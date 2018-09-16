Monday’s scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northwest Central Conference
Sidney Lehman 63, Ridgemont 0
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary 14, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Oregon Stritch 51, Montpelier 50
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 61, New London 0
Other NW Ohio Games
Day. Christian 26, Crestline 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Tol. Waite 20
Port Clinton 32, Coshocton 0
Tol. Scott 21, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 6
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 28, Akr. Firestone 0
Bellaire 39, John Marshall, W.Va. 7
Bridgeport 70, Paden City, W.Va. 38
Chardon NDCL 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12
Cin. Woodward 34, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 33, Youngs. Valley Christian 6
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Sandy Valley 28
Lakewood St. Edward 36, Cin. Elder 30
Madonna, W.Va. 40, Beallsville 20
Noblesville Home School, Ind. 20, Cols. Crusaders 6
Raceland, Ky. 60, Lucasville Valley 28
Shaker Hts. 14, Brunswick 6
Steubenville 27, Hun, N.J. 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 47 .687 —
New York 91 58 .611 11½
Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 20
Toronto 67 82 .450 35½
Baltimore 43 106 .289 59½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 —
Minnesota 68 81 .456 15
Detroit 61 88 .409 22
Chicago 59 90 .396 24
Kansas City 52 97 .349 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 94 55 .631 —
Oakland 90 60 .600 4½
Seattle 82 67 .550 12
Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½
Texas 64 85 .430 30
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Cleveland 15, Detroit 0
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3
Texas 6, San Diego 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3
San Diego 7, Texas 3
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05
Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05
Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05
Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05
Seattle at Houston, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 66 .557 —
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 6½
Washington 76 74 .507 7½
New York 69 80 .463 14
Miami 58 91 .389 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 62 .584 —
Milwaukee 85 65 .567 2½
St. Louis 81 68 .544 6
Pittsburgh 74 74 .500 12½
Cincinnati 64 86 .427 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 82 67 .550 —
Los Angeles 82 67 .550 —
Arizona 78 72 .520 4½
San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½
San Diego 60 90 .400 22½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4
Washington 7, Atlanta 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, Miami 4
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1
Texas 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
Sunday’s Results
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 7, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, late
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05
Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10
St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-9), 7:35
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40
Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10
San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05
Washington at Miami, 7:10
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10
Sunday’s Boxscores
Tigers 6, Indians 4
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 5 2 3 0 R.Davis lf 5 0 0 0
Christ. lf 5 1 3 1 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0
Cstllns dh 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Adduci 1b 3 1 1 4 Y.Diaz 1b 4 1 2 1
Mahtook rf 4 1 2 1 Guyer dh 2 2 2 0
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 B.Brnes rf 4 0 1 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0 Haase c 4 0 1 1
Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 1
V.Reyes cf 4 1 0 0 Rosales 2b 3 0 1 1
Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 34 4 8 4
Detroit 100″040″010 — 6
Cleveland 100″200″001 — 4
DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–G.Allen (9), Y.Diaz (3). HR–Adduci (3), Mahtook (8). SB–Mahtook (4), Ro.Rodriguez (2). SF–Adduci (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Liriano (W,5-10) 7 5 3 3 2 7
Jimenez H,22 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene (S,30-36) 1 3 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Bieber L,10-4 6 9 5 5 0 4
Miller 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Edwards 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Plutko 1 2 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Liriano (Guyer). Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, John Tumpane. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:33. A–24,862 (35,225).
Reds 2, Cubs 1
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0
Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 I.Happ lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 3 0 Zobrist rf 3 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0
Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 0 0 0
Ervin lf 3 1 1 1 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 2 1 0 0
L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0
D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 0 1 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Bryant ph-lf 1 0 1 0
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 2 0 1 1
Maples p 0 0 0 0
Edwrds p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 28 1 5 1
Cincinnati 100″100″000 — 2
Chicago 000″010″000 — 1
E–Russell 2 (17). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Chicago 6. 2B–Votto (27), Contreras (26). HR–Schebler (17), Ervin (7). SF–Almora (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo (W,10-12) 6 2/3 4 1 1 4 2
Garrett H,20 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Hughes H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0
Iglesias (S,27-31) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Quintana (L,13-10) 5 5 2 2 3 7
Garcia 2 1 0 0 1 2
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Castillo (Rizzo). WP–Garcia, Garrett. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, John Libka. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–2:43. A–41,314 (41,649).
