Prep Roundup: Van Buren girls pound Otsego, 24-1

TONTOGANY — Grace Hoerig and Gabby Gearhart notched hat tricks as two of 14 Van Buren players to score in Monday’s 24-1 rout of Otsego in nonleague action.

The Black Knights (3-2-2), who scored 12 goals in each half, also got two goals apiece from Mady Parker, Breanna Tabler, Lilly Badertscher, Hannah Missler and Addie Jackson.

Van Buren outshot Otsego 39-4 with shots on frame, and goalkeepers Shaina Lako (2 saves) and Eve Masters combined for three saves.

Gabby Coon scored for Otsego and Savannah Pickett made 11 saves.

goals: (VB) Grace Hoerig & Gabby Gearhart 3, Mady Parker, Breanna Tabler, Lilly Badertscher, Hannah Missler & Addie Jackson 2, Maddie Riesen, Eve Masters, Zoe Horne, Aysia Currie, Mia George, Meg Sheeks, Peyton Sendelbach & Rylee Johnson 1; (Ots) Gabby Coon 1. Assists: (VB) Horne, Jackson & Tabler 2, Gearhart, Parker & Badertscher 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 39, Otsego 4. saves: (VB) Shaina Lako 2, Eve Masters 1; (Ots) Savannah Pickett 11.

Records: Van Buren 3-2-2.

Kingery is first team

CLYDE — Elmwood’s Kaylie Kingery netted a spot on the all-Northern Buckeye Conference first team to lead the Royals at Monday’s Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf tournament at Green Hills Golf Course.

Kingery shot a 98 on the day and was one of six players to earn first-team honors as the all-NBC selections are chosen based on their combined tournament and regular-season finishes.

Otsego captured the tournament with 383 strokes and also won the overall league crown.

Elmwood was fifth in the tournament with 451 strokes and was fifth overall in the conference standings.

Taylor Tyson (107), Haley Zimmerman (122), Abi Lee (124) and Solanna Riddle (148) also played for the Royals.

Otsego’s Olivia Jackson was the tournament medalist with a 79.

TOURNAMENT TEAM STANDINGS

1, Otsego 383. 2, Rossford 426. 3, Lake 438. 4, Genoa 447. 5, Elmwood 451. 6, Eastwood 452.

OVERALL LEAGUE STANDINGS

1, Otsego 16. 2, Rossford 14, 3, Lake 12. 4, Genoa 10. 5, Elmwood 8. 6, Eastwood 6.

FIRST TEAM ALL-NBC

Olivia Jackson (Ots); Reagan Guthrie (Gen); Autumn Schmidt (Lake); Kimmy Zoltani (Lake); Maggie Lehsten (Ots); Kaylie Kingery (Elm).

SECOND TEAM ALL-NBC

Camryn Tussing (Ots); Haylie Grimmer (Ots); Aubrie Kunkelman (Lake); Madelyn St. Mary (Ross); Alyssa Haynes (Ross); Kendra Hagg (East).

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-NBC

Taylor Tyson (Elm); Lacy Frias (Gen); Emma Bowe (East); Lucy Hoskins (Ross); Sarah Ameling (East); Sarah Schroeder (Ross).

