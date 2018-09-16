Prep sports: Calvert’s Mangiola first at Fremont St. Joe Invite

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

FREMONT — Tiffin Calvert’s Dominic Mangiola was the tournament medalist with a 78 as he led the Senecas to Saturday’s Fremont St. Joseph Invitational title at Fremont Country Club.

Mangiola and teammate Maddy Brown, who also made the all-tournament team with an 83, helped Calvert finish with 335 strokes.

Old Fort (369) was fifth and New Riegel (404) finished seventh. Fostoria was unable to field a complete team.

Brayden Thomas fired an 84 and Jacob Kin added a 90 for the Senecas.

Fostoria’s lone golfer, Jacob Counts, shot an 89.

Andrew Combs led Old Fort with an 86. Kaleb Wilkinson (92), Carson Steyer (93) and Jarrett Woodall (98) completed the scoring.

Jacob Theis (92), Brandon Seifert (99), Sam Whipple (106) and Dalton Reinhart (107) carded the top four scores for New Riegel.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Tiffin Calvert 335. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 346. 3, Tiffin Columbian 347. 4, Margaretta 360. 5, Old Fort 369. 6, Bellevue 383. 7, New Riegel 404. 8, Sandusky St. Mary’s 428

Tanner leads Carey

CLYDE — Ethan Tanner fired an 87 to help Carey finish fourth at Saturday’s Clyde Invitational at Green Hills Golf Course.

Genoa won the tournament with a 332. Seneca East finished at 350 strokes. Lakota outscored Carey 356-370 for third place.

McKain Miller (93), Brayden Miller (94) and Dylan Grothaus (96) completed the scoring for the Blue Devils.

Genoa’s Isaac Simmons shot an 80 to earn the medalist award.

Complete results from the tournament were unavailable.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 4

BOWLING GREEN 0

VAN BUREN — Hunter Stone did all of Van Buren’s scoring and goalkeeper Saige Warren had to stop just two shots as the Black Knights blanked Bowling Green 4-0 on Saturday in nonconference boys soccer.

Stone found the net twice in each half, and Brady Losiewicz, Jonah Fredricks and Steven Distel each had an assist for Van Buren as it outshot the Bobcats 13-2 and raised its record to 6-1.

Bowling Green (2-5-1) goalkeeper Sean O’Donnell made five saves.

goals: (VB) Hunter Stone 4. Assists: (VB) Brady Losiewicz, Jonah Fredricks & Steven Distel 1. shots-on-goal: Bowling Green 2, Van Buren 13. saves: (BG) Sean O’Donnell 5; (VB) Saige Warren 2.

records: Bowling Green 2-5-1, Van Buren 6-1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Prescott, Dallas D lead Cowboys to 20-13 win over Giants

Posted On16 Sep 2018

LEADING OFF: NL West showdown, Cards-Braves, Cubs slumping

Posted On16 Sep 2018

Islanders beat Flyers 3-0 at Nassau Coliseum

Posted On16 Sep 2018

Police shooting protesters march outside Cowboys' stadium

Posted On16 Sep 2018

Carr's nearly flawless air display can't deliver Gruden win

Posted On16 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company