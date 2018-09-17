Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cincinnati Colerain (11) 4-0 207
2. Mentor (6) 4-0 194
3. Pickerington Central (5) 4-0 182
4. Pickerington North 4-0 131
5. Hilliard Davidson 4-0 108
6. Reynoldsburg (1) 4-0 97
7. Canton McKinley 4-0 65
8. Cincinnati Elder 4-0 50
9. Lakewood St. Edward 2-2 45
10. Solon 4-0 35
10. (tie) Dublin Coffman 4-0 35
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Clayton Northmont 33. Springfield 19. Austintown-Fitch 12.
Division II
1. Akron Hoban (18) 4-0 209
2. Toledo Central Catholic (3) 4-0 194
3. Massillon Washington 4-0 169
4. Avon Lake 4-0 128
5. Anthony Wayne (1) 4-0 94
6. Wadsworth 4-0 86
6. (tie)Troy 4-0 86
8. Cincinnati La Salle 3-1 54
9. Maple Heights 4-0 53
10. Avon 3-1 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Kings Mills Kings 22. Dresden Tri-Valley 14. Massillon Perry 13. Cincinnati Winton Woods 12. Youngstown Boardman 12.
Division III
1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (17) 4-0 181
2. Canfield (1) 4-0 181
3. Sandusky (2) 4-0 162
4. Bay Village Bay 4-0 103
5. Chardon ND-CL (1) 4-0 100
6. Parma Padua 4-0 84
7. Thornville Sheridan 4-0 55
8. Bellbrook 4-0 53
9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 3-1 48
10. Chagrin Falls Kenston 4-0 38
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 32. Trotwood-Madison (1) 30. Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 25. Millersburg West Holmes 25. Akron East 24. Dayton Carroll 23. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 18. Hillsboro 18. Aurora 13.
Division IV
1. St. Marys Memorial (13) 4-0 179
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 4-0 178
3. Hubbard (3) 4-0 167
4. Poland Seminary 4-0 139
5. St. Clairsville 4-0 95
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 81
7. Steubenville (3) 3-1 68
8. London 4-0 60
9. Bellville Clear Fork (1) 4-0 57
10. Waverly 4-0 47
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Perry 38. Kenton 33. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 26. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 17. Pepper Pike Orange 16.
Division V
1. Genoa (9) 4-0 183
2. Middletown Madison (3) 4-0 157
3. Leavittsburg Labrae (5) 4-0 154
4. Portsmouth West (1) 4-0 127
5. Marion Pleasant (1) 4-0 97
6. Wheelersburg (2) 3-1 91
7. Liberty Center (1) 4-0 78
8. Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 64
9. Archbold 4-0 43
10. Johnstown-Monroe 3-1 42
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Bellaire (1) 41. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 37. Anna 30. Beachwood 16. Canton Central Catholic 16. Akron Manchester 14. Pemberville Eastwood 14. Wickliffe 14. Minford 12. West Lafayette Ridgewood 12.
Division VI
1. Coldwater (15) 4-0 212
2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5) 4-0 194
3. Kirtland (2) 4-0 172
4. Mechanicsburg 4-0 120
5. Columbus Grandview Heights 4-0 113
6. Lima Central Catholic 4-0 94
7. New Middletown Springfield (1) 4-0 85
8. Salineville Southern 4-0 56
9. Mogadore 3-1 44
10. Rootstown 4-0 22
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: St. Henry 20. McDonald 17. Sugarcreek Garaway 15. Beverly Fort Frye 15. Seneca East 15. Cincinnati Deer Park 13. Columbia Station Columbia 13.
Division VII
1. McComb (11) 4-0 197
2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 4-0 160
3. Mohawk (2) 4-0 158
4. Convoy Crestview (1) 4-0 142
5. Minster (6) 3-1 126
6. Arlington 4-0 84
7. Glouster Trimble 4-0 72
8. Leipsic 4-0 69
9. Windham 4-0 36
10. Tiffin Calvert 3-1 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Greenwich South Central 24. New Bremen 23. Ft. Loramie 21. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 17. Racine Southern 15. Youngstown Christian 14. Norwalk St. Paul 12.