Saturday’s Boxscores
Indians 15, Tigers 0
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1
Christ. lf 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 1 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 3 2 1
Mahtook rf 1 0 0 0 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 1 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 2b 4 3 3 2
Sltlmcc ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rosales pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 3 2 2
Ro.Rdrg ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-dh 2 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 6 3 3 2
J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 1
V.Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 G.Allen rf-cf 1 0 1 0
D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 6 1 1 1
Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 1 0 1 2
B.Brnes pr-rf 1 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 1 2
Haase c 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 42 15 18 14
Detroit 000″000″000 — “0
Cleveland 652″200″00x — 15
E–Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), D.Lugo (2). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B–E.Gonzalez (10), J.Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26). 3B–J.Ramirez (4). HR–Lindor (35), Brantley (16), Alonso (23). SF–Kipnis (3), R.Perez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer (L,3-12) 0 2 2 2 0 0
Hall 1 8 9 6 1 0
Baez 1 2/3 1 2 2 2 0
Reininger 1 1/3 4 2 2 0 1
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 1
Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Clevinger W,12-8 6 1 0 0 3 5
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Allen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
M.Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd HBP–by Hall (Kipnis), by Baez (Kipnis). WP–Hall, Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–3:21. A–26,532 (35,225).
Cubs 1, Reds 0
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Hmltn cf 2 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 0 0 0
Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 Bryant rf 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 J.Baez 2b 4 1 1 0
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Bote 3b 3 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 1 0
Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 2 1
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Cratini 1b 2 0 0 0
D.Hrrra 2b 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 0 0 0 0
Dixon rf 2 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0
Schbler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Zobrist ph 1 0 0 0
C.Reed p 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Casali ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ lf 3 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 28 1 4 1
Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0
Chicago 000″001″00x — 1
DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. SB–B.Hamilton (31), Peraza (23). CS–B.Hamilton (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Reed 5 2 0 0 2 10
Romano (L,7-11) 1 2 1 1 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Lester W,16-6 7 2 0 0 2 9
Wilson H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chavez H,6 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Rosario H,8 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek (S,4-7) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Reed (Caratini). Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Mike Estabrook. Second, Hunter Wendelstedt. Third, John Libka. T–2:39. A–41,196 (41,649).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Altuve, Houston, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Segura, Seattle, .308; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 101; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Lindor, Cleveland, 172; Castellanos, Detroit, 167; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 161; Rosario, Minnesota, 160; Altuve, Houston, 158.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38.
TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; 2 tied at 14.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; 2 tied at 194.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Rendon, Washington, .300; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .298.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Baez, Chicago, 93; Turner, Washington, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 90.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Markakis, Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 178; Freeman, Atlanta, 174; Gennett, Cincinnati, 174; Peraza, Cincinnati, 172; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 167; Yelich, Milwaukee, 166; Blackmon, Colorado, 164; Story, Colorado, 164; Turner, Washington, 164; Baez, Chicago, 162.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 34.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 5 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 39; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Wheeler, New York, 3.23.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Godley, Arizona, 175; Wheeler, New York, 175.
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Preseason
Saturday’s Results
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington at Boston, 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona at Vegas, late
Monday’s Games
Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 3:30
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7
Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 7
Buffalo at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey(ss), 7
New Jersey(ss) at Montreal, 7:30
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Edmonton at Calgary, 9
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Columbus, 7
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Boston at Washington, 7
Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Vegas at Colorado, 9
Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30
Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32
New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37
Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43
Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58
Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42
Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52
Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Sunday’s Results
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18
Tennessee 20, Houston 17
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27
Jacksonville 31, New England 20
Denver 20, Oakland 19
Sallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Monday’s Game
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15
Thursday, Sept. 20
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20
Sunday, Sept. 23
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday, Sept. 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34
Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28
Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday’S RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3
Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Houston 4, Portland 1
Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Seattle 2, Vancouver 1
New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1
Sunday’S RESULTS
New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando City 0
Wednesday’s games
Columbus at Portland, 10:30
Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11
Philadelphia at Seattle, 11
Saturday’s games
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30
Toronto FC at New York, 5
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7
Chicago at New England, 7:30
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30
Portland at Minnesota United, 8
Sunday’s games
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (58) 3-0 1521 1
2. Georgia 3-0 1416 3
3. Clemson (3) 3-0 1405 2
4. Ohio St. 3-0 1357 4
5. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5
6. LSU 3-0 1241 12
7. Stanford 3-0 1055 9
8. Notre Dame 3-0 1034 8
9. Auburn 2-1 958 7
10. Washington 2-1 947 10
10. Penn St. 3-0 947 11
12. West Virginia 2-0 841 14
13. Virginia Tech 2-0 816 13
14. Mississippi St. 3-0 790 16
15. Oklahoma St. 3-0 587 24
16. UCF 2-0 556 18
17. TCU 2-1 502 15
18. Wisconsin 2-1 486 6
19. Michigan 2-1 448 19
20. Oregon 3-0 399 20
21. Miami 2-1 362 21
22. Texas A&M 2-1 193 NR
23. Boston College 3-0 130 NR
24. Michigan St. 1-1 86 25
25. BYU 2-1 75 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 3-0 1572 1
2. Clemson (2) 3-0 1477 2
3. Georgia 3-0 1436 3
4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1405 4
5. Oklahoma 3-0 1339 5
6. LSU 3-0 1171 13
7. Stanford 3-0 1116 9
8. Notre Dame 3-0 1083 8
9. Penn State 3-0 1070 10
10. Virginia Tech 2-0 927 11
11. Auburn 2-1 921 7
12. Washington 2-1 909 12
13. West Virginia 2-0 824 15
14. Mississippi State 3-0 780 16
15. Oklahoma State 3-0 672 19
16. Wisconsin 2-1 626 6
17. TCU 2-1 508 14
18. UCF 2-0 500 18
19. Oregon 3-0 384 23
20. Miami 2-1 373 20
21. Michigan 2-1 354 22
22. Texas A&M 2-1 150 NR
23. Michigan State 1-1 141 24
24. Boise State 2-1 114 17
25. Boston College 3-0 109 NR
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 98, Duke 55, South Florida 45, Colorado 41, South Carolina 40, Iowa 36, Washington State 35, BYU 30, Missouri 21, N.C. State 19, Appalachian State 13, California 11, Syracuse 11, Cincinnati 10, Utah 10, Texas 9, North Texas 5, Troy 4, Arizona State 3, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, San Diego State 3, Arkansas State 2, Houston 2, Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2, Fresno State 1.
