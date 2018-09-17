Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cincinnati Colerain (11) 4-0 207

2. Mentor (6) 4-0 194

3. Pickerington Central (5) 4-0 182

4. Pickerington North 4-0 131

5. Hilliard Davidson 4-0 108

6. Reynoldsburg (1) 4-0 97

7. Canton McKinley 4-0 65

8. Cincinnati Elder 4-0 50

9. Lakewood St. Edward 2-2 45

10. Solon 4-0 35

10. (tie) Dublin Coffman 4-0 35

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Clayton Northmont 33. Springfield 19. Austintown-Fitch 12.

Division II

1. Akron Hoban (18) 4-0 209

2. Toledo Central Catholic (3) 4-0 194

3. Massillon Washington 4-0 169

4. Avon Lake 4-0 128

5. Anthony Wayne (1) 4-0 94

6. Wadsworth 4-0 86

6. (tie)Troy 4-0 86

8. Cincinnati La Salle 3-1 54

9. Maple Heights 4-0 53

10. Avon 3-1 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Kings Mills Kings 22. Dresden Tri-Valley 14. Massillon Perry 13. Cincinnati Winton Woods 12. Youngstown Boardman 12.

Division III

1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (17) 4-0 181

2. Canfield (1) 4-0 181

3. Sandusky (2) 4-0 162

4. Bay Village Bay 4-0 103

5. Chardon ND-CL (1) 4-0 100

6. Parma Padua 4-0 84

7. Thornville Sheridan 4-0 55

8. Bellbrook 4-0 53

9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 3-1 48

10. Chagrin Falls Kenston 4-0 38

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 32. Trotwood-Madison (1) 30. Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 25. Millersburg West Holmes 25. Akron East 24. Dayton Carroll 23. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 18. Hillsboro 18. Aurora 13.

Division IV

1. St. Marys Memorial (13) 4-0 179

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 4-0 178

3. Hubbard (3) 4-0 167

4. Poland Seminary 4-0 139

5. St. Clairsville 4-0 95

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 81

7. Steubenville (3) 3-1 68

8. London 4-0 60

9. Bellville Clear Fork (1) 4-0 57

10. Waverly 4-0 47

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Perry 38. Kenton 33. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 26. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 17. Pepper Pike Orange 16.

Division V

1. Genoa (9) 4-0 183

2. Middletown Madison (3) 4-0 157

3. Leavittsburg Labrae (5) 4-0 154

4. Portsmouth West (1) 4-0 127

5. Marion Pleasant (1) 4-0 97

6. Wheelersburg (2) 3-1 91

7. Liberty Center (1) 4-0 78

8. Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 64

9. Archbold 4-0 43

10. Johnstown-Monroe 3-1 42

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Bellaire (1) 41. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 37. Anna 30. Beachwood 16. Canton Central Catholic 16. Akron Manchester 14. Pemberville Eastwood 14. Wickliffe 14. Minford 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood 12.

Division VI

1. Coldwater (15) 4-0 212

2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 4-0 194

3. Kirtland (2) 4-0 172

4. Mechanicsburg 4-0 120

5. Columbus Grandview Heights 4-0 113

6. Lima Central Catholic 4-0 94

7. New Middletown Springfield (1) 4-0 85

8. Salineville Southern 4-0 56

9. Mogadore 3-1 44

10. Rootstown 4-0 22

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: St. Henry 20. McDonald 17. Sugarcreek Garaway 15. Beverly Fort Frye 15. Seneca East 15. Cincinnati Deer Park 13. Columbia Station Columbia 13.

Division VII

1. McComb (11) 4-0 197

2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 4-0 160

3. Mohawk (2) 4-0 158

4. Convoy Crestview (1) 4-0 142

5. Minster (6) 3-1 126

6. Arlington 4-0 84

7. Glouster Trimble 4-0 72

8. Leipsic 4-0 69

9. Windham 4-0 36

10. Tiffin Calvert 3-1 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Greenwich South Central 24. New Bremen 23. Ft. Loramie 21. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 17. Racine Southern 15. Youngstown Christian 14. Norwalk St. Paul 12.

