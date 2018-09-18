Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly OHSAA Computer Poll

Division I

Region 1 — 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.65, 2. Solon (4-0) 9.575, 3. Euclid (3-1) 8.875, 4. Canton McKinley (4-0) 7.9242, 5. Austintown-Fitch (3-1) 7.8, 6. Strongsville (3-1) 7.5, tie-7. Medina (2-2) 6.175, tie-7. Lakewood St. Edward (2-2) 6.175, 9. Massillon Jackson (2-2) 6.0, 10. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 5.9, 11. Cle. John Marshall (3-1) 5.425, 12. Berea-Midpark (3-1) 5.1

Region 2 — 1. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 11.975, 2. Delaware Hayes (4-0) 8.85, 3. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 8.65, 4. Westerville Central (3-1) 8.0, 5. Tol. Whitmer (3-1) 6.125, 6. Lorain (3-1) 5.05, 7. Upper Arlington (2-2) 5.025, 8. Gahanna Lincoln (2-2) 4.975, 9. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-2) 4.75, 10. Marysville (2-2) 3.975, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 3.55, 12. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.775

Region 3 — 1. Pickerington North (4-0) 10.7, 2. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 10.525, 3. Hilliard Davidson (4-0) 10.35, 4. Springfield (4-0) 9.575, 5. Pickerington Central (4-0) 8.975, 6. Miamisburg (4-0) 8.9, 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 8.225, 8. Hilliard Bradley (3-1) 7.375, 9. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 4.375, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 3.75, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-2) 3.55, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-2) 3.375

Region 4 — 1. Cin. Colerain (4-0) 11.975, 2. Mason (3-1) 9.125, 3. Cin. Elder (3-1) 8.275, 4. Cin. Oak Hills (3-1) 7.45, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-1) 7.3, tie-6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 6.6, tie-6. Lebanon (3-1) 6.6, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 6.3, 9. Fairfield (3-1) 5.525, tie-10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-2) 4.4, tie-10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 4.4, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-2) 3.675

Division II

Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-0) 9.2, 2. Maple Hts. (4-0) 8.25, 3. Boardman (3-1) 7.45, 4. Garfield Hts. (4-0) 6.775, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (3-1) 6.1, 6. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.15, 7. Painesville Riverside (3-1) 4.75, 8. Youngstown East* (3-1) 4.625, 9. Akron Ellet (3-1) 4.6, 10. Kent Roosevelt (2-2) 4.475, 11. Twinsburg (2-2) 4.2, tie-12. Mayfield (2-2) 4.15, tie-12. Willoughby South (2-2) 4.15

Region 6 — 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 11.05, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.7449, 3. Avon Lake (4-0) 9.025, 4. Avon (3-1) 8.35, 5. Amherst Steele (4-0) 7.85, 6. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 7.25, 7. Holland Springfield (3-1) 7.225, 8. Tol. St. Francis deSales (3-1) 6.975, 9. Tol. Waite (3-1) 6.675, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-1) 5.475, 11. North Olmsted (2-2) 4.9, 12. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 4.5

Region 7 — 1. Massillon Washington (4-0) 10.1654, 2. Wadsworth (4-0) 10.075, 3. Barberton (4-0) 9.15, 4. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 7.975, 5. Dover (3-1) 7.6, 6. Uniontown Lake (3-1) 7.4, 7. Canal Winchester (3-1) 7.375, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-0) 7.225, 9. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 7.2, 10. Massillon Perry (4-0) 7.0707, 11. Medina Highland (3-1) 6.975, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 6.5

Region 8 — 1. Kings Mills Kings (3-1) 9.75, 2. Troy (4-0) 9.5, 3. Cin. La Salle (3-1) 9.375, 4. Morrow Little Miami (4-0) 8.225, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-0) 7.8, 6. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.15, 7. Dublin Scioto (3-1) 6.825, 8. Xenia (3-1) 6.625, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (3-1) 6.525, 10. Cin. Anderson (3-1) 6.15, 11. Cin. Turpin (3-1) 6.125, 12. Westerville North (2-2) 5.6

