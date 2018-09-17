MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prep Roundup: Van Buren girls pound Otsego, 24-1

Posted On Mon. Sep 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TONTOGANY — Grace Hoerig and Gabby Gearhart notched hat tricks as two of 14 Van Buren players to score in Monday’s 24-1 rout of Otsego in nonleague action.

The Black Knights (3-2-2), who scored 12 goals in each half, also got two goals apiece from Mady Parker, Breanna Tabler, Lilly Badertscher, Hannah Missler and Addie Jackson.

Van Buren outshot Otsego 39-4 with shots on frame, and goalkeepers Shaina Lako (2 saves) and Eve Masters combined for three saves.

Gabby Coon scored for Otsego and Savannah Pickett made 11 saves.

goals: (VB) Grace Hoerig & Gabby Gearhart 3, Mady Parker, Breanna Tabler, Lilly Badertscher, Hannah Missler & Addie Jackson 2, Maddie Riesen, Eve Masters, Zoe Horne, Aysia Currie, Mia George, Meg Sheeks, Peyton Sendelbach & Rylee Johnson 1; (Ots) Gabby Coon 1. Assists: (VB) Horne, Jackson & Tabler 2, Gearhart, Parker & Badertscher 1. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 39, Otsego 4. saves: (VB) Shaina Lako 2, Eve Masters 1; (Ots) Savannah Pickett 11.

Records: Van Buren 3-2-2.

Kingery is first team

CLYDE — Elmwood’s Kaylie Kingery netted a spot on the all-Northern Buckeye Conference first team to lead the Royals at Monday’s Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf tournament at Green Hills Golf Course.

Kingery shot a 98 on the day and was one of six players to earn first-team honors as the all-NBC selections are chosen based on their combined tournament and regular-season finishes.

Otsego captured the tournament with 383 strokes and also won the overall league crown.

Elmwood was fifth in the tournament with 451 strokes and was fifth overall in the conference standings.

Taylor Tyson (107), Haley Zimmerman (122), Abi Lee (124) and Solanna Riddle (148) also played for the Royals.

Otsego’s Olivia Jackson was the tournament medalist with a 79.

TOURNAMENT TEAM STANDINGS

1, Otsego 383. 2, Rossford 426. 3, Lake 438. 4, Genoa 447. 5, Elmwood 451. 6, Eastwood 452.

OVERALL LEAGUE STANDINGS

1, Otsego 16. 2, Rossford 14, 3, Lake 12. 4, Genoa 10. 5, Elmwood 8. 6, Eastwood 6.

FIRST TEAM ALL-NBC

Olivia Jackson (Ots); Reagan Guthrie (Gen); Autumn Schmidt (Lake); Kimmy Zoltani (Lake); Maggie Lehsten (Ots); Kaylie Kingery (Elm).

SECOND TEAM ALL-NBC

Camryn Tussing (Ots); Haylie Grimmer (Ots); Aubrie Kunkelman (Lake); Madelyn St. Mary (Ross); Alyssa Haynes (Ross); Kendra Hagg (East).

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-NBC

Taylor Tyson (Elm); Lacy Frias (Gen); Emma Bowe (East); Lucy Hoskins (Ross); Sarah Ameling (East); Sarah Schroeder (Ross).

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Wong begins Cardinals' homer parade in 11-6 win over Braves

Posted On17 Sep 2018

Mack, Amukamara lead Bears over Seahawks 24-17

Posted On17 Sep 2018

Vogelbach's slam in 8th powers Seattle over Houston 4-1

Posted On17 Sep 2018

Yelich's 2nd cycle in 3 weeks _ both vs Reds _ leads Brewers

Posted On17 Sep 2018

Glasnow limits Rangers to 2 infield singles in Rays' 3-0 win

Posted On17 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company