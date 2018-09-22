Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson 55, Arcadia 12

Leipsic 34, Hopewell-Loudon 13

Liberty-Benton 49, North Baltimore 10

McComb 39, Arlington 12

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Van Buren 0

Riverdale 49, Vanlue 7

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 28, Toledo St. Francis 21

Tol. Cent. Catholic 61, Oregon Clay 7

Toledo St. John’s 31, Fremont Ross 28, OT

Toledo Whitmer 41, Lima Senior 7

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 42, Bucyrus 14

Mohawk 31, Seneca East 24

Upper Sandusky 42, Buckeye Central 6

Wynford 14, Colonel Crawford 7

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior 38, Woodmore 0

Genoa 34, Otsego 14

Lake 26, Elmwood 0

Rossford 35, Eastwood 34

Northwest Conference

Allen East 50, Delphos Jefferson 6

Columbus Grove 33, Convoy Crestview 20

Paulding 28, Bluffton 17

Spencerville 69, Ada 16

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan 14, Wauseon 7

Evergreen 40, Swanton 20

Liberty Center 51, Delta 7

Patrick Henry 28, Archbold 14

Western Buckeye League

Celina 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 24

Defiance 28, Lima Bath 7

St. Marys Memorial 70, Kenton 29

Van Wert 39, Lima Shawnee 6

Wapakoneta 56, Elida 12

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 34, Riverside 33

Lima Perry 38, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Sidney Lehman 63, Elgin 44

Upper Scioto Valley 44, Ridgemont 6

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta 22, Willard 20

Gibsonburg 51, Danbury 0

Lakota 36, Sandusky St. Mary’s 35, 2-OT

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 38, Toledo Christian 6

Edon 42, Montpelier 20

Hilltop 20, Ottawa Hills 0

Northwood 75, Stryker 3

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 31

Marion Local 44, Anna 20

Minster 62, Parkway 35

St. Henry 36, New Bremen 0

Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 42, Bowling Green 10

Napoleon 27, Maumee 7

Perrysburg 21, Sylvania Southview 0

Springfield 42, Sylvania Northview 12

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 41, Mount Vernon 13

West Holmes 68, Mansfield Madison 13

Wooster Senior 42, Lexington 17

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 44, Buckeye Valley 0

Marion Pleasant 34, Marion Harding 0

North Union 47, Ontario 14

River Valley 24, Galion Senior 7

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton 21, Ashland Crestview 16

Norwalk St. Paul 28, Plymouth 0

South Central 33, Monroeville 20

Western Reserve 42, New London 7

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton 62, Fairview 29

Hicksville 51, Holgate 22

Tinora 7, Ayersville 6

Wayne Trace 52, Antwerp 36

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue 20, Toledo Start 13

Clyde 7, Port Clinton 0

Columbus Centennial 51, Lucas 36

Crestline 59, Gates Mills Hawken 7

Huron 31, Toledo Scott 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 36, Toledo Rogers 6

Maple Heights 38, Mansfield Senior 14

Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward, cancelled

Norwalk Senior 49, Shelby 0

Oak Harbor 33, Sandusky Perkins 7

Sandusky Senior 40, Toledo Bowsher 6

Tiffin Columbian 43, Vermilion 0

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 49, Akr. North 0

Akr. Coventry 21, Mogadore Field 17

Akr. East 39, Mentor Lake Cath. 14

Akr. Hoban 35, Akr. SVSM 3

Akr. Manchester 38, Wooster Triway 20

Alliance Marlington 7, Carrollton 6

Amanda-Clearcreek 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Ashtabula St. John 51, Andover Pymatuning Valley 16

Ashville Teays Valley 54, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Athens 42, McArthur Vinton County 13

Austintown Fitch 13, Youngs. East 0

Avon Lake 49, Lakewood 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Chillicothe Huntington 24