Division III

Region 9 — 1. Canfield (4-0) 8.875, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 8.175, 3. Akron East (3-1) 8.1, 4. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 8.05, 5. Aurora (3-1) 7.875, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.8469, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.45, 8. Richfield Revere (3-1) 6.575, 9. Alliance Marlington (3-1) 6.3415, 10. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-1) 5.85, 11. Beloit West Branch (3-1) 5.725, 12. Ravenna (3-1) 5.65

Region 10 — 1. Sandusky (4-0) 9.075, 2. Tiffin Columbian (3-1) 7.65, 3. Norwalk (3-1) 7.225, 4. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 6.375, 5. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 6.225, 6. Tol. Scott (4-0) 6.05, 7. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.975, 8. Mansfield Senior (2-2) 4.675, 9. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, tie-10. Clyde (2-2) 4.125, tie-10. Defiance (2-2) 4.125, 12. Cle. Glenville (2-2) 3.65

Region 11 — 1. Bellbrook (4-0) 8.55, 2. Thornville Sheridan (4-0) 8.225, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 7.45, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-1) 7.425, 5. Granville (3-1) 7.175, 6. Hillsboro (4-0) 7.0, 7. Jackson (3-1) 6.475, tie-8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-1) 6.05, tie-8. The Plains Athens (3-1) 6.05, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.7, 11. Cols. South (3-1) 5.675, 12. New Richmond (3-1) 5.575

Region 12 — 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-0) 10.4, 2. Day. Carroll (4-0) 7.0, tie-3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-1) 6.35, tie-3. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.35, 5. Trotwood-Madison (2-2) 6.0, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.35, 7. Celina (3-1) 5.2, tie-8. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 4.975, tie-8. Vandalia Butler (2-2) 4.975, 10. Piqua (3-1) 4.8622, 11. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 4.525, 12. Elida (2-2) 3.675

Division IV

Region 13 — 1. Hubbard (4-0) 8.925, 2. Perry (3-1) 7.1, 3. Poland Seminary (4-0) 7.025, 4. Carrollton (3-1) 6.925, 5. Steubenville (3-1) 6.648, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.05, 7. Salem (3-1) 5.975, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 5.1, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 5.075, 10. Struthers (3-1) 4.925, 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 4.2, 12. Conneaut (3-1) 4.175

Region 14 — 1. St. Marys Memorial (4-0) 8.7, 2. Kenton (3-1) 8.275, 3. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 7.5, 4. Pepper Pike Orange (4-0) 7.475, 5. Ontario (3-1) 6.1, 6. Huron (3-1) 5.975, 7. Bryan (3-1) 5.8, 8. Shelby (3-1) 5.775, 9. Sparta Highland (3-1) 5.525, 10. Galion (3-1) 5.35, 11. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.3, 12. Van Wert (2-2) 4.725

Region 15 — 1. St. Clairsville (4-0) 9.0, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 7.875, 3. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 5.65, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 5.2677, 5. New Lexington (3-1) 5.075, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.9886, 7. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-1) 4.8, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.775, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 3.875, 10. Williamsport Westfall (3-1) 3.625, 11. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.275, 12. Cols. East (2-2) 3.0

Region 16 — 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 9.1, 2. Waverly (4-0) 8.725, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.175, 4. Batavia (4-0) 6.975, 5. London (4-0) 6.7, 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.475, 7. Springfield Northwestern (3-1) 4.85, 8. Cin. Taft (3-1) 4.5, 9. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.375, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 4.325, 11. Cin. Aiken (2-2) 4.175, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-2) 4.15

Division V

Region 17 — 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-0) 6.825, 2. Akron Manchester (3-1) 6.375, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.2677, 4. Beachwood (4-0) 6.225, 5. Wickliffe (4-0) 6.0606, 6. Orrville (3-1) 5.6, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 5.1, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 4.475, 9. Orwell Grand Valley (3-1) 4.325, 10. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 4.025, 11. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-2) 3.95, 12. Canfield South Range (2-2) 3.9

Region 18 — 1. Genoa Area (4-0) 7.85, 2. Anna (3-1) 6.8, 3. Liberty Center (4-0) 6.525, 4. Archbold (4-0) 6.225, 5. Marion Pleasant (4-0) 6.2, 6. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.65, 7. Richwood North Union (3-1) 4.9962, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (3-1) 4.925, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.55, 10. Brookville (3-1) 4.45, 11. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 4.3, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2) 3.925

