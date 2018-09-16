Prep Football: H-L JVs down Margaretta

CASTALIA — Bryce Avalon ran for a pair of touchdowns on Saturday to help Hopewell-Loudon top Margaretta 22-7 in a junior varsity football game.

Ried Jury caught a touchdown pass from Ashton Bour and intercepted a pass on defense for the Chieftains.

H-L 7th grade sweeps

Hopewell-Loudon’s seventh-grade volleyball team improved to 7-1 on Saturday by defeating Riverdale 25-6, 25-16 and Pandora-Gilboa 25-5, 25-21.

Anna Daniel totaled 13 aces and eight kills for the Chieftains, who also got 12 aces and nine assists from Lydia Walters.

H-L’s eighth-graders beat Pandora-Gilboa 25-14, 25-20 and lost 11-25, 25-15, 25-22 to Riverdale.

Alex Jackson had 11 kills for the eighth-grade Chiefains against P-G, while Jada Breidenbach had five assists.