Saturday’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27
Amherst 19, Bates 7
Army 28, Hawaii 21
Brockport 65, St. Lawrence 12
Bryant 37, Marist 27
Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 21
California (Pa.) 57, Shippensburg 14
Clarion 44, Lincoln (Pa.) 7
Columbia 41, CCSU 24
Curry 41, Anna Maria 7
Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0
Delaware 27, Cornell 10
Delaware Valley 21, Wilkes 10
Dickinson 30, Gettysburg 7
Duquesne 31, Dayton 26
Edinboro 49, East Stroudsburg 24
Fairleigh Dickinson 49, Alvernia 14
Fairmont St. 44, WV Wesleyan 41
Framingham St. 34, Bridgewater (Mass.) 13
Franklin & Marshall 21, McDaniel 14
Gallaudet at Apprentice, ccd.
Harvard 36, San Diego 14
Holy Cross 31, Yale 28, OT
Indiana (Pa.) 59, Lock Haven 17
Johns Hopkins 47, Moravian 3
King’s (Pa.) 65, Hartwick 48
Kutztown 48, Gannon 33
LIU Post 27, Stonehill 7
Lycoming 23, Lebanon Valley 10
MIT 31, Endicott 29
Mass. Maritime 22, Maine Maritime 7
Mercyhurst 14, Bloomsburg 10
Merrimack 35, Bentley 30
Misericordia 36, Widener 35
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20
Montclair St. 24, S. Virginia 3
Muhlenberg 37, Susquehanna 34, OT
Navy 51, Lehigh 21
New Haven 37, S. Connecticut 18
Norwich 40, Castleton 0
Pace 27, American International 7
Penn 34, Bucknell 17
Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10
Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19
RPI 23, Utica 20, OT
Rochester 20, Alfred 14
Rowan 22, William Paterson 6
Salisbury 28, Kean 0
Salve Regina 27, Dean 18
Shepherd 41, Glenville St. 24
Slippery Rock 57, Millersville 10
Stevenson 50, Albright 21
Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6
Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7
Tiffin 29, Alderson-Broaddus 24
Towson 45, Villanova 35
Trinity (Conn.) 35, Colby 0
Tufts 29, Hamilton 2
UConn 56, Rhode Island 49
Union (NY) 45, Springfield 10
Ursinus 35, Juniata 14
W. Connecticut 32, Plymouth St. 28
W. New England 31, Husson 28
WPI 45, Becker 0
Wesleyan (Conn.) 52, Middlebury 21
West Chester 59, Seton Hill 14
Westminster (Pa.) 31, St. Vincent 14
Williams 41, Bowdoin 6
Worcester St. 22, Fitchburg St. 16
SOUTH
Alabama 62, Mississippi 7
Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15
Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40
Averett at Ferrum, ppd.
Berry 42, Rhodes 35
Brevard at Allen, ccd.
Carson-Newman 31, Wingate 14
Cent. Arkansas 33, SE Louisiana 25
Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24
Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7
Colgate at Furman, ccd.
Cumberland (Tenn.) 35, Ave Maria 34
Cumberlands 35, Campbellsville 21
East Carolina at Virginia Tech, ccd.
Elon at William & Mary, ppd.
Emory & Henry at Methodist, ccd.
FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28
FIU 63, UMass 24
Faulkner 42, Union (Ky.) 20
Fayetteville St. at Benedict, ccd.
Florida 48, Colorado St. 10
Florida Tech 30, Delta St. 12
Fort Valley St. 21, Miles 19
Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7
Hampden-Sydney at New England, ccd.