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Arcadia
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore
McComb at Arlington
Van Buren at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. John’s at Fremont Ross
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Bucyrus
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Seneca East at Mohawk
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Elmwood at Lake
Otsego at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Allen East
Spencerville at Ada
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Wauseon at Bryan
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Riverside at Hardin Northern
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Edon at Montpelier
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Stryker at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at Marion Local
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Ontario at North Union
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
South Central at Monroeville
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Holgate at Hicksville
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Toledo Start
Clyde at Port Clinton
Columbus Centennial at Lucas
Gates Mills Hawken at Crestline
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Rogers
Maple Heights at Mansfield Senior
Milan Edison at Toledo Woodward
Oak Harbor at Sandusky Perkins
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Shelby at Norwalk Senior
Sidney Lehman at Elgin
Tecumseh at Toledo Waite
Toledo Scott at Huron
Vermilion at Tiffin Columbian
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Weekly State Coaches Poll
Division I
1, Cincinnati Ursuline (23) 398
2, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (1) 354
3, Parma Padua (8) 313
4, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (10) 312
5, Dublin Coffman 197
6, Strongsville (3) 179
7, Cleveland St. Joseph 165
8, Cincinnati St. Ursula (1) 111
9, Wadsworth 86
10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 61
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 19, Perrysburg 9.
Division II
1, Cincinnati Roger Bacon (28) 392
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (6) 3245
3, Parma Heights Holy Name (2) 196
4, Bellevue (1) 182
5, Granville (1) 158
6, Marengo Highland (1) 122
7, Chillicothe Unioto 111
8, Bellbrook (1) 110
9, Sunbury Big Walnut 102
10, Chardon Notre Dame-Catherdal Latin (1) 91
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Oak Harbor 43.
Division III
1, Ottawa-Glandorf (18) 362
2, LIberty-Benton (6) 339
3, Huron (16) 338
4, Chillicothe Southeastern 203
5, Salem (1) 184
6, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (2) 176
7, Columbiana Crestview (1) 166
8, Tinora (3) 121
8, Versailles 121
10, Milford Center Fairbanks 96
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Coldwater 90.
Division IV
1, St. Henry (36) 402
2, New Bremen (4) 332
3, Fort Recovery 281
4, Jackson Center 174
4, Leipsic 174
6, Marion Local 152
7, Arlington (1) 138
8, Norwalk St. Paul 117
9, Mohawk 76
10, Russia 71
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 11, Monroeville 66. 13, Buckeye Central 35. 14, Tiffin Calvert 31. 18, New Knoxville 27.
Prep Soccer
Weekly State Polls
Boys Division I
RECORD PTS
1, Cle. St. Ignatius 6-0-1 100
2, Olentangy Liberty 7-0-0 90
3, Cincinnati Moeller 5-0-1 76
4, Medina 6-0-2 65
5, New Albany 8-0-0 54
6, Toledo St. John’s 9-0-1 45
7, (tie) Beavercreek 7-1-0 39
7, (tie) Cincinnati St. Xavier 4-1-2 39
9, Sylvania Northview 5-1-1 17
10, Col. St. Charles Prep 5-2-0 10
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Centerville, Copley, Cin. Turpin, North Royalton.
Boys Division II
RECORD PTS
1, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 6-0-0 100
2, Bay Village Bay 4-1-2 81
3, Cin. Wyoming 9-0-1 74
4, Kettering Alter 6-0-1 66
5, Richfield Revere 5-2-0 50
6, Chagrin Falls 7-1-1 49
7, Hubbard 8-0-0 29
8, Lexington 6-1-0 24
9, Kenton 7-0-1 21
10, Athens 7-0-1 15
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Col. Bexley, Lima Shawnee, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Cin. Indian Hill, Warren Howland.
Boys Division III
RECORD PTS
1, Ottawa Hills 6-0-0 100
2, Dayton Christian 7-1-0 89
3, Cincinnati Madeira 5-1-0 81
4, Troy Christian 5-0-0 57
5, Independence 7-0-0 47
6, Kidron Central Christian 6-0-1 44
7, Archbold 7-1-0 38
8, (tie) Cin. Country Day 2-2-0 33
8, (tie) Cin. Seven Hills 3-0-0 33
10, Columbiana Crestview 7-1-0 11
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mansfield Christian, Hudson Western Reserve, Zanesville Rosecrans, Berlin Hiland, KIirland.
Girls Division I
RECORD PTS
1, Strongsville 8-0-2 99
2, Beavercreek 7-0-0 91
3, Walsh Jesuit 7-0-0 78
4, Pickerington North 7-0-0 75
5, Loveland 6-0-1 71
6, Medina 8-0-1 62
7, Anthony Wayne 6-1-1 46
8, Ashland 7-1-0 41
9, (tie) Dublin Jerome 7-2-0 12
9, (tie)Rocky River Magnificat 4-1-1 12
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fairfield, Uniontown Lake, Perrysburg, Brunswick, Dublin Coffman, Twinsburg.
