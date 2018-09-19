Prep sports: Arcadia outlasts Hopewell-Loudon

BASCOM — Tori Green’s gaudy double-double spearheaded Arcadia’s comeback on Wednesday as the Redskins rallied from two sets down to edge Hopewell-Loudon 20-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-9 in a Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Green blasted a match-high 25 kills and was one of five Redskins (8-4, 4-2 BVC) with double-digit digs with 15. Green also served a pair of aces with two blocks, while Sydney Ramsey and Samantha Watkins shared the team-lead with 22 digs apiece. Ramsey also led with perfect 25 of 25 serving.

Lyndee Ward chipped in nine kills for Arcadia and Samantha Burnett (27 assists) and Caity Cramer (24) split the passing responsibilties.

Peyton Hoover and Olivia Savidge racked up 10 kills each to lead the Chieftains, who dropped to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in the BVC.

Chelsey Depinet led with a match-high 25 digs, while Hannah Welly (8 blocks), Abbi Roerdink (6) and Savidge (5) combined for 19 blocks at the net for Hopewell-Loudon.

Arcadia (8-4, 4-2 BVC)

SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 25-25, Caity Cramer 19-19, Samantha Watkins 17-19. ACES: Tori Green 2. KILLS: Green 25, Lyndee Ward 9, Watkins & Megan Mock 7. SPIKING: Green 48-55, Ward 30-32, Watkins 25-30. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett 27, Cramer 24. DIGS: Ramsey & Watkins 22, Cramer 17, Green & Burnett 15. BLOCKS: Green 2.

Hopewell-Loudon (8-5, 4-2 BVC)

ACES: Peyton Hoover 3. KILLS: Hoover & Olivia Savidge 10, Megan Kreais 7. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 35. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 25, Hoover 8. BLOCKS: Hannah Welly 8, Roerdink 6, Savidge 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

FOSTORIA 3

TOLEDO WHITMER 0

TOLEDO — Tyriana Settles and Mary Harris each posted double-doubles as Fostoria romped past Toledo Whitmer 25-18, 25-9, 25-9 in nonleague volleyball action Wednesday.

Settles swatted 21 kills on 43-of-46 attacking and added 10 digs for the Lady Red (12-3). Harris, matching Settles’ 10 digs, led with 30 assists on perfect 62 of 62 setting and hammered four aces on 14 of 14 serving.

Baleigh Robinson paced Fostoria with 12 digs and Meredith Grine was second on the team with five kills and 10 digs.

Toledo Whitmer fell to 3-12 with the loss.

Fostoria (12-3)

SERVING: Mary Harris 14-14, Baleigh Robinson 17-19, Meredith Grine 9-9. ACES: Harris 4, Tyriana Settles & Grine 1. KILLS: Settles 21, Grine 5. SPIKING: Settles 43-46, Grine 13-13. ASSISTS: Harris 30. SETTING: Harris 62-62. DIGS: Robinson 12, Dashani Taylor, Settles, Harris & Grine 10. BLOCKS: Settles 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Toledo Whitmer 25-21, 25-13.

LEIPSIC 3

VAN BUREN 0

VAN BUREN — Lyndie Hazelton did not error on a serve or a set in steadying Leipsic’s offense in a 25-13, 25-4, 25-18 rout of Van Buren in Wednesday’s Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Hazelton, who served a perfect 26 of 26 and set 30 of 30, smashed three aces with eight assists for the state-ranked Vikings (10-1, 5-1 BVC).

Hayley Heitmeyer led Leipsic in both kills (12) and blocks (5) and Carlee Siefker did a bit of everything with seven kills, eight digs and three blocks. Kacey Dulle led with 15 digs and Selena Loredo dished out 18 assists.

Maddy Marks’ eight kills and 10 digs paced the Black Knights (9-4, 2-4). Mackenzie Saltzman chipped in a team-high 13 digs and Lindsey Shaw handled the setting with 14 assists.

Leipsic (10-1, 5-1 BVC)

SERVING: Lyndie Hazelton 26-26, Selena Loredo 15-16, Hayley Heitmeyer 9-10. ACES: Hazelton 3, Loredo 2. KILLS: Heitmeyer 12, Liz Scheckelhoff 8, Carlee Siefker 7. SPIKING: Siefker 23-24, Heitmeyer 16-19, Scheckelhoff 11-13. ASSISTS: Loredo 18, Hazelton 8. SETTING: Hazelton 30-30, Loredo 30-31. DIGS: Kacey Dulle 15, Brooke Brown 12, Siefker 8. BLOCKS: Heitmeyer 5, Scheckelhoff & Siefker 3.

Van Buren (9-4, 2-4 BVC)

ACES: Emma Reineke & Maddy Marks 1. KILLS: Marks 8, Reineke 5. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 14. DIGS: Mackenzie Saltzman 13, Faith DeWalt & Marks 10, Shaw 8. BLOCKS: Saltzman & Reineke 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Leipsic 23-25, 25-22, 25-11.

FRESHMEN: Leipsic 25-12, 25-14.

VANLUE 3

CORY-RAWSON 1

VANLUE — Cory-Rawson pushed Vanlue to extra games in three of four sets on Wednesday. The Hornets lost each of those three sets, however, in falling 28-26, 21-25, 26-24, 28-26 in a Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Riley Garmatter racked up 13 kills and Amanda Green had 12 to pace C-R (4-6, 0-6 BVC).

Vanlue improved to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the BVC.

Cory-Rawson (4-6, 0-6 BVC)

SERVING: Alli Garmatter 15-16, Amanda Green 14-15, Maddy Wellington 15-18. ACES: Green & Wellington 3. KILLS: Riley Garmatter 13, Green 12, A. Garmatter 7. SPIKING: R. Garmatter 34-37, A. Garmatter 20-21, Emma Bower 20-23. ASSISTS: R. Garmatter 16. SETTING: R. Garmatter 52-53. DIGS: A. Garmatter 24, R. Garmatter & Bower 15, Green 13. BLOCKS: R. Garmatter & A. Garmatter 3.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 6

ADA 0

VAN BUREN — Hannah Missler and Garce Hoerig combined for four of Van Buren’s six goals as the Black Knights torched Ada 6-0 in Wednesday’s North Central Ohio Soccer Association match.

Missler and Hoerig each tallied a pair of goals with an assist, while Mia George and Peyton Sendelbach wrapped up the Knights’ scoring with a goal apiece.

Comments

comments