Hobart 56, Shenandoah 48
Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16
Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10
Kentucky Wesleyan 19, Kentucky St. 13
LSU 22, Auburn 21
Lane at Livingstone, ccd.
Lindsey Wilson 69, Pikeville 14
Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17
Marshall at South Carolina, ccd.
McNeese St. 20, Nicholls 10
Mercer 30, Samford 24
Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
Morehouse 41, Central St. (Ohio) 14
NC Central at SC State, ppd.
Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.
Point (Ga.) 28, Kentucky Christian 24
Presbyterian at Stetson, ccd.
Reinhardt 49, Warner 17
Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.
Sewanee 28, Austin 20
South Alabama 41, Texas St. 31
Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., ccd.
Southern U. 33, Langston 18
St. Augustine’s at Virginia St., ccd.
Temple 35, Maryland 14
Tennessee 24, UTEP 0
Tennessee St. at Hampton, ppd.
Texas Lutheran 23, Belhaven 0
Thomas More 35, Wis.-Platteville 28
Tuskegee 24, Clark Atlanta 17
UAB 31, Tulane 24
UCF at North Carolina, ccd.
Valdosta St. 58, West Alabama 24
Virginia 45, Ohio 31
Virginia-Wise 35, Concord 20
Washington & Jefferson 36, Carnegie-Mellon 14
West Florida 51, Shorter 7
West Georgia 45, Albany St. (Ga.) 21
West Virginia at NC State, ccd.
MIDWEST
Adrian 27, Aurora 5
Akron 39, Northwestern 34
Albion 57, Concordia (Ill.) 42
Augustana (Ill.) 35, Elmhurst 0
Augustana (SD) 27, Wayne (Neb.) 21
Avila 35, Bethel (Kan.) 29
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
Baker 51, Culver-Stockton 10
Bemidji St. 69, Minn.-Crookston 0
Bluffton 34, Earlham 0
Bowie St. 47, McKendree 41
Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35
Briar Cliff 26, Hastings 14
Carthage 31, Carroll (Wis.) 0
Cent. Missouri 51, Missouri Western 14
Cent. Oklahoma 52, Lindenwood (Ill.) 42
Central 63, Luther 14
Chadron St. 31, Fort Lewis 21
Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7
Concordia (Mich.) 27, Olivet Nazarene 18
Concordia (Moor.) 54, Augsburg 7
Concordia (Neb.) 16, Jamestown 13
Concordia (Wis.) 26, Alma 15
Davenport 23, Michigan Tech 21
DePauw 45, Hiram 7
Denison 42, Allegheny 0
Dickinson St. 35, Wis.-LaCrosse 17
Doane 24, Dordt 21
Drake 52, Missouri S&T 12
Dubuque 27, Coe 18
Emporia St. 20, Nebraska-Kearney 17
Eureka 34, Finlandia 12
Evangel 35, Peru St. 13
Ferris St. 53, Northwood (Mich.) 10
Findlay 58, William Jewell 17
Fort Hays St. 30, Washburn 24
Franklin 51, Anderson (Ind.) 27
Grand Valley St. 47, N. Michigan 14
Grand View 47, Cent. Methodist 27
Heidelberg 44, Capital 40
Hillsdale 34, Ohio Dominican 18
Hope 53, Wis. Lutheran 12
Illinois Wesleyan 24, Wheaton (Ill.) 14
Indiana 38, Ball St. 10
Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41
Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14
John Carroll 45, Otterbein 0
Kalamazoo 23, Rockford 7
Kansas 55, Rutgers 14
Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Sterling 7
Mac Murray 41, Minn.-Morris 0
Manchester 57, Defiance 26
Marietta 46, Muskingum 20
Miami 49, Toledo 24
Michigan 45, SMU 20
Millikin 48, North Park 27
Minn. St.-Mankato 46, Concordia (St.P.) 13
Minn. St.-Moorhead 42, Northern St. (SD) 28
Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3
Missouri 40, Purdue 37
Missouri Baptist 38, Wis.-River Falls 28
Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8
Missouri Valley 59, Graceland (Iowa) 21
Morningside 66, Dakota Wesleyan 13
Mount St. Joseph 47, Rose-Hulman 36
Mount Union 56, Baldwin-Wallace 21
N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7
N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16
NW Missouri St. 63, Missouri Southern 0
Northwestern (Iowa) 49, Midland 20
Northwestern (Minn.) 24, Greenville 7
Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17
Notre Dame Coll. 33, W. Virginia St. 31
Ohio Northern 49, Wilmington (Ohio) 16
Ohio Wesleyan 9, Wooster 7
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Olivet 42, Benedictine (Ill.) 16
Princeton 50, Butler 7
S. Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6
S. Dakota Tech 52, Simon Fraser 28
SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44
Saginaw Valley St. 21, Truman St. 20
Siena Heights 40, Robert Morris-Chicago 0
Simpson (Iowa) 27, Nebraska Wesleyan 21
