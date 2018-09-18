Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly OHSAA Computer Poll
Division I
Region 1 — 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.65, 2. Solon (4-0) 9.575, 3. Euclid (3-1) 8.875, 4. Canton McKinley (4-0) 7.9242, 5. Austintown-Fitch (3-1) 7.8, 6. Strongsville (3-1) 7.5, tie-7. Medina (2-2) 6.175, tie-7. Lakewood St. Edward (2-2) 6.175, 9. Massillon Jackson (2-2) 6.0, 10. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 5.9, 11. Cle. John Marshall (3-1) 5.425, 12. Berea-Midpark (3-1) 5.1
Region 2 — 1. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 11.975, 2. Delaware Hayes (4-0) 8.85, 3. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 8.65, 4. Westerville Central (3-1) 8.0, 5. Tol. Whitmer (3-1) 6.125, 6. Lorain (3-1) 5.05, 7. Upper Arlington (2-2) 5.025, 8. Gahanna Lincoln (2-2) 4.975, 9. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-2) 4.75, 10. Marysville (2-2) 3.975, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 3.55, 12. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.775
Region 3 — 1. Pickerington North (4-0) 10.7, 2. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 10.525, 3. Hilliard Davidson (4-0) 10.35, 4. Springfield (4-0) 9.575, 5. Pickerington Central (4-0) 8.975, 6. Miamisburg (4-0) 8.9, 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 8.225, 8. Hilliard Bradley (3-1) 7.375, 9. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 4.375, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 3.75, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-2) 3.55, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-2) 3.375
Region 4 — 1. Cin. Colerain (4-0) 11.975, 2. Mason (3-1) 9.125, 3. Cin. Elder (3-1) 8.275, 4. Cin. Oak Hills (3-1) 7.45, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-1) 7.3, tie-6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 6.6, tie-6. Lebanon (3-1) 6.6, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 6.3, 9. Fairfield (3-1) 5.525, tie-10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-2) 4.4, tie-10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 4.4, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-2) 3.675
Division II
Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-0) 9.2, 2. Maple Hts. (4-0) 8.25, 3. Boardman (3-1) 7.45, 4. Garfield Hts. (4-0) 6.775, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (3-1) 6.1, 6. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.15, 7. Painesville Riverside (3-1) 4.75, 8. Youngstown East* (3-1) 4.625, 9. Akron Ellet (3-1) 4.6, 10. Kent Roosevelt (2-2) 4.475, 11. Twinsburg (2-2) 4.2, tie-12. Mayfield (2-2) 4.15, tie-12. Willoughby South (2-2) 4.15
Region 6 — 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 11.05, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.7449, 3. Avon Lake (4-0) 9.025, 4. Avon (3-1) 8.35, 5. Amherst Steele (4-0) 7.85, 6. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 7.25, 7. Holland Springfield (3-1) 7.225, 8. Tol. St. Francis deSales (3-1) 6.975, 9. Tol. Waite (3-1) 6.675, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-1) 5.475, 11. North Olmsted (2-2) 4.9, 12. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 4.5
Region 7 — 1. Massillon Washington (4-0) 10.1654, 2. Wadsworth (4-0) 10.075, 3. Barberton (4-0) 9.15, 4. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 7.975, 5. Dover (3-1) 7.6, 6. Uniontown Lake (3-1) 7.4, 7. Canal Winchester (3-1) 7.375, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-0) 7.225, 9. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 7.2, 10. Massillon Perry (4-0) 7.0707, 11. Medina Highland (3-1) 6.975, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 6.5
Region 8 — 1. Kings Mills Kings (3-1) 9.75, 2. Troy (4-0) 9.5, 3. Cin. La Salle (3-1) 9.375, 4. Morrow Little Miami (4-0) 8.225, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-0) 7.8, 6. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.15, 7. Dublin Scioto (3-1) 6.825, 8. Xenia (3-1) 6.625, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (3-1) 6.525, 10. Cin. Anderson (3-1) 6.15, 11. Cin. Turpin (3-1) 6.125, 12. Westerville North (2-2) 5.6
Division III
Region 9 — 1. Canfield (4-0) 8.875, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 8.175, 3. Akron East (3-1) 8.1, 4. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 8.05, 5. Aurora (3-1) 7.875, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.8469, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.45, 8. Richfield Revere (3-1) 6.575, 9. Alliance Marlington (3-1) 6.3415, 10. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-1) 5.85, 11. Beloit West Branch (3-1) 5.725, 12. Ravenna (3-1) 5.65
Region 10 — 1. Sandusky (4-0) 9.075, 2. Tiffin Columbian (3-1) 7.65, 3. Norwalk (3-1) 7.225, 4. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 6.375, 5. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 6.225, 6. Tol. Scott (4-0) 6.05, 7. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.975, 8. Mansfield Senior (2-2) 4.675, 9. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, tie-10. Clyde (2-2) 4.125, tie-10. Defiance (2-2) 4.125, 12. Cle. Glenville (2-2) 3.65
