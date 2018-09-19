Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

McComb at Arlington

Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Bucyrus

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Wauseon at Bryan

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Edon at Montpelier

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Stryker at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Ontario at North Union

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

South Central at Monroeville

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Holgate at Hicksville

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Toledo Start

Clyde at Port Clinton

Columbus Centennial at Lucas

Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers

Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior

Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward

Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Shelby at Norwalk Senior

Sidney Lehman at Elgin

Tecumseh at Toledo Waite

Toledo Scott at Huron

Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 103 49 .678 —

New York 93 58 .616 9½

Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 17½

Toronto 69 83 .454 34

Baltimore 44 108 .289 59

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 85 66 .563 —

Minnesota 71 81 .467 14½

Detroit 61 91 .401 24½

Chicago 59 92 .391 26

Kansas City 52 100 .342 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 95 56 .629 —

Oakland 90 61 .596 5

Seattle 83 68 .550 12

Los Angeles 75 76 .497 20

Texas 64 88 .421 31½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle at Houston, late

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10

Seattle at Texas, 8:05

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 84 68 .553 —

Philadelphia 78 73 .517 5½

Washington 77 75 .507 7

New York 70 82 .461 14

Miami 59 92 .391 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 89 62 .589 —

Milwaukee 87 66 .569 3

St. Louis 84 69 .549 6

Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 12

Cincinnati 65 88 .425 25

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 84 68 .553 —

Colorado 82 69 .543 1½

Arizona 78 74 .513 6

San Francisco 72 80 .474 12

San Diego 60 92 .395 24

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Washington 4, Miami 2

St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Baseball Boxscores

Twins 8, Tigers 2

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Frsythe dh 5 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0

J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 Christ. lf 2 1 0 0

Cave cf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 0 2 1

Grssman lf 5 2 3 0 Mahtook rf 3 0 0 1

Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 0 0 0

Austin 1b 3 2 2 2 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

Adranza 3b 4 3 3 1 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0

Astdllo c 4 0 2 3 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0

G.Petit 2b 4 0 0 1 Kozma ss 3 1 1 0

Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 28 2 4 2

Minnesota 040″200″020 — 8

Detroit 000″000″002 — 2

E–Mahtook (3). DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Minnesota 5, Detroit 3. 2B–Forsythe (16), Adrianza 2 (19), Astudillo (1), Castellanos (42). SF–Austin (3), Mahtook (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1

Gonsalves (W,1-2) 6 1 0 0 1 4

Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1

Busenitz 1 2 2 2 1 1

Detroit

Turnbull (L,0-1) 4 6 6 6 1 2

Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0

Hall 2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2

Hardy 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Moya (Stewart). WP–Hall. Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Jordan Baker. Second, Greg Gibson. Third, Chris Segal. T–2:47. A–19,296 (41,297).

Brewers 7, Reds 0

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf-rf 4 0 0 0

Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Yelich cf-lf 4 2 2 0

Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 4

Trahan ss 1 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Dixon pr 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b-1b 3 0 1 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 D.Sntna rf 3 1 1 0

Gennett 2b 2 0 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0

Ervin lf 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 1 0 0 0

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 1 0 0

Fdrwicz c 0 0 0 0 Pina c 4 1 1 3

M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 3 0 0 0

Wisler p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 1 0 0

M.Wllms ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0

G.Grrro rf 0 0 0 0

Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 31 7 7 7

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Milwaukee 103″003″00x — 7

DP–Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B–Yelich (31). 3B–D.Santana (1). HR–Aguilar (33), Pina (9). SB–Ervin (5), Moustakas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Harvey (L,7-9) 5 1/3 7 7 7 2 5

Wisler 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 0

Milwaukee

Gonzalez (W,9-11) 6 2 0 0 2 5

Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 1

Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1

Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–2:39. A–33,443 (41,900).

Indians 4, White Sox 1

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Moncada 2b 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0

Palka lf 4 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 2 0 0 0

LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0

A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0

Narvaez dh 3 0 1 0 R.Davis pr 0 1 0 0

Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0

K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph 1 0 1 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 G.Allen pr 0 1 0 0

Cordell cf 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 0 0

Gomes c 3 1 1 0

Kipnis cf 3 1 1 4

Totals 35 1 5 1 Totals 31 4 5 4

Chicago 000″001″000 — 1

Cleveland 000″000″004 — 4

E–Lindor (14), J.Ramirez (12). LOB–Chicago 9, Cleveland 7. 2B–Gomes (23). HR–Palka (26), Kipnis (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Covey 6 2 0 0 3 5