Sioux Falls 39, SW Minnesota St. 21
South Florida 25, Illinois 19
Southeastern (Fla.) 58, Cincinnati Christian 14
St. Francis (Ill.) 41, Quincy 26
St. Francis (Ind.) 60, St. Ambrose 14
St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Gustavus 13
St. Olaf 33, Carleton 21
St. Scholastica 46, Crown (Minn.) 20
St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Hamline 0
Tabor 28, Friends 7
Taylor 50, Trinity (Ill.) 13
Trine 56, Lakeland 6
Troy 24, Nebraska 19
Upper Iowa 34, Winona St. 33
W. Illinois 31, Montana 27
W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0
Wabash 47, Kenyon 14
Wartburg 63, Buena Vista 0
Wayne (Mich.) 30, Ashland 20
Westminster (Mo.) 35, Iowa Wesleyan 10
William Penn 36, Mid-Am Nazarene 35
Wis.-Oshkosh 17, Lincoln (Mo.) 7
Wittenberg 45, Oberlin 14
Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13
Angelo St. 30, Texas A&M-Kingsville 14
Arizona Christian 26, Lyon 23, OT
Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20
Arkansas Tech 31, Oklahoma Baptist 7
Centre 45, Hendrix 6
Duke 40, Baylor 27
East Central 29, Ark.-Monticello 27
Harding 42, S. Nazarene 0
Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7
Mary Hardin-Baylor 68, Sul Ross St. 7
Midwestern St. 43, Texas-Permian Basin 21
Millsaps 10, Trinity (Texas) 7
NW Oklahoma St. 30, Henderson St. 24
North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23
North Texas 44, Arkansas 17
Northwestern St. 49, Lamar 48
Ohio St. 40, TCU 28
Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21
Ouachita 32, SE Oklahoma 16
Pittsburg St. 45, Northeastern St. 7
S. Arkansas 36, SW Oklahoma 12
Southwestern (Texas) 54, Wayland Baptist 23
Tarleton St. 44, West Texas A&M 7
Texas 37, Southern Cal 14
Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Texas Tech 63, Houston 49
FAR WEST
Adams St. 44, Black Hills St. 41
Arizona 62, S. Utah 31
Azusa Pacific 28, W. Oregon 17
California 45, Idaho St. 23
Carroll (Mont.) 32, Montana St.-Northern 14
Cent. Washington 49, Humboldt St. 0
Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14
Colorado Mines 35, CSU-Pueblo 21
Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14
George Fox 40, Pomona-Pitzer 6
Lewis & Clark 46, Whittier 27
Linfield 13, Redlands 0
Mesa St. 24, Western St. (Col.) 20
Montana St. 47, Wagner 24
Montana Western 24, Rocky Mountain 21
Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35
New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25
Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22
Pacific (Ore.) 21, Cal Lutheran 16
Pacific Lutheran 10, Claremont-Mudd 7
Portland St. 63, Coll. of Idaho 14
Puget Sound 56, La Verne 28
S. Oregon 44, Montana Tech 12
Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25
San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21
Stanford 30, UC Davis 10
UNLV 46, Prairie View 17
Washington 21, Utah 7
Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24
Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10
Whitworth 31, Chapman 28
Willamette 25, Occidental 6
Wyoming 17, Wofford 14
Ohio State Summary
No. 4 Ohio St. 40, No. 15 Tcu 28
Ohio St. 10 3 20 7 — 40
TCU 7 7 14 0 — 28
First Quarter
OSU–FG Nuernberger 20, 13:20
OSU–Hamilton 0 fumble return (Nuernberger kick), 7:13
TCU–Olonilua 6 run (Song kick), 4:28
Second Quarter
TCU–Anderson 93 run (Song kick), 9:08
OSU–FG Nuernberger 30, 5:34
Third Quarter
TCU–Anderson 16 run (Song kick), 10:43
OSU–Campbell 63 pass from Haskins (pass failed), 6:58
OSU–Dr.Jones 28 interception return (Nuernberger kick), 5:54
OSU–Hill 24 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 2:57
TCU–Hights 51 pass from S.Robinson (Song kick), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
OSU–Haskins 5 run (Nuernberger kick), 12:30
OSU TCU
First downs 29 22
Rushes-yards 42-182 36-203
Passing 344 308
Comp-Att-Int 24-38-0 24-40-2
Return Yards 52 56
Punts-Avg. 6-37.16 5-42.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-39 5-40
Time of Possession 31:08 28:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ohio St., Dobbins 18-121, Weber 18-64, Haskins 3-8, (Team) 2-(minus 5), Campbell 1-(minus 6). TCU, Anderson 12-154, Olonilua 14-39, S.Robinson 8-7, Reagor 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING — Ohio St., Haskins 24-38-0-344. TCU, S.Robinson 24-40-2-308.