Batavia 42, Fayetteville-Perry 8

Bay Village Bay 17, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Beaver Eastern 28, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Bellefontaine 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Belmont Union Local 19, Vincent Warren 13

Beloit W. Branch 28, Minerva 0

Belpre 55, Racine Southern 41

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Bloom-Carroll 31, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20

Can. McKinley 40, N. Can. Hoover 21

Canfield S. Range 42, Brookfield 19

Chardon NDCL 35, Bedford 0

Chesapeake 35, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28

Chillicothe 7, Logan 6, 0

Chillicothe Unioto 21, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0

Cin. Aiken 30, Cin. Shroder 6

Cin. Anderson 47, Cin. Withrow 12

Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Sycamore 0

Cin. Deer Park 23, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20

Cin. Indian Hill 44, Reading 28

Cin. La Salle 52, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 6

Cin. Madeira 28, Cin. Mariemont 14

Cin. Moeller 19, Cin. St. Xavier 14

Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Hamilton Ross 14

Cin. Princeton 32, Middletown 29

Cin. Purcell Marian 21, Cin. McNicholas 13

Cin. Taft 55, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. West Clermont 14, Cin. Walnut Hills 9

Cin. Western Hills 36, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. NW 7

Cin. Wyoming 62, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clarkson North, Ontario 38, Lorain 28

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34, Cols. Hartley 31

Cle. Benedictine 17, Cols. Watterson 14

Cle. Glenville 45, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Hay 19, Cle. Collinwood 6

Cle. Hts. 51, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14

Cle. John Marshall 37, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Rhodes 42, Cle. JFK 0

Cols. Beechcroft 15, Cols. East 12

Cols. Centennial 51, Lucas 36

Cols. Grandview Hts. 35, Cols. Bexley 13

Cols. Independence 56, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 47, Cols. West 0

Cols. Northland 5, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Ready 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Cols. Whetstone 36, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 35, Cols. DeSales 14

Creston Norwayne 36, Smithville 3

Crooksville 22, McConnelsville Morgan 14

Cuyahoga Falls 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 31

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Burton Berkshire 26

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Day. Carroll 30

Day. Christian 41, Day. Jefferson 0

Day. Northridge 41, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Dublin Coffman 31, Pickerington N. 28

Eastlake N. 37, Willoughby S. 29

Euclid 55, Elyria 0

Fairfield 41, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 27

Franklin Furnace Green 22, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15

Fredericktown 39, Mt. Gilead 8

Ft. Loramie 37, Ansonia 10

Gahanna Lincoln 14, Westerville Cent. 13

Gallipolis Gallia 34, Portsmouth 7

Garfield Hts. 19, Parma Padua 0

Garrettsville Garfield 40, Windham 12

Geneva 16, Chesterland W. Geauga 8

Germantown Valley View 21, Monroe 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6

Goshen 32, Blanchester 13

Green 27, Can. Glenoak 10

Greenville 35, W. Carrollton 34, 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 30, Newark 0

Hamilton Badin 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35, 0

Hannibal River 32, Caldwell 8

Hillsboro 29, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Hubbard 42, Warren Howland 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 20

Ironton 62, S. Point 13

Jamestown Greeneview 35, Spring. NE 0

Johnstown-Monroe 38, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7

Kettering Alter 45, Middletown Fenwick 20

Kings Mills Kings 37, Cin. Turpin 34

Kirtland 13, Richmond Hts. 0

Lancaster 29, Cols. Upper Arlington 28

Leavittsburg LaBrae 61, Warren Champion 7

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 48, Bradford 0

Lowellville 22, Atwater Waterloo 6

Lucasville Valley 48, Fairview, Ky. 14

Macedonia Nordonia 33, Hudson 20

Magnolia Sandy Valley 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 8

Magnolia, W.Va. 28, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Mantua Crestwood 32, Louisville Aquinas 0