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

McComb at Arlington

Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Bucyrus

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Seneca East at Mohawk

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Elmwood at Lake

Otsego at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East

Spencerville at Ada

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Wauseon at Bryan

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen

Riverside at Hardin Northern

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Edon at Montpelier

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Stryker at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at Marion Local

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Ontario at North Union

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

South Central at Monroeville

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Holgate at Hicksville

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Toledo Start

Clyde at Port Clinton

Columbus Centennial at Lucas

Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers

Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior

Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward

Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Shelby at Norwalk Senior

Sidney Lehman at Elgin

Tecumseh at Toledo Waite

Toledo Scott at Huron

Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I

1, Cincinnati Ursuline (23) 398

2, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (1) 354

3, Parma Padua (8) 313

4, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (10) 312

5, Dublin Coffman 197

6, Strongsville (3) 179

7, Cleveland St. Joseph 165

8, Cincinnati St. Ursula (1) 111

9, Wadsworth 86

10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 61

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 19, Perrysburg 9.

Division II

1, Cincinnati Roger Bacon (28) 392

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (6) 3245

3, Parma Heights Holy Name (2) 196

4, Bellevue (1) 182

5, Granville (1) 158

6, Marengo Highland (1) 122

7, Chillicothe Unioto 111

8, Bellbrook (1) 110

9, Sunbury Big Walnut 102

10, Chardon Notre Dame-Catherdal Latin (1) 91

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Oak Harbor 43.

Division III

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (18) 362

2, LIberty-Benton (6) 339

3, Huron (16) 338

4, Chillicothe Southeastern 203

5, Salem (1) 184

6, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (2) 176

7, Columbiana Crestview (1) 166

8, Tinora (3) 121

8, Versailles 121

10, Milford Center Fairbanks 96

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Coldwater 90.

Division IV

1, St. Henry (36) 402

2, New Bremen (4) 332

3, Fort Recovery 281

4, Jackson Center 174

4, Leipsic 174

6, Marion Local 152

7, Arlington (1) 138

8, Norwalk St. Paul 117

9, Mohawk 76

10, Russia 71

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 11, Monroeville 66. 13, Buckeye Central 35. 14, Tiffin Calvert 31. 18, New Knoxville 27.

Prep Soccer

Weekly State Polls

Boys Division I

RECORD PTS

1, Cle. St. Ignatius 6-0-1 100

2, Olentangy Liberty 7-0-0 90

3, Cincinnati Moeller 5-0-1 76

4, Medina 6-0-2 65

5, New Albany 8-0-0 54

6, Toledo St. John’s 9-0-1 45

7, (tie) Beavercreek 7-1-0 39

7, (tie) Cincinnati St. Xavier 4-1-2 39

9, Sylvania Northview 5-1-1 17

10, Col. St. Charles Prep 5-2-0 10

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Centerville, Copley, Cin. Turpin, North Royalton.

Boys Division II

RECORD PTS

1, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 6-0-0 100

2, Bay Village Bay 4-1-2 81

3, Cin. Wyoming 9-0-1 74

4, Kettering Alter 6-0-1 66

5, Richfield Revere 5-2-0 50

6, Chagrin Falls 7-1-1 49

7, Hubbard 8-0-0 29

8, Lexington 6-1-0 24

9, Kenton 7-0-1 21

10, Athens 7-0-1 15

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Col. Bexley, Lima Shawnee, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Cin. Indian Hill, Warren Howland.

Boys Division III

RECORD PTS

1, Ottawa Hills 6-0-0 100

2, Dayton Christian 7-1-0 89

3, Cincinnati Madeira 5-1-0 81

4, Troy Christian 5-0-0 57

5, Independence 7-0-0 47

6, Kidron Central Christian 6-0-1 44

7, Archbold 7-1-0 38

8, (tie) Cin. Country Day 2-2-0 33

8, (tie) Cin. Seven Hills 3-0-0 33

10, Columbiana Crestview 7-1-0 11

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mansfield Christian, Hudson Western Reserve, Zanesville Rosecrans, Berlin Hiland, KIirland.

