Prep Golf: Van Buren claims 12th straight BVC title

Make it a dozen in a row for Van Buren’s boys golf team.

Connor Ohlrich was the tournament medalist with a 76 and earned the Blanchard Valley Conference Player of the Year award at Monday’s BVC golf tournament at Findlay Country Club.

After going a perfect 8-0 in league dual matches, Van Buren outscored Liberty-Benton 324-340 for first place in Monday’s tournament.

It’s the 12th straight BVC golf title won by the Black Knights and it puts the program in come elite company in more than a half century of competition in the BVC.

Only Liberty-Benton’s girls (19 straight titles) and boys (17 championships) track teams have won more consecutive league championships than Van Buren’s golf program.

Overall, it was Van Buren’s 20th BVC boys golf title.

In Monday’s tournament, played for the first time at Findlay Country Club, North Baltimore led the rest of the field in third place with 376 strokes. Arlington (394), McComb (395), Hopewell-Loudon (398), Leipsic (403) and Riverdale (464) followed.

The Black Knights also dominated the individual standings as first team all-BVC selections Quentin Weddell (77) was second and Noah Frederick (79) finished third behind Ohlrich in the medalist standings.

A.J. Overmyer (92), Travis Neumeister (93) and Grayson Temple (95) also played for the Black Knights.

Van Buren coach Eric Heitkamp was named the BVC Coach of the Year.

Three other schools also had first team all-BVC selections.

Liberty-Benton senior Luke Sunderman (82) made the first team along with McComb’s Ross Wenzinger (91) and Arlington’s Brayden Bushong (92).

Liberty-Benton senior Logan Kizer (89) and juniors Seth Lasiter (86) and Michael Kotey (83) made the all-BVC second team. Arlington senior Will Bushong (96), Hopewell-Loudon senior Cody Balliet (92) and North Baltimore junior Jaden Bucher (84) were also second-team selections.

Also of note was the absence of returning all-BVC first teamer and returning state qualifier Andrew Kuenzli of Riverdale.

Kuenzli and Liberty-Benton’s Noah Brand, both sophomores, were sidelined after being declared ineligible by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Both played in a memorial tournament at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in memory of Kuenzli’s grandfather. Kuenzli played with his grandma and aunt in the event.

According to OHSAA regulations prep golfers aren’t allowed to play in golf events outside of the high school season.

Both golfers will be ineligible for the remainder of the season.

TOURNAMENT TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 324. 2, Liberty-Benton 340. 3, North Baltimore 376. Arlington 394. McComb 395. Hopewell-Loudon 398. Leipsic 403. Riverdale 464.

FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 16. 2, Liberty-Benton 14. 3, Arlington 11. 4, North Baltimore 10. 5, McComb 8. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 7. 7, Arcadia & Leipsic 4. 9, Riverdale 0.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BVC

Connor Ohlrich, sr., Van Buren; Ross Wenzinger, sr., McComb; Quentin Weddell, sr., Van Buren; Luke Sunderman, sr., Liberty-Benton; Noah Frederick, sr.; Brayden Bushong, sr., Arlington.

BVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren.

BVC COACH OF THE YEAR — Eric Heitkamp, Van Buren.

SECOND TEAM ALL-BVC

Seth Lasiter, jr., Liberty-Benton; Michael Kotey, jr., Liberty-Benton; Logan Kizer, sr., Liberty-Benton; Will Bushong, sr., Arlington; Cody Balliet, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Jaden Bucher, jr., North Baltimore.

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BVC

ARCADIA — Kenny Durst, sr.; Will Recker, jr. ARLINGTON — Ewan Martin, jr., Garner Anderson, sr.. LIBERTY-BENTON — Patrick Streacker, soph.; Noah Brand, soph. LEIPSIC — Mason Tadena, jr.; Mason Brandt, fr. McCOMB — Allen Thepsourinthone, sr.; Nate Bishop, jr. VAN BUREN — Grayson Temple, jr.; A.J. Overmyer, jr. NORTH BALTIMORE — Hunter Baker, soph.; Ellias Burleson, sr. RIVERDALE — Andrew Kuenzli, soph.; Rease Haley, soph.; Curtis Tracy, sr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Owen Schumm, jr.; Luke Graham, jr.

TOURNAMENT SCORES

Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren 76

Quentin Weddell, Van Buren 77

Noah Frederick, Van Buren 79

Luke Sunderman, Liberty-Benton 82

Michael Kotey, Liberty-Benton 83

Jaden Bucher, North Baltimore 84

Seth Lasiter, Liberty-Benton 86

Logan Kizer, Liberty-Benton 89

Ross Wenzinger, McComb 91

Hunter Baker, North Baltimore 92

Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon 92

Brayden Bushong, Arlington 92

A.J. Overmyer, Van Buren 92

Travis Neumeister, Van Buren 93

Mason Tadena, Leipsic 93

Patrick Streacker, Liberty-Benton 94

Brice McDaniel, Liberty-Benton 94

Ellias Burleson, North Baltimore 95

Grayson Temple, Van Buren 95

Will Bushong, Arlington 96

Casey Cramer, Arcadia 97

Jake Simons, McComb 98

Luke Graham, Hopewell-Loudon 99

Owen Schumm, Hopewell-Loudon 100

Austin Rausch, Arlington 102

Will Recker, Arcadia 102

Jaden Siefker, Leipsic 102

Allen Thepsourinthone, McComb 102

Nate Bishop, McComb 104

Brock Lammers, Leipsic 104

Mason Brandt, Leipsic 104

Anderson Garner, Arlington 104

Wyatt Lucas, Arcadia 104

Ewan Martin, Arlington 105

Hunter Vogelsong, North Baltimore 105

Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon 107

Eli Wueller, Leipsic 109

Rease Haley, Riverdale 109

Curtis Tracy, Riverdale 111

Tyson Swanagan, Hopewell-Loudon 111

Logan Below, Arlington 111

Evan Lieurance, Arcadia 115

Malaki Peyton-Hobbs, North Baltimore 116

Justin Hartman, Riverdale 117

Zach Romero, McComb 118

Joel Lininger, Arcadia 119

Kenny Durst, Arcadia 123

Devin Falter, Hopewell-Loudon 123

Jacob Tackett, Riverdale 127

Mason Pierce, McComb 129

Ben Haselman, Leipsic 134

David Borkosky, Riverdale 156

