8

San Francisco 72 84 .462 15

San Diego 62 94 .397 25

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Results

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 9-7), 7:05

Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-10), 8:05

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8), 8:15

Philadelphia (Eflin 11-7) at Colorado (Anderson 6-9), 8:40

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-6), 9:40

San Diego (Mitchell 1-4) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40

Miami at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Royals 3, Tigers 2

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld cf 5 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 1 0

Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 Christ. dh 3 0 1 0

A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1

S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 Goodrum 1b-ss 4 1 1 0

H.Dzier 1b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0

Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 2b 4 0 1 0

A.Escbr 3b 4 1 2 0 Greiner c 2 0 1 0

R.Hrrra 2b 4 1 2 0 H.Cstro pr 0 0 0 0

Gllgher c 4 0 1 2 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 1

Kozma ss 2 0 0 0

Adduci ph-1b 2 0 1 0

Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 30 2 6 2

Kansas City 100″002″000 — 3

Detroit 000″100″001 — 2

DP–Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 8, Detroit 7. 2B–Mondesi (13). 3B–Merrifield (3). HR–Mondesi (12). SB–R.Herrera (3). SF–Castellanos (2), V.Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Keller (W,9-6) 7 3 1 1 3 2

McCarthy H,15 1 1 0 0 0 0

Peralta (S,13-13) 1 2 1 1 1 1

Detroit

Norris 5 6 1 1 2 3

VerHagen (L,3-3) 1 3 2 2 0 1

Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hall 2 1 0 0 0 2

WP–Keller 2. Umpires–Home, Tripp Gibson. First, Adrian Johnson. Second, Brian Gorman. Third, Nic Lentz. T–2:47. A–24,230 (41,297).

Marlins 6, Reds 0

Cincinnati Miami

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler lf 3 0 0 0 Riddle ss 5 0 2 0

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 Dean lf 5 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Glloway lf 0 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 0 0

Brnhart 1b 3 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 1 0

Ervin rf 3 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0

Casali c 3 0 0 0 Rcinski p 0 0 0 0

G.Grrro cf 3 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 2 3 0

Lrenzen p 1 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 2 1

M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 4 2 3 3

Romano p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 3 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ph-1b 1 0 0 0

Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 1

D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 37 6 14 5

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Miami 004″020″00x — 6

E–Gennett (11), Casali (4). DP–Cincinnati 2, Miami 1. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Miami 9. HR–Wallach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Lorenzen (L,3-2) 4 9 4 4 2 0

Romano 2/3 3 2 1 0 1

Peralta 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1

Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami

Richards (W,4-9) 7 3 0 0 1 9

Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rucinski 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP–Romano 2. Umpires–Home, Ben May. First, Cory Blaser. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, Gary Cederstrom. T–2:30. A–13,595 (36,742).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Marlins 5, Reds 1

Cincinnati Miami

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0

Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 2 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 1

M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 1 1

Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 3 1 2 3

DSclfni p 2 0 0 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0

Romano p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0

Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 0

G.Grrro ph 1 1 1 1 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0

Wisler p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Glloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 7 5

Cincinnati 000″000″010 — 1

Miami 000″203″00x — 5

E–DeSclafani 2 (3). DP–Miami 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. 2B–Realmuto (30). HR–G.Guerrero (1), Dean (4). CS–Suarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

DeSclafani (L,7-7) 5 2/3 6 5 3 1 10

Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0

Romano 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 0

Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0

Miami

Urena (W,8-12) 5 2/3 3 0 0 1 2

Garcia H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Wittgren 2 1 1 1 0 0

Conley 2/3 2 0 0 0 0

Steckenrider (S,5-10) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th HBP–by Urena (Peraza). Umpires–Home, Gary Cederstrom. First, Ben May. Second, Cory Blaser. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–2:22. A–12,559 (36,742).

Tigers 5, Royals 4

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld 2b 2 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 0 0

Mondesi ss 3 0 0 1 Christ. lf 4 1 1 0

A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 1 Cstllns dh 4 1 3 0

S.Perez dh 4 1 1 1 V.Mrtin 1b 1 0 1 0

O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg pr-2b 2 0 1 0

H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b-1b 4 1 3 2

Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 Mahtook rf 4 1 1 2

Bre.Phl rf 3 1 2 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

Viloria c 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0

Kozma ss 3 0 1 0

Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 35 5 12 4

Kansas City 100″100″011 — 4

Detroit 101″100″02x — 5

DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Kansas City 2, Detroit 8. 2B–Merrifield (42), Castellanos (45), Goodrum (29). 3B–Merrifield (2), Kozma (1). HR–A.Gordon (12), S.Perez (27), Mahtook (9). CS–Merrifield (10). SF–Mondesi (1). S–Ro.Rodriguez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Junis 6 8 3 3 1 5

Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 2

Hammel (L,3-14) 1 3 2 2 0 1

Detroit

Zimmermann 7 3 2 2 2 5

Jimenez W,5-4 BS,4 1 2 1 1 0 1

Greene (S,31-37) 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP–Junis 3. Umpires–Home, Nic Lentz. First, Tripp Gibson. Second, Adrian Johnson. Third, Brian Gorman. T–2:42. A–24,815 (41,297).

