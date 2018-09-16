Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northwest Central Conference

Sidney Lehman 63, Ridgemont 0

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary 14, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Oregon Stritch 51, Montpelier 50

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 61, New London 0

Other NW Ohio Games

Day. Christian 26, Crestline 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Tol. Waite 20

Port Clinton 32, Coshocton 0

Tol. Scott 21, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 6

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 28, Akr. Firestone 0

Bellaire 39, John Marshall, W.Va. 7

Bridgeport 70, Paden City, W.Va. 38

Chardon NDCL 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

Cin. Woodward 34, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 33, Youngs. Valley Christian 6

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Sandy Valley 28

Lakewood St. Edward 36, Cin. Elder 30

Madonna, W.Va. 40, Beallsville 20

Noblesville Home School, Ind. 20, Cols. Crusaders 6

Raceland, Ky. 60, Lucasville Valley 28

Shaker Hts. 14, Brunswick 6

Steubenville 27, Hun, N.J. 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 103 47 .687 —

New York 91 58 .611 11½

Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 20

Toronto 67 82 .450 35½

Baltimore 43 106 .289 59½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 —

Minnesota 68 81 .456 15

Detroit 61 88 .409 22

Chicago 59 90 .396 24

Kansas City 52 97 .349 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 94 55 .631 —

Oakland 90 60 .600 4½

Seattle 82 67 .550 12

Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½

Texas 64 85 .430 30

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, San Diego 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05

Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 8:05

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05

Seattle at Houston, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 83 66 .557 —

Philadelphia 76 72 .514 6½

Washington 76 74 .507 7½

New York 69 80 .463 14

Miami 58 91 .389 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 87 62 .584 —

Milwaukee 85 65 .567 2½

St. Louis 81 68 .544 6

Pittsburgh 74 74 .500 12½

Cincinnati 64 86 .427 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 82 67 .550 —

Los Angeles 82 67 .550 —

Arizona 78 72 .520 4½

San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½

San Diego 60 90 .400 22½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington 7, Atlanta 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1

Texas 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Results

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, late

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10

St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-9), 7:35

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40

Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10

San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05

Washington at Miami, 7:10

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10

Sunday’s Boxscores

Tigers 6, Indians 4

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 5 2 3 0 R.Davis lf 5 0 0 0

Christ. lf 5 1 3 1 G.Allen cf 4 1 1 0

Cstllns dh 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0

Adduci 1b 3 1 1 4 Y.Diaz 1b 4 1 2 1

Mahtook rf 4 1 2 1 Guyer dh 2 2 2 0

Greiner c 4 0 1 0 B.Brnes rf 4 0 1 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0 Haase c 4 0 1 1

Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 1

V.Reyes cf 4 1 0 0 Rosales 2b 3 0 1 1

Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 34 4 8 4

Detroit 100″040″010 — 6

Cleveland 100″200″001 — 4

DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–G.Allen (9), Y.Diaz (3). HR–Adduci (3), Mahtook (8). SB–Mahtook (4), Ro.Rodriguez (2). SF–Adduci (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano (W,5-10) 7 5 3 3 2 7

Jimenez H,22 1 0 0 0 0 1

Greene (S,30-36) 1 3 1 1 0 1

Cleveland

Bieber L,10-4 6 9 5 5 0 4

Miller 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Edwards 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Plutko 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Liriano (Guyer). Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, John Tumpane. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:33. A–24,862 (35,225).

Reds 2, Cubs 1

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0

Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 I.Happ lf-cf 4 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 0 3 0 Zobrist rf 3 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 0 0 0

Ervin lf 3 1 1 1 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 2 1 0 0

L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0

D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 0 1 0

Hughes p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0

Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Bryant ph-lf 1 0 1 0

B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 2 0 1 1

Maples p 0 0 0 0

Edwrds p 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 28 1 5 1

Cincinnati 100″100″000 — 2

Chicago 000″010″000 — 1

E–Russell 2 (17). DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Chicago 6. 2B–Votto (27), Contreras (26). HR–Schebler (17), Ervin (7). SF–Almora (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (W,10-12) 6 2/3 4 1 1 4 2

Garrett H,20 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hughes H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0

Iglesias (S,27-31) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago

Quintana (L,13-10) 5 5 2 2 3 7

Garcia 2 1 0 0 1 2

Maples 1 0 0 0 0 1

Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Castillo (Rizzo). WP–Garcia, Garrett. Umpires–Home, Mike Estabrook. First, Hunter Wendelstedt. Second, John Libka. Third, Bruce Dreckman. T–2:43. A–41,314 (41,649).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Indians 15, Tigers 0

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1

Christ. lf 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 1 0 1 0

Cstllns rf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 3 2 1

Mahtook rf 1 0 0 0 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 1 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 2b 4 3 3 2

Sltlmcc ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rosales pr-2b 1 0 0 0

Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 3 2 2

Ro.Rdrg ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-dh 2 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 6 3 3 2

J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 1

V.Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 G.Allen rf-cf 1 0 1 0

D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 6 1 1 1

Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 1 0 1 2

B.Brnes pr-rf 1 0 0 0

R.Perez c 3 0 1 2

Haase c 1 0 0 0

Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 42 15 18 14

Detroit 000″000″000 — “0

Cleveland 652″200″00x — 15

E–Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), D.Lugo (2). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B–E.Gonzalez (10), J.Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26). 3B–J.Ramirez (4). HR–Lindor (35), Brantley (16), Alonso (23). SF–Kipnis (3), R.Perez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer (L,3-12) 0 2 2 2 0 0

Hall 1 8 9 6 1 0

Baez 1 2/3 1 2 2 2 0

Reininger 1 1/3 4 2 2 0 1

Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 1

Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 0

Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0

Cleveland

Clevinger W,12-8 6 1 0 0 3 5

Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cimber 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Allen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hand 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

M.Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd HBP–by Hall (Kipnis), by Baez (Kipnis). WP–Hall, Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–3:21. A–26,532 (35,225).

