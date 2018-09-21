Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Around Ohio

Casstown Miami E. 52, Tipp City Bethel 28

Whitehall-Yearling 37, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

McComb at Arlington

Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Bucyrus

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Wauseon at Bryan

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Edon at Montpelier

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Stryker at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Ontario at North Union

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

South Central at Monroeville

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Holgate at Hicksville

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Toledo Start

Clyde at Port Clinton

Columbus Centennial at Lucas

Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers

Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior

Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward

Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Shelby at Norwalk Senior

Sidney Lehman at Elgin

Tecumseh at Toledo Waite

Toledo Scott at Huron

Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Boston 104 49 .680 —

New York 93 59 .612 10½

Tampa Bay 85 67 .559 18½

Toronto 70 83 .458 34

Baltimore 44 108 .289 59½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 85 67 .559 —

Minnesota 71 81 .467 14

Detroit 62 91 .405 23½

Chicago 60 92 .395 25

Kansas City 52 101 .340 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 95 57 .625 —

Oakland 92 61 .601 3½

Seattle 84 68 .553 11

Los Angeles 75 78 .490 20½

Texas 64 88 .421 31

x-clinched division

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07

Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05

L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10

Seattle at Texas, 8:05

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 85 68 .556 —

Philadelphia 78 74 .513 6½

Washington 77 76 .503 8

New York 71 82 .464 14

Miami 59 93 .388 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 89 63 .586 —

Milwaukee 87 66 .569 2½

St. Louis 84 69 .549 5½

Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 11½

Cincinnati 66 88 .429 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 85 68 .556 —

Colorado 82 70 .539 2½

Arizona 79 74 .516 6

San Francisco 72 81 .471 13

San Diego 61 92 .399 24

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05

Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 7:10

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 7:35

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 8:15

Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 9:40

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-4), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:05

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:05

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

White Sox 5, Indians 4, 11 innings,

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Moncada 2b 5 1 3 2 Lindor ss 5 2 2 1

Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 2 0 Brntley lf 6 2 3 1

Palka rf 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 2b 6 0 0 0

K.Smith ph-c 2 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 1 0 1 0

A.Grcia dh 4 0 1 1 R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 2 0 1 0

Rondon ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson ph 0 0 0 0

Cordell rf 1 0 0 0 Rosales pr-1b 0 0 0 0

Dvidson 1b 6 0 2 1 Y.Diaz 3b 5 0 0 0

Ti.Andr ss 6 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0

LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 1

Engel cf 3 1 1 0 B.Brnes pr-rf 0 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 5 0 1 0

R.Perez c 3 0 0 0

Guyer ph 1 0 0 0

Haase c 0 0 0 0

Totals 44 5 11 5 Totals 37 4 9 3

Chicago 121″000″000″01 — 5

Cleveland 002″000″020″00 — 4

E–Y.Diaz (1). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Chicago 14, Cleveland 11. 2B–Moncada (28), Y.Sanchez (33), Encarnacion (16). 3B–Lindor (2). HR–Narvaez (9), Lindor (36), Brantley (17). SB–Brantley (11). CS–M.Cabrera (1). S–Y.Sanchez (2), Rosales (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Shields 6 5 2 2 3 1

Bummer H,2 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 2

Scahill 0 0 0 0 1 0

Frare 0 0 0 0 1 0

Minaya BS,3 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Santiago (W,6-3) 3 2 0 0 2 2

Cleveland

Tomlin 4 8 4 4 0 2

Olson 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Otero 1 0 0 0 1 1

Perez 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 3

Hand 1 0 0 0 2 0

Cimber (L,3-8) 2 2 1 1 1 2

Scahill pitched to 1 batter in the 8th Frare pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Shields (Encarnacion), by Cimber (LaMarre), by Cimber (Engel), by Santiago (Haase). WP–Bummer, Scahill, Cimber. Umpires–Home, Ryan Blakney. First, Marty Foster. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Mike Winters. T–4:23. A–19,457 (35,225).

