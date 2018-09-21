Prep golf: Lakota’s Dull wins SBC River tourney

FREMONT — Lakota’s Kyleigh Dull shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead the Raiders to a second-straight Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys golf tournament title Thursday at the Fremont Country Club.

Dull, sophomore, defeated all the boys again to earn her second straight medalist honors, one stroke off her freshman score of 76.

She and teammate Colt Dible (84) were first-team all-SBC River selections.

Lakota finished 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Fremont St. Joseph (351). Old Fort was third (366) and New Riegel was sixth (393).

Lakota’s Ethan Longoria (88), Marshall Minich (91) and Connor Hill were each second team picks.

Old Fort’s Jack DeRan (89) Kaleb Wilkinson (91) also received second-team nods.

Dominic Mangiola paced Tiffin Calvert with an 82 and landed on the first team. His teammate Jacob Kin (91) was a second-team pick.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lakota (Kyleigh Dull 77, Colt Dible 84, Ethan Longoria 88, Connor Hill & Marshall Minich 91) 340. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 351. 3, Old Fort (Jack DeRan 89, Kaleb Wilkinson 91, Colin Nutter 92, Carson Steyer & Andrew Combs 94) 366. 4, Tiffin Calvert (Dominic Mangiola 82, Jacob Kin 91, Brayden Thomas 92, Maddy Brown 101) 366. 5, Danbury 370. 6, New Riegel (Jacob Theis 84, Dalton Reinhart 100, Brandon Seifert 101, Sam Whipple 108) 393. 7, Gibsonburg 395. 8, Sandusky St. Mary’s 399.

2018 ALL-SBC RIVER DIVISION teams

FIRST TEAM — Kyleigh Dull, Lakota; Colt Dible, Lakota; Jacob Theis, New Riegel; Garrett Michael, Fremont St. Joseph; Ashton Groff, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert.

SECOND TEAM — Grayson Clark, Danbury; Mitchel Delventhal, Gibsonburg; Connor Hill, Lakota; Ethan Longoria, Lakota; Marshall Minich, Lakota; Kaleb Wilkinson, Old Fort; Jack DeRan, Old Fort; Lance Emrich, Fremont St. Joseph; Caden Spader, Fremont St. Joseph; Jacob Kin, Tiffin Calvert.

