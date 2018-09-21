Prep sports: Fostoria volleyball blanks Woodmore

Tyriana Settles had 16 kills and served for 10 aces as Fostoria High School won its third match in three days with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 volleyball victory over Woodmore on Thursday night in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

Mary Harris handed out 16 assists on 31-of-31 setting and matched Baleigh Robinson and Meredith Grine with 10 digs as the Lady Red improved to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the NBC.

Grine and freshman Jasmine Groves made two blocks apiece for Fostoria.

The Wildcats fell to 3-11 overall and 0-8 in the NBC.

fostoria (13-3, 7-1 Northern buckeye Conference)

SERVING: Mary Harris 16-17, Baleigh Robinson 22-25, Tyriana Settles 11-14. ACES: Settles 10, Robinson 7, Harris 4. KILLS: Settles 16, Meredith Grine 3, Robinson 2. SPIKING: Grine 8-8, Settles 26-28. ASSISTS: Harris 16. SETTING: Harris 31-31. DIGS: Harris, Grine & Robinson 10. BLOCKS: Grine & Jasmine Groves 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria, 28-30, 25-16, 25-6.

NEW RIEGEL 3

FREMONT St. JOSEPH 1

FREMONT — New Riegel’s Aubrey Bouillon totaled 21 assists, 14 digs and nine kills as the Blue Jackets defeated Fremont St. Joseph 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-11 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball play Thursday.

Kaitlyn Kirian led New Riegel (12-2, 6-2 SBC River) with 14 kills while Madalyn Reinhart served up six aces on 24 of 25 serving.

The Crimson Streaks fell to 5-10 overall, 4-4 in league play.

NEW RIEGEL (12-2, 6-2 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Madalyn Reinhart 24-25, Brooklyn Gillig 17-18, Christen Hohman 14-14. ACES: Reinhart 6, C. Hohman 4, Kaitlyn Kirian 3. KILLS: Kirian 14, Julia Reinhart & Aubrey Bouillon 9, C. Hohman 6. SPIKING: Kirian 23-25, Bouillon 18-21, J. Reinhart 16-17. ASSISTS: Bouillon 21, Marianna Tiell 13. DIGS: M. Reinhart 17, Bouillon 14, Gillig 12. BLOCKS: J. Reinhart & Sarah Schalk 4.

OLD FORT 3

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 0

OLD FORT — Kara Davidson’s five kills led Old Fort on Thursday in a 25-21, 25-9, 25-14 sweep of Sandusky St. Mary’s in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

Emily Blankenship and Breanna Hoenig had six digs apiece for Old Fort (12-3, 7-1 SBC).

Sandusky St. Mary’s dropped to 6-9, 3-5.

OLD FORT (12-3, 7-1 SBC)

ACES: Faith Miller 4, Emily Blankenship 2, Riley Lehner 2. KILLS: Kara Davidson 5, Lehner 4, Miller 2. DIGS: Blankenship 6, Breanna Hoenig 6, Lehner 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-14, 25-13.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

DANBURY 0

LAKESIDE — Tiffin Calvert’s Ashlyn Jones had nine kills and four aces as the Senecas made quick work of Danbury 25-7, 25-13, 25-8 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball win Thursday.

Lexie White (six aces) and Sophie Burtis each recorded 16 assists for Calvert (13-2, 8-0 SBC River).

Danbury fell to 1-10, 0-8 in league play.

TIFFIN CALVERT (13-2, 8-0 SBC RIVER)

ACES: Lexie White 6, Ashlyn Jones 4, Emma White 3. KILLS: Jones 9. ASSISTS: White & Sophie Burtis 16. DIGS: Hannah Kelbley 7, Kate Rombach 6, Mallary Neilson 6. BLOCKS: Zoe Meyer 3, Hannah Myers & Neilson 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert, 25-8, 25-6.

Boys Soccer

VAN BUREN 3

ADA 0

VAN BUREN — Hunter Stone scored a pair of goals and just one save was required of goalkeeper Saige Warren as Van Buren handled Ada 3-0 on Thursday in a North Central Ohio Soccer Association boys match.

Thomas Piccirillo found the net and Brady Losiewicz contributed a pair of assists for the Black Knights as they improved 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the NCOSA.

Drew Hadley stopped eight shots in goal from the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-1 NCOSA).

goals: (VB) Hunter Stone 2, Thomas Piccirillo 1. Assists: (VB) Brady Losiewicz 2. shots-on-goal: Ada 1; Van Buren 11. saves: (Ada) Drew Hadley 8; (VB) Saige Warren 1.

records: Ada 5-3, 1-1 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Van Buren 8-1, 2-0 NCOSA.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 2-0.

Comments

comments