Cubs 1, Reds 0

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Hmltn cf 2 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 0 0 0

Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 Bryant rf 4 0 0 0

Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 J.Baez 2b 4 1 1 0

Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Bote 3b 3 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 0 1 0

Ervin lf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 2 1

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Cratini 1b 2 0 0 0

D.Hrrra 2b 3 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 0 0 0 0

Dixon rf 2 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0

Schbler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Zobrist ph 1 0 0 0

C.Reed p 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0

Romano p 0 0 0 0 R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0

Casali ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ lf 3 0 0 0

Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 28 1 4 1

Cincinnati 000″000″000 — 0

Chicago 000″001″00x — 1

DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. SB–B.Hamilton (31), Peraza (23). CS–B.Hamilton (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Reed 5 2 0 0 2 10

Romano (L,7-11) 1 2 1 1 0 1

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago

Lester W,16-6 7 2 0 0 2 9

Wilson H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chavez H,6 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Rosario H,8 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Cishek (S,4-7) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Reed (Caratini). Umpires–Home, Bruce Dreckman. First, Mike Estabrook. Second, Hunter Wendelstedt. Third, John Libka. T–2:39. A–41,196 (41,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .337; Martinez, Boston, .328; Altuve, Houston, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Segura, Seattle, .308; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Smith, Tampa Bay, .300; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 101; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Springer, Houston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Chapman, Oakland, 93; Stanton, New York, 93.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 115; Ramirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Lindor, Cleveland, 172; Castellanos, Detroit, 167; Segura, Seattle, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Bregman, Houston, 163; Brantley, Cleveland, 161; Rosario, Minnesota, 160; Altuve, Houston, 158.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38.

TRIPLES–Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; 2 tied at 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Mondesi, Kansas City, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; 2 tied at 14.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.67; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.06; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 269; Cole, Houston, 260; Sale, Boston, 222; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Clevinger, Cleveland, 196; Morton, Houston, 195; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; 2 tied at 194.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .318; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Freeman, Atlanta, .304; Martinez, St. Louis, .301; Rendon, Washington, .300; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 101; Albies, Atlanta, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 94; Baez, Chicago, 93; Turner, Washington, 92; Freeman, Atlanta, 90.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 99; Harper, Washington, 97; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Markakis, Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 178; Freeman, Atlanta, 174; Gennett, Cincinnati, 174; Peraza, Cincinnati, 172; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 167; Yelich, Milwaukee, 166; Blackmon, Colorado, 164; Story, Colorado, 164; Turner, Washington, 164; Baez, Chicago, 162.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 41; Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Rendon, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Albies, Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 36; 3 tied at 34.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 5 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 39; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 32; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 31; Cain, Milwaukee, 28; Story, Colorado, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 23; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-7; Lester, Chicago, 16-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-8; Godley, Arizona, 14-10; Greinke, Arizona, 14-10; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.78; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Scherzer, Washington, 2.53; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.16; Greinke, Arizona, 3.20; Wheeler, New York, 3.23.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 277; deGrom, New York, 251; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 199; Greinke, Arizona, 187; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 181; Godley, Arizona, 175; Wheeler, New York, 175.

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Preseason

Saturday’s Results

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington at Boston, 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona at Vegas, late