Region 11 — 1. Bellbrook (4-0) 8.55, 2. Thornville Sheridan (4-0) 8.225, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 7.45, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-1) 7.425, 5. Granville (3-1) 7.175, 6. Hillsboro (4-0) 7.0, 7. Jackson (3-1) 6.475, tie-8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-1) 6.05, tie-8. The Plains Athens (3-1) 6.05, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.7, 11. Cols. South (3-1) 5.675, 12. New Richmond (3-1) 5.575
Region 12 — 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-0) 10.4, 2. Day. Carroll (4-0) 7.0, tie-3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-1) 6.35, tie-3. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.35, 5. Trotwood-Madison (2-2) 6.0, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.35, 7. Celina (3-1) 5.2, tie-8. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 4.975, tie-8. Vandalia Butler (2-2) 4.975, 10. Piqua (3-1) 4.8622, 11. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 4.525, 12. Elida (2-2) 3.675
Division IV
Region 13 — 1. Hubbard (4-0) 8.925, 2. Perry (3-1) 7.1, 3. Poland Seminary (4-0) 7.025, 4. Carrollton (3-1) 6.925, 5. Steubenville (3-1) 6.648, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.05, 7. Salem (3-1) 5.975, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 5.1, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 5.075, 10. Struthers (3-1) 4.925, 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 4.2, 12. Conneaut (3-1) 4.175
Region 14 — 1. St. Marys Memorial (4-0) 8.7, 2. Kenton (3-1) 8.275, 3. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 7.5, 4. Pepper Pike Orange (4-0) 7.475, 5. Ontario (3-1) 6.1, 6. Huron (3-1) 5.975, 7. Bryan (3-1) 5.8, 8. Shelby (3-1) 5.775, 9. Sparta Highland (3-1) 5.525, 10. Galion (3-1) 5.35, 11. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.3, 12. Van Wert (2-2) 4.725
Region 15 — 1. St. Clairsville (4-0) 9.0, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 7.875, 3. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 5.65, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 5.2677, 5. New Lexington (3-1) 5.075, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.9886, 7. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-1) 4.8, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.775, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 3.875, 10. Williamsport Westfall (3-1) 3.625, 11. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.275, 12. Cols. East (2-2) 3.0
Region 16 — 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 9.1, 2. Waverly (4-0) 8.725, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.175, 4. Batavia (4-0) 6.975, 5. London (4-0) 6.7, 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.475, 7. Springfield Northwestern (3-1) 4.85, 8. Cin. Taft (3-1) 4.5, 9. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.375, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 4.325, 11. Cin. Aiken (2-2) 4.175, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-2) 4.15
Division V
Region 17 — 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-0) 6.825, 2. Akron Manchester (3-1) 6.375, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.2677, 4. Beachwood (4-0) 6.225, 5. Wickliffe (4-0) 6.0606, 6. Orrville (3-1) 5.6, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 5.1, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 4.475, 9. Orwell Grand Valley (3-1) 4.325, 10. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 4.025, 11. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-2) 3.95, 12. Canfield South Range (2-2) 3.9
Region 18 — 1. Genoa Area (4-0) 7.85, 2. Anna (3-1) 6.8, 3. Liberty Center (4-0) 6.525, 4. Archbold (4-0) 6.225, 5. Marion Pleasant (4-0) 6.2, 6. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.65, 7. Richwood North Union (3-1) 4.9962, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (3-1) 4.925, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.55, 10. Brookville (3-1) 4.45, 11. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 4.3, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2) 3.925
Region 19 — 1. Bellaire (4-0) 7.975, 2. Johnstown-Monroe (3-1) 6.2462, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 6.0871, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 5.95, 5. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.075, 6. Martins Ferry (3-1) 4.5, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 4.45, 8. Ironton (2-2) 3.95, tie-9. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-2) 3.55, tie-9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.55, 11. Richmond Edison (2-2) 2.85, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (1-3) 2.425
Region 20 — 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.425, 2. Middletown Madison (4-0) 7.325, 3. Minford (4-0) 6.525, 4. Wheelersburg (3-1) 6.325, 5. West Jefferson (3-1) 5.75, 6. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 5.7096, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 5.275, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.7, 9. Portsmouth (3-1) 4.15, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.975, 11. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 3.575, 12. Waynesville (2-2) 2.65