Girls Division II
RECORD PTS
1, Cin. Indian Hill 3-0-1 97
2, Granville 7-0-0 90
3, Kettering Alter 3-1-2 74
4, Mansfield Madison 5-0-1 58
5, Lima Shawnee 7-0-0 46
6, Medina Buckeye 7-0-1 40
7, Hamilton Badin 4-2-1 37
8, Rocky River 4-3-0 28
9, Sunbury Big Walnut 3-1-2 26
10, Cin. Summit Country Day 5-2-0 27
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ontario, Beloit West Branch, Wapakoneta, Richfield Revere, Chagrin Falls, Bellbrook, Cortland Lakeview.
Girls Division III
RECORD PTS
1, Kirtland 8-0-0 98
2, Cin. Country Day 5-0-0 90
3, Liberty-Benton 6-0-1 66
4, Anna 7-0-1 64
5, Worthington Christian 4-0-3 53
6, Zanesville Rosecrans 8-0-1 42
7, Doylestown Chippewa 4-1-1 39
8, Cincinnati Madeira 1-0-2 28
9, Sidney Lehman 4-1-0 26
10, Lynchburg-Clay 5-2-0 22
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ashland Crestview, Wheelersburg, Eastwood.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 47 .687 —
New York 91 58 .611 11½
Tampa Bay 83 66 .557 19½
Toronto 68 82 .453 35
Baltimore 43 107 .287 60
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 —
Minnesota 69 81 .460 14½
Detroit 61 89 .407 22½
Chicago 59 90 .396 24
Kansas City 52 98 .347 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 94 55 .631 —
Oakland 90 60 .600 4½
Seattle 82 67 .550 12
Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½
Texas 64 86 .427 30½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3
San Diego 7, Texas 3
Monday’s Results
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0
Seattle at Houston, late
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05
Toronto (Sanchez 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-14), 7:05
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-7), 7:10
Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-10) at Detroit (Norris 0-4), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Snell 19-5) at Texas (Gallardo 8-5), 8:05
Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (James 0-0), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10
Seattle at Houston, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 66 .557 —
Philadelphia 76 73 .510 7
Washington 76 75 .503 8
New York 70 80 .467 13½
Miami 59 91 .393 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 62 .584 —
Milwaukee 86 65 .570 2
St. Louis 82 68 .547 5½
Pittsburgh 75 74 .503 12
Cincinnati 64 87 .424 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 82 67 .550 —
Los Angeles 82 68 .547 ½
Arizona 78 72 .520 4½
San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½
San Diego 60 90 .400 22½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 7, Texas 3
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Miami 8, Washington 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis at Atlanta, late
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05
Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10
St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-5), 9:40
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Monday’s Boxscores
Twins 6, Tigers 1
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 5 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 1 Christ. lf 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 3 1 3 0
Field lf 2 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0
Grssman dh 4 1 2 0 J.Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0
Frsythe 2b 2 1 1 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 0
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
Adranza 3b 4 1 1 1 D.Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0
Astdllo c 4 0 0 1 V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 31 1 5 0
Minnesota 100″400″001 — 6
Detroit 000″100″000 — 1
E–E.Rosario (9). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Detroit 7. 2B–Grossman 2 (26), Castellanos (41). HR–J.Polanco (6), E.Rosario (24). CS–J.Polanco (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Moya 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stewart (W,2-1) 6 3 1 0 3 5
Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 0
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann (L,7-8) 3 2/3 7 5 5 2 2
Reininger 2 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0
HBP–by Zimmermann (Polanco). WP–Duffey. Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Chris Segal. Second, Jerry Layne. Third, Jordan Baker. T–2:54. A–19,004 (41,297).
