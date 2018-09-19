Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore
McComb at Arlington
Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Bucyrus
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Allen East
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Wauseon at Bryan
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Edon at Montpelier
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Stryker at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Ontario at North Union
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
South Central at Monroeville
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Holgate at Hicksville
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Toledo Start
Clyde at Port Clinton
Columbus Centennial at Lucas
Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers
Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior
Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward
Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Shelby at Norwalk Senior
Sidney Lehman at Elgin
Tecumseh at Toledo Waite
Toledo Scott at Huron
Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 49 .678 —
New York 93 58 .616 9½
Tampa Bay 85 66 .563 17½
Toronto 69 83 .454 34
Baltimore 44 108 .289 59
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 85 66 .563 —
Minnesota 71 81 .467 14½
Detroit 61 91 .401 24½
Chicago 59 92 .391 26
Kansas City 52 100 .342 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 56 .629 —
Oakland 90 61 .596 5
Seattle 83 68 .550 12
Los Angeles 75 76 .497 20
Texas 64 88 .421 31½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0
Houston 7, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 7
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle at Houston, late
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 3:35
Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 7:05
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 7:07
Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10
Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 7:10
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10
Seattle at Texas, 8:05
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10
Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 68 .553 —
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 5½
Washington 77 75 .507 7
New York 70 82 .461 14
Miami 59 92 .391 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 62 .589 —
Milwaukee 87 66 .569 3
St. Louis 84 69 .549 6
Pittsburgh 77 74 .510 12
Cincinnati 65 88 .425 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 68 .553 —
Colorado 82 69 .543 1½
Arizona 78 74 .513 6
San Francisco 72 80 .474 12
San Diego 60 92 .395 24
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Washington 4, Miami 2
St. Louis 8, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Wednesday’s Results
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 4:10
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Baseball Boxscores
Twins 8, Tigers 2
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frsythe dh 5 0 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 Christ. lf 2 1 0 0
Cave cf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 0 2 1
Grssman lf 5 2 3 0 Mahtook rf 3 0 0 1
Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 0 0 0
Austin 1b 3 2 2 2 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Adranza 3b 4 3 3 1 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0
Astdllo c 4 0 2 3 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0
G.Petit 2b 4 0 0 1 Kozma ss 3 1 1 0
Totals 37 8 11 7 Totals 28 2 4 2
Minnesota 040″200″020 — 8
Detroit 000″000″002 — 2
E–Mahtook (3). DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Minnesota 5, Detroit 3. 2B–Forsythe (16), Adrianza 2 (19), Astudillo (1), Castellanos (42). SF–Austin (3), Mahtook (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gonsalves (W,1-2) 6 1 0 0 1 4
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 1
Busenitz 1 2 2 2 1 1
Detroit
Turnbull (L,0-1) 4 6 6 6 1 2
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hall 2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2
Hardy 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Moya (Stewart). WP–Hall. Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Jordan Baker. Second, Greg Gibson. Third, Chris Segal. T–2:47. A–19,296 (41,297).
Brewers 7, Reds 0
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Yelich cf-lf 4 2 2 0
Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 4
Trahan ss 1 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Dixon pr 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b-1b 3 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 D.Sntna rf 3 1 1 0
Gennett 2b 2 0 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Ervin lf 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 1 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 1 0 0
Fdrwicz c 0 0 0 0 Pina c 4 1 1 3
M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 1 0 0
M.Wllms ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0
G.Grrro rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 31 7 7 7
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Milwaukee 103″003″00x — 7
DP–Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B–Yelich (31). 3B–D.Santana (1). HR–Aguilar (33), Pina (9). SB–Ervin (5), Moustakas (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Harvey (L,7-9) 5 1/3 7 7 7 2 5
Wisler 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 0
Milwaukee
Gonzalez (W,9-11) 6 2 0 0 2 5
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 1
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 2
Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–2:39. A–33,443 (41,900).
Indians 4, White Sox 1
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Palka lf 4 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 2 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0
A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0
Narvaez dh 3 0 1 0 R.Davis pr 0 1 0 0
Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz ph 1 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 G.Allen pr 0 1 0 0
Cordell cf 4 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 1 1 0
Kipnis cf 3 1 1 4
Totals 35 1 5 1 Totals 31 4 5 4
Chicago 000″001″000 — 1
Cleveland 000″000″004 — 4
E–Lindor (14), J.Ramirez (12). LOB–Chicago 9, Cleveland 7. 2B–Gomes (23). HR–Palka (26), Kipnis (17).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey 6 2 0 0 3 5
Fry H,16 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Minaya H,8 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Frare L,0-1 H,2 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Hamilton BS,1 0 1 2 2 0 0
Cleveland
Carrasco 6 2/3 4 1 1 1 11
Miller 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Perez (W,1-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 9th HBP–by Hamilton (Gomes). WP–Carrasco 2. Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Ryan Blakney. Second, Marty Foster. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:12. A–18,263 (35,225).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .334; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .319; Altuve, Houston, .316; Segura, Seattle, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .304; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 96; Trout, Los Angeles, 95; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 180; Merrifield, Kansas City, 177; Castellanos, Detroit, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; 3 tied at 158.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 42; Andujar, New York, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; 2 tied at 38.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; 4 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 20-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Severino, New York, 18-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-7; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-5.