Indians 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings,

Boston Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 2 Lindor ss 5 0 2 2

Kinsler 2b 6 0 0 0 Brntley lf 6 0 3 1

Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 2 1 0 0

J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 5 1 2 1

Mreland dh 2 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0

Lin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0

S.Trvis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 1 1 0

Holt 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0

Pearce ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0

Swihart c 5 1 1 1 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0

Brdly J cf 5 1 1 0 Gomes c 5 1 2 1

R.Davis pr 0 1 0 0

Kipnis cf 2 0 1 0

G.Allen pr-cf 2 0 1 0

Totals 40 4 8 4 Totals 40 5 12 5

Boston 001″100″020″00 — 4

Cleveland 021″100″000″01 — 5

E–J.Ramirez (13), Bogaerts (9). DP–Boston 1. LOB–Boston 10, Cleveland 12. 2B–Bradley Jr. (31), Gomes (25). HR–Devers (19), Swihart (2). SB–R.Davis (21), G.Allen 2 (17). CS–Holt (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Porcello 5 8 4 3 2 1

Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1

Johnson 3 0 0 0 4 1

Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pomeranz (L,2-6) 0 3 1 1 1 0

Cleveland

Clevinger 5 3 2 2 5 6

Perez H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2

Miller H,9 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 1

Hand BS,7 1/3 2 1 1 0 0

Edwards 1 1 0 0 0 0

Olson (W,2-1) 2 0 0 0 0 2

R.Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 7th B.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 10th HBP–by Clevinger (Holt). WP–Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Vic Carapazza. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Jordan Baker. T–3:46. A–35,095 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .329; Altuve, Houston, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Brantley, Cleveland, .310; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Segura, Seattle, .303; Castellanos, Detroit, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .299.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Betts, Boston, 121; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 103; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 100; Springer, Houston, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Stanton, New York, 95.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 124; KDavis, Oakland, 119; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Cruz, Seattle, 92; 2 tied at 91.

HITS–Merrifield, Kansas City, 184; Martinez, Boston, 182; Castellanos, Detroit, 180; Lindor, Cleveland, 178; Segura, Seattle, 171; Betts, Boston, 170; Brantley, Cleveland, 170; Bregman, Houston, 166; Haniger, Seattle, 164; Altuve, Houston, 163.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Betts, Boston, 44; Andujar, New York, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Chapman, Oakland, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 42; Piscotty, Oakland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 39.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Gordon, Seattle, 7; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–KDavis, Oakland, 45; Martinez, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; RDavis, Cleveland, 21.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 4 tied at 15.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.90; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.60; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.07; Morton, Houston, 3.18; Fiers, Oakland, 3.31; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 280; Cole, Houston, 272; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Snell, Tampa Bay, 211; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Clevinger, Cleveland, 202; Morton, Houston, 197.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .322; Gennett, Cincinnati, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .301; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 111; Yelich, Milwaukee, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 107; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Turner, Washington, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 98; Harper, Washington, 98; Baez, Chicago, 97; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 110; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 99; Rizzo, Chicago, 96; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 95; 2 tied at 93.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 186; Markakis, Atlanta, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 180; Yelich, Milwaukee, 178; Peraza, Cincinnati, 177; Turner, Washington, 173; Blackmon, Colorado, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 169; Baez, Chicago, 168; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Rendon, Washington, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 38; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 35.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 7; Difo, Washington, 7.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 36; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Baez, Chicago, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; 3 tied at 32.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 42; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 29; Inciarte, Atlanta, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Rosario, New York, 22.

PITCHING–Lester, Chicago, 17-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 17-4; Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Freeland, Colorado, 16-7; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-11; Greinke, Arizona, 14-11; Williams, Pittsburgh, 14-9; 4 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.46; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Freeland, Colorado, 2.84; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.88; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.94; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.04; Greinke, Arizona, 3.21; Corbin, Arizona, 3.23; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 242; Nola, Philadelphia, 216; Marquez, Colorado, 210; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 193; Greinke, Arizona, 193; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Godley, Arizona, 180; Wheeler, New York, 179.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63

Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51

Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92

Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93

Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44

Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53

N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55

Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83

Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89

Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

Thursday’s RESULT

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s RESULTS

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23

Seattle 24, Dallas 13

Chicago 16, Arizona 14

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

Thursday’s game

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Sunday’s games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1

Miami at New England, 1

Detroit at Dallas, 1

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1 game

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 5 4 0 1 9 17 11

Toronto 4 4 0 0 8 16 7

Detroit 4 4 0 0 8 14 9

Montreal 4 3 1 0 6 13 10

Florida 4 2 2 0 4 12 15

Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 13

Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 12 11

Ottawa 4 0 4 0 0 6 16

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 6 4 2 0 8 15 12

Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 16 12

Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 15 3

Pittsburgh 4 1 2 1 3 13 12

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 10 14

Columbus 5 1 4 0 2 9 20

New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9

Washington 4 0 3 1 1 6 17

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 4 3 1 0 6 14 8

Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 14 14

Dallas 3 2 0 1 5 11 8

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 13 13

Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 8 10

Minnesota 4 1 3 0 2 11 8

Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 1 12

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 24 9

Edmonton 4 3 1 0 6 21 14

Arizona 4 3 1 0 6 16 13

Calgary 6 2 2 2 6 20 21

San Jose 3 2 0 1 5 15 9

Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

Los Angeles 4 0 3 1 1 10 19

Anaheim 3 0 3 0 0 5 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 3

Minnesota 7, Colorado 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Toronto 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 4, Boston 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT

Arizona 6, Anaheim 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, San Jose 4, SO

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 3

Monday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9

Colorado at Vegas, 10

Arizona at Anaheim, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus vs. Buffalo at Clinton Arena, 7

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Washington at St. Louis, 8

Carolina at Nashville, 8

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9

San Jose at Calgary, 9

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36

New York 18 7 5 59 55 32

New York City FC 14 8 8 50 52 39

Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38

Philadelphia 14 12 4 46 43 45

Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 11 35 43 45

Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57

Chicago 7 15 7 28 43 54

Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 15 6 8 53 49 38

Sporting Kansas City 15 8 6 51 54 36

Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43

Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45

Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49

Seattle 13 11 5 44 37 32

LA Galaxy 11 11 8 41 57 59

Vancouver 11 11 7 40 47 56

Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57

Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43

Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55

San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’S RESULTS

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta United FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Columbus 2, Colorado 1

Houston 0, Orlando City 0, tie

New York City FC 1, Montreal 1, tie

Minnesota United 3, Portland 2

Sunday’S RESULTS

Philadelphia 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

LA Galaxy 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s games

Chicago at New York City FC, 7

Saturday’s games

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Montreal at D.C. United, 7

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8

San Jose at Houston, 8:30

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30

Sunday’s game

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (60) 4-0 1523 1

2. Georgia 4-0 1422 2

3. Clemson (1) 4-0 1409 3

4. Ohio St. 4-0 1363 4

5. LSU 4-0 1238 6

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1201 5

7. Stanford 4-0 1143 7

8. Notre Dame 4-0 1067 8

9. Penn St. 4-0 1001 10

10. Auburn 3-1 987 9

11. Washington 3-1 946 10

12. West Virginia 3-0 923 12

13. UCF 3-0 727 16

14. Michigan 3-1 698 19

15. Wisconsin 3-1 662 18

16. Miami 3-1 571 21

17. Kentucky 4-0 541 NR

18. Texas 3-1 308 NR

19. Oregon 3-1 297 20

20. BYU 3-1 270 25

21. Michigan St. 2-1 256 24

22. Duke 4-0 244 NR

23. Mississippi St. 3-1 241 14

24. California 3-0 118 NR

25. Texas Tech 3-1 106 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise St. 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma St. 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego St. 5, Arizona St. 4.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (61) 4-0 1597 1

2. Clemson (2) 4-0 1497 2

3. Georgia 4-0 1473 3

4. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1431 4

5. Oklahoma 4-0 1300 5

6. LSU 4-0 1234 6

7. Stanford 4-0 1206 7

8. Notre Dame 4-0 1135 8

9. Penn State 4-0 1108 9

10. Auburn 3-1 997 11

11. Washington 3-1 959 12

12. West Virginia 3-0 946 13

13. Wisconsin 3-1 776 16

14. Central Florida 3-0 705 18

15. Michigan 3-1 603 21

16. Miami (Fla.) 3-1 554 20

17. Kentucky 4-0 531 NR

18. Michigan State 2-1 376 23

19. Mississippi State 3-1 311 14

20. Oregon 3-1 281 19

21. Oklahoma State 3-1 199 15

22. Texas 3-1 171 NR

23. Duke 4-0 170 NR

24. Virginia Tech 2-1 160 10

25. Boise State 2-1 145 24

Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 141, South Florida 113, Syracuse 83, Colorado 73, TCU 67, North Carolina State 61, Texas Tech 56, South Carolina 52, California 38, Washington State 34, Florida 29, Texas A&M 29, Appalachian State 25, Iowa 23, Cincinnati 22, North Texas 17, Missouri 14, Maryland 9, Arizona State 8, Boston College 8, Southern California 8, San Diego State 6, Troy 5, Army 4, Arkansas State 3, Virginia 3, Buffalo 2, Utah 2.