Tigers 11, Royals 8

Kansas City Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld dh 5 2 3 0 J.Jones cf 4 2 2 0

Mondesi ss 5 1 2 1 Christ. lf 4 2 2 6

H.Dzier 1b 5 2 1 2 Cstllns rf 4 2 2 1

S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 1

Bnfacio rf 5 1 1 3 Adduci 1b 5 1 0 0

R.Hrrra 2b 5 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 5 0 3 0

A.Escbr 3b 4 1 3 0 Greiner c 1 0 1 2

Goodwin lf 4 1 1 2 V.Reyes pr 0 1 0 0

Bre.Phl cf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 1 0 0 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 1 0 0

Kozma ss 4 1 2 1

Totals 41 8 12 8 Totals 37 11 14 11

Kansas City 320″200″001 — “8

Detroit 450″000″20x — 11

E–Adduci (7), Ro.Rodriguez (10), R.Herrera (1). DP–Kansas City 1. LOB–Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B–Merrifield (41), R.Herrera (13), A.Escobar (22), V.Martinez 2 (21), Ro.Rodriguez (7), Kozma (3). 3B–Castellanos (5). HR–Mondesi (11), H.Dozier (10), Bonifacio (4), Goodwin (5), Christ.Stewart 2 (2), Castellanos (22). SB–Merrifield (37), H.Dozier (2). SF–Greiner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Lopez (L,2-5) 1 8 7 7 0 0

Sparkman 4 4 2 2 1 1

Lively 1 0 0 0 1 0

Maurer 1 1 2 0 3 1

Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Boyd 1 1/3 6 5 2 0 1

Reininger (W,1-0) 2 1/3 3 2 2 0 2

Farmer 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Alcantara H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wilson H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 3

Greene 1 1 1 1 0 1

Jor.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd HBP–by Greene (Perez). WP–Greene. Umpires–Home, Adrian Johnson. First, Brian Gorman. Second, Nic Lentz. Third, Tripp Gibson. T–3:12. A–20,282 (41,297).

Reds 4, Marlins 2

Cincinnati Miami

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 4 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 3 1 1 0

Peraza ss 5 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 2 0

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 2 1

Gennett 2b 3 1 2 4 O’Brien 1b 4 0 2 1

Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 Dean lf 3 0 0 0

M.Wllms lf 3 0 1 0 Detrich ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0

C.Reed p 2 0 0 0 Glloway rf 2 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph-rf 1 0 0 0

G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Riddle ss 4 0 0 0

Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Brigham p 1 0 0 0

Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Bostick ph 1 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 3 1 1 0 E.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

T.Grrro p 0 0 0 0

Sierra ph 1 0 0 0

Graves p 0 0 0 0

Bri.And ph 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 32 2 7 2

Cincinnati 002″000″200 — 4

Miami 000″000″020 — 2

E–Realmuto (7). DP–Cincinnati 2, Miami 2. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Miami 8. 2B–Gennett (30), Realmuto (29). HR–Gennett (23). SB–B.Hamilton (32).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Reed (W,1-2) 6 5 0 0 0 6

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Hughes 2/3 1 2 2 1 0

Iglesias (S,29-33) 1 1/3 1 0 0 2 1

Miami

Brigham (L,0-3) 5 3 2 2 4 6

Hernandez 2 3 2 2 1 0

Guerrero 1 1 0 0 0 0

Graves 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Reed (Rojas). WP–Iglesias. Umpires–Home, Cory Blaser. First, Stu Scheuwater. Second, Gary Cederstrom. Third, Ben May. T–2:41. A–9,863 (36,742).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .334; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Altuve, Houston, .315; Segura, Seattle, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .300.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Chapman, Oakland, 97; Springer, Houston, 96; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Stanton, New York, 93.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 116; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 94; Cruz, Seattle, 90; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Stanton, New York, 89.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 180; Merrifield, Kansas City, 180; Castellanos, Detroit, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Segura, Seattle, 169; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Haniger, Seattle, 160.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 42; Andujar, New York, 41; Chapman, Oakland, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Piscotty, Oakland, 40; 2 tied at 38.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Smith, Tampa Bay, 35; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-7; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .295.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Carpenter, St. Louis, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 92.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; 3 tied at 92.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 182; Markakis, Atlanta, 180; Gennett, Cincinnati, 176; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 173; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Blackmon, Colorado, 167; Turner, Washington, 167; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; 2 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58

Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43

Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58

Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29

Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42

Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52

Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51

Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51

Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Late games not included

Thursday’s Result

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday’s game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

NFL Injury Report

BUFFALO BILLS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (hip), CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), RB Taiwan Jones (head), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (rib). VIKINGS: DNP: RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (knee), OT Rashod Hill (foot), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle, thumb), C Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder), CB Holton Hill (ankle), P Matt Wile (wrist).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS BENGALS: DNP: RB Joe Mixon (knee), C Billy Price (foot). LIMITED: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), LB Preston Brown (ankle), DE Michael Johnson (knee), CB Tony McRae (knee). FULL: WR Cody Core (back), TE Tyler Eifert (back). PANTHERS: DNP: CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), S Da’Norris Searcy (concussion), G Trai Turner (concussion). LIMITED: WR Damiere Byrd (knee).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DETROIT LIONS — PATRIOTS: DNP: S Patrick Chung (concussion), DE Trey Flowers (concussion). LIMITED: OT Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin). FULL: RB Sony Michel (knee), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (finger). LIONS: DNP: OL Andrew Donnal (knee), CB Darius Slay (concussion). LIMITED: CB Jamal Agnew (shoulder), DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), G T.J. Lang (back).

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7

Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3

Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 7 4

Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 8 2

Montreal 3 2 1 0 4 10 8

Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12

Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 2 8

Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 9

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 7 8

N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9

Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5

Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6

Washington 3 0 2 1 1 5 12

New Jersey 3 0 2 1 1 4 9

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 4

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 2 1

St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 6 7

Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5

Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 4 8

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 11 6

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 12 3

Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12

Calgary 4 1 2 1 3 12 15

San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 5 8

Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 3 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday’s Results

Montreal 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 0

Detroit 4, Chicago 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

San Jose at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, late

Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Columbus at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3

Colorado at Minnesota, 6

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7

Toronto at Buffalo, 7

Boston at Detroit, 7

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7

Ottawa at Montreal, 7

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8

Anaheim at Arizona, 9

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30

Vegas at San Jose, 10

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3

St. Louis at Columbus, 3

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 18 5 6 60 63 36

New York 17 7 5 56 53 32

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 9 8 44 37 37

Philadelphia 13 12 4 43 41 45

Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 10 34 41 43

Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55

Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52

Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34

FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43

Portland 13 8 8 47 44 42

Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47

Seattle 13 10 5 44 37 29

Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54

LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59

Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43

Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55

Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53

San Jose 4 17 8 20 45 61

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Results

Portland 3, Columbus 2

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30

Toronto FC at New York, 5

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Sunday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Chicago at New York City FC, 7

Saturday, Sept. 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30

Colorado at Seattle, 4

Montreal at D.C. United, 7

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8

San Jose at Houston, 8:30

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30

Sunday, Sept. 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Charleston, W.Va. 23, Fairmont St. 17