RECEIVING — Ohio St., Hill 6-95, Mack 4-84, Dixon 4-39, Weber 4-28, McLaurin 3-29, Campbell 2-66, Dobbins 1-3. TCU, Reagor 7-98, Turpin 4-14, Stewart 3-37, Hights 2-57, D.Thomas 2-49, Barber 2-24, Anderson 2-12, Lynn 1-10, Austin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Ohio St., Nuernberger 38. TCU, Bunce 31.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
The Evian Championship
Final Results
Angela Stanford, $577,500 72-64-68-68–272 -12
Austin Ernst, $244,615 66-70-69-68–273 -11
Mo Martin, $244,615 68-66-69-70–273 -11
Sei Young Kim, $244,615 69-68-64-72–273 -11
Amy Olson, $244,615 69-65-65-74–273 -11
Ryann O’Toole, $121,293 68-74-63-69–274 -10
Jeongeun Lee6, $121,293 72-66-67-69–274 -10
Jessica Korda, $91,949 69-71-67-68–275 -9
Inbee Park, $91,949 68-69-67-71–275 -9
Lydia Ko, $69,096 72-70-67-67–276 -8
Brooke M. Henderson, $69,096 67-69-72-68–276 -8
So Yeon Ryu, $69,096 67-69-72-68–276 -8
Katherine Kirk, $69,096 68-73-66-69–276 -8
Mi Hyang Lee, $69,096 68-66-73-69–276 -8
Wei-Ling Hsu, $56,732 69-67-69-72–277 -7
Minjee Lee, $47,995 72-68-69-69–278 -6
Chella Choi, $47,995 70-69-69-70–278 -6
In Gee Chun, $47,995 68-70-70-70–278 -6
Jenny Shin, $47,995 70-66-72-70–278 -6
Nasa Hataoka, $47,995 67-71-68-72–278 -6
Georgia Hall, $47,995 68-68-68-74–278 -6
Lindy Duncan, $41,083 72-67-71-69–279 -5
Charley Hull, $41,083 72-67-70-70–279 -5
Megan Khang, $38,051 76-67-70-67–280 -4
Eun-Hee Ji, $38,051 68-71-71-70–280 -4
Lizette Salas, $32,056 75-70-71-65–281 -3
Jin Young Ko, $32,056 73-69-71-68–281 -3
P. Thanapolboonyaras, $32,056 73-69-71-68–281 -3
Pernilla Lindberg, $32,056 72-70-69-70–281 -3
Jane Park, $32,056 69-70-70-72–281 -3
Morgan Pressel, $32,056 70-68-71-72–281 -3
Maria Torres, $32,056 65-69-72-75–281 -3
Azahara Munoz, $26,084 71-70-69-72–282 -2
Caroline Masson, $26,084 68-70-71-73–282 -2
Carlota Ciganda, $26,084 65-70-74-73–282 -2
Ariya Jutanugarn, $24,062 71-73-70-69–283 -1
Sandra Gal, $20,835 72-71-73-68–284 E
Jeong Eun Lee, $20,835 70-74-69-71–284 E
Alena Sharp, $20,835 73-68-72-71–284 E
Emma Talley, $20,835 70-72-70-72–284 E
T. Suwannapura, $20,835 73-68-71-72–284 E
Anne Van Dam, $20,835 72-70-68-74–284 E
Ally McDonald, $17,997 68-76-69-72–285 +1
Anna Nordqvist, $16,335 71-70-75-70–286 +2
Moriya Jutanugarn, $16,335 73-71-71-71–286 +2
a-Rachel Heck 70-73-72-71–286 +2
Shanshan Feng, $16,335 73-71-69-73–286 +2
Brittany Altomare, $16,335 73-70-69-74–286 +2
Brittany Marchand, $13,811 74-71-74-68–287 +3
Brittany Lincicome, $13,811 73-71-73-70–287 +3
Hyo Joo Kim, $13,811 71-73-69-74–287 +3
Jennifer Song, $13,811 69-72-71-75–287 +3
Amy Yang, $13,811 70-67-75-75–287 +3
Jaye Marie Green, $11,933 72-73-75-68–288 +4
Brittany Lang, $11,933 71-71-75-71–288 +4
Paula Creamer, $11,933 74-71-69-74–288 +4
Caroline Hedwall, $11,933 77-68-68-75–288 +4
Marina Alex, $10,956 69-71-80-69–289 +5
Bronte Law, $10,369 69-74-76-71–290 +6
Mariajo Uribe, $10,369 72-68-70-80–290 +6
Nelly Korda, $9,488 72-73-76-70–291 +7
Gaby Lopez, $9,488 69-75-77-70–291 +7
Benyapa Niphatsophon, $9,488 77-68-75-71–291 +7
Pornanong Phatlum, $9,488 76-66-74-75–291 +7
Camille Chevalier, $8,901 75-69-72-76–292 +8
Dani Holmqvist, $8,901 69-73-74-76–292 +8
Daniela Darquea, $8,511 73-72-74-74–293 +9
Christina Kim, $8,511 77-68-73-75–293 +9