Maple Hts. 38, Mansfield Sr. 14

Massillon Washington 42, Akr. Firestone 0

McDonald 20, New Middletown Spring. 17

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

Mechanicsburg 41, London Madison Plains 0

Medina Buckeye 38, Columbia Station Columbia 35

Medina Highland 35, Richfield Revere 14

Miami Valley Christian Academy 41, Lockland 0

Middletown Madison Senior 34, Milton-Union 0

Milford 71, Loveland 21

Milford Center Fairbanks 62, S. Charleston SE 7

Mogadore 35, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

Morrow Little Miami 48, Oxford Talawanda 16

Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Bethel-Tate 23

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Sebring McKinley 0

N. Lewisburg Triad 35, Cedarville 34

New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Urbana 32

New Concord John Glenn 34, Zanesville Maysville 7

New Richmond 24, Norwood 14

Niles McKinley 48, Cortland Lakeview 7

Olmsted Falls 46, N. Ridgeville 14

Orange 61, Painesville Harvey 26

Orwell Grand Valley 36, Southington Chalker 0

Painesville Riverside 28, Madison 13

Parkersburg, W.Va. 41, Marietta 28

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 31, Elyria Cath. 13

Parma Normandy 12, Parma 7

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Streetsboro 28

Perry 55, Beachwood 21

Pickerington Cent. 17, Hilliard Davidson 14, 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Lewistown Indian Lake 7

Portsmouth Sciotoville 39, Manchester 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 30, Groveport-Madison 0

Proctorville Fairland 42, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Raceland, Ky. 27, Portsmouth W. 15

Ravenna 35, Akr. Springfield 12

Ravenna SE 40, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Reedsville Eastern 14, Crown City S. Gallia 13

Reynoldsburg 28, Westerville S. 0

Richwood N. Union 47, Ontario 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Wellington 6

Salineville Southern 36, Lisbon David Anderson 6

Shadyside 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6

Shaker Hts. 33, Medina 20

Southeastern 42, Piketon 12

Spring. Kenton Ridge 54, St. Paris Graham 33

Spring. Shawnee 40, Spring. NW 35

St. Clairsville 14, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Steubenville 35, USO, Pa. 8

Sugar Grove Berne Union 27, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13

Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, Riverside Stebbins 0

Twinsburg 28, N. Royalton 21

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 32, Beallsville 12

Vandalia Butler 13, Xenia 7, 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, Union City Mississinawa Valley 18

W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Cin. Oak Hills 0

W. Jefferson 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Strasburg-Franklin 0

W. Liberty-Salem 51, Spring. Greenon 38

Warrensville Hts. 36, Cle. VASJ 6

Warsaw River View 14, Barnesville 13

Washington C.H. 29, Cols. St. Charles 14

Waterford 47, Corning Miller 6

Waynesville 31, Camden Preble Shawnee 17

Westerville N. 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 18

Westlake 34, N. Olmsted 33

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 56, Cambridge 29

Wickliffe 34, Middlefield Cardinal 14

Wilmington 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Wilmington, Pa. 55, Conneaut 14

Wilmington, Pa. 55, Conneaut 14

Wooster 42, Lexington 17

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

Youngs. Boardman 8, Youngs. Mooney 6

Youngs. Liberty 53, Campbell Memorial 7

Youngs. Valley Christian 32, Vienna Mathews 7

Zanesville 27, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 13

Saturday’s Game

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 105 49 .682 —

New York 94 59 .614 10½

Tampa Bay 86 67 .562 18½

Toronto 70 84 .455 35

Baltimore 44 109 .288 60½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 85 68 .556 —

Minnesota 71 81 .467 13½

Detroit 62 92 .403 23½

Chicago 61 92 .399 24

Kansas City 53 101 .344 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 96 57 .627 —

Oakland 92 61 .601 4

Seattle 84 68 .553 11½

Los Angeles 75 79 .487 21½

Texas 64 88 .421 31½

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

Friday’s Results

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Cleveland 5

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle at Texas, late

Minnesota at Oakland, late

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 4:05

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-6) at Toronto (Pannone 3-1), 4:07