Brewers 8, Reds 0
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn rf 3 3 1 0
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 1 4 4
Brnhart 1b 0 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 2 0 0 1
D.Hrrra 2b 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 3 0 2 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Wodruff p 0 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0
Trahan 2b-ss 1 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0
Ervin lf 4 0 1 0 Kratz c 4 0 1 0
Casali c 3 0 2 0 O.Arcia ss 4 1 1 1
Fdrwicz c 1 0 1 0 Miley p 1 0 0 0
DSclfni p 1 0 0 0 D.Sntna ph 1 1 1 1
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0 Schoop ph-2b 2 1 0 1
M.Wllms ph-cf 2 0 1 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0
Dixon 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 8 0 Totals 34 8 11 8
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Milwaukee 001″034″00x — 8
E–Suarez 2 (19). DP–Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 6. 2B–Federowicz (4), Yelich (30), Moustakas (32), O.Arcia (13). 3B–Yelich (6). HR–Yelich (31), D.Santana (5). CS–O.Arcia (4). SF–Cain (2). S–DeSclafani (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani (L,7-6) 5 7 4 4 2 5
Peralta 1/3 2 2 2 0 0
Reyes 2/3 1 2 1 1 1
Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Miley (W,5-2) 5 5 0 0 0 2
Hader 1 0 0 0 0 3
Woodruff (S,1-1) 3 3 0 0 1 2
HBP–by Miley (Votto). WP–DeSclafani, Reyes. Umpires–Home, John Tumpane. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–2:41. A–32,145 (41,900).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Altuve, Houston, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Segura, Seattle, .308; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 101; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 172; Castellanos, Detroit, 170; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 161; Rosario, Minnesota, 161; Altuve, Houston, 158.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Castellanos, Detroit, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; 2 tied at 38.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; 2 tied at 14.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; 2 tied at 194.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Yelich, Milwaukee, .318; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .309; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Rendon, Washington, .300; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .298.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Yelich, Milwaukee, 102; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Baez, Chicago, 93; Turner, Washington, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 90.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Yelich, Milwaukee, 93; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Markakis, Atlanta, 91.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 178; Gennett, Cincinnati, 175; Freeman, Atlanta, 174; Peraza, Cincinnati, 172; Yelich, Milwaukee, 170; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 167; Blackmon, Colorado, 164; Story, Colorado, 164; Turner, Washington, 164; Baez, Chicago, 162.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; 3 tied at 31.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 39; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Wheeler, New York, 3.31.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Wheeler, New York, 179; Godley, Arizona, 175.
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Saturday’s Results
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington at Boston, 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0
Vegas 7, Arizona 2
Monday’s Results
Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 4, Columbus 1
Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT
Montreal 3, New Jersey(ss) 1
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 1
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Boston at Washington, 7
Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Vegas at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30
Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Sunday’s Results
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18
Tennessee 20, Houston 17
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27
Jacksonville 31, New England 20
Denver 20, Oakland 19
Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Monday’s Result
Chicago 24, Seattle 17
Thursday, Sept. 20
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20
Sunday, Sept. 23
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday, Sept. 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34
Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28
Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’S RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3
Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Houston 4, Portland 1
Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Seattle 2, Vancouver 1
New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1
Sunday’S RESULTS
New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando City 0
Wednesday’s games
Columbus at Portland, 10:30
Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11
Philadelphia at Seattle, 11
Saturday’s games
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30
Toronto FC at New York, 5
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7
Chicago at New England, 7:30
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Portland at Minnesota United, 8
Sunday’s games
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS FCS Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (154) 2-0 3970 1
2. James Madison (2) 2-1 3744 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 3602 3
4. North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 3280 5
5. Sam Houston State 1-1 3217 4
6. Eastern Washington 2-1 3097 6
7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2931 7
8. Wofford 2-1 2673 8
9. Samford 1-2 2557 9
10. Villanova 2-1 2436 12
11. Weber State 2-1 2332 10
12. Jacksonville State 1-1 2026 13
13. Nicholls 1-2 1959 11
14. Elon 1-1 1842 15
15. Montana 2-1 1819 14
16. McNeese 3-0 1471 16
17. Maine 2-0 1388 22
18. Central Arkansas 2-1 1305 17
19. Illinois State 2-0 1110 19
20. Northern Arizona 1-2 845 18
21. Northern Iowa 0-2 761 21
22. South Dakota 1-2 730 23
23. UC Davis 2-1 617 NR
24. Stony Brook 2-1 498 24
25. Rhode Island 2-1 358 NR
Other Receiving Votes: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.