Saturday’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 28

Alderson-Broaddus 45, Glenville St. 17

Alfred 38, Cortland St. 33

Allegheny 25, Ohio Wesleyan 17

Amherst 37, Hamilton 14

Bloomsburg 28, Shippensburg 24

Bryant 49, Robert Morris 46

Buffalo 42, Rutgers 13

CCSU 24, Fordham 13

California (Pa.) 40, Edinboro 35

Carnegie-Mellon 42, St. Vincent 27

Clarion 14, Gannon 9

Coast Guard 38, Norwich 35

Colgate 45, Lafayette 0

Columbia 23, Georgetown 15

Dartmouth 34, Holy Cross 14

Dean 42, Becker 15

Delaware Valley 41, Alvernia 10

Emory & Henry 52, Rochester 17

Endicott 27, Hobart 24

Framingham St. 28, Mass. Maritime 13

Franklin & Marshall 14, Susquehanna 7

Frostburg St. 34, Rowan 7

Ithaca 21, St. John Fisher 14

Johns Hopkins 62, Dickinson 14

LIU Post 38, Bentley 3

Lock Haven 44, East Stroudsburg 41

Lycoming 27, Fairleigh Dickinson 21

MIT 34, Catholic 24

Mass.-Dartmouth 21, Plymouth St. 16

McDaniel 25, Gettysburg 0

Middlebury 37, Bowdoin 24

Misericordia 47, Wilkes 45

Muhlenberg 62, Juniata 7

New Haven 44, Merrimack 18

Nichols 43, Alfred St. 7

Notre Dame Coll. 47, Concord 22

Penn 30, Lehigh 10

Princeton 51, Monmouth (NJ) 9

RPI 44, Buffalo St. 14

S. Connecticut 42, Stonehill 21

S. Virginia 14, Kean 9

Sacred Heart 41, Wagner 14

Shepherd 27, W. Virginia St. 7

Springfield 17, WPI 14

St. Anselm 29, American International 21

Stevenson 38, King’s (Pa.) 17

Stony Brook 36, Richmond 10

Syracuse 51, UConn 21

Trinity (Conn.) 59, Bates 16

U. of Toronto 35, Maine Maritime 14

UMass 49, Charlotte 31

Union (NY) 49, Curry 6

Ursinus 21, Moravian 14

Villanova 49, Bucknell 7

W. Connecticut 40, Salve Regina 21

W. New England 59, Anna Maria 7

Waynesburg 10, Geneva 7

Wesley 43, William Paterson 7

West Chester 42, Millersville 16

West Liberty 23, Virginia-Wise 17

West Virginia 35, Kansas St. 6

Westfield St. 42, Worcester St. 22

Westminster (Pa.) 21, Bethany (WV) 3

Widener 69, Albright 0

Williams 36, Colby 14

Yale 30, Cornell 24

SOUTH

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

Albany St. (Ga.) 14, Lane 7

Alcorn St. 56, MVSU 20

Appalachian St. 72, Gardner-Webb 7

Auburn 34, Arkansas 3

Berry 38, Centre 35, OT

Bethel (Tenn.) 40, Southeastern (Fla.) 35

Bowie St. 32, St. Augustine’s 22

Campbell 42, Shaw 0

Campbellsville 30, Point (Ga.) 29

Central St. (Ohio) 24, Kentucky St. 6

Chattanooga 27, Samford 20

Chowan 55, McKendree 45

Clemson 49, Georgia Tech 21

Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Cumberlands 40, Kentucky Christian 10

Dixie St. 51, S. Dakota Tech 47

Duke 55, NC Central 13

E. Kentucky 23, SE Missouri 14

E. Texas Baptist 46, Belhaven 20

ETSU 29, Furman 27

Edward Waters 24, Cumberland (Tenn.) 17

Elon 31, Charleston Southern 22

Faulkner 73, Cincinnati Christian 7

Fayetteville St. at Elizabeth City St., ccd.

Ferrum 81, Greensboro 0

Florida 47, Tennessee 21

Florida A&M 31, Savannah St. 13

Florida St. 37, N. Illinois 19

Georgetown (Ky.) 21, Keiser 15

Grambling St. 34, Alabama St. 0

Jacksonville St. 48, Tennessee Tech 20

James Madison 51, William & Mary 0

Kennesaw St. 70, Clark Atlanta 13

Kentucky 28, Mississippi St. 7

Kentucky Wesleyan 44, Malone 38

LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21

LaGrange 42, Apprentice 13

Lenoir-Rhyne 31, Wingate 24

Livingstone 30, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Mars Hill 39, Catawba 33

Maryland 42, Minnesota 13

Memphis 52, South Alabama 35

Miami 31, FIU 17

Millsaps 21, Sewanee 14

Mississippi 38, Kent St. 17

Missouri S&T 16, Tuskegee 7

Montclair St. 17, Christopher Newport 14, OT

Morehouse 23, Miles 21

Morgan St. 16, NC A&T 13

NC State 37, Marshall 20

Newberry 23, Carson-Newman 3

Nicholls 27, Sam Houston St. 7

Norfolk St. 17, SC State 7

North Alabama 37, Azusa Pacific 35

North Carolina 38, Pittsburgh 35

North Greenville 33, Delta St. 20

North Texas 47, Liberty 7

Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27

Old Dominion 49, Virginia Tech 35

Pikeville 45, Warner 14

Presbyterian 41, Bluefield South 10

Reinhardt 49, Ave Maria 3

Rhodes 29, Birmingham-Southern 10

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 14

South Florida 20, East Carolina 13

Southern Miss. 40, Rice 22

Southern U. 29, Alabama A&M 27

St. Andrews at Lindsey Wilson, ccd.