Division VI
Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (3-1) 6.95, 2. Kirtland (4-0) 6.925, 3. Salineville Southern (4-0) 6.625, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.25, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 6.0, 6. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 5.7, 7. Creston Norwayne (3-1) 5.4, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-1) 5.35, 9. McDonald (4-0) 5.175, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-0) 4.975, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 4.875, 12. Youngstown Liberty (3-1) 4.55
Region 22 — 1. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 5.9, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-1) 5.35, 3. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.85, 4. Loudonville (2-2) 4.175, 5. Gibsonburg (3-1) 4.05, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 3.9, 7. Northwood (3-1) 3.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (3-1) 3.375, 9. Carey (2-2) 3.325, 10. Hicksville (2-2) 2.9, 11. Ashland Crestview (2-2) 2.85, tie-12. Ada (2-2) 2.575, tie-12. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.575
Region 23 – 1. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 6.875, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (3-0) 6.5, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 5.95, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-0) 5.1, 5. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.05, 6. Shadyside (3-1) 4.7, 7. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-1) 4.625, 8. Centerburg (3-1) 4.2, 9. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 10. Frankfort Adena (2-1) 3.9444, 11. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 3.7, 12. Barnesville (2-2) 3.25
Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.25, 2. Lima Central Cath. (4-0) 8.625, 3. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 8.175, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Deer Park (4-0) 6.6, 6. Tipp City Bethel (3-1) 5.325, 7. Spencerville (3-1) 5.1, 8. Troy Christian (3-1) 4.575, 9. Cin. Country Day (4-0) 4.1035, tie-10. St. Henry (3-1) 4.075, tie-10. Lima Perry (3-1) 4.075, 12. Fort Recovery (2-2) 4.025
Division VII
Region 25 — 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 5.075, 2. Windham (4-0) 4.95, 3. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.7, 4. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-1) 4.55, 5. Leetonia (3-1) 4.425, 6. Ashtabula St. John (3-1) 4.175, 7. Valley Christian (3-1) 3.7576, 8. Wellsville (2-2) 3.25, 9. Rittman (2-2) 2.7, tie-10. Lisbon David Anderson (2-2) 2.625, tie-10. Southington Chalker (3-1) 2.625, 12. Richmond Hts. (2-2) 2.6
Region 26 — 1. Mohawk (4-0) 7.575, 2. McComb (4-0) 6.9, 3. Greenwich South Central (4-0) 6.25, 4. Arlington (4-0) 5.925, 5. Leipsic (4-0) 5.55, 6. Edgerton (4-0) 5.375, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.075, 8. Tiffin Calvert (3-1) 4.475, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (3-1) 4.3, 10. Antwerp (3-1) 3.7, 11. Monroeville (2-2) 3.425, 12. Sandusky St. Mary Central Cath. (2-2) 3.1
Region 27 — 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-0) 7.2, 2. Lucas (3-1) 5.425, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 5.3, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-0) 4.4444, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 3.9785, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (3-0) 3.8333, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.8, 8. Waterford (3-1) 3.029, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Caldwell (3-1) 2.975, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-2) 2.154, 12. Grove City Christian (2-2) 1.75
Region 28 — 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.35, 2. Fort Loramie (3-1) 5.9, 3. New Bremen (3-1) 5.775, 4. Minster (3-1) 5.425, 5. Ansonia (3-1) 5.325, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-0) 5.1276, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-1) 3.825, 8. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-1) 3.675, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-2) 2.825, 11. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 2.525, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.35
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore
McComb at Arlington
Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Bucyrus
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Allen East
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Wauseon at Bryan
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Edon at Montpelier
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Stryker at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Ontario at North Union
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
South Central at Monroeville
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Holgate at Hicksville
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Toledo Start
Clyde at Port Clinton
Columbus Centennial at Lucas
Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers
Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior
Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward
Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Shelby at Norwalk Senior
Sidney Lehman at Elgin
Tecumseh at Toledo Waite
Toledo Scott at Huron
Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 48 .682 —
New York 92 58 .613 10½
Tampa Bay 83 66 .557 19
Toronto 69 82 .457 34
Baltimore 43 108 .285 60
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 84 66 .560 —
Minnesota 70 81 .464 14½
Detroit 61 90 .404 23½
Chicago 59 91 .393 25
Kansas City 52 99 .344 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 94 56 .627 —
Oakland 90 60 .600 4
Seattle 83 67 .553 11
Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20
Texas 64 86 .427 30
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0
Seattle 4, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay at Texas, late
Seattle at Houston, late
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 1:10
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Mendez 2-1), 2:05
Boston (Price 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-8), 7:05
Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 7:05
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-9), 7:10
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Pena 3-4) at Oakland (Anderson 3-5), 10:05
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 67 .553 —
Philadelphia 77 73 .513 6
Washington 77 75 .507 7
New York 70 81 .464 13½
Miami 59 92 .391 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 88 62 .587 —
Milwaukee 86 66 .566 3
St. Louis 83 68 .550 5½
Pittsburgh 76 74 .507 12
Cincinnati 65 87 .428 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 83 68 .550 —
Colorado 82 68 .547 ½
Arizona 78 73 .517 5
San Francisco 71 80 .470 12
San Diego 60 91 .397 23
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Miami 8, Washington 5
St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings
Washington 4, Miami 2
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis at Atlanta, late
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 12:10
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 10-7), 6:05
Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05
Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 7:40
San Francisco (Stratton 10-9) at San Diego (Erlin 3-7), 9:10
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Arizona (Ray 5-2), 9:40
Colorado (Anderson 6-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:35
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Indians 5, White Sox 3
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 5 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0
Palka dh 4 1 1 1 J.Rmirz 2b 3 1 0 0
A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 1 2
Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Dvidson 1b 3 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 2 1 0 0
LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 1 1
Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
W.Cstll ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 1
Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 3 1 1 1
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 9 3 Totals 28 5 7 5
Chicago 000″002″100 — 3
Cleveland 020″030″00x — 5
E–Ti.Anderson (18), Narvaez (7). DP–Chicago 2. LOB–Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B–Y.Sanchez (32), LaMarre (10), Moncada (27), M.Cabrera (14). HR–Palka (25), Narvaez (8), Kipnis (16). SB–J.Ramirez (33), R.Davis (20). CS–Lindor (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon (L,6-6) 7 7 5 5 3 1
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Kluber W,19-7 8 8 3 3 2 11
Miller (S,2-5) 1 1 0 0 0 3
HBP–by Rodon (Alonso), by Rodon (Ramirez). Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Mike Winters. Second, Ryan Blakney. Third, Marty Foster. T–2:25. A–19,277 (35,225).
Twins 5, Tigers 3
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 2 2 0 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 5 0 0 0 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0
Grssman rf-lf 2 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0
Austin dh 4 0 2 3 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0
Cave cf 4 0 1 1 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 4 1 1 0
Field lf 3 0 1 0 Mahtook cf 4 0 2 3
Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0
Gimenez c 4 1 2 1 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0
Ro.Rdrg ss-3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 33 3 6 3
Minnesota 000″002″300 — 5
Detroit 000″000″201 — 3
DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Minnesota 8, Detroit 4. 2B–J.Polanco (15), Austin (8), Field (11). 3B–Mahtook (2). HR–Gimenez (2). SB–J.Polanco (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi (W,7-10) 6 1/3 4 2 2 1 6
Magill H,5 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3
Hildenberger (S,7-10) 1 2 1 1 0 2
Detroit
Norris (L,0-5) 5 1/3 5 2 2 3 5
VerHagen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Baez 2/3 3 3 3 1 1
Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 2
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0
WP–Norris, Hildenberger. Umpires–Home, Chris Segal. First, Jerry Layne. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Greg Gibson. T–3:02. A–19,740 (41,297).
