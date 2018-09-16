Prep sports: Calvert’s Mangiola first at Fremont St. Joe Invite

FREMONT — Tiffin Calvert’s Dominic Mangiola was the tournament medalist with a 78 as he led the Senecas to Saturday’s Fremont St. Joseph Invitational title at Fremont Country Club.

Mangiola and teammate Maddy Brown, who also made the all-tournament team with an 83, helped Calvert finish with 335 strokes.

Old Fort (369) was fifth and New Riegel (404) finished seventh. Fostoria was unable to field a complete team.

Brayden Thomas fired an 84 and Jacob Kin added a 90 for the Senecas.

Fostoria’s lone golfer, Jacob Counts, shot an 89.

Andrew Combs led Old Fort with an 86. Kaleb Wilkinson (92), Carson Steyer (93) and Jarrett Woodall (98) completed the scoring.

Jacob Theis (92), Brandon Seifert (99), Sam Whipple (106) and Dalton Reinhart (107) carded the top four scores for New Riegel.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Tiffin Calvert 335. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 346. 3, Tiffin Columbian 347. 4, Margaretta 360. 5, Old Fort 369. 6, Bellevue 383. 7, New Riegel 404. 8, Sandusky St. Mary’s 428

Tanner leads Carey

CLYDE — Ethan Tanner fired an 87 to help Carey finish fourth at Saturday’s Clyde Invitational at Green Hills Golf Course.

Genoa won the tournament with a 332. Seneca East finished at 350 strokes. Lakota outscored Carey 356-370 for third place.

McKain Miller (93), Brayden Miller (94) and Dylan Grothaus (96) completed the scoring for the Blue Devils.

Genoa’s Isaac Simmons shot an 80 to earn the medalist award.

Complete results from the tournament were unavailable.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 4

BOWLING GREEN 0

VAN BUREN — Hunter Stone did all of Van Buren’s scoring and goalkeeper Saige Warren had to stop just two shots as the Black Knights blanked Bowling Green 4-0 on Saturday in nonconference boys soccer.

Stone found the net twice in each half, and Brady Losiewicz, Jonah Fredricks and Steven Distel each had an assist for Van Buren as it outshot the Bobcats 13-2 and raised its record to 6-1.

Bowling Green (2-5-1) goalkeeper Sean O’Donnell made five saves.

goals: (VB) Hunter Stone 4. Assists: (VB) Brady Losiewicz, Jonah Fredricks & Steven Distel 1. shots-on-goal: Bowling Green 2, Van Buren 13. saves: (BG) Sean O’Donnell 5; (VB) Saige Warren 2.

records: Bowling Green 2-5-1, Van Buren 6-1.