ERA–Snell, Tampa Bay, 1.97; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.35; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Severino, New York, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Carrasco, Cleveland, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 213; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Snell, Tampa Bay, 200; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .319; Gennett, Cincinnati, .317; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Freeman, Atlanta, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Rendon, Washington, .305; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Baez, Chicago, .295.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 109; Carpenter, St. Louis, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 92.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 107; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 95; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; 3 tied at 92.
HITS–Freeman, Atlanta, 182; Markakis, Atlanta, 180; Gennett, Cincinnati, 176; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 173; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Turner, Washington, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 166; Baez, Chicago, 165; Story, Colorado, 164.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 39; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 35; 2 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 33; Baez, Chicago, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 33; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Inciarte, Atlanta, 26; Story, Colorado, 26; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; 2 tied at 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.95; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.24.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 4 4 0 0 8 14 7
Toronto 2 2 0 0 4 8 2
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 3
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Florida 3 1 2 0 2 8 12
Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 2 10
Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 9
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 2
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 8 9
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 2 0 2 5 8
Washington 2 0 1 1 1 3 7
New Jersey 2 0 1 1 1 4 7
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 1 1 4 6
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 1 2
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 12 3
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 11 6
Arizona 3 2 1 0 4 10 12
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Calgary 3 0 2 1 1 8 14
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 2 4
Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 5, Washington 2
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1
Dallas 5, St. Louis 3
Vegas 5, Colorado 1
Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 2
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2
Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 3
San Jose 4, Anaheim 1
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 3, Calgary(ss) 1
Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 5, Montreal 2
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, late
Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington vs. Montreal at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9
San Jose at Anaheim, 10
Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10
Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia at Allentown, Pa., 7
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8
Columbus at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 3
Colorado at Minnesota, 6
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7
Toronto at Buffalo, 7
Boston at Detroit, 7
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7
Ottawa at Montreal, 7
Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8
Anaheim at Arizona, 9
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30
Vegas at San Jose, 10
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Sunday’s Results
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18
Tennessee 20, Houston 17
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27
Jacksonville 31, New England 20
Denver 20, Oakland 19
Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Monday’s Results
Chicago 24, Seattle 17
Thursday’s Game
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20
Sunday’s games
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday’s game
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34
Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28
Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’S RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3
Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Houston 4, Portland 1
Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Seattle 2, Vancouver 1
New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1
Sunday’S RESULTS
New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando City 0
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus at Portland, late
Atlanta United FC at San Jose, late
Philadelphia at Seattle, late
Saturday’s games
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30
Toronto FC at New York, 5
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7
Chicago at New England, 7:30
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Portland at Minnesota United, 8
Sunday’s games
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Game
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Brown, 7
FAU at UCF, 7
Penn St. at Illinois, 9
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon
Robert Morris at Bryant, 1
Lafayette at Colgate, 1
CCSU at Fordham, 1
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1
Columbia at Georgetown, 2
Yale at Cornell, 3
Lehigh at Penn, 3
Charlotte at UMass, 3:30
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30
UConn at Syracuse, 4
Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30
Richmond at Stony Brook, 6
Bucknell at Villanova, 6
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6
St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7
South
Minnesota at Maryland, Noon
Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20
Louisville at Virginia, 12:30
Marist at Stetson, 1
W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30
NC Central at Duke, 3:30
N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30
William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30
FIU at Miami, 3:30
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4
Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4
The Citadel at Mercer, 4
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4
Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5
Shaw at Campbell, 6
Elon at Charleston Southern, 6
Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6
North Texas at Liberty, 6
Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6
Norfolk St. at SC State, 6
Samford at Chattanooga, 7
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7
NC State at Marshall, 7
Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7
Rice at Southern Miss., 7
Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30
Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30
Furman at ETSU, 7:30
South Alabama at Memphis, 8
East Carolina at South Florida, 8
Midwest
Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon
Akron at Iowa St., Noon
Nebraska at Michigan, Noon
Georgia at Missouri, Noon
Boston College at Purdue, Noon
Nevada at Toledo, Noon
Davidson at Dayton, 1
Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2
Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2
W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3
Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3
Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30
Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30
Hampton at N. Iowa, 5
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5
Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30
Southwest
Navy at SMU, Noon
Kansas at Baylor, 3:30
TCU at Texas, 4:30
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7
UNLV at Arkansas St., 7
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7
Army at Oklahoma, 7
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7
Texas St. at UTSA, 7
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30
Texas Southern at Houston, 8
Far West
Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3
Arizona at Oregon St., 4
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05
Montana St. at Portland St., 5
McNeese St. at BYU, 6
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7
Idaho at UC Davis, 7
Stanford at Oregon, 8
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8
Air Force at Utah St., 10:15
E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30
Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Logan Shore to Detroit to complete an earlier trade.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the 10-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday.
