Cross country: Raiders’ Moes takes first place at Cline Invitational

KANSAS — Lakota’s Dylan Moes topped the field in the Division III boys race at Saturday’s Lakota Myron Cline Invitational.

Moes, a returning state qualifier, crossed the finish line in 16:50.61 to win the Division III crown.

Liberty Center, the No. 11-ranked team in the latest Division III boys state coaches poll, edged Lakota 72-80 for first place. Hopewell-Loudon (123), New Riegel (147), Old Fort (216) and Elmwood (223) finished in fifth through eighth places. Van Buren was 11th with 289 points.

Other area top-10 finishers were Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordan Foster (3rd, 17:04.23), New Riegel’s Bryce Hohman (4th, 17:06.03) and Lakota’s Braden Schaser (8th, 17:13.46).

Sixth-ranked Liberty Center, behind individual champion Hope Oelkrug (18:58.62), won the girls Division III crown by a 37-93 margin over Woodmore. Carey topped Hopewell-Loudon 118-134 for third place.

Lakota was seventh with 205 points, while Old Fort was 12th with 257 and Elmwood was 14th with 291.

Lakota’s Reilly Cozette (20:52.98) crossed the finish line in 10th place.

Fostoria was the lone area team competing in the Division I-II races. Fremont Ross won the boys title 21-51 over Oak Harbor, and Clyde edged Ross 43-44 for the girls crown. The Redmen were last in both races.

Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets was third in the boys race (17:59.71). Haili O’Neal led the girls team by placing 11th (24:17.51).

Fremont Ross’ Ethan McClory (16:32.34) and McKela Elder (20:03.36) won the Division I-II individual titles, respectively.

High School Races

Boys Division III

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 72. 2, Lakota 80. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 81. 4, Liberty-Benton 91. 5, Hopewell-Loudon 123. 6, New Riegel 147. 7, Old Fort 216. 8, Elmwood 223. 9, Woodmore 276. 10, Fremont St. Joseph 277. 11, Van Buren 289. 12, Mohawk 308. 13, North Baltimore 308. 14, Carey 355. 15, Northwood 434. 16, Cardinal Stritch 475.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Dylan Moes (Lak) 16:50.61. 3, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:04.23. 4, Bryce Hohman (NR) 17:06.03. 8, Braden Schaser (Lak) 17:13.46. 11, Garrett Havens (OF) 17:22.10. 12, Connor Hill (Lak) 17:22.55. 16, Brandon Gillig (NR) 17:41.29. 19, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 17:56.46. 20, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 17:59.19. 21, Trey Masterson (H-L) 18:01.46. 29, Cody Roush (Lak) 18:24.5. 30, Hayden Hohman (NR) 18:27.05. 32, Gregory Steyer (OF) 18:31.22. 34, Ethan Smithback (Lak) 18:34.98. 37, Garrett Spaun (Tiffin Calvert) 18:38.68. 38, Cole Barton (Elm) 19:43.69. 40, Ben Hudok (VB) 18:46.96. 41, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:47.47. 42, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 18:52.11. 44, Zach Williams (NR) 18:53.38. 45, Connor Roush (H-L) 18:57.21. 46, Brendan Durbin (H-L) 18:57.21. 47, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 18:59.16. 48, Clayton Melton (OF) 19:00.39. 49, Sam Meade (H-L) 19:00.63.

GIRLS DIVISION III

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 37. 2, Woodmore 93. 3, Carey 118. 4, Hopewell-Loudon 134. 5, Sandusky St. Mary’s 161. 6, Riverdale 192. 7, Lakota 205. 8, North Baltimore 231. 9, Liberty-Benton 239. 10, Mohawk 241. 11, Fremont St. Joseph 242. 12, Old Fort 257. 13, Northwood 269. 14, Elmwood 291.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 18:58.62. 10, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:52.98. 11, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:10.81. 19, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 21:53.08. 21, Audrey Murphy (L-B) 22:04.65. 24, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 22:18.82. 29, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 22:27.54. 31, Ella Webster (VB) 22:32.95. 35, Kristen Baker (OF) 22:49.64. 39, Alysha Enright (Lak) 22:56.40. 41, Kassidy Reynolds (Tiffin Calvert) 22:57.79. 42, Allison Fortney (OF) 22:59.04. 44, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 23:26.82. 47, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 23:32.21. 50, Anna Allison (Elm) 23:37.11.

Boys Division I-II

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont Ross 21. 2, Oak Harbor 51. 3, Clyde 77. 4, Fostoria 98.

WINNER & AREA TOP 25 FINISHES

1, Ethan McClory (Fremont Ross) 16:32.34. 3, Dylan Sheets (Fos) 17:59.71.

GIRLS DIVISION I-II

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Clyde 43. 2, Fremont Ross 44. 3, Oak Harbor 50. 4, Lake 101. 5, Fostoria 124.

WINNER & AREA TOP 25 FINISHES

1, McKela Elder (Fremont Ross) 20:03.36. 11, Haili O’Neal (Fos) 24:17.51.

Junior High Races

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 89. 2, Lakota 98. 3, Clyde McPherson 119. 4, New Riegel 127. 5, Old Fort 187. 6, Fremont 188. 7, Woodmore 196. 8, Fremont St. Joseph 255. 9, Margaretta 268. 10, Hopewell-Loudon 271. 11, Gibsonburg 274. 12, Oak Harbor 283. 13, Sandusky St. Mary’s 297. 14, Fostoria 335.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty Center 70. 2, Woodmore 75. 3, Liberty-Benton 127. 4, Gibsonburg 143. 5, Port Clinton 143. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 154. 7, Old Fort 156. 8, Eastwood 193. 9, Fremont 200. 10, Sandusky St. Mary’s 243. 11, Mohawk 284. 12, Oak Harbor 285. 13, Lakota 347. 14, Clyde McPherson 395.

