Prep Boys Golf: Genoa wins NBC tourney

Posted On Tue. Sep 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Elmwood’s Austin contemplates a putt Tuesday at the Northern Buckeye Conference tournament at Green Hills Golf Course in Clyde. The Royals were seventh as a team in the tourney. (Photo by Jamie Baker.)

CLYDE — Brock Pollauf tied for the day’s second-lowest round at 79 and led Genoa to the team championship in Tuesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference boys golf tournament at Green Hills Golf Course.

The tournament completed the league season and helped determine the final NBC standings and all-conference teams.

Among area schools, Fostoria’s Jake Counts earned honorable mention all-NBC recognition after carrying a nine-hole average of 45.5 for the season.

The final league standings were determined through the results of the tournament and the four NBC shootouts. Genoa’s 334-341 tournament win over Eastwood gave the Comets a 48-42 edge over the Eagles in the final standings. Elmwood was seventh with 14 points. Fostoria did not field a complete team.

Woodmore’s Danny Greenhill was Tuesday’s tournament medalist with a 76 as the Wildcats placed fourth in the team standings behind Rossford by a 360-366 margin. Rossford’s Sam Arthur matched Pollauf as individual runner-up with a 79.

Elmwood finished seventh in the tournament standings with 412 strokes. Carter Taft led the Royals with a 96.

Fostoria’s Counts shot a 95 to tie for 19th individually.

Tournament Team Standings

1, Genoa 334. 2, Eastwood, 341. 3, Rossford 360. 4, Woodmore 366. 5, Lake 366. 6, Otsego 395. 7, Elmwood 412 (Carter Taft 96, Paul Meyer 101, Mason Greene 103, Austin Minich 112).

Final Team Point Standings

1, Genoa 48. 2, Eastwood 42. 3, Woodmore 33. 4, Lake 29. 5, Rossford 28. 6, Otsego 16. 7, Elmwood 14.

First-Team All-NBC

Danny Greenhill, Woodmore; Ethan Smith, Genoa; Brock Pollauf, Genoa; Robbie Bettinger, Eastwood; Noah Hahn, Eastwood; Isaac Simmons, Genoa.

Second-Team All-NBC

Justin Luoma, Lake; Josh Hahn, Eastwood; Zack Hornyak, Tommy Giles, Genoa; Riley Welker, Eastwood; Sam Arthur, Rossford.

Honorable Mention All-NBC

Reed Murphree, Rossford; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa; Hayden Rider, Lake; Aaron Miller, Woodmore; Aaron Miller, Woodmore; Jake Counts, Fostoria; Jacob Halko, Eastwood.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Lavarnway drives in winning run, Pirates top Royals in 11

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Washington State's Gesser resigns amid misconduct complaint

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Snell wins 20th, ties Rays record in 4-0 victory over Texas

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Nationals take on faraway Fresno as Triple-A affiliate

Posted On18 Sep 2018

Gonzalez's homer helps Astros down Mariners 7-0

Posted On18 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company