Prep football: Fostoria shifts start time of tonight’s football game

Due to the threat of severe storms in the area from 4-7 p.m. today, Fostoria High School has moved the starting time for today’s football game with Woodmore from 7 p.m. to 7:30.

The gates will still open an hour prior to kick off (6:30 p.m.). All scheduled events for Pee Wee Pow Wow and YMCA Youth Night will still go on, but will incur a 30-minute delay from their scheduled report time.

Fostoria tennis falls

LIMA — Fostoria High School won both doubles matches, but Lima Bath swept the singles competition and came away with a 3-2 girls tennis victory on Thursday.

The Lady Red’s No. 1 doubles team of Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure downed Regan Canter and Emily McNett 6-2, 6-3, and Naija Miller and Jennaleigh McCumber combined for a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Emily Wood and Chloe Rieman.

The Wildcats dominated singles play, as Esther Bolon blanked Abrianna Swartz 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Ruby Bolon downed Shanelle Smith at No. 2 and Fayme Ghandi defeated Mya Weimerskirch 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.

VB boys cross country wins

CAREY — Van Buren placed four runners in the top ten and Carey had three as the Black Knights’ boys and Blue Devils’ girls teams won titles on Thursday in a seven-team cross country meet hosted by Carey.

Carey’s Sarah Reinhart finished a minute ahead of her closest challenger as she led her teammates to the girls title. Nellie Bianchi finished fifth (23:47) and Abby Alison was eighth (24:30) to helping the Blue Devils (28) edge Riverdale (40) in the team standings. Elmwood (58) was third. Van Buren, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa and Tiffin Calvert also competed in the girls race, but did not field full teams.

Riverdale had a pair of top-five runners in race runner-up Juleigha Collier (22:00) and Kendra Collier (4th, 22:21).

Van Buren had just three runners in the girls meet but all three cracked the top ten, with Justine Hunt finishing third (22:05), Ella Webster sixth (24:05) and Megan Pisarsky seventh (24:15).

Elmwood’s Lainey Ringham was ninth (24:37) and Tiffin Calvert’s Kassidy Reynolds 10th (24:56).

Behind the top ten finishes of Trevor Bingham (2nd, 18:35), Ben Armbruster (5th, 19:32), Trey Barnhisel (7th, 19:54) and Austin Murphy (9th, 20:03) Elmwood (38) beat Van Buren (68) by 30 points in the boys meet. Ben Hudok was sixth (19:41) and Carey Ware 10th (20:10) for Van Buren.

Tiffin Calvert (90) finished third, Carey (99) nipped North Baltimore (100) by a point for fourth and Riverdale (109) was sixth.

Riverdale’s Eli Weber ran the race in 18:30 to claim the boys individual title. Tiffin Calvert’s Garrett Spaun was third (19:11), North Baltimore’s Levi Trout finished fourth (19:20) and Carey’s Isaiah Hoepf was eighth (19:55).

GIRLS RACE

TEAM STANDINGS –1, Carey 28. 2, Riverale 40. 3, Elmwood 58. OTHER SCHOOLS: Tiffin Calvert, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Van Buren.

TOP 10 RUNNERS — 1, Sarah Reinhart (Car) 20:57. 2, Juleigha Collier (Riv) 22:00. 3, Justine Hunt (VB) 22:05. 4, Kendra Collier (Riv) 22:21. 5, Nellie Bianchi (Car) 23:47. 6, Ella Webster (VB) 24:05. 7, Megan Pisarsky (VB) 24:15. 8, Abby Allison, (Car) 24:30. 9, Lainey Ringham (Elm) 24:37. 10, Kassidy Reynolds (TC) 24:56.

BOYS RACE

TEAM STANDINGS —- 1, Elwmood 38. 2, Van Buren 68. 3, Tiffin Calvert 90. 4, Carey 99. 5, North Baltimore 100. 6, Riverdale 109. OTHER SCHOOLS: Pandora-Gilboa.

TOP 10 RUNNERS — 1, Eli Weber (Riv) 18:30. 2, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 18:35. 3, Garrett Spaun (TC) 19:11. 4, Levi Trout (NB) 19:20. 5, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 19:32. 6, Ben Hudok (VB) 19:41. 7, Trey Barnhisel (Elm) 19:54. 8, Isaiah Hoepf (Car) 19:55. 9, Austin Murphy (Elm) 20:03. 10. Carey Ware (VB) 20:10.

Comments

comments