Prep football: Cory-Rawson runs past Arcadia

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

ARCADIA — Cory-Rawson had its focus on establishing the running game at the season’s midpoint.

Head coach Cory Hefner called on the shifty Deonate’ Davis and the bigger Tommy Stauffer to handle the load.

Davis broke loose for a long, acrobatic touchdown to open the game’s scoring and Stauffer bounced off would-be tacklers for four quarters as the Hornets bullied Arcadia 55-12 for their first win of the season in a Blanchard Valley Conference game Friday.

“We wanted to focus on our running game this week and we felt that our front line versus their front line was one of our advantages, so that’s what we tried to focus on,” Hefner said.

Cory-Rawson, which did not attempt a pass in the second half, improved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the BVC. Arcadia fell to 1-4, 1-2.

Davis, just over three minutes into the game, ran outside toward the right sideline, appeared to be bottled up, but bounced off one tackler and rolled over another before breaking back across the field and into the end zone for a 77-yard score.

After a stalled Redskins drive was capped with their punter being tackled before the kick due to a bad snap, Stauffer wasted no time building on Davis’ touchdown.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback took the first play from scrimmage up the middle — a go-to play for the Hornets all night — for a 33-yard touchdown.

“It’s taken him a while to get some confidence. He’s a good, athletic kid and he keeps getting bigger,” Hefner said. “When he gets some confidence he’s really hard to stop. He’s the only person that can stop himself.

“With Tommy and D(eontae’) in the backfield, that makes us really, really dangerous. That’s what we like and that’s what we’re gonna continue to do.”

Hefner referred to Stauffer as a bowling ball, and rightfully so, as Arcadia tacklers rarely took him down on the first hit, instead bouncing off as the junior continued rumbling downfield.

Stauffer, who scored on 16- and 14-yard third-quarter runs, finished with a game-high 228 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while the electric Davis added 148 yards on seven carries in addition to another 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns being called back due to penalties.

Arcadia attempted to counter the Hornets’ relentless runs with what it had.

But head coach Ethan Percer alluded to five injuries before halftime that forced the Redskins to revert to a basic defensive alignment.

“We adjusted our defense for the personnel that we had and just played a base defense so we could make sure everybody was lined up right,” Percer said.

Additionally, do-it-all offensive playmaker Hayden Rader was the lone player ejected in the game on offsetting personal fouls called midway through the second quarter nullifying a would-be Stauffer touchdown.

Arcadia’s attempt to attack C-R became pass heavy.

Cole Coppus, struggling to consistently connect with his receivers in the first half, completed 5 of 6 passes in the second half and used his legs to get the Redskins into the red zone three times in the final 24 minutes.

He accounted for both Arcadia scores, a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tristian Martinez in the first half and a 1-yard run in the waning seconds of the fourth, in tallying 154 yards passing and a team-high 78 yards on 33 carries.

But Cory-Rawson, repeatedly pushing Arcadia off the ball, controlled the line of scrimmage for all 48 minutes, opened up its game plan and simultaneously stymied any and everything the Redskins attempted to throw back at them.

“We know that Arcadia’s a small school like us. I told the kids all week that they’re no pushover,” Hefner said. “They had more wins than we did going into the game. We had to take an honest look at ourselves.”

Cory-Rawson 20 0 21 14 — 55

Arcadia 0 6 0 6 — 12

First Quarter

C-R — Davis 77 run (Schultz kick)

C-R — T. Stauffer 33 run (Schultz kick)

C-R — Stiles 3 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

ARC — Martinez 26 pass from Coppus (kick blocked)

Third Quarter

C-R — T. Stauffer 16 run (Schultz kick)

C-R — T. Stauffer 14 run (Schultz kick)

C-R — Roth 17 run (Schultz kick)

Fourth Quarter

C-R — Wolford 10 run (Schultz kick)

C-R — Korpics kickoff recovery in end zone (Schultz kick)

ARC — Coppus 1 run (Pass failed)

C-R Arc

First Downs 10 18

Rushes-yards 35-459 49-141

Passing Yards 0 154

Comp-Att-Int 0-6-0 11-26-0

individual statistics

Rushing — Cory-Rawson, Tommy Stauffer 17-228, Deonate’ Davis 7-148, Zakk Stiles 8-53, Matt Roth 1-17, Luke Wolford 2-13. Arcadia, Cole Coppus 33-78, Caleb Rader 9-52, Tristain Martinez 5-11, Hayden Rader 1-4, Josh Cassell 1-(-4).

Passing — Cory-Rawson, T. Stauffer 0-4-0–0, Brandt Marshall 0-2-0–0. Arcadia, Cole Coppus 11-26-0–154.

Receiving — Arcadia, Martinez 6-79, H. Rader 2-32, Bryan Harrison 2-15, Justen Stoner 1-28.