Monday’s Games

Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 3:30

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7

Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 7

Buffalo at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey(ss), 7

New Jersey(ss) at Montreal, 7:30

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Edmonton at Calgary, 9

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Boston at Washington, 7

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Vegas at Colorado, 9

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32

New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37

Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43

Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42

Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65

Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58

Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42

Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52

Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24

Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27

Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Results

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27

Jacksonville 31, New England 20

Denver 20, Oakland 19

Sallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Monday’s Game

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33

New York 17 7 5 56 53 32

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34

Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45

Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46

D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48

New England 8 10 10 34 41 43

Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55

Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52

Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34

FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43

Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47

Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28

Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40

Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54

LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59

Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43

Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55

Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53

San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3

Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Houston 4, Portland 1

Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Seattle 2, Vancouver 1

New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0

Wednesday’s games

Columbus at Portland, 10:30

Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11

Philadelphia at Seattle, 11

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30

Toronto FC at New York, 5

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7

Chicago at New England, 7:30

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30

Portland at Minnesota United, 8

Sunday’s games

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (58) 3-0 1521 1

2. Georgia 3-0 1416 3

3. Clemson (3) 3-0 1405 2

4. Ohio St. 3-0 1357 4

5. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5

6. LSU 3-0 1241 12

7. Stanford 3-0 1055 9

8. Notre Dame 3-0 1034 8

9. Auburn 2-1 958 7

10. Washington 2-1 947 10

10. Penn St. 3-0 947 11

12. West Virginia 2-0 841 14

13. Virginia Tech 2-0 816 13

14. Mississippi St. 3-0 790 16

15. Oklahoma St. 3-0 587 24

16. UCF 2-0 556 18

17. TCU 2-1 502 15

18. Wisconsin 2-1 486 6

19. Michigan 2-1 448 19

20. Oregon 3-0 399 20

21. Miami 2-1 362 21

22. Texas A&M 2-1 193 NR

23. Boston College 3-0 130 NR

24. Michigan St. 1-1 86 25

25. BYU 2-1 75 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (60) 3-0 1572 1

2. Clemson (2) 3-0 1477 2

3. Georgia 3-0 1436 3

4. Ohio State (1) 3-0 1405 4

5. Oklahoma 3-0 1339 5

6. LSU 3-0 1171 13

7. Stanford 3-0 1116 9

8. Notre Dame 3-0 1083 8

9. Penn State 3-0 1070 10

10. Virginia Tech 2-0 927 11

11. Auburn 2-1 921 7

12. Washington 2-1 909 12

13. West Virginia 2-0 824 15

14. Mississippi State 3-0 780 16

15. Oklahoma State 3-0 672 19

16. Wisconsin 2-1 626 6

17. TCU 2-1 508 14

18. UCF 2-0 500 18

19. Oregon 3-0 384 23

20. Miami 2-1 373 20

21. Michigan 2-1 354 22

22. Texas A&M 2-1 150 NR

23. Michigan State 1-1 141 24

24. Boise State 2-1 114 17

25. Boston College 3-0 109 NR

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 98, Duke 55, South Florida 45, Colorado 41, South Carolina 40, Iowa 36, Washington State 35, BYU 30, Missouri 21, N.C. State 19, Appalachian State 13, California 11, Syracuse 11, Cincinnati 10, Utah 10, Texas 9, North Texas 5, Troy 4, Arizona State 3, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, San Diego State 3, Arkansas State 2, Houston 2, Tennessee 2, Vanderbilt 2, Fresno State 1.

Saturday’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 30, Morgan St. 27

Amherst 19, Bates 7

Army 28, Hawaii 21

Brockport 65, St. Lawrence 12

Bryant 37, Marist 27

Buffalo 35, E. Michigan 21

California (Pa.) 57, Shippensburg 14

Clarion 44, Lincoln (Pa.) 7

Columbia 41, CCSU 24

Curry 41, Anna Maria 7

Dartmouth 41, Georgetown 0

Delaware 27, Cornell 10

Delaware Valley 21, Wilkes 10

Dickinson 30, Gettysburg 7

Duquesne 31, Dayton 26

Edinboro 49, East Stroudsburg 24

Fairleigh Dickinson 49, Alvernia 14

Fairmont St. 44, WV Wesleyan 41

Framingham St. 34, Bridgewater (Mass.) 13

Franklin & Marshall 21, McDaniel 14

Gallaudet at Apprentice, ccd.

Harvard 36, San Diego 14

Holy Cross 31, Yale 28, OT

Indiana (Pa.) 59, Lock Haven 17

Johns Hopkins 47, Moravian 3

King’s (Pa.) 65, Hartwick 48

Kutztown 48, Gannon 33

LIU Post 27, Stonehill 7

Lycoming 23, Lebanon Valley 10

MIT 31, Endicott 29

Mass. Maritime 22, Maine Maritime 7

Mercyhurst 14, Bloomsburg 10

Merrimack 35, Bentley 30

Misericordia 36, Widener 35

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 20

Montclair St. 24, S. Virginia 3

Muhlenberg 37, Susquehanna 34, OT

Navy 51, Lehigh 21

New Haven 37, S. Connecticut 18

Norwich 40, Castleton 0

Pace 27, American International 7

Penn 34, Bucknell 17

Penn St. 63, Kent St. 10

Pittsburgh 24, Georgia Tech 19

RPI 23, Utica 20, OT

Rochester 20, Alfred 14

Rowan 22, William Paterson 6

Salisbury 28, Kean 0

Salve Regina 27, Dean 18

Shepherd 41, Glenville St. 24

Slippery Rock 57, Millersville 10

Stevenson 50, Albright 21

Stony Brook 28, Fordham 6

Syracuse 30, Florida St. 7

Tiffin 29, Alderson-Broaddus 24

Towson 45, Villanova 35

Trinity (Conn.) 35, Colby 0

Tufts 29, Hamilton 2

UConn 56, Rhode Island 49

Union (NY) 45, Springfield 10

Ursinus 35, Juniata 14

W. Connecticut 32, Plymouth St. 28

W. New England 31, Husson 28

WPI 45, Becker 0

Wesleyan (Conn.) 52, Middlebury 21

West Chester 59, Seton Hill 14

Westminster (Pa.) 31, St. Vincent 14

Williams 41, Bowdoin 6

Worcester St. 22, Fitchburg St. 16

SOUTH

Alabama 62, Mississippi 7

Alcorn St. 27, Texas Southern 15

Austin Peay 78, Morehead St. 40

Averett at Ferrum, ppd.