Kansas City (Junis 8-12) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8), 6:10

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8), 7:10

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 7:10

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Texas (Minor 12-7), 8:05

Minnesota (De Jong 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 12-7), 9:05

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10

Seattle at Texas, 3:05

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05

Boston at Cleveland, 7:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 86 68 .558 —

Philadelphia 78 75 .510 7½

Washington 77 77 .500 9

New York 72 82 .468 14

Miami 60 93 .392 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 89 64 .582 —

Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2

St. Louis 85 69 .552 4½

Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11

Cincinnati 66 89 .426 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 85 68 .556 —

Colorado 82 70 .539 2½

Arizona 79 74 .516 6

San Francisco 72 82 .468 13½

San Diego 61 92 .399 24

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

Friday’s Results

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Miami 1, Cincinnati 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-10), 1:05

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 1:05

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 4:05

Milwaukee (Davies 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 13-9), 7:05

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Miami (Urena 7-12), 7:10

Colorado (Senzatela 5-6) at Arizona (Greinke 14-10), 8:10

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

Friday’s Boxscores

Red Sox 7, Indians 5

Boston Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lin cf 5 2 2 2 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0

Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 1 2 0

Devers 3b 5 1 2 2 J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 1 2

J.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0

Pearce 1b 4 0 1 0 Dnldson dh 5 1 2 1

Holt ss 4 1 3 0 Y.Diaz 3b 2 1 1 0

Swihart rf-lf 3 1 1 0 R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0

S.Trvis lf 4 2 2 3 E.Gnzal 3b 1 0 0 0

Brdly J rf 0 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0

Leon c 4 0 0 0 G.Allen rf 2 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 1 3 2

Kipnis cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 35 7 12 7 Totals 36 5 10 5

Boston 001″001″401 — 7

Cleveland 000″310″100 — 5

E–E.Gonzalez (9), Devers (23). DP–Cleveland 4. LOB–Boston 5, Cleveland 9. 2B–S.Travis (2), Lindor (42), J.Ramirez (37), Gomes (24). HR–Lin (1), Devers (18), S.Travis (1), Donaldson (7), Gomes (15). CS–R.Davis (6). SF–J.Ramirez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Sale 3 1/3 5 2 2 0 7

Hembree 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

Poyner 1 2 1 1 0 1

Barnes (W,6-3) 1 0 0 0 1 1

Pomeranz H,2 2/3 1 1 1 1 2

Workman H,7 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Velazquez H,3 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Scott H,1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Kimbrel (S,42-47) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Bauer 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 1

Olson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Bieber L,10-5 4 2/3 8 6 6 2 1

Ramirez 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1

Otero 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP–by Pomeranz (Brantley). WP–Bieber. Umpires–Home, Jordan Baker. First, Greg Gibson. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Jerry Layne. T–3:34. A–27,892 (35,225).

Royals 4, Tigers 3

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0

Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0 Christ. lf 4 0 0 0

A.Grdon lf 4 0 3 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 2

S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0

H.Dzier 1b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 1 2 1

Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0

A.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0

R.Hrrra 2b 4 1 2 1 Sltlmcc 1b 3 0 0 0

Gllgher c 3 0 0 1 Cndlrio ph 0 0 0 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0

Kozma ss 3 1 1 0

Adduci ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 35 3 9 3

Kansas City 101″200″000 — 4

Detroit 000″011″010 — 3

E–Christ.Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), D.Lugo (3), Mondesi (7). DP–Kansas City 2. LOB–Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B–R.Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B–R.Herrera (3). HR–Ro.Rodriguez (5). SB–Merrifield (38). CS–Mondesi (7). SF–Gallagher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Kennedy (W,3-8) 7 7 3 2 0 6

McCarthy H,14 1 1 0 0 0 1

Peralta (S,12-12) 1 1 0 0 1 2

Detroit

Liriano (L,5-11) 6 6 4 1 2 4

Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0

Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0

I.Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Umpires–Home, Brian Gorman. First, Nic Lentz. Second, Tripp Gibson. Third, Adrian Johnson. T–2:51. A–22,001 (41,297).

