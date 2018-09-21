Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Around Ohio
Casstown Miami E. 52, Tipp City Bethel 28
Whitehall-Yearling 37, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore
McComb at Arlington
Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Bucyrus
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Allen East
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Wauseon at Bryan
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Edon at Montpelier
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Stryker at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Ontario at North Union
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
South Central at Monroeville
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Holgate at Hicksville
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Toledo Start
Clyde at Port Clinton
Columbus Centennial at Lucas
Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers
Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior
Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward
Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Shelby at Norwalk Senior
Sidney Lehman at Elgin
Tecumseh at Toledo Waite
Toledo Scott at Huron
Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 104 49 .680 —
New York 93 59 .612 10½
Tampa Bay 85 67 .559 18½
Toronto 70 83 .458 34
Baltimore 44 108 .289 59½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 85 67 .559 —
Minnesota 71 81 .467 14
Detroit 62 91 .405 23½
Chicago 60 92 .395 25
Kansas City 52 101 .340 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 57 .625 —
Oakland 92 61 .601 3½
Seattle 84 68 .553 11
Los Angeles 75 78 .490 20½
Texas 64 88 .421 31
x-clinched division
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Houston 0
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s RESULTS
Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8
Detroit 11, Kansas City 8
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07
Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10
Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05
L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10
Seattle at Texas, 8:05
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 68 .556 —
Philadelphia 78 74 .513 6½
Washington 77 76 .503 8
New York 71 82 .464 14
Miami 59 93 .388 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 63 .586 —
Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2½
St. Louis 84 69 .549 5½
Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½
Cincinnati 66 88 .429 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 68 .556 —
Colorado 82 70 .539 2½
Arizona 79 74 .516 6
San Francisco 72 81 .471 13
San Diego 61 92 .399 24
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Cincinnati 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10
Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05
Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15
Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 9:40
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-4), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:05
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:05
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10
Thursday’s Boxscores
White Sox 5, Indians 4, 11 innings,
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 5 1 3 2 Lindor ss 5 2 2 1
Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 2 0 Brntley lf 6 2 3 1
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 2b 6 0 0 0
K.Smith ph-c 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 1 0 1 0
A.Grcia dh 4 0 1 1 R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0
Rondon ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 0 0 0 0
Cordell rf 1 0 0 0 Rosales pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Dvidson 1b 6 0 2 1 Y.Diaz 3b 5 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 6 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 1
Engel cf 3 1 1 0 B.Brnes pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 5 0 1 0
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Guyer ph 1 0 0 0
Haase c 0 0 0 0
Totals 44 5 11 5 Totals 37 4 9 3
Chicago 121″000″000″01 — 5
Cleveland 002″000″020″00 — 4
E–Y.Diaz (1). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Chicago 14, Cleveland 11. 2B–Moncada (28), Y.Sanchez (33), Encarnacion (16). 3B–Lindor (2). HR–Narvaez (9), Lindor (36), Brantley (17). SB–Brantley (11). CS–M.Cabrera (1). S–Y.Sanchez (2), Rosales (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Shields 6 5 2 2 3 1
Bummer H,2 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 2
Scahill 0 0 0 0 1 0
Frare 0 0 0 0 1 0
Minaya BS,3 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Santiago (W,6-3) 3 2 0 0 2 2
Cleveland
Tomlin 4 8 4 4 0 2
Olson 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Otero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Perez 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hand 1 0 0 0 2 0
Cimber (L,3-8) 2 2 1 1 1 2
Scahill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Frare pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Shields (Encarnacion), by Cimber (LaMarre), by Cimber (Engel), by Santiago (Haase). WP–Bummer, Scahill, Cimber. Umpires–Home, Ryan Blakney. First, Marty Foster. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Mike Winters. T–4:23. A–19,457 (35,225).