Berry 42, Rhodes 35

Brevard at Allen, ccd.

Carson-Newman 31, Wingate 14

Cent. Arkansas 33, SE Louisiana 25

Chattanooga 34, UT Martin 24

Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7

Colgate at Furman, ccd.

Cumberland (Tenn.) 35, Ave Maria 34

Cumberlands 35, Campbellsville 21

East Carolina at Virginia Tech, ccd.

Elon at William & Mary, ppd.

Emory & Henry at Methodist, ccd.

FAU 49, Bethune-Cookman 28

FIU 63, UMass 24

Faulkner 42, Union (Ky.) 20

Fayetteville St. at Benedict, ccd.

Florida 48, Colorado St. 10

Florida Tech 30, Delta St. 12

Fort Valley St. 21, Miles 19

Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7

Hampden-Sydney at New England, ccd.

Hobart 56, Shenandoah 48

Jackson St. 18, Florida A&M 16

Kennesaw St. 62, Alabama St. 13

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 10

Kentucky Wesleyan 19, Kentucky St. 13

LSU 22, Auburn 21

Lane at Livingstone, ccd.

Lindsey Wilson 69, Pikeville 14

Louisville 20, W. Kentucky 17

Marshall at South Carolina, ccd.

McNeese St. 20, Nicholls 10

Mercer 30, Samford 24

Mississippi St. 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Morehouse 41, Central St. (Ohio) 14

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Liberty, ppd.

Point (Ga.) 28, Kentucky Christian 24

Presbyterian at Stetson, ccd.

Reinhardt 49, Warner 17

Savannah St. at Howard, ppd.

Sewanee 28, Austin 20

South Alabama 41, Texas St. 31

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., ccd.

Southern U. 33, Langston 18

St. Augustine’s at Virginia St., ccd.

Temple 35, Maryland 14

Tennessee 24, UTEP 0

Tennessee St. at Hampton, ppd.

Texas Lutheran 23, Belhaven 0

Thomas More 35, Wis.-Platteville 28

Tuskegee 24, Clark Atlanta 17

UAB 31, Tulane 24

UCF at North Carolina, ccd.

Valdosta St. 58, West Alabama 24

Virginia 45, Ohio 31

Virginia-Wise 35, Concord 20

Washington & Jefferson 36, Carnegie-Mellon 14

West Florida 51, Shorter 7

West Georgia 45, Albany St. (Ga.) 21

West Virginia at NC State, ccd.

MIDWEST

Adrian 27, Aurora 5

Akron 39, Northwestern 34

Albion 57, Concordia (Ill.) 42

Augustana (Ill.) 35, Elmhurst 0

Augustana (SD) 27, Wayne (Neb.) 21

Avila 35, Bethel (Kan.) 29

BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Baker 51, Culver-Stockton 10

Bemidji St. 69, Minn.-Crookston 0

Bluffton 34, Earlham 0

Bowie St. 47, McKendree 41

Bowling Green 42, E. Kentucky 35

Briar Cliff 26, Hastings 14

Carthage 31, Carroll (Wis.) 0

Cent. Missouri 51, Missouri Western 14

Cent. Oklahoma 52, Lindenwood (Ill.) 42

Central 63, Luther 14

Chadron St. 31, Fort Lewis 21

Cincinnati 63, Alabama A&M 7

Concordia (Mich.) 27, Olivet Nazarene 18

Concordia (Moor.) 54, Augsburg 7

Concordia (Neb.) 16, Jamestown 13

Concordia (Wis.) 26, Alma 15

Davenport 23, Michigan Tech 21

DePauw 45, Hiram 7

Denison 42, Allegheny 0

Dickinson St. 35, Wis.-LaCrosse 17

Doane 24, Dordt 21

Drake 52, Missouri S&T 12

Dubuque 27, Coe 18

Emporia St. 20, Nebraska-Kearney 17

Eureka 34, Finlandia 12

Evangel 35, Peru St. 13

Ferris St. 53, Northwood (Mich.) 10

Findlay 58, William Jewell 17

Fort Hays St. 30, Washburn 24

Franklin 51, Anderson (Ind.) 27

Grand Valley St. 47, N. Michigan 14

Grand View 47, Cent. Methodist 27

Heidelberg 44, Capital 40

Hillsdale 34, Ohio Dominican 18

Hope 53, Wis. Lutheran 12

Illinois Wesleyan 24, Wheaton (Ill.) 14

Indiana 38, Ball St. 10

Indiana St. 55, E. Illinois 41

Iowa 38, N. Iowa 14

John Carroll 45, Otterbein 0

Kalamazoo 23, Rockford 7

Kansas 55, Rutgers 14

Kansas St. 41, UTSA 17

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Sterling 7

Mac Murray 41, Minn.-Morris 0

Manchester 57, Defiance 26

Marietta 46, Muskingum 20

Miami 49, Toledo 24

Michigan 45, SMU 20

Millikin 48, North Park 27

Minn. St.-Mankato 46, Concordia (St.P.) 13

Minn. St.-Moorhead 42, Northern St. (SD) 28

Minnesota 26, Miami (Ohio) 3

Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Missouri Baptist 38, Wis.-River Falls 28