Fry H,16 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Minaya H,8 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Frare L,0-1 H,2 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Hamilton BS,1 0 1 2 2 0 0

Cleveland

Carrasco 6 2/3 4 1 1 1 11

Miller 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cimber 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Perez (W,1-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 9th HBP–by Hamilton (Gomes). WP–Carrasco 2. Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Ryan Blakney. Second, Marty Foster. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:12. A–18,263 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .334; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .319; Altuve, Houston, .316; Segura, Seattle, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 96; Trout, Los Angeles, 95; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 180; Merrifield, Kansas City, 177; Castellanos, Detroit, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; 3 tied at 158.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 42; Andujar, New York, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; 2 tied at 38.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-7; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5.

ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Baez, Chicago, .295.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Carpenter, St. Louis, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 92.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; 3 tied at 92.

HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 182; Markakis, Atlanta, 180; Gennett, Cincinnati, 176; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 173; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Turner, Washington, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 166; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; 2 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7

Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 8 2

Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3

Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 2

Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 5 6

Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12

Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10

Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 2 8

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 9

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 2

Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5

N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9

N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 5 8

Washington 2 0 1 1 1 3 7

New Jersey 2 0 1 1 1 4 7

Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 2 1

St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 3 5

Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 1 2

Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5

Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 12 3

Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 11 6

Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12

San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Calgary 3 0 2 1 1 8 14

Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 2 4

Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 5 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 5, Washington 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Dallas 5, St. Louis 3

Vegas 5, Colorado 1

Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 2

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2

Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 3

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, late

Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington vs. Montreal at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9

San Jose at Anaheim, 10

Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10

Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Columbus at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3

Colorado at Minnesota, 6

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7

Toronto at Buffalo, 7

Boston at Detroit, 7

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7

Ottawa at Montreal, 7

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8

Anaheim at Arizona, 9

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30

Vegas at San Jose, 10

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37

Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43

Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58

Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29

Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42

Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52

Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51

Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51

Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Results

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27

Jacksonville 31, New England 20

Denver 20, Oakland 19

Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Monday’s Results

Chicago 24, Seattle 17

Thursday’s Game

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20

Sunday’s games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday’s game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33

New York 17 7 5 56 53 32

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34

Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45

Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 10 34 41 43

Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55

Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52

Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34

FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43

Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47

Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28

Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40

Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54

LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59

Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43

Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55

Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53

San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3

Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Houston 4, Portland 1

Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Seattle 2, Vancouver 1

New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus at Portland, late

Atlanta United FC at San Jose, late

Philadelphia at Seattle, late

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30

Toronto FC at New York, 5

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Sunday’s games

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Game

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, 7

FAU at UCF, 7

Penn St. at Illinois, 9

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon

Robert Morris at Bryant, 1

Lafayette at Colgate, 1

CCSU at Fordham, 1

Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1

Columbia at Georgetown, 2

Yale at Cornell, 3

Lehigh at Penn, 3

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30

UConn at Syracuse, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30

Richmond at Stony Brook, 6

Bucknell at Villanova, 6

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6

St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7

South

Minnesota at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30

Marist at Stetson, 1

W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30

NC Central at Duke, 3:30

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30

William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30

FIU at Miami, 3:30

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4

Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4

The Citadel at Mercer, 4

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5

Shaw at Campbell, 6

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6

Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6

North Texas at Liberty, 6

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6

Norfolk St. at SC State, 6

Samford at Chattanooga, 7

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7

NC State at Marshall, 7

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7

Rice at Southern Miss., 7

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30

Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30

Furman at ETSU, 7:30

South Alabama at Memphis, 8

East Carolina at South Florida, 8

Midwest

Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon

Akron at Iowa St., Noon

Nebraska at Michigan, Noon

Georgia at Missouri, Noon

Boston College at Purdue, Noon

Nevada at Toledo, Noon

Davidson at Dayton, 1

Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2

Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30

Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30

Southwest

Navy at SMU, Noon

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30

TCU at Texas, 4:30

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7

Army at Oklahoma, 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7

Texas St. at UTSA, 7

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30

Texas Southern at Houston, 8

Far West

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3

Arizona at Oregon St., 4

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05

Montana St. at Portland St., 5

McNeese St. at BYU, 6

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7

Idaho at UC Davis, 7

Stanford at Oregon, 8

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8

Air Force at Utah St., 10:15

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30

Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Logan Shore to Detroit to complete an earlier trade.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Exercised 2019 contract options on RHPs Trevor Bayless, Juan Benitez, Lazaro Blanco, Bobby Blevins, Andrew Elliott, Wendell Floranus, Lachlan Fontaine, Mike Hepple, Jay Johnson and Arik Sikula; LHPs Will Dennis and Brett Lee; Cs Brad Antchak, Adam Ehrlich and Phildrick Llewellyn; INFs Yordan Manduley, David Salguerio, Maxx Tissenbaum, TJ White and Zach Wilson; and OFs James McOwen, Kalian Sams and Nick Van Stratten.