Marlins 1, Reds 0, 10 innings,

Cincinnati Miami

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Riddle ss 4 0 0 0

D.Hrrra lf 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0

M.Wllms lf 0 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Detrich lf 4 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 1 1 0

Ervin rf 4 0 1 0 Ortega rf 3 0 1 0

Casali c 4 0 1 0 Glloway pr-rf 1 0 1 1

Trahan ss 3 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 0 1 0

L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0 Chen p 2 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0

Rojas ph 1 0 0 0

Conley p 0 0 0 0

Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 0 3 0 Totals 33 1 7 1

Cincinnati 000″000″000″0 — 0

Miami 000″000″000″1 — 1

DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Miami 5. 2B–Ervin (10), Casali (10), Dietrich (26), Bri.Anderson (32), Galloway (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo 8 1/3 5 0 0 1 5

Hernandez (L,5-2) 1 2 1 1 0 1

Miami

Chen 7 3 0 0 0 8

Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1

Conley 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Barraclough (W,1-6) 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Stu Scheuwater. First, Gary Cederstrom. Second, Ben May. Third, Cory Blaser. T–2:36. A–11,471 (36,742).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .330; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Altuve, Houston, .314; Brantley, Cleveland, .308; Segura, Seattle, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Castellanos, Detroit, .300.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 124; Betts, Boston, 121; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 102; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Benintendi, Boston, 100; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Springer, Houston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 97; Stanton, New York, 94.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 124; Davis, Oakland, 116; Ramirez, Cleveland, 103; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 95; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Stanton, New York, 93; Cruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 181; Merrifield, Kansas City, 181; Castellanos, Detroit, 177; Lindor, Cleveland, 176; Betts, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 169; Brantley, Cleveland, 167; Bregman, Houston, 164; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Haniger, Seattle, 160.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 44; Castellanos, Detroit, 44; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 42; Andujar, New York, 41; Chapman, Oakland, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 39.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Smith, Tampa Bay, 35; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; 4 tied at 15.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.21; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.92; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 272; Verlander, Houston, 269; Sale, Boston, 229; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 215; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .316; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Zobrist, Chicago, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .303; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .295.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Carpenter, St. Louis, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 103; Harper, Washington, 97; Turner, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 96; Freeman, Atlanta, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Freeman, Atlanta, 93; Markakis, Atlanta, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 185; Markakis, Atlanta, 182; Gennett, Cincinnati, 178; Peraza, Cincinnati, 175; Yelich, Milwaukee, 173; Turner, Washington, 169; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Blackmon, Colorado, 167; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; 2 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 32; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 27; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.77; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.57; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 290; deGrom, New York, 259; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 185; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58

Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43

Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58

Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29

Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42

Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52

Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51

Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51

Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday’s game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

NFL Injury Report

BUFFALO BILLS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (hip), CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), RB Taiwan Jones (head), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (rib). VIKINGS: DNP: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (knee), OT Rashod Hill (foot), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle, thumb), C Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder), CB Holton Hill (ankle), P Matt Wile (wrist).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS BENGALS: DNP: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot). LIMITED: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), LB Preston Brown (ankle), DE Michael Johnson (knee), CB Tony McRae (knee). FULL: WR Cody Core (back), TE Tyler Eifert (back). PANTHERS: DNP: CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), S Da’Norris Searcy (concussion), G Trai Turner (concussion). LIMITED: WR Damiere Byrd (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DETROIT LIONS — PATRIOTS: DNP: S Patrick Chung (concussion), DE Trey Flowers (concussion). LIMITED: OT Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin). FULL: RB Sony Michel (knee), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (finger). LIONS: DNP: OL Andrew Donnal (knee), CB Darius Slay (concussion). LIMITED: CB Jamal Agnew (shoulder), DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), G T.J. Lang (back).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