Missouri St. 40, N. Arizona 8

Missouri Valley 59, Graceland (Iowa) 21

Morningside 66, Dakota Wesleyan 13

Mount St. Joseph 47, Rose-Hulman 36

Mount Union 56, Baldwin-Wallace 21

N. Dakota St. 38, North Alabama 7

N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16

NW Missouri St. 63, Missouri Southern 0

Northwestern (Iowa) 49, Midland 20

Northwestern (Minn.) 24, Greenville 7

Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17

Notre Dame Coll. 33, W. Virginia St. 31

Ohio Northern 49, Wilmington (Ohio) 16

Ohio Wesleyan 9, Wooster 7

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Olivet 42, Benedictine (Ill.) 16

Princeton 50, Butler 7

S. Dakota St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 6

S. Dakota Tech 52, Simon Fraser 28

SE Missouri 48, S. Illinois 44

Saginaw Valley St. 21, Truman St. 20

Siena Heights 40, Robert Morris-Chicago 0

Simpson (Iowa) 27, Nebraska Wesleyan 21

Sioux Falls 39, SW Minnesota St. 21

South Florida 25, Illinois 19

Southeastern (Fla.) 58, Cincinnati Christian 14

St. Francis (Ill.) 41, Quincy 26

St. Francis (Ind.) 60, St. Ambrose 14

St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Gustavus 13

St. Olaf 33, Carleton 21

St. Scholastica 46, Crown (Minn.) 20

St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Hamline 0

Tabor 28, Friends 7

Taylor 50, Trinity (Ill.) 13

Trine 56, Lakeland 6

Troy 24, Nebraska 19

Upper Iowa 34, Winona St. 33

W. Illinois 31, Montana 27

W. Michigan 68, Delaware St. 0

Wabash 47, Kenyon 14

Wartburg 63, Buena Vista 0

Wayne (Mich.) 30, Ashland 20

Westminster (Mo.) 35, Iowa Wesleyan 10

William Penn 36, Mid-Am Nazarene 35

Wis.-Oshkosh 17, Lincoln (Mo.) 7

Wittenberg 45, Oberlin 14

Youngstown St. 42, Valparaiso 7

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 38, Houston Baptist 13

Angelo St. 30, Texas A&M-Kingsville 14

Arizona Christian 26, Lyon 23, OT

Arkansas St. 29, Tulsa 20

Arkansas Tech 31, Oklahoma Baptist 7

Centre 45, Hendrix 6

Duke 40, Baylor 27

East Central 29, Ark.-Monticello 27

Harding 42, S. Nazarene 0

Incarnate Word 31, Stephen F. Austin 7

Mary Hardin-Baylor 68, Sul Ross St. 7

Midwestern St. 43, Texas-Permian Basin 21

Millsaps 10, Trinity (Texas) 7

NW Oklahoma St. 30, Henderson St. 24

North Dakota 24, Sam Houston St. 23

North Texas 44, Arkansas 17

Northwestern St. 49, Lamar 48

Ohio St. 40, TCU 28

Oklahoma St. 44, Boise St. 21

Ouachita 32, SE Oklahoma 16

Pittsburg St. 45, Northeastern St. 7

S. Arkansas 36, SW Oklahoma 12

Southwestern (Texas) 54, Wayland Baptist 23

Tarleton St. 44, West Texas A&M 7

Texas 37, Southern Cal 14

Texas A&M 48, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Texas Tech 63, Houston 49

