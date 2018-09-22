Prep football: FHS rips Woodmore

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF writer

Start time of Fostoria High School’s game against Woodmore was pushed back 30 minutes, but the Redmen wasted little time in taming the Wildcats Friday night.

Jadyn Miller ran for four touchdowns to lift Fostoria to a 38-0 victory over visiting Woodmore in Northern Buckeye Conference play at Memorial Stadium.

The Redmen (2-3, 1-1 NBC) dominated the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns while the Woodmore (0-5, 0-2) offense had possession for just 3:23.

Part of the lopsided possession time was due to Fostoria’s special teams: the first four Redmen kickoffs were onside kicks, three of which they recovered and two of those led to scoring drives.

“If we make them go 60 yards we’re okay with that,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said. “It was a bad first quarter for them. They weren’t recovering them. We took advantage of it. We still let a couple of opportunities (get) squandered there in the first half, but for them to only have one possession in the first quarter “” with any team we’ll take that.”

The opening kickoff was the first onside kick by the Redmen, which they recovered, but Fostoria soon turned the ball over on downs.

Woodmore went a quick three-and-out and on the second play of the ensuing Fostoria possession, Maalik Tucker rushed for a 56-yard touchdown. Devin Mauricio ran for the 2-point conversion and the Redmen led 8-0 at 8:11 of the first.

Fostoria tried the onside kick again and recovered it a second time. The Redmen drove the ball 49 yards on six plays, culminating in Miller’s first touchdown of the game, a 22-yard run at 5:43. Miller also ran in the 2-point conversion, extending the Fostoria lead to 16-0.

Onside kick No. 3 resulted in a Redmen possession and another Miller scoring run, this one for two yards. The play was set up by receiver Bryan Stenson’s 45-yard catch of a Devin Mauricio pass.

The final onside kick was recovered by the Wildcats at their own 45, but they went three-and-out.

“It’s not like we haven’t ever practiced that. We practice it all the time,” Wildcats coach Lou Bosh said of the onside kicks. “It’s all part of our kicking game so why it ended up like that, I have no idea.”

Fostoria’s next two possessions ended in fumbles recovered by Woodmore, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the turnovers, punting the ball away on the first possession and giving the Redmen excellent field position at the Woodmorre 25 on the second as the snap sailed over the punter’s head.

Miller scored his third touchdown of the first half with just 22 seconds left on the clock, on a 3-yard run. This time Mauricio passed to Eli Ward for the conversion and a 30-0 halftime lead.

With the 30-point differential, the second half was played with the running clock.

Miller concluded the scoring with his fourth touchdown of the game at 7:59 of the third, an 8-yard run completing a 63-yard, 6-play drive. Mauricio ran for the conversion extending the score to 38-0 for the Redmen.

Miller’s four touchdowns were one shy of the school record of five, set by Tucker in Week 3. Miller finished with 121 yards on 14 carries. Tucker had 17 carries totaling 113 yards.

Woodmore 0 0 0 0 — 0

Fostoria 22 8 8 0 — 38

First Quarter

FOS “” Tucker 56 run (Mauricio run)

FOS “” Miller 22 run (Miller run)

FOS “” Miller 2 run (pass failed)

Second Quarter

FOS “” Miller 3 run (Ward pass from Mauricio)

Third Quarter

FOS “” Miller 8 run (Mauricio run)