Stetson 19, Marist 14

The Citadel 38, Mercer 31

Thomas More 38, Huntingdon 35

Troy 35, Louisiana-Monroe 27

Tusculum at UNC-Pembroke, ccd.

UT Martin 37, Austin Peay 7

Va. Lynchburg 16, Brevard 14

Valdosta St. 52, Shorter 0

Virginia 27, Louisville 3

Virginia St. 43, Johnson C. Smith 14

Virginia Union 27, Winston-Salem 19

W. Carolina 52, VMI 50

W. Michigan 34, Georgia St. 15

Washington & Jefferson 62, Grove City 10

Webber 27, Union (Ky.) 9

West Alabama 16, Limestone 13

West Georgia 30, Florida Tech 21

MIDWEST

Anderson (Ind.) 18, Defiance 14

Ashland 35, Northwood (Mich.) 10

Avila 67, St. Mary (Kan.) 28

Baker 70, Graceland (Iowa) 14

Baldwin-Wallace 34, Heidelberg 10

Benedictine (Kan.) 49, Mid-Am Nazarene 19

Bethel (Minn.) 31, Gustavus 0

Carroll (Wis.) 16, Elmhurst 14

Case Reserve 63, Thiel 20

Cent. Methodist 20, William Penn 13

Cent. Michigan 17, Maine 5

Central 35, Dubuque 13

Chicago 56, Illinois College 9

Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30

Coe 35, Buena Vista 14

Concordia (Moor.) 55, Hamline 0

Cornell (Iowa) 28, Beloit 17

Davenport 26, Quincy 10

Dayton 42, Davidson 21

Denison 52, Oberlin 27

Dickinson St. 59, Presentation 0

Doane 44, Jamestown 13

Dordt 55, Hastings 17

Evangel 20, Culver-Stockton 17

Ferris St. 35, N. Michigan 19

Fort Hays St. 55, Missouri Southern 20

Georgia 43, Missouri 29

Grand Valley St. 45, Michigan Tech 20

Hanover 28, Bluffton 10

Hillsdale 41, Lake Erie 7

Howard 41, Bethune-Cookman 35

Idaho St. 25, North Dakota 21

Illinois Wesleyan 41, Augustana (Ill.) 24

Indiana (Pa.) 34, Mercyhurst 7

Indiana Wesleyan 44, Lindenwood (Ill.) 7

Indianapolis 41, William Jewell 14

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Kansas Wesleyan 70, Ottawa, Kan. 24

Lake Forest 35, Lawrence 34

Lakeland 125, Wis.-Platteville 49

Lincoln (Mo.) 28, SW Baptist 13

Lindenwood (Mo.) 48, Emporia St. 41

Loras 35, Luther 28

Marian (Ind.) 24, Olivet Nazarene 6

Martin Luther 63, Greenville 28

Miami (Ohio) 38, Bowling Green 23

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Michigan St. 35, Indiana 21

Midland 35, Concordia (Neb.) 7

Minn. Duluth 26, Bemidji St. 19, OT

Minn. St.-Mankato 31, Winona St. 21

Minn. St.-Moorhead 48, Mary 20

Minn.-Crookston 29, Minot St. 21

Minn.-Morris 13, Iowa Wesleyan 7

Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Macalester 0

Morningside 56, Briar Cliff 0

Mount St. Joseph 59, Earlham 2

Mount Union 23, John Carroll 10

Muskingum 31, Wilmington (Ohio) 24

N. Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

N. Iowa 44, Hampton 0

North Central (Ill.) 35, North Park 0

Northwestern (Iowa) 41, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Northwestern (Minn.) 38, Crown (Minn.) 18

Ohio Dominican 34, Findlay 21

Ohio Northern 13, Otterbein 7

Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Peru St. 24, Missouri Valley 14