FAR WEST

Adams St. 44, Black Hills St. 41

Arizona 62, S. Utah 31

Azusa Pacific 28, W. Oregon 17

California 45, Idaho St. 23

Carroll (Mont.) 32, Montana St.-Northern 14

Cent. Washington 49, Humboldt St. 0

Colorado 45, New Hampshire 14

Colorado Mines 35, CSU-Pueblo 21

Fresno St. 38, UCLA 14

George Fox 40, Pomona-Pitzer 6

Lewis & Clark 46, Whittier 27

Linfield 13, Redlands 0

Mesa St. 24, Western St. (Col.) 20

Montana St. 47, Wagner 24

Montana Western 24, Rocky Mountain 21

Nevada 37, Oregon St. 35

New Mexico 42, New Mexico St. 25

Oregon 35, San Jose St. 22

Pacific (Ore.) 21, Cal Lutheran 16

Pacific Lutheran 10, Claremont-Mudd 7

Portland St. 63, Coll. of Idaho 14

Puget Sound 56, La Verne 28

S. Oregon 44, Montana Tech 12

Sacramento St. 28, N. Colorado 25

San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21

Stanford 30, UC Davis 10

UNLV 46, Prairie View 17

Washington 21, Utah 7

Washington St. 59, E. Washington 24

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10

Whitworth 31, Chapman 28

Willamette 25, Occidental 6

Wyoming 17, Wofford 14

Ohio State Summary

No. 4 Ohio St. 40, No. 15 Tcu 28

Ohio St. 10 3 20 7 — 40

TCU 7 7 14 0 — 28

First Quarter

OSU–FG Nuernberger 20, 13:20

OSU–Hamilton 0 fumble return (Nuernberger kick), 7:13

TCU–Olonilua 6 run (Song kick), 4:28

Second Quarter

TCU–Anderson 93 run (Song kick), 9:08

OSU–FG Nuernberger 30, 5:34

Third Quarter

TCU–Anderson 16 run (Song kick), 10:43

OSU–Campbell 63 pass from Haskins (pass failed), 6:58

OSU–Dr.Jones 28 interception return (Nuernberger kick), 5:54

OSU–Hill 24 pass from Haskins (Nuernberger kick), 2:57

TCU–Hights 51 pass from S.Robinson (Song kick), 1:06

Fourth Quarter

OSU–Haskins 5 run (Nuernberger kick), 12:30

OSU TCU

First downs 29 22

Rushes-yards 42-182 36-203

Passing 344 308

Comp-Att-Int 24-38-0 24-40-2

Return Yards 52 56

Punts-Avg. 6-37.16 5-42.2

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 5-39 5-40

Time of Possession 31:08 28:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Ohio St., Dobbins 18-121, Weber 18-64, Haskins 3-8, (Team) 2-(minus 5), Campbell 1-(minus 6). TCU, Anderson 12-154, Olonilua 14-39, S.Robinson 8-7, Reagor 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING — Ohio St., Haskins 24-38-0-344. TCU, S.Robinson 24-40-2-308.

RECEIVING — Ohio St., Hill 6-95, Mack 4-84, Dixon 4-39, Weber 4-28, McLaurin 3-29, Campbell 2-66, Dobbins 1-3. TCU, Reagor 7-98, Turpin 4-14, Stewart 3-37, Hights 2-57, D.Thomas 2-49, Barber 2-24, Anderson 2-12, Lynn 1-10, Austin 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Ohio St., Nuernberger 38. TCU, Bunce 31.