Region 19 — 1. Bellaire (4-0) 7.975, 2. Johnstown-Monroe (3-1) 6.2462, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 6.0871, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 5.95, 5. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.075, 6. Martins Ferry (3-1) 4.5, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 4.45, 8. Ironton (2-2) 3.95, tie-9. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-2) 3.55, tie-9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.55, 11. Richmond Edison (2-2) 2.85, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (1-3) 2.425

Region 20 — 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.425, 2. Middletown Madison (4-0) 7.325, 3. Minford (4-0) 6.525, 4. Wheelersburg (3-1) 6.325, 5. West Jefferson (3-1) 5.75, 6. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 5.7096, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 5.275, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.7, 9. Portsmouth (3-1) 4.15, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.975, 11. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 3.575, 12. Waynesville (2-2) 2.65

Division VI

Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (3-1) 6.95, 2. Kirtland (4-0) 6.925, 3. Salineville Southern (4-0) 6.625, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.25, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 6.0, 6. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 5.7, 7. Creston Norwayne (3-1) 5.4, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-1) 5.35, 9. McDonald (4-0) 5.175, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-0) 4.975, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 4.875, 12. Youngstown Liberty (3-1) 4.55

Region 22 — 1. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 5.9, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-1) 5.35, 3. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.85, 4. Loudonville (2-2) 4.175, 5. Gibsonburg (3-1) 4.05, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 3.9, 7. Northwood (3-1) 3.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (3-1) 3.375, 9. Carey (2-2) 3.325, 10. Hicksville (2-2) 2.9, 11. Ashland Crestview (2-2) 2.85, tie-12. Ada (2-2) 2.575, tie-12. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.575

Region 23 – 1. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 6.875, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (3-0) 6.5, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 5.95, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-0) 5.1, 5. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.05, 6. Shadyside (3-1) 4.7, 7. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-1) 4.625, 8. Centerburg (3-1) 4.2, 9. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 10. Frankfort Adena (2-1) 3.9444, 11. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 3.7, 12. Barnesville (2-2) 3.25

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.25, 2. Lima Central Cath. (4-0) 8.625, 3. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 8.175, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Deer Park (4-0) 6.6, 6. Tipp City Bethel (3-1) 5.325, 7. Spencerville (3-1) 5.1, 8. Troy Christian (3-1) 4.575, 9. Cin. Country Day (4-0) 4.1035, tie-10. St. Henry (3-1) 4.075, tie-10. Lima Perry (3-1) 4.075, 12. Fort Recovery (2-2) 4.025

Division VII

Region 25 — 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 5.075, 2. Windham (4-0) 4.95, 3. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.7, 4. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-1) 4.55, 5. Leetonia (3-1) 4.425, 6. Ashtabula St. John (3-1) 4.175, 7. Valley Christian (3-1) 3.7576, 8. Wellsville (2-2) 3.25, 9. Rittman (2-2) 2.7, tie-10. Lisbon David Anderson (2-2) 2.625, tie-10. Southington Chalker (3-1) 2.625, 12. Richmond Hts. (2-2) 2.6

Region 26 — 1. Mohawk (4-0) 7.575, 2. McComb (4-0) 6.9, 3. Greenwich South Central (4-0) 6.25, 4. Arlington (4-0) 5.925, 5. Leipsic (4-0) 5.55, 6. Edgerton (4-0) 5.375, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.075, 8. Tiffin Calvert (3-1) 4.475, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (3-1) 4.3, 10. Antwerp (3-1) 3.7, 11. Monroeville (2-2) 3.425, 12. Sandusky St. Mary Central Cath. (2-2) 3.1

Region 27 — 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-0) 7.2, 2. Lucas (3-1) 5.425, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 5.3, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-0) 4.4444, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 3.9785, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (3-0) 3.8333, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.8, 8. Waterford (3-1) 3.029, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Caldwell (3-1) 2.975, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-2) 2.154, 12. Grove City Christian (2-2) 1.75

Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.35, 2. Fort Loramie (3-1) 5.9, 3. New Bremen (3-1) 5.775, 4. Minster (3-1) 5.425, 5. Ansonia (3-1) 5.325, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-0) 5.1276, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-1) 3.825, 8. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-1) 3.675, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-2) 2.825, 11. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 2.525, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.35