FCS Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1
2. James Madison 2-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 598 3
4. North Carolina A&T 3-0 566 6
5. Kennesaw State 2-1 526 8
6. Eastern Washington 2-1 498 5
6. Wofford 2-1 498 7
8. Weber State 2-1 457 13
9. Jacksonville State 1-1 441 11
10. McNeese 3-0 393 15
11. Sam Houston State 1-1 386 4
12. Elon 1-1 352 14
13. Central Arkansas 2-1 322 17
14. Villanova 2-1 254 10
15. Illinois State 2-0 253 18
16. Maine 2-0 248 20
17. Samford 1-2 236 9
18. Nicholls 1-2 228 12
19. Stony Brook 2-1 176 21
20. Montana 2-1 115 16
21. Austin Peay 2-1 114 23
22. Nothern Iowa 0-2 88 18
23. Rhode Island 2-1 83 NR
24. Colgate 2-0 64 25
25. UC Davis 2-1 47 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas A&M-Commerce (22) 3-0 804 1
2. Minnesota State (6) 3-0 789 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (4) 3-0 745 3
4. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 702 4
5. Grand Valley State. (Mich.) 3-0 695 5
6. Ferris State (Mich.) (1) 3-0 674 6
7. Midwestern State (Texas) 3-0 645 7
8. West Georgia 3-0 560 10
9. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0 499 14
10. West Florida 2-1 436 13
11. Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 431 16
12. Central Washington 2-1 361 15
13. West Chester (Pa.) 3-0 360 18
14. Colorado Mesa 3-0 352 19
15. Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3-0 300 23
16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 3-0 295 NR
17. Colorado School of Mines 3-0 247 NR
18. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 245 17
19. Harding (Ark.) 2-1 197 21
19. Central Missouri 2-1 197 20
21. Southern Arkansas 3-0 180 25
22. Colorado State-Pueblo 2-1 154 9
23. West Alabama 2-1 142 8
24. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 3-0 132 NR
25. Indianapolis 1-1 106 22
Others Receiving Votes: Winona State (Minn.) 104, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 86, Florida Tech 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 47, Ohio Dominican 40, Tarleton State (Texas) 37, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 25, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Edinboro (Pa.) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Ashland (Ohio) 10, Findlay 6, Hillsdale (Mich.) 3, Bowie State (Md.) 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Record Pts
1. Mount Union (Ohio) (46) 2-0 1294
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (6) 2-0 1251
3. St. Thomas (Minn.) 2-0 1171
4. Brockport (N.Y.) 3-0 1086
5. North Central (Ill.) 2-0 1037
6. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) 2-0 956
7. Wesley (Del.) 2-0 933
8. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-0 903
9. Frostburg State (Md.) 2-0 844
10. St. John’s (Minn.) 2-0 823
11. Wittenberg (Ohio) 2-0 686
12. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.) 3-0 685
13. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 2-1 682
14. Linfield (Ore.) 1-1 604
15. John Carroll (Ohio) 2-0 527
16. Trine (Ind.) 3-0 505
17. Berry (Ga.) 3-0 451
18. Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 2-0 387
19. Rensselaer (N.Y.) 3-0 246
20. Delaware Valley (Pa.) 2-1 214
21. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.) 3-0 176
22. Wabash (Ind.) 3-0 175
23. Illinois Wesleyan 1-1 163
24. Wheaton (Ill.) 1-1 147
25. Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 114
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Platteville 90, Central (Iowa) 87, Ohio Northern 87, Johns Hopkins (Md.) 76, Centre (Ky.) 61, Wartburg (Iowa) 60, Cortland (N.Y.) 45, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 43, Salisbury (Md.) 40, Whitworth (Wash.) 29, Ithaca (N.Y.) 26, Washington & Lee (Va.) 26, Trinity (Conn.) 20, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 19, Bethel (Minn.) 17, East Texas Baptist 14, Thomas More (Ky.) 13, Union (N.Y.) 13, Hope (Mich.) 10, Monmouth (Ill.) 10, Amherst (Mass.) 9, Springfield (Mass.) 9, Baldwin-Wallace (Ohio) 7, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) 5, Franklin (Ind.) 4, Guilford (N.C.) 4, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 4, Redlands (Calif.) 3, Southwestern (Texas) 3, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Millikin (Ill.) 2, Rowan (N.J.) 2.