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Exercised 2019 contract options on RHPs Trevor Bayless, Juan Benitez, Lazaro Blanco, Bobby Blevins, Andrew Elliott, Wendell Floranus, Lachlan Fontaine, Mike Hepple, Jay Johnson and Arik Sikula; LHPs Will Dennis and Brett Lee; Cs Brad Antchak, Adam Ehrlich and Phildrick Llewellyn; INFs Yordan Manduley, David Salguerio, Maxx Tissenbaum, TJ White and Zach Wilson; and OFs James McOwen, Kalian Sams and Nick Van Stratten.
Basketball
NBA G League
MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Traded the returning player rights to F Omari Johnson to Fort Wayne for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff and G Chris Fowler.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons to the practice squad and LB Joe Walker from Philadelphia’s practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Alex Barrett from the practice squad. Signed CB DeShawn Shead. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Deante Burton. Activated RB Aaron Jones from the exempt list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OG Jamon Brown. Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad and DL Marcus Martin and QB Brandon Allen to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Tom Johnson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Cyrus Jones. Released RB Kenjon Barner.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C Jon Halapio on injured reserve. Released FB Shane Smith. Signed FB Elijhaa Penny from Arizona’s practice squad. Claimed WR Stacy Coley off waivers from Minnesota.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR ArDarius Stewart.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Tyler Steenbergen, RW Kelly Klima and D Jordan Gross, Jacob Graves, Jalen Smereck and Kevin Ekman-Larsson to Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Saginaw (OHL), G David Tendeck to Vancouver (WHL), D Kevin Bahl and Noel Hoefenmayer to Ottawa (OHL), D Dennis Busby to Flint (OHL), C Liam Kirk to Peterborough (OHL) and C Nate Schnarr to Guelph (OHL). Assigned F Jan Jenik to Bili Tygri Liberec (Extraliga-Czech Republic).
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a three-year, entry-level contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Aidan Dudas, F Nathan Dunkley, G Jacob Ingham, D Michal Ivan, D Markus Phillips, F Akil Thomas, F Matthew Villalta to junior teams.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier to Baie-Comeau (QMJHL), F Jackson Leppard to Prince George (WHL), F Mathew MacDougall to Windsor (OHL), F Chase Wouters to Saskatoon (WHL), F Walter Flower to Halifax (QMJHL), D Montana Onyebuchi to Everett (WHL) and D Radim Salda to Saint John (QMJHL).
College
CLAYTON STATE — Named Ayumi Deyton graduate assistant trainer.
CONCORDIA (N.Y.) — Named Jalen Heath director of men’s basketball operations and Kenneth Miller assistant men’s basketball coach.
FLAGLER — Named Matt Green senior associate director of athletics/internal operations.
GEORGE MASON — Signed assistant vice president/director of athletics Brad Edwards to a five-year contract extension through the 2023 academic year.
HAMILTON — Named Stephanie Hartquist softball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Franco Castro assistant men’s golf coach.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
McComb 171, Miller City 175
At Shady Acres Golf Course
MEDALIST: Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 37. Other scores: (McC) Allen Thepsourinthone 44, Jake Simons 44, Nate Bishop 46; (MC) Luke Lammers 40, Stevan Stechschulte 44, Boyd Vance III 45, Reid Carr 46.
records: McComb 11-5, Miller City 13-5.
Tiffin Calvert 194, San. St. Mary 234
At Plum Brook Country Club
MEDALIST: Dominic Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert, 44. Other scores: (TC) Maddy Brown 49, Brayden Thomas 50, Will Klepper 51.
records: Tiffin Calvert 11-4.
Prep Girls Golf
LIMA CENTRAL CATH. 160, PERRYSBURG 160
BOWLING GREEN 171, VAN BUREN 193
AT FOSTORIA COUNTRY CLUB
MEDALIST — Macy Hanus, Bowling Green, 35. OTHER SCORES: (VB) Olivia Sexton 41, Taylor Adams 43, Ali Bishop 54, Grace Heitkamp 55.
RECORDS: Van Buren 8-12.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
North Baltimore, Tiffin Calvert, Elmwood, Riverdale, Pandora-Gilboa & Van Buren at Carey Run, 5
Prep Boys Golf
Lakota, New Riegel, Old Fort & Tiffin Calvert in Sandusky Bay Conference tournament at Fremont Country Club, 1
Prep Girls Golf
Elmwood at Leipsic, 4:30
Prep Boys Soccer
Ada at Van Buren (NCOSA), 5
Riverdale at Bluffton, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria at Lima Bath, 4:30
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Calvert, 5
Prep Volleyball
Woodmore at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30
Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 5:30
Gibsonburg at Lakota (SBC), 5:30
Tiffin Calvert at Danbury (SBC), 5:30
New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30
Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5:30