Reds 3, Brewers 1
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 5 1 2 1 Grndrsn rf 2 0 0 0
Peraza ss 5 1 2 2 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 3 0 Cain cf 2 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 D.Sntna ph 1 0 0 0
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 0 1 0 0
M.Wllms cf 4 0 1 0 H.Perez ss 3 0 0 0
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0
Dixon 3b 3 1 0 0 Schoop ss-2b 3 0 1 0
Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 2 0 0 0
Lrenzen p 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0
Romano p 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 1 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0
Burnes p 0 0 0 0
Sladino ph 1 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Braun ph 1 0 0 0
Lyles p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 28 1 3 0
Cincinnati 200″100″000 — 3
Milwaukee 010″000″000 — 1
E–Schebler (6). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3. 2B–Schebler (19), Peraza (31), M.Williams (5). HR–Peraza (13). SB–Yelich (20), Schoop (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Lorenzen 4 1 1 0 1 3
Romano (W,8-11) 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 4
Garrett H,21 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias (S,28-32) 1 0 0 0 1 3
Milwaukee
Anderson (L,9-8) 3 2/3 6 3 3 2 5
Williams 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Cedeno 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Burnes 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Jennings 1 2 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lyles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Lorenzen (Shaw). Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, John Tumpane. T–2:54. A–30,366 (41,900).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .306; Brantley, Cleveland, .306; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297; Andujar, New York, .296.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 121; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 123; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 177; Merrifield, Kansas City, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 173; Castellanos, Detroit, 171; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 162; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Altuve, Houston, 158.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Betts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; 2 tied at 38.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 7 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 4 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 19-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; 2 tied at 14.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.93; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Kluber, Cleveland, 205; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195.
National League
BATTING–Yelich, Milwaukee, .317; Gennett, Cincinnati, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Cain, Milwaukee, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Rendon, Washington, .305; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Arenado, Colorado, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 103; Yelich, Milwaukee, 102; Albies, Atlanta, 101; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Baez, Chicago, 94; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Turner, Washington, 94; Freeman, Atlanta, 91.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 105; Story, Colorado, 102; Arenado, Colorado, 101; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Markakis, Atlanta, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 179; Freeman, Atlanta, 176; Gennett, Cincinnati, 175; Peraza, Cincinnati, 174; Yelich, Milwaukee, 171; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 168; Turner, Washington, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 165; Story, Colorado, 164; Baez, Chicago, 163.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 42; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Baez, Chicago, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; 2 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 40; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 16-4; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.44; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.90; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.01; Corbin, Arizona, 3.09; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Wheeler, New York, 3.31.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 237; Nola, Philadelphia, 210; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 188; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; 2 tied at 175.
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Saturday’s Results
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington at Boston, 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0
Vegas 7, Arizona 2
Monday’s Results
Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 4, Columbus 1
Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT
Montreal 3, New Jersey(ss) 1
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1
Edmonton 7, Calgary 4
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Washington 2
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, late
St. Louis at Dallas, late
Vegas at Colorado, late
Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary(ss) vs. Boston at Beijing, CHN, 7:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30
Florida at Montreal, 7:30
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, 8
Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, 10
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Sunday’s Results
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18
Tennessee 20, Houston 17
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27
Jacksonville 31, New England 20
Denver 20, Oakland 19
Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Monday’s Results
Chicago 24, Seattle 17
Thursday’s Game
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20
Sunday’s games
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday’s game
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34
Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28
Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’S RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3
Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Houston 4, Portland 1
Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Seattle 2, Vancouver 1
New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1
Sunday’S RESULTS
New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando City 0
Wednesday’s games
Columbus at Portland, 10:30
Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11
Philadelphia at Seattle, 11
Saturday’s games
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30
Toronto FC at New York, 5
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7
Chicago at New England, 7:30
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Portland at Minnesota United, 8
Sunday’s games
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (154) 2-0 3970 1
2. James Madison (2) 2-1 3744 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 3602 3
4. North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 3280 5
5. Sam Houston State 1-1 3217 4
6. Eastern Washington 2-1 3097 6
7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2931 7
8. Wofford 2-1 2673 8
9. Samford 1-2 2557 9
10. Villanova 2-1 2436 12
11. Weber State 2-1 2332 10
12. Jacksonville State 1-1 2026 13
13. Nicholls 1-2 1959 11
14. Elon 1-1 1842 15
15. Montana 2-1 1819 14
16. McNeese 3-0 1471 16
17. Maine 2-0 1388 22
18. Central Arkansas 2-1 1305 17
19. Illinois State 2-0 1110 19
20. Northern Arizona 1-2 845 18
21. Northern Iowa 0-2 761 21
22. South Dakota 1-2 730 23
23. UC Davis 2-1 617 NR
24. Stony Brook 2-1 498 24
25. Rhode Island 2-1 358 NR
Other Receiving Votes: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1
2. James Madison 2-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 598 3
4. North Carolina A&T 3-0 566 6
5. Kennesaw State 2-1 526 8
6. Eastern Washington 2-1 498 5
6. Wofford 2-1 498 7
8. Weber State 2-1 457 13
9. Jacksonville State 1-1 441 11
10. McNeese 3-0 393 15
11. Sam Houston State 1-1 386 4
12. Elon 1-1 352 14
13. Central Arkansas 2-1 322 17
14. Villanova 2-1 254 10
15. Illinois State 2-0 253 18
16. Maine 2-0 248 20
17. Samford 1-2 236 9
18. Nicholls 1-2 228 12
19. Stony Brook 2-1 176 21
20. Montana 2-1 115 16
21. Austin Peay 2-1 114 23
22. Nothern Iowa 0-2 88 18
23. Rhode Island 2-1 83 NR
24. Colgate 2-0 64 25
25. UC Davis 2-1 47 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22) 3-0 804 1
2. Minnesota State (6) 3-0 789 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (4) 3-0 745 3
4. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 702 4
5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.) 3-0 695 5
6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1) 3-0 674 6
7. Midwestern State (Texas) 3-0 645 7
8. West Georgia 3-0 560 10
9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 499 14
10. West Florida 2-1 436 13
11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 431 16
12. Central Washington 2-1 361 15
13. West Chester (Pa.) 3-0 360 18
14. Colorado Mesa 3-0 352 19
15. Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3-0 300 23
16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 3-0 295 NR
17. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 247 NR
18. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 245 17
19. Harding (Ark.) 2-1 197 21
19. Central Missouri 2-1 197 20
21. Southern Arkansas 3-0 180 25
22. Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 154 9
23. West Alabama 2-1 142 8
24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 3-0 132 NR
25. Indianapolis 1-1 106 22
Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts
1. Mount Union (Ohio) (46) 2-0 1294
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (6) 2-0 1251
3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 2-0 1171
4. Brockport (N.Y.) 3-0 1086
5. North Central (Ill.) 2-0 1037
6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 2-0 956
7. Wesley (Del.) 2-0 933
8. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 903
9. Frostburg State (Md.) 2-0 844
10. St. John’s (Minn.) 2-0 823
11. Wittenberg (Ohio) 2-0 686
12. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 3-0 685
13. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 682
14. Linfield (Ore.) 1-1 604
15. John Carroll (Ohio) 2-0 527
16. Trine (Ind.) 3-0 505
17. Berry (Ga.) 3-0 451
18. Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 2-0 387
19. Rensselaer (N.Y.) 3-0 246
20. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 2-1 214
21. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 3-0 176
22. Wabash (Ind.) 3-0 175
23. Illinois Wesleyan 1-1 163
24. Wheaton (Ill.) 1-1 147
25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 114
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Platteville 90, Central (Iowa) 87, Ohio Northern 87, Johns Hopkins (Md.) 76, Centre (Ky.) 61, Wartburg (Iowa) 60, Cortland (N.Y.) 45, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 43, Salisbury (Md.) 40, Whitworth (Wash.) 29, Ithaca (N.Y.) 26, Washington & Lee (Va.) 26, Trinity (Conn.) 20, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 17, East Texas Baptist 14, Thomas More (Ky.) 13, Union (N.Y.) 13, Hope (Mich.) 10, Monmouth (Ill.) 10, Amherst (Mass.) 9, Springfield (Mass.) 9, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 7, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) 5, Franklin (Ind.) 4, Guilford (N.C.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Redlands (Calif.) 3, Southwestern (Texas) 3, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Millikin (Ill.) 2, Rowan (N.J.) 2.