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

McComb at Arlington

Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Bucyrus

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Wauseon at Bryan

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Edon at Montpelier

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Stryker at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Ontario at North Union

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

South Central at Monroeville

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Holgate at Hicksville

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Toledo Start

Clyde at Port Clinton

Columbus Centennial at Lucas

Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers

Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior

Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward

Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Shelby at Norwalk Senior

Sidney Lehman at Elgin

Tecumseh at Toledo Waite

Toledo Scott at Huron

Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 103 48 .682 —

New York 92 58 .613 10½

Tampa Bay 83 66 .557 19

Toronto 69 82 .457 34

Baltimore 43 108 .285 60

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 84 66 .560 —

Minnesota 70 81 .464 14½

Detroit 61 90 .404 23½

Chicago 59 91 .393 25

Kansas City 52 99 .344 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 94 56 .627 —

Oakland 90 60 .600 4

Seattle 83 67 .553 11

Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20

Texas 64 86 .427 30

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Seattle 4, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay at Texas, late

Seattle at Houston, late

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 1:10

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Mendez 2-1), 2:05

Boston (Price 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-8), 7:05

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-9), 7:10

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Pena 3-4) at Oakland (Anderson 3-5), 10:05

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 83 67 .553 —

Philadelphia 77 73 .513 6

Washington 77 75 .507 7

New York 70 81 .464 13½

Miami 59 92 .391 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 88 62 .587 —

Milwaukee 86 66 .566 3

St. Louis 83 68 .550 5½

Pittsburgh 76 74 .507 12

Cincinnati 65 87 .428 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 83 68 .550 —

Colorado 82 68 .547 ½

Arizona 78 73 .517 5

San Francisco 71 80 .470 12

San Diego 60 91 .397 23

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Miami 8, Washington 5

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Washington 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis at Atlanta, late

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 12:10

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 10-7), 6:05

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05

Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 7:40

San Francisco (Stratton 10-9) at San Diego (Erlin 3-7), 9:10

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Arizona (Ray 5-2), 9:40

Colorado (Anderson 6-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Indians 5, White Sox 3

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0

Ti.Andr ss 5 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0

Palka dh 4 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 3 1 0 0

A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 1 2

Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Dvidson 1b 3 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 2 1 0 0

LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 1 1

Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0

Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0

W.Cstll ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 1

Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 3 1 1 1

G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0

Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 28 5 7 5

Chicago 000″002″100 — 3

Cleveland 020″030″00x — 5

E–Ti.Anderson (18), Narvaez (7). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B–Y.Sanchez (32), LaMarre (10), Moncada (27), M.Cabrera (14). HR–Palka (25), Narvaez (8), Kipnis (16). SB–J.Ramirez (33), R.Davis (20). CS–Lindor (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Rodon (L,6-6) 7 7 5 5 3 1

Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1

Cleveland

Kluber W,19-7 8 8 3 3 2 11

Miller (S,2-5) 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP–by Rodon (Alonso), by Rodon (Ramirez). Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Mike Winters. Second, Ryan Blakney. Third, Marty Foster. T–2:25. A–19,277 (35,225).

Twins 5, Tigers 3

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer 1b 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0

J.Plnco ss 4 2 2 0 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0

Frsythe 2b 5 0 0 0 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0

Grssman rf-lf 2 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0

Austin dh 4 0 2 3 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0

Cave cf 4 0 1 1 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0

Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0

Field lf 3 0 1 0 Mahtook cf 4 0 2 3

Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0

Gimenez c 4 1 2 1 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0

Ro.Rdrg ss-3b 3 0 0 0

Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 33 3 6 3

Minnesota 000″002″300 — 5

Detroit 000″000″201 — 3

DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Minnesota 8, Detroit 4. 2B–J.Polanco (15), Austin (8), Field (11). 3B–Mahtook (2). HR–Gimenez (2). SB–J.Polanco (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Odorizzi (W,7-10) 6 1/3 4 2 2 1 6

Magill H,5 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3

Hildenberger (S,7-10) 1 2 1 1 0 2

Detroit

Norris (L,0-5) 5 1/3 5 2 2 3 5

VerHagen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Baez 2/3 3 3 3 1 1

Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 2

Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP–Norris, Hildenberger. Umpires–Home, Chris Segal. First, Jerry Layne. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Greg Gibson. T–3:02. A–19,740 (41,297).