Pittsburg St. 30, Nebraska-Kearney 17

Purdue 30, Boston College 13

Ripon 28, Knox 3

Robert Morris-Chicago 7, Concordia (Mich.) 0

Rose-Hulman 19, Manchester 12

SW Minnesota St. 21, Upper Iowa 20

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Wayne (Mich.) 29, OT

Siena Heights 38, St. Francis (Ill.) 27

Sioux Falls 51, Augustana (SD) 13

Southwestern (Kan.) 52, Bethany (Kan.) 7

St. Ambrose 25, Missouri Baptist 20

St. Cloud St. 19, Northern St. (SD) 14

St. Francis (Ind.) 27, St. Xavier 19

St. John’s (Minn.) 59, Carleton 0

St. Norbert 91, Grinnell 0

St. Olaf 33, Augsburg 3

St. Scholastica 23, Westminster (Mo.) 20

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Wis.-Eau Claire 0

Sterling 43, Friends 34

Tabor 26, Bethel (Kan.) 21

Tennessee St. 41, E. Illinois 40

Tiffin 27, Walsh 20

Toledo 63, Nevada 44

Truman St. 34, Valparaiso 20

Valley City St. 37, Mayville St. 0

W. Kentucky 28, Ball St. 20

Wartburg 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 14

Washburn 28, Cent. Missouri 21

Washington (Mo.) 51, Carthage 31

Wis.-Stout 49, Cal Lutheran 24

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Wittenberg 45, Kenyon 3

Wooster 24, DePauw 21

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 27, UNLV 20

Arkansas Tech 24, S. Nazarene 10

Austin 12, Hendrix 9

Baylor 26, Kansas 7

CSU-Pueblo 23, Texas A&M Commerce 13

Cent. Oklahoma 31, NW Missouri St. 21

E. New Mexico 31, Texas A&M-Kingsville 14

Hardin-Simmons 65, Howard Payne 14

Harding 56, Oklahoma Baptist 7

Henderson St. 31, SW Oklahoma 28

Houston 70, Texas Southern 14

Louisiana College 21, Southwestern (Texas) 19

Mary Hardin-Baylor 47, Texas Lutheran 14

McMurry 35, Sul Ross St. 24

New Mexico St. 27, UTEP 20

Okla. Panhandle St. 20, Wayland Baptist 17

Oklahoma 28, Army 21, OT

Ouachita 42, East Central 0

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 13

S. Arkansas 27, NW Oklahoma St. 14

SE Louisiana 30, Lamar 24

SE Oklahoma 21, Ark.-Monticello 7

SMU 31, Navy 30, OT

Stephen F. Austin 24, Abilene Christian 21

Tarleton St. 35, Texas-Permian Basin 13

Texas 31, TCU 16

Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma St. 17

UTSA 25, Texas St. 21

FAR WEST

Adams St. 55, Western St. (Col.) 52, OT

Arizona 35, Oregon St. 14

BYU 30, McNeese St. 3

Chadron St. 38, Mesa St. 34

Colorado Mines 43, NM Highlands 14

E. Oregon 54, Montana Western 51, 3OT

E. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Fort Lewis 34, Black Hills St. 14

Hawaii 42, Duquesne 21

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

Montana St. 43, Portland St. 23

Montana Tech 54, Montana St.-Northern 9

N. Arizona 31, S. Utah 23

Rocky Mountain 42, Coll. of Idaho 41

S. Oregon 27, Carroll (Mont.) 0

San Diego St. 23, E. Michigan 20, OT

Stanford 38, Oregon 31, OT

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Utah St. 42, Air Force 32

Waldorf 50, Dakota St. 35

Washington 27, Arizona St. 20

Weber St. 45, N. Colorado 28

West Texas A&M 27, W. New Mexico 17

Ohio State Summary

No. 4 Ohio St. 49, Tulane 6

Tulane 0 6 0 0 — 6

Ohio St. 21 21 0 7 — 49

First Quarter

OSU–Campbell 14 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 11:19

OSU–McLaurin 17 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 6:56

OSU–Campbell 37 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), :32

Second Quarter

TUL–Bradwell 2 run (kick failed), 10:36

OSU–Victor 31 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 7:55

OSU–Dobbins 8 run (Nuernberger kick), 3:31

OSU–Mack 14 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), :52

Fourth Quarter

OSU–Martell 1 run (Nuernberger kick), 1:01

TUL OSU

First downs 15 33

Rushes-yards 42-100 38-151

Passing 156 419

Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 31-38-0

Return Yards 22 64

Punts-Avg. 7-33.14 2-44.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 6-55 10-89

Time of Possession 31:00 29:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Tulane, Dauphine 7-51, Bradwell 4-31, Huderson 6-15, J.Banks 12-14, Encalade 1-7, A.Jones 7-6, Bertrand 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 7), McMillan 3-(minus 19). Ohio St., Dobbins 11-55, McCall 4-26, Teague 6-25, Martell 8-22, Weber 6-18, Haskins 3-5.

PASSING — Tulane, J.Banks 8-14-0-141, McMillan 2-2-0-15. Ohio St., Haskins 21-24-0-304, Martell 10-14-0-115.

RECEIVING — Tulane, Mooney 4-77, Encalade 4-62, Toles 1-12, Robertson 1-5. Ohio St., Campbell 8-147, Hill 4-57, Mack 3-32, Saunders 3-10, Victor 2-40, McCall 2-36, Dobbins 2-18, McLaurin 1-17, Olave 1-14, Prater 1-13, Gill 1-11, Weber 1-10, Dixon 1-7, J.Harris 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Tour Championship