Girls Division I

RECORD PTS

1, Strongsville 8-0-2 99

2, Beavercreek 7-0-0 91

3, Walsh Jesuit 7-0-0 78

4, Pickerington North 7-0-0 75

5, Loveland 6-0-1 71

6, Medina 8-0-1 62

7, Anthony Wayne 6-1-1 46

8, Ashland 7-1-0 41

9, (tie) Dublin Jerome 7-2-0 12

9, (tie)Rocky River Magnificat 4-1-1 12

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fairfield, Uniontown Lake, Perrysburg, Brunswick, Dublin Coffman, Twinsburg.

Girls Division II

RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Indian Hill 3-0-1 97

2, Granville 7-0-0 90

3, Kettering Alter 3-1-2 74

4, Mansfield Madison 5-0-1 58

5, Lima Shawnee 7-0-0 46

6, Medina Buckeye 7-0-1 40

7, Hamilton Badin 4-2-1 37

8, Rocky River 4-3-0 28

9, Sunbury Big Walnut 3-1-2 26

10, Cin. Summit Country Day 5-2-0 27

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ontario, Beloit West Branch, Wapakoneta, Richfield Revere, Chagrin Falls, Bellbrook, Cortland Lakeview.

Girls Division III

RECORD PTS

1, Kirtland 8-0-0 98

2, Cin. Country Day 5-0-0 90

3, Liberty-Benton 6-0-1 66

4, Anna 7-0-1 64

5, Worthington Christian 4-0-3 53

6, Zanesville Rosecrans 8-0-1 42

7, Doylestown Chippewa 4-1-1 39

8, Cincinnati Madeira 1-0-2 28

9, Sidney Lehman 4-1-0 26

10, Lynchburg-Clay 5-2-0 22

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ashland Crestview, Wheelersburg, Eastwood.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 103 47 .687 —

New York 91 58 .611 11½

Tampa Bay 83 66 .557 19½

Toronto 68 82 .453 35

Baltimore 43 107 .287 60

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 —

Minnesota 69 81 .460 14½

Detroit 61 89 .407 22½

Chicago 59 90 .396 24

Kansas City 52 98 .347 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 94 55 .631 —

Oakland 90 60 .600 4½

Seattle 82 67 .550 12

Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½

Texas 64 86 .427 30½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Texas 3

Monday’s Results

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Seattle at Houston, late

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05

Toronto (Sanchez 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-14), 7:05

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-7), 7:10

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-10) at Detroit (Norris 0-4), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Snell 19-5) at Texas (Gallardo 8-5), 8:05

Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (James 0-0), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10

Seattle at Houston, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 83 66 .557 —

Philadelphia 76 73 .510 7

Washington 76 75 .503 8

New York 70 80 .467 13½

Miami 59 91 .393 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 87 62 .584 —

Milwaukee 86 65 .570 2

St. Louis 82 68 .547 5½

Pittsburgh 75 74 .503 12

Cincinnati 64 87 .424 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 82 67 .550 —

Los Angeles 82 68 .547 ½

Arizona 78 72 .520 4½

San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½

San Diego 60 90 .400 22½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Miami 8, Washington 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis at Atlanta, late

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10

St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-5), 9:40

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Twins 6, Tigers 1

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mauer 1b 5 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0

J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 1 Christ. lf 4 0 0 0

E.Rsrio lf 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 3 1 3 0

Field lf 2 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0

Grssman dh 4 1 2 0 J.Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Cave cf 4 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0

Frsythe 2b 2 1 1 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 0

Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

Adranza 3b 4 1 1 1 D.Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0

Astdllo c 4 0 0 1 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 31 1 5 0

Minnesota 100″400″001 — 6

Detroit 000″100″000 — 1

E–E.Rosario (9). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B–Grossman 2 (26), Castellanos (41). HR–J.Polanco (6), E.Rosario (24). CS–J.Polanco (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1

Stewart (W,2-1) 6 3 1 0 3 5

Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 0

May 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Zimmermann (L,7-8) 3 2/3 7 5 5 2 2

Reininger 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0

VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP–by Zimmermann (Polanco). WP–Duffey. Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Chris Segal. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Jordan Baker. T–2:54. A–19,004 (41,297).