Thursday’s Game
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Brown, 7
FAU at UCF, 7
Penn St. at Illinois, 9
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon
Robert Morris at Bryant, 1
Lafayette at Colgate, 1
CCSU at Fordham, 1
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1
Columbia at Georgetown, 2
Yale at Cornell, 3
Lehigh at Penn, 3
Charlotte at UMass, 3:30
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30
UConn at Syracuse, 4
Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30
Richmond at Stony Brook, 6
Bucknell at Villanova, 6
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6
St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7
South
Minnesota at Maryland, Noon
Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20
Louisville at Virginia, 12:30
Marist at Stetson, 1
W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30
NC Central at Duke, 3:30
N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30
William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30
FIU at Miami, 3:30
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4
Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4
The Citadel at Mercer, 4
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4
Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5
Shaw at Campbell, 6
Elon at Charleston Southern, 6
Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6
North Texas at Liberty, 6
Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6
Norfolk St. at SC State, 6
Samford at Chattanooga, 7
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7
NC State at Marshall, 7
Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7
Rice at Southern Miss., 7
Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30
Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30
Furman at ETSU, 7:30
South Alabama at Memphis, 8
East Carolina at South Florida, 8
Midwest
Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon
Akron at Iowa St., Noon
Nebraska at Michigan, Noon
Georgia at Missouri, Noon
Boston College at Purdue, Noon
Nevada at Toledo, Noon
Davidson at Dayton, 1
Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2
Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2
W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3
Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3
Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30
Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30
Hampton at N. Iowa, 5
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5
Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30
Southwest
Navy at SMU, Noon
Kansas at Baylor, 3:30
TCU at Texas, 4:30
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7
UNLV at Arkansas St., 7
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7
Army at Oklahoma, 7
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7
Texas St. at UTSA, 7
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30
Texas Southern at Houston, 8
Far West
Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3
Arizona at Oregon St., 4
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05
Montana St. at Portland St., 5
McNeese St. at BYU, 6
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7
Idaho at UC Davis, 7
Stanford at Oregon, 8
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8
Air Force at Utah St., 10:15
E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30
Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected INF Sherman Johnson from Salt Lake. Transferred RHP Nick Tropeano to the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Tyler Skaggs from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Justus Sheffield from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Domingo German from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred OF Clint Frazier to the 60-day DL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced a four-year player development contract with Nashville (PCL) through the 2022 season.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Anthony Alford from Buffalo (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced a two-year player development contract with San Antonio (PCL) through the 2020 season.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced a two-year player development contract with Fresno (PCL) through the 2020 season.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Cole Aldrich.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
Fremont St. Joseph 170, New Riegel 196,
Gibsonburg 197
At Seneca Hills
MEDALIST: Lance Emrich, Fremont St. Joseph, 41. Other scores: (FSJ) Garret Michael, Caden Spader, Parker Smith & Blake Michael 43; (NR) Jacob Theis & Dalton Reinhart 48, Carson Whipple 49, Sam Whipple 51; (G) Mitchel Delventhal 43, Tyler Pelish 45, Nathan Tornow 54, Nick Tornow 55.
UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 174, RIVERDALE 212
at SYCAMORE SPRINGS golf course
MEDALIST: Brady Hipsher, USV, 38. Other scores: (USV) Tyler Gratz 43, Kadin Parker 44, Dillon Thompson 49; (Riv) Jacob Tackett 50, Rease Haley 53, Curtis Tracy 54, Justin Hartman 55.
records: USV 9-1; Riverdale 6-13.
Tiffin Calvert 186, Danbury 207
At Mohawk Country Club
MEDALIST: Grayson Clark, Danbury, 49. Other scores: (TC) Dominic Mangiola 40, Jacob Kin 44, Brayden Thomas 46, Maddy Brown & Will Kelpper 56.
records: Tiffin Calvert 10-4.
Prep Girls Golf
Hopewell-Loudon 213, North baltimore 220
At Fostoria Country Club
MEDALIST: Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon, 41. Other scores: (H-L) Morgan Searles 52, Olivia Zender 59, Abbey Yarris & Kasey Thompson 61. (NB) Jordan Bucher 44, Lexi Long 56, Olivia Matthes 59, Jordan Baker & Zoey Beaupry 61.
records: Hopewell-Loudon 3-2, North Baltimore 6-4.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Sept. 19 Events
Prep Boys Golf
Lakota at Gibsonburg (SBC), Sycamore Hills, 4
Miller City & Ottoville at McComb, 4:30
Bluffton at Arcadia, 5
Prep Girls Golf
Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League match at Fostoria Country Club, 4
Prep Girls Soccer
Ada at Van Buren (NCOSA), 5
Prep Volleyball
North Baltimore at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 4:30
Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon (BVC), 5:30
Arlington at Riverdale (BVC), 5:30
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30
Leipsic at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30