FINAL RESULTS

Tiger Woods (2,000), $1,620,000 65-68-65-71–269 -11

Billy Horschel (1,200), $972,000 71-65-69-66–271 -9

Dustin Johnson (760), $621,000 69-70-67-67–273 -7

Hideki Matsuyama (460), $372,000 72-66-71-65–274 -6

Justin Rose (460), $372,000 66-67-68-73–274 -6

Webb Simpson (460), $372,000 69-70-68-67–274 -6

Rickie Fowler (330), $279,900 65-72-73-65–275 -5

Rory McIlroy (330), $279,900 67-68-66-74–275 -5

Xander Schauffele (330), $279,900 68-70-68-69–275 -5

Justin Thomas (330), $279,900 67-69-70-69–275 -5

Paul Casey (252), $225,450 68-71-66-71–276 -4

Tommy Fleetwood (252), $225,450 69-69-70-68–276 -4

Jon Rahm (252), $225,450 68-68-68-72–276 -4

Gary Woodland (252), $225,450 66-72-68-70–276 -4

Tony Finau (212), $190,800 67-71-67-72–277 -3

Kyle Stanley (212), $190,800 69-68-67-73–277 -3

Aaron Wise (212), $190,800 70-69-67-71–277 -3

Jason Day (196), $180,000 68-73-69-68–278 -2

Bry. DeChambeau (188), $176,400 71-75-66-67–279 -1

Cameron Smith (180), $172,800 70-73-69-68–280 E

Patrick Cantlay (160), $163,800 71-65-76-69–281 +1

Patton Kizzire (160), $163,800 71-71-68-71–281 +1

Marc Leishman (160), $163,800 73-69-68-71–281 +1

Francesco Molinari (160), $163,800 70-75-69-67–281 +1

Kevin Na (142), $154,800 72-68-72-71–283 +3

Keegan Bradley (133), $150,300 73-73-69-69–284 +4

Brooks Koepka (133), $150,300 69-78-67-70–284 +4

Patrick Reed (124), $147,600 72-74-72-71–289 +9

Bubba Watson (118), $145,800 70-72-73-75–290 +10

Phil Mickelson (112), $144,000 73-72-76-72–293 +13

Champions Tour

Sanford International

FINAL RESULTS

Steve Stricker, $270,000 63-67-67–197 -13

Tim Petrovic, $144,000 68-68-65–201 -9

Jerry Smith, $144,000 63-68-70–201 -9

Brandt Jobe, $97,200 63-67-72–202 -8

Kevin Sutherland, $97,200 65-70-67–202 -8

Woody Austin, $64,800 69-64-70–203 -7

Tom Gillis, $64,800 68-66-69–203 -7

Kirk Triplett, $64,800 66-68-69–203 -7

Olin Browne, $43,200 68-66-70–204 -6

Joe Durant, $43,200 67-72-65–204 -6

Paul Goydos, $43,200 64-70-70–204 -6

Brian Henninger, $43,200 72-67-65–204 -6

Rocco Mediate, $43,200 66-70-68–204 -6

Glen Day, $32,400 68-71-66–205 -5

Scott McCarron, $32,400 64-68-73–205 -5

Duffy Waldorf, $32,400 66-70-69–205 -5

Mike Goodes, $27,060 65-69-72–206 -4

Tom Pernice Jr., $27,060 67-70-69–206 -4

Wes Short, Jr., $27,060 66-67-73–206 -4

Tommy Tolles, $20,109 67-73-67–207 -3

Stephen Ames, $20,109 69-68-70–207 -3

Tommy Armour III, $20,109 66-72-69–207 -3

Jay Haas, $20,109 68-70-69–207 -3

Lee Janzen, $20,109 64-70-73–207 -3

Esteban Toledo, $20,109 68-69-70–207 -3

David Toms, $20,109 67-71-69–207 -3

Scott Dunlap, $13,995 69-72-67–208 -2

Bob Estes, $13,995 65-71-72–208 -2

Doug Garwood, $13,995 67-68-73–208 -2

Kent Jones, $13,995 67-71-70–208 -2

Billy Mayfair, $13,995 70-72-66–208 -2

Mark O’Meara, $13,995 70-68-70–208 -2

Scott Parel, $13,995 66-70-72–208 -2

Jesper Parnevik, $13,995 68-69-71–208 -2

Larry Mize, $10,575 68-71-70–209 -1

Colin Montgomerie, $10,575 67-71-71–209 -1

Jeff Sluman, $10,575 71-67-71–209 -1

Mark Walker, $10,575 67-71-71–209 -1

Marco Dawson, $8,640 69-72-69–210 E

Carlos Franco, $8,640 70-69-71–210 E

Jerry Kelly, $8,640 68-74-68–210 E

Peter Lonard, $8,640 70-69-71–210 E

Jeff Maggert, $8,640 68-74-68–210 E

David McKenzie, $8,640 63-77-70–210 E

Paul Broadhurst, $5,940 69-70-72–211 +1

Tom Byrum, $5,940 67-72-72–211 +1

David Frost, $5,940 68-70-73–211 +1

Todd Hamilton, $5,940 65-75-71–211 +1

P.H. Horgan III, $5,940 68-72-71–211 +1

John Huston, $5,940 65-76-70–211 +1

Steve Jones, $5,940 67-70-74–211 +1

Tom Lehman, $5,940 73-70-68–211 +1

Corey Pavin, $5,940 67-73-71–211 +1

Jay Don Blake, $4,320 73-70-69–212 +2

Mike Small, $4,140 69-73-71–213 +3

Clark Dennis, $3,780 70-71-73–214 +4

Steve Pate, $3,780 69-73-72–214 +4

Ken Tanigawa, $3,780 67-70-77–214 +4

Billy Andrade, $3,150 67-76-72–215 +5

Dan Forsman, $3,150 70-72-73–215 +5

Scott Hoch, $3,150 74-73-68–215 +5

Blaine McCallister, $3,150 71-73-71–215 +5

Gary Hallberg, $2,430 68-75-73–216 +6

Tom Kite, $2,430 69-77-70–216 +6

Sandy Lyle, $2,430 71-74-71–216 +6

Vijay Singh, $2,430 74-69-73–216 +6

Fran Quinn, $1,980 70-73-74–217 +7

Chris DiMarco, $1,746 72-74-72–218 +8

Joey Sindelar, $1,746 72-70-76–218 +8

Darren Clarke, $1,530 72-75-72–219 +9

Chad Proehl, $1,530 72-75-72–219 +9

Mark Brooks, $1,314 71-76-73–220 +10

Robert Gamez, $1,314 73-72-75–220 +10

John Harris, $1,188 73-76-74–223 +13

Mark Calcavecchia, $1,116 69-76-80–225 +15

Steve Lowery, $1,044 77-74-75–226 +16

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Federated Auto Parts 400

Final Results

1. (11) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.

2. (1) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.

3. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.

4. (18) Chase Elliott (P), Chevy, 400.

5. (6) Aric Almirola (P), Ford, 400.

6. (26) Austin Dillon (P), Chevy, 400.

7. (9) Kyle Larson (P), Chevy, 400.

8. (21) Jimmie Johnson (P), Chevy, 400.

9. (7) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 400.

10. (24) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 400.

11. (8) Erik Jones (P), Toyota, 400.

12. (13) Alex Bowman (P), Chevy, 400.

13. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 400.

14. (12) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 399.

15. (16) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 399.

16. (2) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 399.

17. (38) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 399.

18. (5) Kurt Busch (P), Ford, 398.

19. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 398.

20. (19) William Byron, Chevy, 398.

21. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 398.

22. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 397.

23. (40) David Ragan, Ford, 397.

24. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397.

25. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 396.

26. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 396.

27. (25) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 395.

28. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 395.

29. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 394.

30. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 394.

31. (39) Regan Smith, Chevy, 394.

32. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 393.

33. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 392.

34. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 391.

35. (35) Joey Gase, Chevy, 388.

36. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 387.

37. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 387.

38. (34) Alon Day, Toyota, 383.

39. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 382.

40. (33) Gray Gaulding, Ford, Brakes, 289.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Leury Garcia from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Michael Fulmer to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Harold Castro from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Mike Freeman from Iowa (PCL).

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Janarion Grant. Signed CB Robertson Daniel and WR Tim White from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DL Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed LB D’Juan Hines from the L.A. Chargers’ practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Terence Garvin. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Breshad Perriman. Signed RB Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Terrance Amorosa, Chris Forney and Scott Moldenhauer; Cs Alex Dostie, Julius Nattinen and Tyler Soy, and LW Ben Thomson to San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Hunter Drew, Cs Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Antoine Morand and RW Kyle Olson to their junior teams. Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek to the Swedish League and G Lukas Dostal to the Czech League. Released RW Justin Ducharme.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Gs Michael Houser, Adam Wilcox Ds Zach Redmond, Devante Stephens, and Fs Eric Cornel, Vasily Glotov and Kevin Porter to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Mike Eyssimont, Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Brad Morrison, Sheldon Rempal, Drake Rymsha and Spencer Watson; Ds Stepan Falkovsky, Jacob Moverare, Chaz Reddekopp, Matt Roy, Austin Strand and Sean Walker; and G Cole Kehler to Ontario (AHL). Released Fs Kyle Bauman, Jamie Devane, Sam Herr, Philippe Maillet and Brett Sutter from their PTOs.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Miles Wood to a four-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Conner Bleackley, Brian Flynn, Tanner Kaspick, Austin Poganski and Trevor Smith; D Joey Laleggia, Sam Lofquist and Tyler Wotherspoon; and Gs Jordan Binnington and Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL).

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Prep Girls Tennis

FOSTORIA 3, NAPOLEON 2

SINGLES

No. 1 –Aliza Lanbenau (N) def. Naija Miller, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — Mya Weimerskirch (F) def. Ali Roth 7-6, 1-6, 7-6

No. 3 — Abrianna Swartz (F) def, Elizabeth Gribler 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES

No. 1 — Kyhra Baeder & Rubi Dessausure (F) def. Andrea Irving & Jaidah Torres 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 — Aubrie Espinoza & Thea Perdew (N) def. Raelyn Hoffnan & Shay Olin 6-1, 6-1.

RECORDS: Fostoria 6-8.

Junior High Volleyball

Hopewell-Loudon (7th) def. St. Michael 25-9, 25-11

Hopewell-Loudon (7th) def. New Riegel 25-14, 25-20

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. St. Michael 14-25, 25-10, 25-14

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) def. New Riegel 26-24, 25-17

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian, 4:15

Prep Boys Soccer

Old Fort at Willard (SBC), 5

Prep Girls Soccer

Wauseon at Van Buren, 5:15

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Tiffin Columbian, 4:15

River Valley at Upper Sandusky, 4:15

Prep Volleyball

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30

Vanlue at Arlington (BVC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.

Football Tryouts

The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.