Brewers 8, Reds 0

Cincinnati Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn rf 3 3 1 0

Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 1 4 4

Brnhart 1b 0 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 2 0 0 1

D.Hrrra 2b 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 3 0 2 0

Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Wodruff p 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0

Trahan 2b-ss 1 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0

Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 Kratz c 4 0 1 0

Casali c 3 0 2 0 O.Arcia ss 4 1 1 1

Fdrwicz c 1 0 1 0 Miley p 1 0 0 0

DSclfni p 1 0 0 0 D.Sntna ph 1 1 1 1

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0

Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Schoop ph-2b 2 1 0 1

M.Wllms ph-cf 2 0 1 0

B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0

Stphens p 0 0 0 0

Dixon 3b 1 0 0 0

Totals 33 0 8 0 Totals 34 8 11 8

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Milwaukee 001″034″00x — 8

E–Suarez 2 (19). DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Federowicz (4), Yelich (30), Moustakas (32), O.Arcia (13). 3B–Yelich (6). HR–Yelich (31), D.Santana (5). CS–O.Arcia (4). SF–Cain (2). S–DeSclafani (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

DeSclafani (L,7-6) 5 7 4 4 2 5

Peralta 1/3 2 2 2 0 0

Reyes 2/3 1 2 1 1 1

Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 1

Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

Miley (W,5-2) 5 5 0 0 0 2

Hader 1 0 0 0 0 3

Woodruff (S,1-1) 3 3 0 0 1 2

HBP–by Miley (Votto). WP–DeSclafani, Reyes. Umpires–Home, John Tumpane. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–2:41. A–32,145 (41,900).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Altuve, Houston, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Segura, Seattle, .308; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 101; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 172; Castellanos, Detroit, 170; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 161; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Altuve, Houston, 158.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; 2 tied at 38.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; 2 tied at 14.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; 2 tied at 194.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Yelich, Milwaukee, .318; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .309; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Rendon, Washington, .300; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Yelich, Milwaukee, 102; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Baez, Chicago, 93; Turner, Washington, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 90.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Markakis, Atlanta, 91.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 178; Gennett, Cincinnati, 175; Freeman, Atlanta, 174; Peraza, Cincinnati, 172; Yelich, Milwaukee, 170; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 164; Story, Colorado, 164; Turner, Washington, 164; Baez, Chicago, 162.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; 3 tied at 31.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 39; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Wheeler, New York, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; Godley, Arizona, 175.

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Saturday’s Results

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington at Boston, 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0

Vegas 7, Arizona 2

Monday’s Results

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 1

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT

Montreal 3, New Jersey(ss) 1

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Boston at Washington, 7

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Vegas at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37

Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43

Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58

Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42

Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52

Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51

Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51

Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Results

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27

Jacksonville 31, New England 20

Denver 20, Oakland 19

Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Monday’s Result

Chicago 24, Seattle 17

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33

New York 17 7 5 56 53 32

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34

Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45

Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 10 34 41 43

Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55

Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52

Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34

FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43

Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47

Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28

Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40

Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54

LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59

Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43

Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55

Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53

San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3

Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Houston 4, Portland 1

Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Seattle 2, Vancouver 1

New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0

Wednesday’s games

Columbus at Portland, 10:30

Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11

Philadelphia at Seattle, 11

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30

Toronto FC at New York, 5

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Sunday’s games

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (154) 2-0 3970 1

2. James Madison (2) 2-1 3744 2

3. South Dakota State 2-0 3602 3

4. North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 3280 5

5. Sam Houston State 1-1 3217 4

6. Eastern Washington 2-1 3097 6

7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2931 7

8. Wofford 2-1 2673 8

9. Samford 1-2 2557 9

10. Villanova 2-1 2436 12

11. Weber State 2-1 2332 10

12. Jacksonville State 1-1 2026 13

13. Nicholls 1-2 1959 11

14. Elon 1-1 1842 15

15. Montana 2-1 1819 14

16. McNeese 3-0 1471 16

17. Maine 2-0 1388 22

18. Central Arkansas 2-1 1305 17

19. Illinois State 2-0 1110 19

20. Northern Arizona 1-2 845 18

21. Northern Iowa 0-2 761 21

22. South Dakota 1-2 730 23

23. UC Davis 2-1 617 NR

24. Stony Brook 2-1 498 24

25. Rhode Island 2-1 358 NR

Other Receiving Votes: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1

2. James Madison 2-1 622 2

3. South Dakota State 2-0 598 3

4. North Carolina A&T 3-0 566 6

5. Kennesaw State 2-1 526 8

6. Eastern Washington 2-1 498 5

6. Wofford 2-1 498 7

8. Weber State 2-1 457 13

9. Jacksonville State 1-1 441 11

10. McNeese 3-0 393 15

11. Sam Houston State 1-1 386 4

12. Elon 1-1 352 14

13. Central Arkansas 2-1 322 17

14. Villanova 2-1 254 10

15. Illinois State 2-0 253 18

16. Maine 2-0 248 20

17. Samford 1-2 236 9

18. Nicholls 1-2 228 12

19. Stony Brook 2-1 176 21

20. Montana 2-1 115 16

21. Austin Peay 2-1 114 23

22. Nothern Iowa 0-2 88 18

23. Rhode Island 2-1 83 NR

24. Colgate 2-0 64 25

25. UC Davis 2-1 47 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22) 3-0 804 1

2. Minnesota State (6) 3-0 789 2

3. Indiana (Pa.) (4) 3-0 745 3

4. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 702 4

5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.) 3-0 695 5

6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1) 3-0 674 6

7. Midwestern State (Texas) 3-0 645 7

8. West Georgia 3-0 560 10

9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 499 14

10. West Florida 2-1 436 13

11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 431 16

12. Central Washington 2-1 361 15

13. West Chester (Pa.) 3-0 360 18

14. Colorado Mesa 3-0 352 19

15. Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3-0 300 23

16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 3-0 295 NR

17. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 247 NR

18. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 245 17

19. Harding (Ark.) 2-1 197 21

19. Central Missouri 2-1 197 20

21. Southern Arkansas 3-0 180 25

22. Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 154 9

23. West Alabama 2-1 142 8

24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 3-0 132 NR

25. Indianapolis 1-1 106 22

Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Record Pts

1. Mount Union (Ohio) (46) 2-0 1294

2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (6) 2-0 1251

3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 2-0 1171

4. Brockport (N.Y.) 3-0 1086

5. North Central (Ill.) 2-0 1037

6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 2-0 956

7. Wesley (Del.) 2-0 933

8. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 903

9. Frostburg State (Md.) 2-0 844

10. St. John’s (Minn.) 2-0 823

11. Wittenberg (Ohio) 2-0 686

12. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 3-0 685

13. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 682

14. Linfield (Ore.) 1-1 604

15. John Carroll (Ohio) 2-0 527

16. Trine (Ind.) 3-0 505

17. Berry (Ga.) 3-0 451

18. Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 2-0 387

19. Rensselaer (N.Y.) 3-0 246

20. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 2-1 214

21. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 3-0 176

22. Wabash (Ind.) 3-0 175

23. Illinois Wesleyan 1-1 163

24. Wheaton (Ill.) 1-1 147

25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 114

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Platteville 90, Central (Iowa) 87, Ohio Northern 87, Johns Hopkins (Md.) 76, Centre (Ky.) 61, Wartburg (Iowa) 60, Cortland (N.Y.) 45, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 43, Salisbury (Md.) 40, Whitworth (Wash.) 29, Ithaca (N.Y.) 26, Washington & Lee (Va.) 26, Trinity (Conn.) 20, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 17, East Texas Baptist 14, Thomas More (Ky.) 13, Union (N.Y.) 13, Hope (Mich.) 10, Monmouth (Ill.) 10, Amherst (Mass.) 9, Springfield (Mass.) 9, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 7, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) 5, Franklin (Ind.) 4, Guilford (N.C.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Redlands (Calif.) 3, Southwestern (Texas) 3, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Millikin (Ill.) 2, Rowan (N.J.) 2.

