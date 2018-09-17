Prep Volleyball Roundup: H-L sweeps C-R in BVC match

RAWSON — Peyton Hoover hammered eight kills with eight digs in leading Hopewell-Loudon past Cory-Rawson 25-18, 25-20, 25-12 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Abbi Roerdink, Grace Dohanyos and Abbe Beidelschies aided the offense as each served three aces for the Chieftains (8-4, 4-1 BVC). Chelsey Depinet led with 10 digs and Roerdink dished out 17 assists.

Amanda Green racked up a team-high five kills with four blocks to lead the Hornets (3-6, 0-5), who are s till searching for their first conference win.

Riley Garmatter led C-R’s defense with 18 digs and nine assists and Alli Garmatter had four kills with 11 digs.

Hopewell-Loudon (8-4, 4-1 BVC)

ACES: Abbi Roerdink, Grace Dohanyos & Abbe Beidelschies 3. KILLS: Peyton Hoover 8, Hannah Welly & Megan Kreais 3. ASSISTS: Roerdink 17. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 10, Hoover 8, Kasey Livesay 5. BLOCKS: Welly 3.

Cory-Rawson (3-6, 0-5 BVC)

SERVING: Riley Garmatter 12-13, Alli Garmatter 8-9, Taylor Born 7-7. KILLS: Amanda Green 5, Alli Garmatter 4, R. Garmatter 3. SPIKING: Green 21-25, R. Garmatter 13-14, Emma Bower 14-16. ASSISTS: R. Garmatter 9, Maddy Wellington 5. SETTING: R. Garmatter 44-46, Wellington 24-28. DIGS: R. Garmatter 18, A. Garmatter 11, Bower 10. BLOCKS: Green 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-8, 25-20.

ARCADIA 3

PANDORA-GILBOA 0

ARCADIA — Arcadia was outstanding from the service line and near perfect setting up its front line in overwhelming Pandora-Gilboa 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 on Monday in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match.

As a team, Arcadia was 69 for 75 serving and 99 for 100 setting the ball. Samantha Burnett was 57 for 58 setting with 30 assists and Caity Cramer 27 for 27 setting with 13 assists.

Capitalizing up front were Tori Green, who was 23 for 25 spiking with 19 kills. Samantha Watkins (19-24 spiking), Morgan Squire (13-14) and Lyndee Ward (17-18) with eight kills each as Arcadia improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the BVC.

Laci Fenstermaker had a team-high six kills and Makayla Kinsinger had five kills and three blocks for P-G (5-4, 2-3 BVC).

ARCADIA (7-4, 3-2 bvc)

POINTS: Samantha Watkins 14, Sydney Ramsey 12, Mallory Laveglia 8. SERVING: Watkins 18-19, Ramsey 19-19, Laveglia 10-12, Caity Cramer 10-11. KILLS: Tori Green 19, Watkins 8, Lyndee Ward 8, Morgan Squire 8. SPIKING: Watkins 19-24, Ward 17-18, Green 23-25, Squire 13-14. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett 30, Cramer 13. SETTING: Burnett 57-58, Cramer 27-27. PASSING: Watkins 11-12, Ramsey 10-10. DIGS: Ramsey 16, Laveglia 11, Watkins 10. BLOCKS: Green 3, Megan Mock 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-7, 25-10.

NEW RIEGEL 3

UPPER SANDUSKY 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — New Riegel’s Aubrey Bouillon had seven kills, 14 assists and five digs Monday to help the Blue Jackets to a 25-20, 25-27, 25-21 victory over Upper Sandusky in a nonconference volleyball match.

Jordan Hohman led New Riegel (10-2) with nine kills on 14 of 16 hitting. Kaitlyn Kirian added seven kills, Julia Reinhart had three aces and five digs, and Madalyn Reinhart had a team-high 10 digs.

Kenedi Hayden had eight kills for Upper Sandusky (2-10). Jordyn Smalley had 11 digs and Eve Smith 11 assists.

New Riegel (10-2)

POINTS: . SERVING: Julia Reinhart 15-16, Christen Hohman 12-13, Jordan Hohman 10-11. ACES: J. Reinhart 3, C. Hohman, Madalyn Reinhart & Brooklyn Gillig 2. KILLS: J. Hohman 9, Aubrey Bouillon 7, Katelyn Kirian 7. SPIKING: J. HJohman 14-16, Kirian 11-5, Bouillon 9-9. ASSISTS: Bouillon 14, Marianna Tiell 7. DIGS: M. Reinhart 10, Gillig 9.

