Prep volleyball: Settles has another match with 40 kills

FOSTORIA — Tyriana Settles hammered 40 kills but Fostoria could not hold off Tiffin Columbian in dropping a five-set thriller, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-12 in nonleague volleyball action Saturday.

Settles finished 71 of 80 attacking, was 16 of 16 serving with four aces, and had two blocks and 13 digs for the Redmen (10-3).

Meredith Grine led Fostoria with 16 digs and served a pair of aces, while Mary Harris recorded 50 assists, had 24 clean serves and tallied 10 digs.

Fostoria (10-3)

SERVING: Mary Harris 24-24, Tyriana Settles 16-16, Dashani Taylor 16-17. ACES: Settles 4, Meredith Grine 2. KILLS: Settles 40, Grine 4. SPIKING: Settles 71-80. ASSISTS: Harris 50. SETTING: Harris 90-92. DIGS: Grine 16, Settles 13, Taylor 12. BLOCKS: Settles 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Columbian 25-19, 25-21.

CALVERT TRIANGULAR

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert senior Shelby Hemminger passed the 1,000-dig milestone for her career as the state-ranked Senecas split a pair of nonconference volleyball matches Saturday.

Hemminger recorded 22 digs as Calvert defeated New London 25-17, 25-17 and fell 25-16, 25-22 to Willard.

Calvert, ranked 12th in the state coaches association’s Division IV poll, is now 11-2.

Lexie White recorded 10 kills for Calvert, which also got two aces apiece from Sophie Burtis and Ashlyn Jones. Emma White and Burtis finished with 17 and 16 assists, respectively, and Zoe Meyer made a pair of blocks.

TIFFIN CALVERT (11-2)

ACES: Sophie Burtis & Ashlyn Jones 2. KILLS: Lexie White 10, Zoe Meyer & Kate Rombach 5. ASSISTS: Emma White 17, Burtis 16. DIGS: Shelby Hemminger 22, E. White 16. BLOCKS: Meyer 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Calvert def. Willard 25-8, 24-26, 25-20; Calvert def. New London 25-18, 25-8.

VANLUE 3

MONCLOVA CHRISTIAN 0

MONCLOVA — Emma Biller aced one-third of her 45 serves Saturday in a record-breaking performance as Vanlue toppled Monclova Christian 25-4, 25-16, 25-11 in nonleague volleyball action.

Biller, who added a team-high 18 digs, broke the school-record for service points in a match with 42 and 15 recorded aces for the Wildcats (7-3).

Maliah Snook paced Vanlue with 13 kills and four blocks and Audrey Phillips aced two serves and had 21 assists on a near-perfect 58 of 60 setting. Bethany Smith had seven kills and six digs.

Vanlue (7-3)

POINTS: Emma Biller 42, Audrey Phillips 7. SERVING: Biller 45-45, Phillips 11-11, Emma Franks 6-6. ACES: Biller 15, Phillips & Franks 2. KILLS: Maliah Snook 13, Bethany Smith 7. SPIKING: Smith 15-16, Snook 21-28. ASSISTS: Phillips 21. SETTING: Phillips 58-60. DIGS: Biller 18, Snook, Franks & Smith 6. BLOCKS: Snook 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Monclova Christian 25-22, 22-25, 26-24.

MOHAWK 3

ARCADIA 1

SYCAMORE — Mohawk’s Madi Chester pounded 20 kills with 20 digs, three aces and a block as the Warriors collected their 10th straight win, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 over Arcadia in nonconference volleyball Saturday.

Alexa Konkle dished out 41 assists with 15 digs, Kaylee Ward pounded 15 kills with 11 digs, two blocks and two aces and Aubrey Margraf chipped in 23 digs as the Warriors improved to 10-1.

Tori Green paced the Redskins’ (6-4) attack serving 18 of 18 with two aces and recording 10 kills. Samantha Watkins hammered a team-high 13 kills, Sydney Ramsey racked up a match-high 30 digs and Morgan Squire had five blocks.

MOHAWK (10-1)

ACES: Madi Chester 3, Kaylee Ward & Marah Gillig 2. KILLS: Chester 20, Ward 15, Emma Myers-Huffman 8. ASSISTS: Alexa Konkle 41, Tess Weinandy 5. DIGS: Aubrey Margraf 23, Chester 20, Ward 11. BLOCKS: Myers-Huffman 5, Weinandy 4, Paityn Clouse 3.

ARCADIA (6-4)

SERVING: Tori Green 18-18, Sydney Ramsey 16-17, Caity Cramer & Samantha Burnett 12-12. ACES: Green 2. KILLS: Samantha Watkins 13, Green 10, Lea Pessell 8. SPIKING: Green 32-37, Watkins 33-35, Pessell 21-25. ASSISTS: Burnett 18, Cramer 14. SETTING: Burnett 61-65, Cramer 57-58. DIGS: Ramsey 30, Watkins 16, Cramer & Mallory Laveglia 13. BLOCKS: Morgan Squire 5, Green 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Mohawk 25-14. 25-18.

LIMA BATH TOURNAMENT

LIMA — Old Fort won two out of three matches Saturday in the OIO tournament at Lima Bath.

The Stockaders (11-2) first topped Northwood 25-11, 25-16, fell 25-17, 25-20 to Bryan and defeated Toledo Christian 25-20, 25-22.

Grace Wasserman led Old Fort with 18 kills over the three matches while Madison Guth tallied 48 assists, 14 digs and three blocks.

OLD FORT (11-2)

ACES: Savannah McCoy 8, Madison Guth & MarcQue Harris 3, Jordan Reineck 2. KILLS: Grace Wasserman 18, Morgan Miller 13, McCoy 8, Chloe Wilkinson 7, Madison Guth 6. ASSISTS: Guth 48. DIGS: Miller 15, Guth 14, Ashlyn Magers 7, Harris 5. BLOCKS: Wasserman 4, Guth 3.

Comments

comments