Tigers 11, Royals 8
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld dh 5 2 3 0 J.Jones cf 4 2 2 0
Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 Christ. lf 4 2 2 6
H.Dzier 1b 5 2 1 2 Cstllns rf 4 2 2 1
S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 1
Bnfacio rf 5 1 1 3 Adduci 1b 5 1 0 0
R.Hrrra 2b 5 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 5 0 3 0
A.Escbr 3b 4 1 3 0 Greiner c 1 0 1 2
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 2 V.Reyes pr 0 1 0 0
Bre.Phl cf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 1 0 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 0 0
Kozma ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 41 8 12 8 Totals 37 11 14 11
Kansas City 320″200″001 — “8
Detroit 450″000″20x — 11
E–Adduci (7), Ro.Rodriguez (10), R.Herrera (1). DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B–Merrifield (41), R.Herrera (13), A.Escobar (22), V.Martinez 2 (21), Ro.Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B–Castellanos (5). HR–Mondesi (11), H.Dozier (10), Bonifacio (4), Goodwin (5), Christ.Stewart 2 (2), Castellanos (22). SB–Merrifield (37), H.Dozier (2). SF–Greiner (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lopez (L,2-5) 1 8 7 7 0 0
Sparkman 4 4 2 2 1 1
Lively 1 0 0 0 1 0
Maurer 1 1 2 0 3 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Boyd 1 1/3 6 5 2 0 1
Reininger (W,1-0) 2 1/3 3 2 2 0 2
Farmer 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Alcantara H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 1
Jor.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd HBP–by Greene (Perez). WP–Greene. Umpires–Home, Adrian Johnson. First, Brian Gorman. Second, Nic Lentz. Third, Tripp Gibson. T–3:12. A–20,282 (41,297).
Reds 4, Marlins 2
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 4 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 0
Peraza ss 5 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 2 1
Gennett 2b 3 1 2 4 O’Brien 1b 4 0 2 1
Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 Dean lf 3 0 0 0
M.Wllms lf 3 0 1 0 Detrich ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0
C.Reed p 2 0 0 0 Glloway rf 2 0 0 0
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph-rf 1 0 0 0
G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Riddle ss 4 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Brigham p 1 0 0 0
Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Bostick ph 1 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 1 1 0 E.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
T.Grrro p 0 0 0 0
Sierra ph 1 0 0 0
Graves p 0 0 0 0
Bri.And ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 32 2 7 2
Cincinnati 002″000″200 — 4
Miami 000″000″020 — 2
E–Realmuto (7). DP–Cincinnati 2, Miami 2. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Miami 8. 2B–Gennett (30), Realmuto (29). HR–Gennett (23). SB–B.Hamilton (32).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Reed (W,1-2) 6 5 0 0 0 6
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hughes 2/3 1 2 2 1 0
Iglesias (S,29-33) 1 1/3 1 0 0 2 1
Miami
Brigham (L,0-3) 5 3 2 2 4 6
Hernandez 2 3 2 2 1 0
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Graves 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Reed (Rojas). WP–Iglesias. Umpires–Home, Cory Blaser. First, Stu Scheuwater. Second, Gary Cederstrom. Third, Ben May. T–2:41. A–9,863 (36,742).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .334; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Altuve, Houston, .315; Segura, Seattle, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .300.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Springer, Houston, 96; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Stanton, New York, 93.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 116; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Cruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Stanton, New York, 89.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 180; Merrifield, Kansas City, 180; Castellanos, Detroit, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Segura, Seattle, 169; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Haniger, Seattle, 160.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 42; Andujar, New York, 41; Chapman, Oakland, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 40; 2 tied at 38.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Smith, Tampa Bay, 35; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-7; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5.
ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .295.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Carpenter, St. Louis, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 92.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; 3 tied at 92.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 182; Markakis, Atlanta, 180; Gennett, Cincinnati, 176; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 173; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Blackmon, Colorado, 167; Turner, Washington, 167; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; 2 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58
Late games not included
Thursday’s Result
Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17
Sunday’s games
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday’s game
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
NFL Injury Report
BUFFALO BILLS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (hip), CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), RB Taiwan Jones (head), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (rib). VIKINGS: DNP: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (knee), OT Rashod Hill (foot), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle, thumb), C Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder), CB Holton Hill (ankle), P Matt Wile (wrist).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS BENGALS: DNP: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot). LIMITED: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), LB Preston Brown (ankle), DE Michael Johnson (knee), CB Tony McRae (knee). FULL: WR Cody Core (back), TE Tyler Eifert (back). PANTHERS: DNP: CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), S Da’Norris Searcy (concussion), G Trai Turner (concussion). LIMITED: WR Damiere Byrd (knee).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DETROIT LIONS — PATRIOTS: DNP: S Patrick Chung (concussion), DE Trey Flowers (concussion). LIMITED: OT Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin). FULL: RB Sony Michel (knee), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (finger). LIONS: DNP: OL Andrew Donnal (knee), CB Darius Slay (concussion). LIMITED: CB Jamal Agnew (shoulder), DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), G T.J. Lang (back).
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 7 4
Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 8 2
Montreal 3 2 1 0 4 10 8
Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12
Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 9
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 7 8
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6
Washington 3 0 2 1 1 5 12
New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 4
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 8
Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 4 8
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 11 6
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 12 3
Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12
Calgary 4 1 2 1 3 12 15
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 3 8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1
Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 5, Montreal 2
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2
Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver 1
Thursday’s Results
Montreal 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 0
Detroit 4, Chicago 2
Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
San Jose at Anaheim, late
Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, late
Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8
Columbus at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3
Colorado at Minnesota, 6
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7
Toronto at Buffalo, 7
Boston at Detroit, 7
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7
Ottawa at Montreal, 7
Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8
Anaheim at Arizona, 9
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30
Vegas at San Jose, 10
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3
St. Louis at Columbus, 3
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 18 5 6 60 63 36
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 9 8 44 37 37
Philadelphia 13 12 4 43 41 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Portland 13 8 8 47 44 42
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 10 5 44 37 29
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 17 8 20 45 61
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Results
Portland 3, Columbus 2
Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
Saturday’s Games
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30
Toronto FC at New York, 5
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7
Chicago at New England, 7:30
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Portland at Minnesota United, 8
Sunday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Chicago at New York City FC, 7
Saturday, Sept. 29
Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30
Colorado at Seattle, 4
Montreal at D.C. United, 7
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30
New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8
San Jose at Houston, 8:30
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30
Sunday, Sept. 30
Atlanta United FC at New York, 1
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Charleston, W.Va. 23, Fairmont St. 17
Temple 31, Tulsa 17
Urbana 42, West Virginia Wesleyan 10
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Brown, 7
FAU at UCF, 7
Penn St. at Illinois, 9
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon
Robert Morris at Bryant, 1
Lafayette at Colgate, 1
CCSU at Fordham, 1
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1
Columbia at Georgetown, 2
Yale at Cornell, 3
Lehigh at Penn, 3
Charlotte at UMass, 3:30
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30
UConn at Syracuse, 4
Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30
Richmond at Stony Brook, 6
Bucknell at Villanova, 6
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6
St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7
South
Minnesota at Maryland, Noon
Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20
Louisville at Virginia, 12:30
Marist at Stetson, 1
W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30
NC Central at Duke, 3:30
N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30
William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30
FIU at Miami, 3:30
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4
Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4
The Citadel at Mercer, 4
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4
Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5
Shaw at Campbell, 6
Elon at Charleston Southern, 6
Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6
North Texas at Liberty, 6
Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6
Norfolk St. at SC State, 6
Samford at Chattanooga, 7
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7
NC State at Marshall, 7
Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7
Rice at Southern Miss., 7
Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30
Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30
Furman at ETSU, 7:30
South Alabama at Memphis, 8
East Carolina at South Florida, 8
Midwest
Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon
Akron at Iowa St., Noon
Nebraska at Michigan, Noon
Georgia at Missouri, Noon
Boston College at Purdue, Noon
Nevada at Toledo, Noon
Davidson at Dayton, 1
Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2
Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2
W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3
Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3
Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30
Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30
Hampton at N. Iowa, 5
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5
Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30
Southwest
Navy at SMU, Noon
Kansas at Baylor, 3:30
TCU at Texas, 4:30
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7
UNLV at Arkansas St., 7
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7
Army at Oklahoma, 7
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7
Texas St. at UTSA, 7
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30
Texas Southern at Houston, 8
Far West
Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3
Arizona at Oregon St., 4
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05
Montana St. at Portland St., 5
McNeese St. at BYU, 6
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7
Idaho at UC Davis, 7
Stanford at Oregon, 8
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8
Air Force at Utah St., 10:15
E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30
Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour Championship
First Round
Rickie Fowler 33-32 — 65 -5
Tiger Woods 34-31 — 65 -5
Gary Woodland 33-33 — 66 -4
Justin Rose 33-33 — 66 -4
Rory McIlroy 32-35 — 67 -3
Justin Thomas 36-31 — 67 -3
Tony Finau 33-34 — 67 -3
Paul Casey 33-35 — 68 -2
Jon Rahm 35-33 — 68 -2
Xander Schauffele 35-33 — 68 -2
Jason Day 35-33 — 68 -2
Kyle Stanley 35-34 — 69 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 33-36 — 69 -1
Webb Simpson 34-35 — 69 -1
Brooks Koepka 33-36 — 69 -1
Dustin Johnson 38-31 — 69 -1
Aaron Wise 36-34 — 70 E
Francesco Molinari 36-34 — 70 E
Cameron Smith 35-35 — 70 E
Bubba Watson 36-34 — 70 E
Patton Kizzire 38-33 — 71 +1
Patrick Cantlay 37-34 — 71 +1
Billy Horschel 35-36 — 71 +1
Bryson DeChambeau 39-32 — 71 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 35-37 — 72 +2
Kevin Na 38-34 — 72 +2
Patrick Reed 36-36 — 72 +2
Marc Leishman 37-36 — 73 +3
Phil Mickelson 40-33 — 73 +3
Keegan Bradley 36-37 — 73 +3
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Kevin Babusiak vice president of partnership activation and strategy.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Landon Holifield.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Trevor Sealey to Cleburne to complete and earlier trade.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Named Elton Brand general manager.
Football
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Jamil Demby to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Released of RB Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Montreal F Max Domi for the remainder of the NHL preseason after punching Florida D Aaron Ekblad during a Sept. 19 exhibition game.
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Reassigned coach Troy Cordingley to assistant general manager/director of scouting. Named Rich Kilgour and John Tavares head coaches and Rusty Kruger assistant coach.
Motorsports
NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to president, effective Oct. 1.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MIAMI FC — Named Jurgen Mainka chief business officer.
College
UCLA — Announced the retirement of women’s gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field after the 2019 spring semester.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Girls Golf
LEIPSIC 220, ELMWOOD 231
AT PIKE RUN
MEDALIST: Hannah Goedde, Elmwood, 46. Other scores: (Leip) Jala Hazelton 53, Morgan Kamphaus 57, Maddie Walther 64. (Elm) Kaylie Kingery 51, Taylor Tyson 55, Haley Zimmerman 61, Abi Lee 64. (P-G) Hailey Dysert 56.
records: Leipsic 5-7.
Prep Girls Tennis
lima bath 3, fostoria 2
SINGLES
No.1 — Esther Bolon (LB) def. Abrianna Swartz, 6-0, 6-0.
No.2 — Ruby Bolon (LB) def. Shanelle Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
No.3 — Fayme Ghandi (LB) def. Mya Weimerskirch, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Regan Canter/Emily McNett, 6-2, 6-3.
No.2 — Naija Miller/Jennaleigh McCumber (Fos) def. Emily Wood/Chloe Rieman, 6-0, 6-0.
LOCAL & AREA
Football Tryouts
The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.