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship

Final Results

Angela Stanford, $577,500 72-64-68-68–272 -12

Austin Ernst, $244,615 66-70-69-68–273 -11

Mo Martin, $244,615 68-66-69-70–273 -11

Sei Young Kim, $244,615 69-68-64-72–273 -11

Amy Olson, $244,615 69-65-65-74–273 -11

Ryann O’Toole, $121,293 68-74-63-69–274 -10

Jeongeun Lee6, $121,293 72-66-67-69–274 -10

Jessica Korda, $91,949 69-71-67-68–275 -9

Inbee Park, $91,949 68-69-67-71–275 -9

Lydia Ko, $69,096 72-70-67-67–276 -8

Brooke M. Henderson, $69,096 67-69-72-68–276 -8

So Yeon Ryu, $69,096 67-69-72-68–276 -8

Katherine Kirk, $69,096 68-73-66-69–276 -8

Mi Hyang Lee, $69,096 68-66-73-69–276 -8

Wei-Ling Hsu, $56,732 69-67-69-72–277 -7

Minjee Lee, $47,995 72-68-69-69–278 -6

Chella Choi, $47,995 70-69-69-70–278 -6

In Gee Chun, $47,995 68-70-70-70–278 -6

Jenny Shin, $47,995 70-66-72-70–278 -6

Nasa Hataoka, $47,995 67-71-68-72–278 -6

Georgia Hall, $47,995 68-68-68-74–278 -6

Lindy Duncan, $41,083 72-67-71-69–279 -5

Charley Hull, $41,083 72-67-70-70–279 -5

Megan Khang, $38,051 76-67-70-67–280 -4

Eun-Hee Ji, $38,051 68-71-71-70–280 -4

Lizette Salas, $32,056 75-70-71-65–281 -3

Jin Young Ko, $32,056 73-69-71-68–281 -3

P. Thanapolboonyaras, $32,056 73-69-71-68–281 -3

Pernilla Lindberg, $32,056 72-70-69-70–281 -3

Jane Park, $32,056 69-70-70-72–281 -3

Morgan Pressel, $32,056 70-68-71-72–281 -3

Maria Torres, $32,056 65-69-72-75–281 -3

Azahara Munoz, $26,084 71-70-69-72–282 -2

Caroline Masson, $26,084 68-70-71-73–282 -2

Carlota Ciganda, $26,084 65-70-74-73–282 -2

Ariya Jutanugarn, $24,062 71-73-70-69–283 -1

Sandra Gal, $20,835 72-71-73-68–284 E

Jeong Eun Lee, $20,835 70-74-69-71–284 E

Alena Sharp, $20,835 73-68-72-71–284 E

Emma Talley, $20,835 70-72-70-72–284 E

T. Suwannapura, $20,835 73-68-71-72–284 E

Anne Van Dam, $20,835 72-70-68-74–284 E

Ally McDonald, $17,997 68-76-69-72–285 +1

Anna Nordqvist, $16,335 71-70-75-70–286 +2

Moriya Jutanugarn, $16,335 73-71-71-71–286 +2

a-Rachel Heck 70-73-72-71–286 +2

Shanshan Feng, $16,335 73-71-69-73–286 +2

Brittany Altomare, $16,335 73-70-69-74–286 +2

Brittany Marchand, $13,811 74-71-74-68–287 +3

Brittany Lincicome, $13,811 73-71-73-70–287 +3

Hyo Joo Kim, $13,811 71-73-69-74–287 +3

Jennifer Song, $13,811 69-72-71-75–287 +3

Amy Yang, $13,811 70-67-75-75–287 +3

Jaye Marie Green, $11,933 72-73-75-68–288 +4

Brittany Lang, $11,933 71-71-75-71–288 +4

Paula Creamer, $11,933 74-71-69-74–288 +4

Caroline Hedwall, $11,933 77-68-68-75–288 +4

Marina Alex, $10,956 69-71-80-69–289 +5

Bronte Law, $10,369 69-74-76-71–290 +6

Mariajo Uribe, $10,369 72-68-70-80–290 +6

Nelly Korda, $9,488 72-73-76-70–291 +7

Gaby Lopez, $9,488 69-75-77-70–291 +7

Benyapa Niphatsophon, $9,488 77-68-75-71–291 +7

Pornanong Phatlum, $9,488 76-66-74-75–291 +7

Camille Chevalier, $8,901 75-69-72-76–292 +8

Dani Holmqvist, $8,901 69-73-74-76–292 +8

Daniela Darquea, $8,511 73-72-74-74–293 +9

Christina Kim, $8,511 77-68-73-75–293 +9

Celine Boutier, $8,118 70-75-74-75–294 +10

Angel Yin, $8,118 76-68-74-76–294 +10

S.Santiwiwatthanaphong, $7,826 76-69-78-74–297 +13

Peiyun Chien, $7,729 76-69-74-80–299 +15

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

FINAL RESULTS

Paul Broadhurst, $300,000 67-68-66–201 -15

Brandt Jobe, $176,000 65-71-67–203 -13

Tom Lehman, $132,000 67-67-70–204 -12

Mark O’Meara, $132,000 71-64-69–204 -12

Rocco Mediate, $82,667 70-69-66–205 -11

Gene Sauers, $82,667 72-67-66–205 -11

David Toms, $82,667 67-70-68–205 -11

Billy Andrade, $52,800 68-70-68–206 -10

Bob Estes, $52,800 68-71-67–206 -10

Bernhard Langer, $52,800 70-67-69–206 -10

Jeff Maggert, $52,800 66-68-72–206 -10

Joey Sindelar, $52,800 70-67-69–206 -10

Fred Couples, $37,000 69-73-65–207 -9

Marco Dawson, $37,000 70-69-68–207 -9

Dan Forsman, $37,000 73-67-67–207 -9

Jeff Sluman, $37,000 69-71-67–207 -9

Billy Mayfair, $26,657 69-73-66–208 -8

Kirk Triplett, $26,657 72-67-69–208 -8

Tom Byrum, $26,657 69-66-73–208 -8

Bill Glasson, $26,657 71-67-70–208 -8

David McKenzie, $26,657 67-69-72–208 -8

Kenny Perry, $26,657 70-67-71–208 -8

Esteban Toledo, $26,657 66-69-73–208 -8

Scott Dunlap, $19,120 70-69-70–209 -7

Gibby Gilbert III, $19,120 70-68-71–209 -7

John Huston, $19,120 68-70-71–209 -7

Jesper Parnevik, $19,120 70-68-71–209 -7

Vijay Singh, $19,120 66-71-72–209 -7

Woody Austin, $15,450 72-69-69–210 -6

Jerry Kelly, $15,450 72-69-69–210 -6

Scott Parel, $15,450 68-71-71–210 -6

Corey Pavin, $15,450 69-72-69–210 -6

Glen Day, $12,900 71-70-70–211 -5

Joe Durant, $12,900 69-70-72–211 -5

Doug Garwood, $12,900 72-70-69–211 -5

Scott McCarron, $12,900 71-63-77–211 -5

Tommy Armour III, $10,600 70-70-72–212 -4

Lee Janzen, $10,600 67-71-74–212 -4

Kent Jones, $10,600 71-69-72–212 -4

Colin Montgomerie, $10,600 69-72-71–212 -4

Jerry Smith, $10,600 68-72-72–212 -4

Olin Browne, $8,800 70-68-75–213 -3

Loren Roberts, $8,800 70-72-71–213 -3

Wes Short, Jr., $8,800 70-71-72–213 -3

Duffy Waldorf, $8,800 71-71-71–213 -3

Darren Clarke, $7,200 71-72-71–214 -2

David Frost, $7,200 69-73-72–214 -2

Mark Walker, $7,200 72-71-71–214 -2

Tom Werkmeister, $7,200 72-70-72–214 -2

Stephen Ames, $5,300 73-68-74–215 -1

Jay Haas, $5,300 71-71-73–215 -1

Gary Hallberg, $5,300 72-67-76–215 -1

Dudley Hart, $5,300 73-68-74–215 -1

Tommy Tolles, $5,300 72-72-71–215 -1

Scott Verplank, $5,300 72-70-73–215 -1

Jay Don Blake, $4,100 72-71-73–216 E

Mark Calcavecchia, $4,100 70-71-75–216 E

Paul Goydos, $4,100 70-73-73–216 E

Fran Quinn, $4,100 73-73-70–216 E

Mark Brooks, $3,400 70-75-72–217 +1

Blaine McCallister, $3,400 73-70-74–217 +1

Ken Tanigawa, $3,400 71-73-73–217 +1

Scott Hoch, $2,900 72-71-75–218 +2

Larry Mize, $2,900 75-70-73–218 +2

Mike Goodes, $2,069 73-73-73–219 +3

Paul Claxton, $2,069 68-73-78–219 +3

Chris DiMarco, $2,069 72-73-74–219 +3

Carlos Franco, $2,069 70-73-76–219 +3

Kevin Johnson, $2,069 74-71-74–219 +3

Steve Pate, $2,069 72-74-73–219 +3

Tim Petrovic, $2,069 72-73-74–219 +3

Tom Pernice Jr., $1,520 76-72-73–221 +5

Tom Gillis, $1,400 78-70-75–223 +7

Todd Hamilton, $1,280 74-73-77–224 +8

Sandy Lyle, $1,280 73-75-76–224 +8

Robert Gamez, $1,160 79-77-71–227 +11

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Energy-South Point 400

Final Results

1. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 272.

2. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 272.

3. (10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 272.

4. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 272.