Thursday’s Game
Tulsa at Temple, 7:30
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Brown, 7
FAU at UCF, 7
Penn St. at Illinois, 9
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
East
Buffalo at Rutgers, Noon
Robert Morris at Bryant, 1
Lafayette at Colgate, 1
CCSU at Fordham, 1
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 1
Columbia at Georgetown, 2
Yale at Cornell, 3
Lehigh at Penn, 3
Charlotte at UMass, 3:30
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 3:30
UConn at Syracuse, 4
Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 4:30
Richmond at Stony Brook, 6
Bucknell at Villanova, 6
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 6
St. Francis (Pa.) at Albany (NY), 7
South
Minnesota at Maryland, Noon
Kent St. at Mississippi, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 12:20
Louisville at Virginia, 12:30
Marist at Stetson, 1
W. Michigan at Georgia St., 2
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3
Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30
NC Central at Duke, 3:30
N. Illinois at Florida St., 3:30
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30
William & Mary at James Madison, 3:30
FIU at Miami, 3:30
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30
SE Missouri at E. Kentucky, 4
Savannah St. at Florida A&M, 4
The Citadel at Mercer, 4
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 4
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4
Alabama A&M vs. Southern U. at Mobile, Ala., 5
Shaw at Campbell, 6
Elon at Charleston Southern, 6
Clark Atlanta at Kennesaw St., 6
North Texas at Liberty, 6
Morgan St. at NC A&T, 6
Norfolk St. at SC State, 6
Samford at Chattanooga, 7
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 7
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 7
NC State at Marshall, 7
Azusa Pacific at North Alabama, 7
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 7
Rice at Southern Miss., 7
Arkansas at Auburn, 7 or 7:30
Florida at Tennessee, 7 or 7:30
Furman at ETSU, 7:30
South Alabama at Memphis, 8
East Carolina at South Florida, 8
Midwest
Ohio at Cincinnati, Noon
Akron at Iowa St., Noon
Nebraska at Michigan, Noon
Georgia at Missouri, Noon
Boston College at Purdue, Noon
Nevada at Toledo, Noon
Davidson at Dayton, 1
Delaware at N. Dakota St., 2
Truman St. at Valparaiso, 2
W. Kentucky at Ball St., 3
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 3
Maine at Cent. Michigan, 3
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3
Tulane at Ohio St., 3:30
Howard at Bethune-Cookman at Indianapolis, 4:30
Hampton at N. Iowa, 5
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 5
Michigan St. at Indiana, 7:30
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8:30
Southwest
Navy at SMU, Noon
Kansas at Baylor, 3:30
TCU at Texas, 4:30
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7
UNLV at Arkansas St., 7
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 7
Army at Oklahoma, 7
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 7
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7
Texas St. at UTSA, 7
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 7:30
Texas Southern at Houston, 8
Far West
Illinois St. at Colorado St., 3
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3
Arizona at Oregon St., 4
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4:05
Montana St. at Portland St., 5
McNeese St. at BYU, 6
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7
Idaho at UC Davis, 7
Stanford at Oregon, 8
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8
Air Force at Utah St., 10:15
E. Michigan at San Diego St., 10:30
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30
Duquesne at Hawaii, 11:59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Josh Gordon and a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick to New England for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Waived PK Zane Gonzalez. Signed PK Greg Joseph and WR Rod Streater.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived WR Cameron Batson and TE Anthony Firkser.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Jehu Chesson.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.
Hockey
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Fired coach Mikael Stahre and assistant coach Alex de Crook. Named Steve Ralston interim coach and Alex Covelo assistant coach.
College
GUILFORD — Named Bradley Herndon women’s swimming coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Brien Bell cross country and track and field coach.
YALE — Named Emma Golen women’s assistant basketball coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
Lakota 172, Sandusky St. Mary’s 198
at Sycamore Hills Golf Course
MEDALIST: Kyleigh Dull, Lakota, 37. Other scores: (Lak) Colt Dible 43, Connor Hill 45, Jayden Bonnell 47. (SMM) Casey Crooks 44, Ashton Groff 47, Carson Kasper 47, Jonathan Perry 60.
records: Lakota 14-2, 11-2 Sandusky Bay Conference; Sandusky St. Mary’s 2-10, 2-10 SBC.
Prep Girls Tennis
Bucyrus 3, Fostoria 2
SINGLES
No.1 — Alivia Lewis (B) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-1, 6-2.
No.2 — Natalee Prodgrie (B) def. Mya Weimerskirch 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
No.3 — Sarah Scott (B) def. Abrianna Swartz 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubianna Dessausure (Fos) def. Sarah Lipscomb/Katie Kuhn 6-1, 6-1.
No.2 — Naija Miller/Shanelle Smith (Fos) def. Arli Hinkle/Allyson Zornes 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Jamboree at Otsego, 4:45
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Green Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 4:30
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 4:30
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30
Prep Girls Golf
Findlay & Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League #4 match at Lost Creek Golf Club, 4
Prep Volleyball
Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30
Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 5:30
New Riegel at Danbury (SBC), 5:30
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30
Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota (SBC), 5:30