Reds 3, Brewers 1

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 5 1 2 1 Grndrsn rf 2 0 0 0

Peraza ss 5 1 2 2 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0

Votto 1b 4 0 3 0 Cain cf 2 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 D.Sntna ph 1 0 0 0

Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 0 1 0 0

M.Wllms cf 4 0 1 0 H.Perez ss 3 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0

Suarez 3b 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0

Dixon 3b 3 1 0 0 Schoop ss-2b 3 0 1 0

Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 2 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0

Romano p 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 1 0 0 0

B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0

Cedeno p 0 0 0 0

Burnes p 0 0 0 0

Sladino ph 1 0 0 0

Jnnings p 0 0 0 0

J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0

Braun ph 1 0 0 0

Lyles p 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 28 1 3 0

Cincinnati 200″100″000 — 3

Milwaukee 010″000″000 — 1

E–Schebler (6). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B–Schebler (19), Peraza (31), M.Williams (5). HR–Peraza (13). SB–Yelich (20), Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Lorenzen 4 1 1 0 1 3

Romano (W,8-11) 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 4

Garrett H,21 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hernandez H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias (S,28-32) 1 0 0 0 1 3

Milwaukee

Anderson (L,9-8) 3 2/3 6 3 3 2 5

Williams 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Cedeno 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Burnes 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Jennings 1 2 0 0 0 0

Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lyles 1 0 0 0 0 2

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Lorenzen (Shaw). Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, John Tumpane. T–2:54. A–30,366 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .306; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297; Andujar, New York, .296.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 177; Merrifield, Kansas City, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Castellanos, Detroit, 171; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Altuve, Houston, 158.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; 2 tied at 38.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; 2 tied at 14.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195.

National League

BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .317; Gennett, Cincinnati, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Rendon, Washington, .305; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Arenado, Colorado, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 103; Yelich, Milwaukee, 102; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 91.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 105; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Markakis, Atlanta, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 179; Freeman, Atlanta, 176; Gennett, Cincinnati, 175; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Turner, Washington, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 165; Story, Colorado, 164; Baez, Chicago, 163.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Baez, Chicago, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; 2 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Wheeler, New York, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Saturday’s Results

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington at Boston, 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0

Vegas 7, Arizona 2

Monday’s Results

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 1

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT

Montreal 3, New Jersey(ss) 1

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1

Edmonton 7, Calgary 4

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Washington 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, late

St. Louis at Dallas, late

Vegas at Colorado, late

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), late

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary(ss) vs. Boston at Beijing, CHN, 7:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Florida at Montreal, 7:30

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, 8

Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, 10

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37

Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43

Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58

Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29

Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42

Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52

Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51

Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51

Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Results

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27

Jacksonville 31, New England 20

Denver 20, Oakland 19

Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Monday’s Results

Chicago 24, Seattle 17

Thursday’s Game

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20

Sunday’s games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday’s game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33

