Prep football: Redmen ‘absolutely’ in need of a victory

The best thing about last week for Fostoria High School football coach Derek Kidwell was that it came to an end.

A week that saw him lose a handful of starters to disciplinary infractions, injury and illness ended with a 45-6 thumping at Otsego in the Northern Buckeye Conference opener for both teams.

“Like I said last week, it was one of the worst weeks I’ve had as a head coach,” he said.

Now that it’s in the books, the Redmen are 1-3 overall as they prepare to host an 0-4 Woodmore squad that will head into Friday’s 7 p.m. NBC contest at Memorial Stadium after losing its conference opener 45-13 to visiting Rossford last week.

And Kidwell is welcoming the turning of the page with his roster back to full strength albeit for one injury.

“That’s the good thing about sports — another opportunity,” he said.

Making the most of that opportunity is at the top of his wish list for this week, saying his squad “absolutely” needs a win on Friday night.

“I didn’t think we’d be sitting here at 1-3, so absolutely we need a win,” he said. “I hope the kids get that.”

Here are five things to know heading into the midway point of the regular season:

THE WEEK IN REVIEW: For a team with little depth such as Fostoria, losing a handful of two-way starters amounts to needing double-figure replacements. That would be difficult for any team.

“The kids who played for us battled and played hard,” Kidwell said. “We just didn’t have the horses to win the race with Otsego.”

IN THE TRENCHES: Kidwell took his team into the season with a plan to rely on its ground game behind an offensive line that averages 265 pounds per player.

Other than two weeks ago, when Maalik Tucker ran for a school-record 392 yards in a 49-19 win over Cardinal Stritch, the Redmen’s O-line hasn’t been dominant this season and the team hasn’t won.

“Our offensive line played atrocious,” Kidwell said of last week’s game. “I don’t know if they were still feeling high and mighty from the Cardinal Stritch game, but we’re not playing Cardinal Stritch ever again this season, so we’ve got to get better. Otsego’s front four and their linebackers took our running game away real quick. They were in the backfield; they had good penetration. We didn’t block them the way we wanted. We didn’t run the ball like we wanted to, and that was frustrating to me.”

He added: “We’ll get back after it this week and I expect us to have a better running output this Friday than we did last Friday.”

CONSISTENCY AND IDENTITY: Fostoria’s had plenty of ups and downs in all three phases of the sport this season. Kidwell said having trouble with consistency is not really unexpected.

“You talk to most high school football coaches and even 4-0 coaches would probably tell you that,” he said. “You’re dealing with teenagers. They don’t get paid millions of dollars to go out and do this stuff.”

A bigger issue for him is “We can’t hang our hat on any one thing,” he said.

“For me as a coach, the thing that frustrates me is we can’t put our hat on one thing and say it’s our strength right now.

“You would hope to have an identity by now, but we don’t have an identity yet. I mean, we want to try to run the ball, but we’ve really only successfully run the ball for one game and it wasn’t against one of the stronger opponents on our schedule, so I’m not overly sold on that.”

SCHOOL PRIDE: Kidwell was the quarterback on Fostoria’s unbeaten Division II state championship team, and several of his assistants contributed to strong Redmen showings of the past, so losing as coaches at their alma mater bothers them.

“We take it personally as coaches,” Kidwell said. We spend a lot of time away from our kids and families to give back to this youth, so to put that product on the field and see that outcome is rather discouraging. A lot of us are alumni. A lot of us practiced on this field. A lot of us ran out of that tunnel with the same type of jersey on and played on that field. It bothers a lot of us. But we’re not quitters. We’re going to show up every day and keep coaching and trying to motivate these kids.”

Kidwell doesn’t believe his players feel the same kind of pride in Fostoria’s football tradition.

“Not the way they should,” he said. “It’s something we still try to get across to them. But every kid is motivated differently, so that’s our job sometimes — to see what motivates them.”

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Coach Lou Bosh’s squad has been outscored 177-42 on the season while fielding many young, undersized players.

Woodmore runs a wing-T offense and lines up mainly in a 5-3 defensive front.

“Defensively, they struggle to stop teams,” Kidwell said.

The Wildcats’ player to watch is sophomore quarterback Aaron Sandrock, who Kidwell said is an good runner and “adequate” passer.

“I think coach Bosh is doing a good job with his kids,” Kidwell said. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes, they don’t have a lot of penalties, they don’t turn the ball over a lot. I just don’t think that sometimes he has the horses to win the race. That’s been our problem sometimes also.”

