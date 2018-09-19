Junior high volleyball: H-L sweeps Arcadia

ARCADIA — Hopewell-Loudon posted a pair of junior high volleyball wins over Hopewell-Loudon on Wednesday, taking the eighth-grade match 25-13, 25-13 and the seventh-grade meeting 25-3, 25-8.

Shea Harper served for nine aces for H-L’s eighth-graders, with Alex Jackson putting away five kills and Grace Hoover dishing out three assists.

Isabelle Beidelschies landed 12 aces for the seventh-grade Chieftains, who also got three kills from Anna Daniel and four assists from Lydia Walters.