New York 17 7 5 56 53 32

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34

Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45

Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 10 34 41 43

Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55

Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52

Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34

FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43

Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47

Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28

Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40

Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54

LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59

Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43

Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55

Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53

San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3

Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Houston 4, Portland 1

Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Seattle 2, Vancouver 1

New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0

Wednesday’s games

Columbus at Portland, 10:30

Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11

Philadelphia at Seattle, 11

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30

Toronto FC at New York, 5

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Sunday’s games

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (154) 2-0 3970 1

2. James Madison (2) 2-1 3744 2

3. South Dakota State 2-0 3602 3

4. North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 3280 5

5. Sam Houston State 1-1 3217 4

6. Eastern Washington 2-1 3097 6

7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2931 7

8. Wofford 2-1 2673 8

9. Samford 1-2 2557 9

10. Villanova 2-1 2436 12

11. Weber State 2-1 2332 10

12. Jacksonville State 1-1 2026 13

13. Nicholls 1-2 1959 11

14. Elon 1-1 1842 15

15. Montana 2-1 1819 14

16. McNeese 3-0 1471 16

17. Maine 2-0 1388 22

18. Central Arkansas 2-1 1305 17

19. Illinois State 2-0 1110 19

20. Northern Arizona 1-2 845 18

21. Northern Iowa 0-2 761 21

22. South Dakota 1-2 730 23

23. UC Davis 2-1 617 NR

24. Stony Brook 2-1 498 24

25. Rhode Island 2-1 358 NR

Other Receiving Votes: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1

2. James Madison 2-1 622 2

3. South Dakota State 2-0 598 3

4. North Carolina A&T 3-0 566 6

5. Kennesaw State 2-1 526 8

6. Eastern Washington 2-1 498 5

6. Wofford 2-1 498 7

8. Weber State 2-1 457 13

9. Jacksonville State 1-1 441 11

10. McNeese 3-0 393 15

11. Sam Houston State 1-1 386 4

12. Elon 1-1 352 14

13. Central Arkansas 2-1 322 17

14. Villanova 2-1 254 10

15. Illinois State 2-0 253 18

16. Maine 2-0 248 20

17. Samford 1-2 236 9

18. Nicholls 1-2 228 12

19. Stony Brook 2-1 176 21

20. Montana 2-1 115 16

21. Austin Peay 2-1 114 23

22. Nothern Iowa 0-2 88 18

23. Rhode Island 2-1 83 NR

24. Colgate 2-0 64 25

25. UC Davis 2-1 47 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22) 3-0 804 1

2. Minnesota State (6) 3-0 789 2

3. Indiana (Pa.) (4) 3-0 745 3

4. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 702 4

5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.) 3-0 695 5

6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1) 3-0 674 6

7. Midwestern State (Texas) 3-0 645 7

8. West Georgia 3-0 560 10

9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 499 14

10. West Florida 2-1 436 13

11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 431 16

12. Central Washington 2-1 361 15

13. West Chester (Pa.) 3-0 360 18

14. Colorado Mesa 3-0 352 19

15. Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3-0 300 23

16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 3-0 295 NR

17. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 247 NR

18. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 245 17

19. Harding (Ark.) 2-1 197 21

19. Central Missouri 2-1 197 20

21. Southern Arkansas 3-0 180 25

22. Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 154 9

23. West Alabama 2-1 142 8

24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 3-0 132 NR

25. Indianapolis 1-1 106 22

Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts

1. Mount Union (Ohio) (46) 2-0 1294

2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (6) 2-0 1251

3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 2-0 1171

4. Brockport (N.Y.) 3-0 1086

5. North Central (Ill.) 2-0 1037

6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 2-0 956

7. Wesley (Del.) 2-0 933

8. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 903

9. Frostburg State (Md.) 2-0 844

10. St. John’s (Minn.) 2-0 823

11. Wittenberg (Ohio) 2-0 686

12. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 3-0 685

13. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 682

14. Linfield (Ore.) 1-1 604

15. John Carroll (Ohio) 2-0 527

16. Trine (Ind.) 3-0 505

17. Berry (Ga.) 3-0 451

18. Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 2-0 387

19. Rensselaer (N.Y.) 3-0 246

20. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 2-1 214

21. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 3-0 176

22. Wabash (Ind.) 3-0 175

23. Illinois Wesleyan 1-1 163

24. Wheaton (Ill.) 1-1 147

25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 114

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Platteville 90, Central (Iowa) 87, Ohio Northern 87, Johns Hopkins (Md.) 76, Centre (Ky.) 61, Wartburg (Iowa) 60, Cortland (N.Y.) 45, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 43, Salisbury (Md.) 40, Whitworth (Wash.) 29, Ithaca (N.Y.) 26, Washington & Lee (Va.) 26, Trinity (Conn.) 20, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 17, East Texas Baptist 14, Thomas More (Ky.) 13, Union (N.Y.) 13, Hope (Mich.) 10, Monmouth (Ill.) 10, Amherst (Mass.) 9, Springfield (Mass.) 9, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 7, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) 5, Franklin (Ind.) 4, Guilford (N.C.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Redlands (Calif.) 3, Southwestern (Texas) 3, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Millikin (Ill.) 2, Rowan (N.J.) 2.