EAST

Assumption 49, Pace 21

Bridgewater St. 42, Fitchburg St. 15

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Morrisville 34, St. Lawrence 26

SOUTH

UCF 56, FAU 36

Saturday’s Games

East

Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon

Robert Morris at Bryant, 1

Lafayette at Colgate, 1

CCSU at Fordham, 1

Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1

Columbia at Georgetown, 2

Yale at Cornell, 3

Lehigh at Penn, 3

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30

UConn at Syracuse, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30

Richmond at Stony Brook, 6

Bucknell at Villanova, 6

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6

St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7

South

Minnesota at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30

Marist at Stetson, 1

W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30

NC Central at Duke, 3:30

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30

William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30

FIU at Miami, 3:30

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4

Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4

The Citadel at Mercer, 4

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5

Shaw at Campbell, 6

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6

Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6

North Texas at Liberty, 6

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6

Norfolk St. at SC State, 6

Samford at Chattanooga, 7

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7

NC State at Marshall, 7

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7

Rice at Southern Miss., 7

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30

Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30

Furman at ETSU, 7:30

South Alabama at Memphis, 8

East Carolina at South Florida, 8

Midwest

Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon

Akron at Iowa St., Noon

Nebraska at Michigan, Noon

Georgia at Missouri, Noon

Boston College at Purdue, Noon

Nevada at Toledo, Noon

Davidson at Dayton, 1

Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2

Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30

Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30

Southwest

Navy at SMU, Noon

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30

TCU at Texas, 4:30

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7

Army at Oklahoma, 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7

Texas St. at UTSA, 7

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30

Texas Southern at Houston, 8

Far West

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3

Arizona at Oregon St., 4

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05

Montana St. at Portland St., 5

McNeese St. at BYU, 6

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7

Idaho at UC Davis, 7

Stanford at Oregon, 8

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8

Air Force at Utah St., 10:15

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30

Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Richmond 400

Lineup

(4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 121.880 mph

(11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 121.847

(78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 121.529

(12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 121.397

(19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 121.381

(41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 121.256

(10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 120.968

( 2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 120.849

(20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 120.849

(42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 120.822

(11) 51 Cole Custer, Ford, 120.751

(18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 120.590

(13) 22 Joey Logano, Ford, 121.447

(88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 121.425

( 1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 121.397

(17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 121.152

(31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 121.093

( 6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 120.979

( 9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 120.903

