Prep Boys Golf: Genoa wins NBC tourney

CLYDE — Brock Pollauf tied for the day’s second-lowest round at 79 and led Genoa to the team championship in Tuesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference boys golf tournament at Green Hills Golf Course.

The tournament completed the league season and helped determine the final NBC standings and all-conference teams.

Among area schools, Fostoria’s Jake Counts earned honorable mention all-NBC recognition after carrying a nine-hole average of 45.5 for the season.

The final league standings were determined through the results of the tournament and the four NBC shootouts. Genoa’s 334-341 tournament win over Eastwood gave the Comets a 48-42 edge over the Eagles in the final standings. Elmwood was seventh with 14 points. Fostoria did not field a complete team.

Woodmore’s Danny Greenhill was Tuesday’s tournament medalist with a 76 as the Wildcats placed fourth in the team standings behind Rossford by a 360-366 margin. Rossford’s Sam Arthur matched Pollauf as individual runner-up with a 79.

Elmwood finished seventh in the tournament standings with 412 strokes. Carter Taft led the Royals with a 96.

Fostoria’s Counts shot a 95 to tie for 19th individually.

Tournament Team Standings

1, Genoa 334. 2, Eastwood, 341. 3, Rossford 360. 4, Woodmore 366. 5, Lake 366. 6, Otsego 395. 7, Elmwood 412 (Carter Taft 96, Paul Meyer 101, Mason Greene 103, Austin Minich 112).

Final Team Point Standings

1, Genoa 48. 2, Eastwood 42. 3, Woodmore 33. 4, Lake 29. 5, Rossford 28. 6, Otsego 16. 7, Elmwood 14.

First-Team All-NBC

Danny Greenhill, Woodmore; Ethan Smith, Genoa; Brock Pollauf, Genoa; Robbie Bettinger, Eastwood; Noah Hahn, Eastwood; Isaac Simmons, Genoa.

Second-Team All-NBC

Justin Luoma, Lake; Josh Hahn, Eastwood; Zack Hornyak, Tommy Giles, Genoa; Riley Welker, Eastwood; Sam Arthur, Rossford.

Honorable Mention All-NBC

Reed Murphree, Rossford; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa; Hayden Rider, Lake; Aaron Miller, Woodmore; Aaron Miller, Woodmore; Jake Counts, Fostoria; Jacob Halko, Eastwood.