Thursday’s Game

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, 7

FAU at UCF, 7

Penn St. at Illinois, 9

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon

Robert Morris at Bryant, 1

Lafayette at Colgate, 1

CCSU at Fordham, 1

Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1

Columbia at Georgetown, 2

Yale at Cornell, 3

Lehigh at Penn, 3

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30

UConn at Syracuse, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30

Richmond at Stony Brook, 6

Bucknell at Villanova, 6

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6

St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7

South

Minnesota at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30

Marist at Stetson, 1

W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30

NC Central at Duke, 3:30

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30

William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30

FIU at Miami, 3:30

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4

Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4

The Citadel at Mercer, 4

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5

Shaw at Campbell, 6

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6

Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6

North Texas at Liberty, 6

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6

Norfolk St. at SC State, 6

Samford at Chattanooga, 7

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7

NC State at Marshall, 7

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7

Rice at Southern Miss., 7

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30

Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30

Furman at ETSU, 7:30

South Alabama at Memphis, 8

East Carolina at South Florida, 8

Midwest

Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon

Akron at Iowa St., Noon

Nebraska at Michigan, Noon

Georgia at Missouri, Noon

Boston College at Purdue, Noon

Nevada at Toledo, Noon

Davidson at Dayton, 1

Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2

Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30

Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30

Southwest

Navy at SMU, Noon

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30

TCU at Texas, 4:30

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7

Army at Oklahoma, 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7

Texas St. at UTSA, 7

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30

Texas Southern at Houston, 8

Far West

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3

Arizona at Oregon St., 4

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05

Montana St. at Portland St., 5

McNeese St. at BYU, 6

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7

Idaho at UC Davis, 7

Stanford at Oregon, 8

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8

Air Force at Utah St., 10:15

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30

Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected INF Sherman Johnson from Salt Lake. Transferred RHP Nick Tropeano to the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Tyler Skaggs from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Justus Sheffield from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Domingo German from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Clint Frazier to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced a four-year player development contract with Nashville (PCL) through the 2022 season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Anthony Alford from Buffalo (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced a two-year player development contract with San Antonio (PCL) through the 2020 season.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced a two-year player development contract with Fresno (PCL) through the 2020 season.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Cole Aldrich.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

Fremont St. Joseph 170, New Riegel 196,

Gibsonburg 197

At Seneca Hills

MEDALIST: Lance Emrich, Fremont St. Joseph, 41. Other scores: (FSJ) Garret Michael, Caden Spader, Parker Smith & Blake Michael 43; (NR) Jacob Theis & Dalton Reinhart 48, Carson Whipple 49, Sam Whipple 51; (G) Mitchel Delventhal 43, Tyler Pelish 45, Nathan Tornow 54, Nick Tornow 55.

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 174, RIVERDALE 212

at SYCAMORE SPRINGS golf course

MEDALIST: Brady Hipsher, USV, 38. Other scores: (USV) Tyler Gratz 43, Kadin Parker 44, Dillon Thompson 49; (Riv) Jacob Tackett 50, Rease Haley 53, Curtis Tracy 54, Justin Hartman 55.

records: USV 9-1; Riverdale 6-13.

Tiffin Calvert 186, Danbury 207

At Mohawk Country Club

MEDALIST: Grayson Clark, Danbury, 49. Other scores: (TC) Dominic Mangiola 40, Jacob Kin 44, Brayden Thomas 46, Maddy Brown & Will Kelpper 56.

records: Tiffin Calvert 10-4.

Prep Girls Golf

Hopewell-Loudon 213, North baltimore 220

At Fostoria Country Club

MEDALIST: Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon, 41. Other scores: (H-L) Morgan Searles 52, Olivia Zender 59, Abbey Yarris & Kasey Thompson 61. (NB) Jordan Bucher 44, Lexi Long 56, Olivia Matthes 59, Jordan Baker & Zoey Beaupry 61.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 3-2, North Baltimore 6-4.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Sept. 19 Events

Prep Boys Golf

Lakota at Gibsonburg (SBC), Sycamore Hills, 4

Miller City & Ottoville at McComb, 4:30

Bluffton at Arcadia, 5

Prep Girls Golf

Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match at Fostoria Country Club, 4

Prep Girls Soccer

Ada at Van Buren (NCOSA), 5

Prep Volleyball

North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 4:30

Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30

Arlington at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30

Leipsic at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30