(24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 120.784

(21) Paul Menard, Ford, 120.676

(48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 120.332

(37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 120.326

(34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 119.058

(14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 121.049

(43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 120.946

(38) David Ragan, Ford, 120.935

( 3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 120.816

(32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 120.778

(47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 120.681

(13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 120.498

(15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.450

(95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 120.278

(72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 119.585

(96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 119.464

(52) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 117.739

(23) Alon Day, Toyota, 117.627

(00) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117.596

(99) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 117.055

(66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 116.989

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour Championship

By The Associated Press

Second Round

Justin Rose 66-67 — 133 -7

Tiger Woods 65-68 — 133 -7

Rory McIlroy 67-68 — 135 -5

Billy Horschel 71-65 — 136 -4

Patrick Cantlay 71-65 — 136 -4

Jon Rahm 68-68 — 136 -4

Justin Thomas 67-69 — 136 -4

Kyle Stanley 69-68 — 137 -3

Rickie Fowler 65-72 — 137 -3

Hideki Matsuyama 72-66 — 138 -2

Tommy Fleetwood 69-69 — 138 -2

Xander Schauffele 68-70 — 138 -2

Tony Finau 67-71 — 138 -2

Gary Woodland 66-72 — 138 -2

Aaron Wise 70-69 — 139 -1

Dustin Johnson 69-70 — 139 -1

Webb Simpson 69-70 — 139 -1

Paul Casey 68-71 — 139 -1

Kevin Na 72-68 — 140 E

Jason Day 68-73 — 141 +1

Marc Leishman 73-69 — 142 +2

Patton Kizzire 71-71 — 142 +2

Bubba Watson 70-72 — 142 +2

Cameron Smith 70-73 — 143 +3

Phil Mickelson 73-72 — 145 +5

Francesco Molinari 70-75 — 145 +5

Keegan Bradley 73-73 — 146 +6

Patrick Reed 72-74 — 146 +6

Bryson DeChambeau 71-75 — 146 +6

Brooks Koepka 69-78 — 147 +7

Champions Tour

Sanford International

First Round

Jerry Smith 30-33 — 63 -7

Brandt Jobe 32-31 — 63 -7

Steve Stricker 30-33 — 63 -7

David McKenzie 32-31 — 63 -7

Scott McCarron 32-32 — 64 -6

Lee Janzen 32-32 — 64 -6

Paul Goydos 31-33 — 64 -6

Mike Goodes 33-32 — 65 -5

John Huston 32-33 — 65 -5

Todd Hamilton 32-33 — 65 -5

Bob Estes 31-34 — 65 -5

Kevin Sutherland 33-32 — 65 -5

Tommy Armour III 34-32 — 66 -4

Wes Short, Jr. 32-34 — 66 -4

Dudley Hart 33-33 — 66 -4

Scott Parel 34-32 — 66 -4

Rocco Mediate 33-33 — 66 -4

Duffy Waldorf 34-32 — 66 -4

Kirk Triplett 33-33 — 66 -4

Tom Byrum 33-34 — 67 -3

Steve Jones 34-33 — 67 -3

Corey Pavin 32-35 — 67 -3

Kent Jones 31-36 — 67 -3

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-33 — 67 -3

Billy Andrade 34-33 — 67 -3

Colin Montgomerie 34-33 — 67 -3

David Toms 32-35 — 67 -3

Joe Durant 34-33 — 67 -3

Doug Garwood 32-35 — 67 -3

Tommy Tolles 33-34 — 67 -3

Mark Walker 34-33 — 67 -3

Ken Tanigawa 33-34 — 67 -3

Glen Day 33-35 — 68 -2

Larry Mize 33-35 — 68 -2

Tom Gillis 34-34 — 68 -2

Gary Hallberg 33-35 — 68 -2

Olin Browne 34-34 — 68 -2

Jesper Parnevik 33-35 — 68 -2

David Frost 35-33 — 68 -2

Tim Petrovic 34-34 — 68 -2

Jeff Maggert 33-35 — 68 -2

Jerry Kelly 35-33 — 68 -2

Esteban Toledo 34-34 — 68 -2

Jay Haas 35-33 — 68 -2

P.H. Horgan III 35-33 — 68 -2

Mark Calcavecchia 35-34 — 69 -1

Scott Dunlap 34-35 — 69 -1

Steve Pate 36-33 — 69 -1

Stephen Ames 35-34 — 69 -1

Woody Austin 34-35 — 69 -1

Marco Dawson 36-33 — 69 -1

John Daly 33-36 — 69 -1

Tom Kite 33-36 — 69 -1

Paul Broadhurst 34-35 — 69 -1

Mike Small 34-35 — 69 -1

Peter Lonard 34-36 — 70 E

Dan Forsman 36-34 — 70 E

Billy Mayfair 33-37 — 70 E

Mark O’Meara 37-33 — 70 E

Carlos Franco 36-34 — 70 E

Fran Quinn 34-36 — 70 E

Clark Dennis 35-35 — 70 E

Mark Brooks 36-35 — 71 +1

Blaine McCallister 33-38 — 71 +1

Jeff Sluman 35-36 — 71 +1

Sandy Lyle 36-35 — 71 +1

Joey Sindelar 35-37 — 72 +2

Brian Henninger 33-39 — 72 +2

Chris DiMarco 34-38 — 72 +2

Darren Clarke 35-37 — 72 +2