Celine Boutier, $8,118 70-75-74-75–294 +10
Angel Yin, $8,118 76-68-74-76–294 +10
S.Santiwiwatthanaphong, $7,826 76-69-78-74–297 +13
Peiyun Chien, $7,729 76-69-74-80–299 +15
Champions Tour
The Ally Challenge
FINAL RESULTS
Paul Broadhurst, $300,000 67-68-66–201 -15
Brandt Jobe, $176,000 65-71-67–203 -13
Tom Lehman, $132,000 67-67-70–204 -12
Mark O’Meara, $132,000 71-64-69–204 -12
Rocco Mediate, $82,667 70-69-66–205 -11
Gene Sauers, $82,667 72-67-66–205 -11
David Toms, $82,667 67-70-68–205 -11
Billy Andrade, $52,800 68-70-68–206 -10
Bob Estes, $52,800 68-71-67–206 -10
Bernhard Langer, $52,800 70-67-69–206 -10
Jeff Maggert, $52,800 66-68-72–206 -10
Joey Sindelar, $52,800 70-67-69–206 -10
Fred Couples, $37,000 69-73-65–207 -9
Marco Dawson, $37,000 70-69-68–207 -9
Dan Forsman, $37,000 73-67-67–207 -9
Jeff Sluman, $37,000 69-71-67–207 -9
Billy Mayfair, $26,657 69-73-66–208 -8
Kirk Triplett, $26,657 72-67-69–208 -8
Tom Byrum, $26,657 69-66-73–208 -8
Bill Glasson, $26,657 71-67-70–208 -8
David McKenzie, $26,657 67-69-72–208 -8
Kenny Perry, $26,657 70-67-71–208 -8
Esteban Toledo, $26,657 66-69-73–208 -8
Scott Dunlap, $19,120 70-69-70–209 -7
Gibby Gilbert III, $19,120 70-68-71–209 -7
John Huston, $19,120 68-70-71–209 -7
Jesper Parnevik, $19,120 70-68-71–209 -7
Vijay Singh, $19,120 66-71-72–209 -7
Woody Austin, $15,450 72-69-69–210 -6
Jerry Kelly, $15,450 72-69-69–210 -6
Scott Parel, $15,450 68-71-71–210 -6
Corey Pavin, $15,450 69-72-69–210 -6
Glen Day, $12,900 71-70-70–211 -5
Joe Durant, $12,900 69-70-72–211 -5
Doug Garwood, $12,900 72-70-69–211 -5
Scott McCarron, $12,900 71-63-77–211 -5
Tommy Armour III, $10,600 70-70-72–212 -4
Lee Janzen, $10,600 67-71-74–212 -4
Kent Jones, $10,600 71-69-72–212 -4
Colin Montgomerie, $10,600 69-72-71–212 -4
Jerry Smith, $10,600 68-72-72–212 -4
Olin Browne, $8,800 70-68-75–213 -3
Loren Roberts, $8,800 70-72-71–213 -3
Wes Short, Jr., $8,800 70-71-72–213 -3
Duffy Waldorf, $8,800 71-71-71–213 -3
Darren Clarke, $7,200 71-72-71–214 -2
David Frost, $7,200 69-73-72–214 -2
Mark Walker, $7,200 72-71-71–214 -2
Tom Werkmeister, $7,200 72-70-72–214 -2
Stephen Ames, $5,300 73-68-74–215 -1
Jay Haas, $5,300 71-71-73–215 -1
Gary Hallberg, $5,300 72-67-76–215 -1
Dudley Hart, $5,300 73-68-74–215 -1
Tommy Tolles, $5,300 72-72-71–215 -1
Scott Verplank, $5,300 72-70-73–215 -1
Jay Don Blake, $4,100 72-71-73–216 E
Mark Calcavecchia, $4,100 70-71-75–216 E
Paul Goydos, $4,100 70-73-73–216 E
Fran Quinn, $4,100 73-73-70–216 E
Mark Brooks, $3,400 70-75-72–217 +1
Blaine McCallister, $3,400 73-70-74–217 +1
Ken Tanigawa, $3,400 71-73-73–217 +1
Scott Hoch, $2,900 72-71-75–218 +2
Larry Mize, $2,900 75-70-73–218 +2
Mike Goodes, $2,069 73-73-73–219 +3
Paul Claxton, $2,069 68-73-78–219 +3
Chris DiMarco, $2,069 72-73-74–219 +3
Carlos Franco, $2,069 70-73-76–219 +3
Kevin Johnson, $2,069 74-71-74–219 +3
Steve Pate, $2,069 72-74-73–219 +3
Tim Petrovic, $2,069 72-73-74–219 +3
Tom Pernice Jr., $1,520 76-72-73–221 +5
Tom Gillis, $1,400 78-70-75–223 +7
Todd Hamilton, $1,280 74-73-77–224 +8
Sandy Lyle, $1,280 73-75-76–224 +8
Robert Gamez, $1,160 79-77-71–227 +11
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
Energy-South Point 400
Final Results
1. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 272.
2. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 272.
3. (10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 272.
4. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 272.
5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 272.
6. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 272.
7. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 272.
8. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 272.
9. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 272.
10. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 272.
11. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 272.
12. (25) Regan Smith, Chevy, 272.
13. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 272.
14. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 272.
15. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 272.
16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 272.
17. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 272.
18. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 272.
19. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 271.
20. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 271.
21. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 271.
22. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 270.
23. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 270.
24. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, DVP, 269.
25. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 269.
26. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 269.
27. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 268.
28. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, 268.
29. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 265.
30. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 251.
31. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 246.
32. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 245.
33. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 231.
34. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevy, Accident, 218.
35. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, Accident, 211.
36. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevy, Accident, 211.
37. (21) William Byron, Chevy, Accident, 210.
38. (31) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, Front Hub, 164.
39. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 147.
40. (1) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 147.
IndyCar Series
Grand Prix of Sonoma
Final Results
1. (1) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D-H, 85 laps, Running
2. (2) Scott Dixon, D-H, 85 laps, Running
3. (7) Will Power, D-C, 85 laps, Running
4. (8) Simon Pagenaud, D-C, 85 laps, Running
5. (4) Marco Andretti, D-H, 85 laps, Running
6. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, D-H, 85 laps, Running
7. (6) Alexander Rossi, D-H, 85 laps, Running
8. (3) Josef Newgarden, D-C, 85 laps, Running
9. (5) Patricio O’Ward, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
10. (14) Ed Jones, D-H, 85 laps, Running
11. (20) San. Ferrucci, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
12. (18) Tony Kanaan, D-C, 85 laps, Running
13. (25) Jordan King, D-C, 85 laps, Running
14. (10) Zach Veach, D-H, 85 laps, Running
15. (15) James Hinchcliffe, D-H, 85 laps, Running
16. (13) Pietro Fittipaldi, D-H, 85 laps, Running
17. (16) Jack Harvey, D-H, 85 laps, Running
18. (22) Carlos Munoz, D-C, 85 laps, Running
19. (23) Matheus Leist, D-C, 85 laps, Running
20. (19) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
21. (21) Max Chilton, D-C, 84 laps, Running
22. (24) Charlie Kimball, D-C, 76 laps, Running
23. (9) Graham Rahal, D-H, 66 laps, Running
24. (17) Spencer Pigot, D-C, 38 laps, Mechanical
25. (12) Takuma Sato, D-H, 15 laps, Mechanical
NOTE: D-C (Dallara-Chevrolet), D-H (Dallara-Honda).
Formula One
Singapore Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 61 laps, 1:51:11.611.
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 61, +8.961 second.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 61, +39.945.
4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 61, +51.930.
5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 61, +53.001.
6. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 61, +53.982.
7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 61, +103.011.
8. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 60, +1 lap.
9. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 60, +1.
10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 60, +1.
11. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 60, +1.
12. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 60, +1.
13. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 60, +1.
14. Lance Stroll, Williams, 60, +1.
15. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 60, +1.
16. Sergio Perez, Force India, 60, +1.
17. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 60, +1.
18. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 59, +2.
19. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 59, +2.
Not classified
Esteban Ocon, Force India, did not finish.
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Junior Varsity Football
Hopewell-Loudon 22, Margaretta 7
McComb 8, Riverdale 6
Junior Varsity Soccer
Findlay “B” 6, Van Buren 2
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Arcadia, Arlington, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, Riverdale, Leipsic & Van Buren in Blanchard Valley Conference golf tournament at Findlay Country Club, 9 a.m.
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort (SBC), 4:30
Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota (SBC), 4:30
Bluffton at Arcadia, 5
Prep Girls Golf
Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Green Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Mohawk & Upper Sandusky in Northern 10 Conference championships at Valley View Golf Course, noon
Lake at Van Buren, 3:30
Prep Boys Soccer
Port Clinton at Old Fort (SBC), 5
Upper Sandusky at Allen East, 5
Prep Girls Soccer
Van Buren at Otsego, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Tiffin Calvert at Port Clinton (SBC), 4
Fostoria at Bucyrus, 4:15
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5
Prep Volleyball
Hopewell-Loudon at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30
Liberty-Benton at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30
North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30
Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30
New Riegel at Upper Sandusky, 5:30
Patrick Henry at Elmwood, 5:30