5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 272.

6. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 272.

7. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 272.

8. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 272.

9. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 272.

10. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 272.

11. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 272.

12. (25) Regan Smith, Chevy, 272.

13. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 272.

14. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 272.

15. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 272.

16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 272.

17. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 272.

18. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 272.

19. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 271.

20. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 271.

21. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 271.

22. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 270.

23. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 270.

24. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, DVP, 269.

25. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 269.

26. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 269.

27. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 268.

28. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, 268.

29. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 265.

30. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 251.

31. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 246.

32. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 245.

33. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 231.

34. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevy, Accident, 218.

35. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, Accident, 211.

36. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevy, Accident, 211.

37. (21) William Byron, Chevy, Accident, 210.

38. (31) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, Front Hub, 164.

39. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 147.

40. (1) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 147.

IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Sonoma

Final Results

1. (1) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D-H, 85 laps, Running

2. (2) Scott Dixon, D-H, 85 laps, Running

3. (7) Will Power, D-C, 85 laps, Running

4. (8) Simon Pagenaud, D-C, 85 laps, Running

5. (4) Marco Andretti, D-H, 85 laps, Running

6. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, D-H, 85 laps, Running

7. (6) Alexander Rossi, D-H, 85 laps, Running

8. (3) Josef Newgarden, D-C, 85 laps, Running

9. (5) Patricio O’Ward, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

10. (14) Ed Jones, D-H, 85 laps, Running

11. (20) San. Ferrucci, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

12. (18) Tony Kanaan, D-C, 85 laps, Running

13. (25) Jordan King, D-C, 85 laps, Running

14. (10) Zach Veach, D-H, 85 laps, Running

15. (15) James Hinchcliffe, D-H, 85 laps, Running

16. (13) Pietro Fittipaldi, D-H, 85 laps, Running

17. (16) Jack Harvey, D-H, 85 laps, Running

18. (22) Carlos Munoz, D-C, 85 laps, Running

19. (23) Matheus Leist, D-C, 85 laps, Running

20. (19) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

21. (21) Max Chilton, D-C, 84 laps, Running

22. (24) Charlie Kimball, D-C, 76 laps, Running

23. (9) Graham Rahal, D-H, 66 laps, Running

24. (17) Spencer Pigot, D-C, 38 laps, Mechanical

25. (12) Takuma Sato, D-H, 15 laps, Mechanical

NOTE: D-C (Dallara-Chevrolet), D-H (Dallara-Honda).

Formula One

Singapore Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 61 laps, 1:51:11.611.

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 61, +8.961 second.

3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 61, +39.945.

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 61, +51.930.

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 61, +53.001.

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 61, +53.982.

7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 61, +103.011.

8. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 60, +1 lap.

9. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 60, +1.

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 60, +1.

11. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 60, +1.

12. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 60, +1.

13. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 60, +1.

14. Lance Stroll, Williams, 60, +1.

15. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 60, +1.

16. Sergio Perez, Force India, 60, +1.

17. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 60, +1.

18. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 59, +2.

19. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 59, +2.

Not classified

Esteban Ocon, Force India, did not finish.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Junior Varsity Football

Hopewell-Loudon 22, Margaretta 7

McComb 8, Riverdale 6

Junior Varsity Soccer

Findlay “B” 6, Van Buren 2

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Arcadia, Arlington, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, Riverdale, Leipsic & Van Buren in Blanchard Valley Conference golf tournament at Findlay Country Club, 9 a.m.

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort (SBC), 4:30

Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota (SBC), 4:30

Bluffton at Arcadia, 5

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Green Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Mohawk & Upper Sandusky in Northern 10 Conference championships at Valley View Golf Course, noon

Lake at Van Buren, 3:30

Prep Boys Soccer

Port Clinton at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Upper Sandusky at Allen East, 5

Prep Girls Soccer

Van Buren at Otsego, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Port Clinton (SBC), 4

Fostoria at Bucyrus, 4:15

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Hopewell-Loudon at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5:30

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue (BVC), 5:30

North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5:30

Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30

New Riegel at Upper Sandusky, 5:30

Patrick Henry at Elmwood, 5:30

Comments

comments