Chad Proehl 36-36 — 72 +2

Jay Don Blake 35-38 — 73 +3

Robert Gamez 39-34 — 73 +3

John Harris 34-39 — 73 +3

Tom Lehman 37-36 — 73 +3

Scott Hoch 34-40 — 74 +4

Vijay Singh 36-38 — 74 +4

Steve Lowery 39-38 — 77 +7

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Chicago Cubs SS Addison Russell on administrative leave.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Trevor Bauer from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Extended its player development contract with Beloit (MWL) through the 2020 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Fired manager Jeff Banister. Named Don Wakamatsu interim manager.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Announced a two-year player development contract with Greensboro (SAL) through the 2020 season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Memphis (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquire RHP Thomas Nicoll from Normal (FL) for a player to be named. Activated RHP Thomas Nicoll. Placed RHP Logan Ondrusek on the disabled list.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs Ethan Elias, Kevin McNorton, Chris Murphy; LHPs Taylor Hyssong and Trey Robledo; C Anthony Hermelyn; INFs Taylor Brennan, Kevin Cornelius and Sam Dexter; and OFs Alexi Colon and Michael Suchy.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Named Traci Otey Blunt senior vice president of corporate communications. Fined Minnesota S Andrew Sendejo $53,482; Arizona S Antoine Bethea and Los Angeles Chargers DE Melvin Ingram $20,054 each and Atlanta Ss Damontae Kazee and Takk McKinley, Carolina WR Torrey Smith, Los Angeles Chargers Desmond King, Houston LB Jadeveon Clowney, Detroit RB LeGarrette Blount and New York Jets CB Buster Skrine $10,026 apiece for their actions in last week’s games.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Released DL Zaycoven Henderson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned RWs Yasin Ehliz and Zach Fischer, D Josh Healey, Andrew O’Brien and Michael Paliotta, G Mason McDonald and C Mike McMurtry to Stockton (AHL). Released Fs Justin Auger, Jordan Ernst and Scott Sabourin.

DALLAS STARS — Returned D Jakob Stenqvist to Frolunda (Sweden).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovic , Real Salt Lake F Joao Plata, New England D Antonio Mlinar Delamea and D.C. United F Luciano Acosta, undisclosed amounts, for their actions in last week’s games. United Soccer League

USL — Named Ryan Madden vice president of communications and public relations.

COLLEGE

MIAMI — Dismissed G Miles Wilson from the men’s basketball program.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Agreed to terms with baseball coach Elliott Avent on a contract through 2021.

TUSCULUM — Promoted Joelle-Sara Prata to interim women’s lacrosse coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

Prep Girls Golf

VAN BUREN 215, LAKE 227

AT RED HAWK RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Taylor Adams, Van Buren, 41. Other scores: (VB) Olivia Sexton 47, Aly Bishop 62, Grace Heitkamp 65. (Lake) Autumn Schmidt 44, Kim Zoltani 51, Aubrie Kunkelman 63, Kaitlyn Stamper 69.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Cory-Rawson, Ada, Hardin Northern, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Carey, Elmwood, Leipsic, Riverdale & Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren Invitational, 9 a.m.

Mohawk & New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph Streak Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

McComb, New Riegel, Bluffton, Leipsic & Ottawa-Glandorf at Allen East Sycamore Springs Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Van Buren at Elida, 5

Prep Volleyball

North Baltimore, Miller City, Arcadia, Van Buren & Vanlue at Cory-Rawson Tourrnament, 9 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon at Elgin Volleyball Classic, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Wrestling Officials Class

FINDLAY — There will be a class for those wanting to become an OHSAA wrestling official on six consecutive Thursday nights beginning Oct. 11 at We Serve Coffee at 114 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. For more information or to register for class, go the the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org and click on officiating or call Ron Nieset at 419-423-8995.

