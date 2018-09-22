Prep football: Lomeli, Leipsic sink Chieftains

LEIPSIC — Gavin Lomeli scored three touchdowns while rushing for 143 yards on 24 attempts as state-ranked Leipsic thumped Hopewell-Loudon 34-13 on Friday night in a Blanchard Valley Conference football game.

Jaret Nelson extra-point kick after a 48-yard touchdown pass from Brock Williams to Sam Stickley sent H-L into the second quarter up 7-6, but the Vikings, ranked No. 8 in the Division VII Associated Press poll, dominated from then on while raising their record to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the BVC.

Lomeli scored on a pair of 2-yard runs and a 10-yard burst and Dylan Schroeder tossed TD passes of 26 yards to Tyler Hiegel and 12 yards to Kaiden Rader as Leipsic recorded touchdowns on five of its seven possessions.

Stickley scored on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter to conclude the scoring.

Luke Jameson completed 18 of 27 passes for 199 yards with an interception as the Chieftains dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Hopewell-Loudon 7 0 0 6 — 13

Leipsic 6 15 7 6 — 34

First Quarter

LEIP — Lomeli 2 run (run failed)

H-L — Stickley 48 pass from Williams (Nelson kick)

Second Quarter

LEIP — Lomeli 10 run (Lomeli run)

LEIP — Hiegel 27 pass from Schroeder (Pena kick)

Third Quarter

LEIP — Lomeli 2 run (Pena kick)

Fourth Quarter

LEIP — Rader 12 pass from Schroeder (kick failed)

H-L — Stickley 19 pass (kick failed)

PANDORA-GILBOA 42

VAN BUREN 0

PANDORA — Jared Breece became the all-time touchdown passing leader and unbeaten Pandora-Gilboa held Van Buren to 110 total yards in posting a 42-0 shutout Friday night.

The victory keeps the Rockets, 5-0 overall, abreast of McComb and Leipsic in the BVC race at 3-0. While P-G does not play Leipsic this season, the Rockets will host McComb on Oct. 5.

Breece, a senior who threw for 28 touchdowns a year ago, had scoring passes of 23 and 35 yards to Riley Larcom and 70 and 37 yards to Travis Maag.

Breece’s two TDs to Larcom and a 14-yard scoring run by Peyton Traxler provided P-G a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Traxler’s 33-yard run in the third period accounted for the Rockets’ final tally.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Breece was 18 of 27 passing for 343 yards, Traxler added 98 yards rushing on 14 carries and Maag (4 catches, 132 yards) and Larcom (8, 129) led the receiving corps.

Brady Rader was just 7 of 18 passing for 44 yards and had a team-leading 24 rushing on eight carries for the Black Knights (1-4, 0-3).

Van Buren 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pandora-Gilboa 21 0 14 7 — 42

First Quarter

P-G — Larcom 23 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

P-G — Traxler 14 run (Steiner kick)

P-G — Larcom 35 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

Third Quarter

P-G — Maag 70 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

P-G — Traxler 33 run (Steiner kick)

Fourth Quarter

P-G — Maag 37 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

LAKE 26

ELMWOOD 0

MILLBURY — Elmwood fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 26-0 loss to Lake on Friday night.

The Royals punted nine times and saw three Konner Logston passes intercepted as the Flyers boosted their record to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the NBC.

Logston completed 13 of 35 passes for 112 yards, with Mason Lentz catching three passes for 25 yards. Garrett Wright gained 87 yards on 25 carries.

Elmwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Lake 6 6 7 7 — 26

WHARTON 49

VANLUE 7

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Using the name Wharton in recognition of one of the schools that consolidated into its district, Riverdale saw Alec Loveridge pass for 143 yards and two touchdowns and run for 80 more yards on Friday night in a 49-7 Blanchard Valley Conference pasting of winless Vanlue.

Loveridge connected with Luke Morris for 17 yards for one score and Aiden Vent for 11 yards and another TD as the Falcons boosted their record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the BVC.

Luke Morris also raced 11 yards for a touchdown, while Justyn Scott (1 yard), George Goble (17 yards) and Michael Galkiewicz (22 yards) added scoring runs and Max Morris took an interception return to the end zone.

The lone touchdown for the Wildcats (0-5, 0-3 BVC) came on a 59-yard pass from Jaren Kloepfer to Jared Kloepfer.

Vanlue 0 0 7 0 — 7

Riverdale 14 21 0 14 — 49

First Quarter

RIV — L. Morris 17 pass from Loveridge (kick failed)

RIV “” L. Morris 11 run (Leonard run)

Second Quarter

RIV — Scott 1 run (Mason kick)

RIV — Vent 11 pass from Loveridge (Loveridge run)

RIV — M. Morris interception return (kick failed)

Third Quarter

VAN Jared Kloepfer 59 pass from Jaren Kloepfer (Jared Kloepfer kick)

Fourth Quarter

RIV — Goble 17 run (Mason kick)

RIV — Galkiewicz 22 run (Mason kick)

Comments

comments