Upper Sandusky (2-10)

SERVING: Jordyn Smalley 7-7. ACES: Kenedi Hayden 4. KILLS: Hayden 8, Eve Smith 4. ASSISTS: Smith 11. DIGS: Smalley 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Upper Sandusky 20-25, 25-21, 29-27.

PATRICK HENRY 3

ELMWOOD 1

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood and Patrick Henry split the first two sets Monday, but the Patriots swept the next two in topping the Royals 25-13, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 in a nonleague match.

Anna Veryser’s 11 kills paced Elmwood (3-8), Lizzy Hall spiked 10 and Brooklyn Thrash chipped in 9. Jill Hannah racked up a team-high 33 digs and Madi Schroeder tallied 33 assists.

Patrick Henry improved to 8-3 with the win.

Elmwood (3-8)

KILLS: Anna Veryser 11, Lizzy Hall 10, Brooklyn Thrash 9. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 38. DIGS: Jill Hannah 33, Hall & Schroeder 10.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Patrick Henry 28-26, 25-9.

VAN BUREN 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

VAN BUREN — Emma Reineke had 10 kills and five aces Monday as Van Buren defeated North Baltimore 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match.

Jessica Rinehart had nine kills and Faith DeWalt added five aces for Van Buren (9-3, 2-3 BVC). Lindsey Shaw had 24 assists, and Maddy Marks had four kills and five digs.

Grace Hagemyer led North Baltimore (1-10, 0-5 BVC) with three kills. Mia McCartney had nine digs and Hannah Lord had five digs.

North Baltimore (1-10, 0-5 BVC)

KILLS: Grace Hagemyer 3, Halie Inbody 2. ASSISTS: Allie McPherson 4. DIGS: Mia McCartney 9, Hannah Lord 5.

Van bUren (9-3, 2-3 BVC)

POINTS: . SERVING: Maddy Marks 12-12. ACES: Emma Reineke 5, Faith DeWalt 5. KILLS: Reineke 10, Jessica Rinehart 9, Marks 4. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 24. DIGS: Marks 5, Rinehart 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-10, 25-12.

FRESHMEN: Van Buren 25-19, 22-25, 25-10.

LIBERTY-BENTON 3

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Liberty-Benton started the day as the No. 2-ranked Division III volleyball team in the state and the Eagles did nothing to dissuade the voters with a straight-set 25-10, 25-15, 25-6 win over Vanlue in a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup.

Unbeaten overall (12-0) and in BVC play (5-0), Liberty-Benton also ended the day in sole possession of first place in the league standings when Arlington (12-1, 4-1) suffered its first loss at the hands of Leipsic.

L-B got good balance across the front line.

Caitlin Elseser led the Eagles with seven kills, Izzy Granger (16-16 serving) and Hannah Warrington (6 aces) added six kills each and Schy Shepherd had five kills and four blocks. Alissa Rhodes had a team-high 19 assists, and Chloe Miller had nine digs.

Emma Biller was 14 for 15 spiking with eight kills and four digs for Vanlue (7-4, 2-3 BVC).

Audrey Phillips was 46 for 50 setting with 15 assists.

LIBERTY-BENTON (12-0, 5-0 BVC)

SERVING: Izzy Granger 16-16, Chloe Miller 9-10, Abby Reynolds 14-14, Molly Walker 12-13. ACES: Hannah Warrington 6. KILLS: Schy Shepherd 5, Caitlin Elseser 7, Granger 6, Warrington 7, Alissa Rhodes 3. SPIKING: Elseser 10-10, Granger 8-9. ASSISTS: Rhodes 19. BLOCKS: Shepherd 4, Elseser 2.

VANLUE (7-4, 2-3 bvc)

SERVING: Audrey Phillips 8-8, Maliah Snook 4-5, Bathany Smith 4-4. KILLS: Emma Biller 8, Snook 2, Smith 3, Emma Franks 3. SPIKING: Biller 14-15, Snook 10-15, Smith 8-10, Franks 7-9. ASSISTS: Phillips 15. SETTING: Phillips 46-50. DIGS: Smith 6, Biller 4, Phillips 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty-Benton 25-10, 25-9.

Comments

comments