Basketball

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Traded the returning player rights to F Omari Johnson to Fort Wayne for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff and G Chris Fowler.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons to the practice squad and LB Joe Walker from Philadelphia’s practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Alex Barrett from the practice squad. Signed CB DeShawn Shead. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Deante Burton. Activated RB Aaron Jones from the exempt list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OG Jamon Brown. Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad and DL Marcus Martin and QB Brandon Allen to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Tom Johnson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Cyrus Jones. Released RB Kenjon Barner.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C Jon Halapio on injured reserve. Released FB Shane Smith. Signed FB Elijhaa Penny from Arizona’s practice squad. Claimed WR Stacy Coley off waivers from Minnesota.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR ArDarius Stewart.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Tyler Steenbergen, RW Kelly Klima and D Jordan Gross, Jacob Graves, Jalen Smereck and Kevin Ekman-Larsson to Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Saginaw (OHL), G David Tendeck to Vancouver (WHL), D Kevin Bahl and Noel Hoefenmayer to Ottawa (OHL), D Dennis Busby to Flint (OHL), C Liam Kirk to Peterborough (OHL) and C Nate Schnarr to Guelph (OHL). Assigned F Jan Jenik to Bili Tygri Liberec (Extraliga-Czech Republic).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Aidan Dudas, F Nathan Dunkley, G Jacob Ingham, D Michal Ivan, D Markus Phillips, F Akil Thomas, F Matthew Villalta to junior teams.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier to Baie-Comeau (QMJHL), F Jackson Leppard to Prince George (WHL), F Mathew MacDougall to Windsor (OHL), F Chase Wouters to Saskatoon (WHL), F Walter Flower to Halifax (QMJHL), D Montana Onyebuchi to Everett (WHL) and D Radim Salda to Saint John (QMJHL).

College

CLAYTON STATE — Named Ayumi Deyton graduate assistant trainer.

CONCORDIA (N.Y.) — Named Jalen Heath director of men’s basketball operations and Kenneth Miller assistant men’s basketball coach.

FLAGLER — Named Matt Green senior associate director of athletics/internal operations.

GEORGE MASON — Signed assistant vice president/director of athletics Brad Edwards to a five-year contract extension through the 2023 academic year.

HAMILTON — Named Stephanie Hartquist softball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Franco Castro assistant men’s golf coach.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

McComb 171, Miller City 175

At Shady Acres Golf Course

MEDALIST: Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 37. Other scores: (McC) Allen Thepsourinthone 44, Jake Simons 44, Nate Bishop 46; (MC) Luke Lammers 40, Stevan Stechschulte 44, Boyd Vance III 45, Reid Carr 46.

records: McComb 11-5, Miller City 13-5.

Tiffin Calvert 194, San. St. Mary 234

At Plum Brook Country Club

MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert, 44. Other scores: (TC) Maddy Brown 49, Brayden Thomas 50, Will Klepper 51.

records: Tiffin Calvert 11-4.

Prep Girls Golf

LIMA CENTRAL CATH. 160, PERRYSBURG 160

BOWLING GREEN 171, VAN BUREN 193

AT FOSTORIA COUNTRY CLUB

MEDALIST — Macy Hanus, Bowling Green, 35. OTHER SCORES: (VB) Olivia Sexton 41, Taylor Adams 43, Ali Bishop 54, Grace Heitkamp 55.

RECORDS: Van Buren 8-12.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

North Baltimore, Tiffin Calvert, Elmwood, Riverdale, Pandora-Gilboa & Van Buren at Carey Run, 5

Prep Boys Golf

Lakota, New Riegel, Old Fort & Tiffin Calvert in Sandusky Bay Conference tournament at Fremont Country Club, 1

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood at Leipsic, 4:30

Prep Boys Soccer

Ada at Van Buren (NCOSA), 5

Riverdale at Bluffton, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Lima Bath, 4:30

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Prep Volleyball

Woodmore at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30

Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 5:30

Gibsonburg at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

Tiffin Calvert at Danbury (SBC), 5:30

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30

Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5:30