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

Urbana 42, West Virginia Wesleyan 10

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, 7

FAU at UCF, 7

Penn St. at Illinois, 9

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon

Robert Morris at Bryant, 1

Lafayette at Colgate, 1

CCSU at Fordham, 1

Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1

Columbia at Georgetown, 2

Yale at Cornell, 3

Lehigh at Penn, 3

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30

UConn at Syracuse, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30

Richmond at Stony Brook, 6

Bucknell at Villanova, 6

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6

St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7

South

Minnesota at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30

Marist at Stetson, 1

W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30

NC Central at Duke, 3:30

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30

William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30

FIU at Miami, 3:30

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4

Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4

The Citadel at Mercer, 4

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5

Shaw at Campbell, 6

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6

Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6

North Texas at Liberty, 6

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6

Norfolk St. at SC State, 6

Samford at Chattanooga, 7

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7

NC State at Marshall, 7

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7

Rice at Southern Miss., 7

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30

Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30

Furman at ETSU, 7:30

South Alabama at Memphis, 8

East Carolina at South Florida, 8

Midwest

Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon

Akron at Iowa St., Noon

Nebraska at Michigan, Noon

Georgia at Missouri, Noon

Boston College at Purdue, Noon

Nevada at Toledo, Noon

Davidson at Dayton, 1

Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2

Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30

Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30

Southwest

Navy at SMU, Noon

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30

TCU at Texas, 4:30

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7

Army at Oklahoma, 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7

Texas St. at UTSA, 7

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30

Texas Southern at Houston, 8

Far West

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3

Arizona at Oregon St., 4

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05

Montana St. at Portland St., 5

McNeese St. at BYU, 6

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7

Idaho at UC Davis, 7

Stanford at Oregon, 8

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8

Air Force at Utah St., 10:15

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30

Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour Championship

First Round

Rickie Fowler 33-32 — 65 -5

Tiger Woods 34-31 — 65 -5

Gary Woodland 33-33 — 66 -4

Justin Rose 33-33 — 66 -4

Rory McIlroy 32-35 — 67 -3

Justin Thomas 36-31 — 67 -3

Tony Finau 33-34 — 67 -3

Paul Casey 33-35 — 68 -2

Jon Rahm 35-33 — 68 -2

Xander Schauffele 35-33 — 68 -2

Jason Day 35-33 — 68 -2

Kyle Stanley 35-34 — 69 -1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-36 — 69 -1

Webb Simpson 34-35 — 69 -1

Brooks Koepka 33-36 — 69 -1

Dustin Johnson 38-31 — 69 -1

Aaron Wise 36-34 — 70 E

Francesco Molinari 36-34 — 70 E

Cameron Smith 35-35 — 70 E

Bubba Watson 36-34 — 70 E

Patton Kizzire 38-33 — 71 +1

Patrick Cantlay 37-34 — 71 +1

Billy Horschel 35-36 — 71 +1

Bryson DeChambeau 39-32 — 71 +1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-37 — 72 +2

Kevin Na 38-34 — 72 +2

Patrick Reed 36-36 — 72 +2

Marc Leishman 37-36 — 73 +3

Phil Mickelson 40-33 — 73 +3

Keegan Bradley 36-37 — 73 +3

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Kevin Babusiak vice president of partnership activation and strategy.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Landon Holifield.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Trevor Sealey to Cleburne to complete and earlier trade.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Named Elton Brand general manager.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Jamil Demby to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Released of RB Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal F Max Domi for the remainder of the NHL preseason after punching Florida D Aaron Ekblad during a Sept. 19 exhibition game.

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Reassigned coach Troy Cordingley to assistant general manager/director of scouting. Named Rich Kilgour and John Tavares head coaches and Rusty Kruger assistant coach.

Motorsports

NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to president, effective Oct. 1.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MIAMI FC — Named Jurgen Mainka chief business officer.

College

UCLA — Announced the retirement of women’s gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field after the 2019 spring semester.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Girls Golf

LEIPSIC 220, ELMWOOD 231

AT PIKE RUN

MEDALIST: Hannah Goedde, Elmwood, 46. Other scores: (Leip) Jala Hazelton 53, Morgan Kamphaus 57, Maddie Walther 64. (Elm) Kaylie Kingery 51, Taylor Tyson 55, Haley Zimmerman 61, Abi Lee 64. (P-G) Hailey Dysert 56.

records: Leipsic 5-7.

Prep Girls Tennis

lima bath 3, fostoria 2

SINGLES

No.1 — Esther Bolon (LB) def. Abrianna Swartz, 6-0, 6-0.

No.2 — Ruby Bolon (LB) def. Shanelle Smith, 6-0, 6-0.

No.3 — Fayme Ghandi (LB) def. Mya Weimerskirch, 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Regan Canter/Emily McNett, 6-2, 6-3.

No.2 — Naija Miller/Jennaleigh McCumber (Fos) def. Emily Wood/Chloe Rieman, 6-0, 6-0.

LOCAL & AREA

Football Tryouts

The Findlay Knights, a semi-pro football team looking to compete in the Blue Collar League, will hold tryouts Oct. 13 and Nov. 10 at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; cost is $15. Those attending are asked to wear white shirts, blue shorts and bring water. More information can be obtaimned by calling Alex Hughes at 567-294-8295 or going to findlayknights.com.