Thursday’s Game

Tulsa at Temple, 7:30

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Brown, 7

FAU at UCF, 7

Penn St. at Illinois, 9

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

East

Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon

Robert Morris at Bryant, 1

Lafayette at Colgate, 1

CCSU at Fordham, 1

Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1

Columbia at Georgetown, 2

Yale at Cornell, 3

Lehigh at Penn, 3

Charlotte at UMass, 3:30

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30

UConn at Syracuse, 4

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30

Richmond at Stony Brook, 6

Bucknell at Villanova, 6

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6

St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7

South

Minnesota at Maryland, Noon

Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20

Louisville at Virginia, 12:30

Marist at Stetson, 1

W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3

Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30

NC Central at Duke, 3:30

N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30

William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30

FIU at Miami, 3:30

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30

SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4

Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4

The Citadel at Mercer, 4

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4

Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5

Shaw at Campbell, 6

Elon at Charleston Southern, 6

Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6

North Texas at Liberty, 6

Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6

Norfolk St. at SC State, 6

Samford at Chattanooga, 7

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7

NC State at Marshall, 7

Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7

Rice at Southern Miss., 7

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30

Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30

Furman at ETSU, 7:30

South Alabama at Memphis, 8

East Carolina at South Florida, 8

Midwest

Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon

Akron at Iowa St., Noon

Nebraska at Michigan, Noon

Georgia at Missouri, Noon

Boston College at Purdue, Noon

Nevada at Toledo, Noon

Davidson at Dayton, 1

Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2

Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2

W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3

Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3

Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30

Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30

Hampton at N. Iowa, 5

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5

Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30

Southwest

Navy at SMU, Noon

Kansas at Baylor, 3:30

TCU at Texas, 4:30

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7

UNLV at Arkansas St., 7

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7

Army at Oklahoma, 7

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7

Texas St. at UTSA, 7

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30

Texas Southern at Houston, 8

Far West

Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3

Arizona at Oregon St., 4

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05

Montana St. at Portland St., 5

McNeese St. at BYU, 6

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7

Idaho at UC Davis, 7

Stanford at Oregon, 8

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8

Air Force at Utah St., 10:15

E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30

Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Josh Gordon and a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick to New England for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Waived PK Zane Gonzalez. Signed PK Greg Joseph and WR Rod Streater.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived WR Cameron Batson and TE Anthony Firkser.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Jehu Chesson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.

Hockey

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Fired coach Mikael Stahre and assistant coach Alex de Crook. Named Steve Ralston interim coach and Alex Covelo assistant coach.

College

GUILFORD — Named Bradley Herndon women’s swimming coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Brien Bell cross country and track and field coach.

YALE — Named Emma Golen women’s assistant basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

Lakota 172, Sandusky St. Mary’s 198

at Sycamore Hills Golf Course

MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 37. Other scores: (Lak) Colt Dible 43, Connor Hill 45, Jayden Bonnell 47. (SMM) Casey Crooks 44, Ashton Groff 47, Carson Kasper 47, Jonathan Perry 60.

records: Lakota 14-2, 11-2 Sandusky Bay Conference; Sandusky St. Mary’s 2-10, 2-10 SBC.

Prep Girls Tennis

Bucyrus 3, Fostoria 2

SINGLES

No.1 — Alivia Lewis (B) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-1, 6-2.

No.2 — Natalee Prodgrie (B) def. Mya Weimerskirch 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

No.3 — Sarah Scott (B) def. Abrianna Swartz 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubianna Dessausure (Fos) def. Sarah Lipscomb/Katie Kuhn 6-1, 6-1.

No.2 — Naija Miller/Shanelle Smith (Fos) def. Arli Hinkle/Allyson Zornes 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Jamboree at Otsego, 4:45

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Green Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 4:30

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 4:30

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

Findlay & Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League #4 match at Lost Creek Golf Club, 4

Prep Volleyball

Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30

Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 5:30

New Riegel at Danbury (SBC), 5:30

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30

Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

