Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 35, Cory-Rawson 0
Hopewell-Loudon 47, Arcadia 0
Leipsic 25, Van Buren 20
McComb 56, Riverdale 7
North Baltimore 47, Vanlue 18
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Liberty-Benton 0
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 43, Findlay 42
Tol. Cent. Catholic 56, Lima Senior 7
Toledo St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 3
Toledo Whitmer 43, Toledo St. John’s 39
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 49, Upper Sandusky 6
Mohawk 35, Carey 14
Seneca East 47, Bucyrus 13
Wynford 34, Buckeye Central 0
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 42, Elmwood 6
Genoa 34, Lake 27
Otsego 45, Fostoria Senior 6
Rossford 42, Woodmore 13
Northwest Conference
Ada 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
Columbus Grove 49, Paulding 16
Convoy Crestview 53, Bluffton 0
Spencerville 27, Allen East 15
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 35, Wauseon 7
Bryan 41, Swanton 0
Liberty Center 37, Evergreen 7
Patrick Henry 28, Delta 7
Western Buckeye League
Celina 50, Lima Bath 14
Elida 46, Defiance 42
Kenton 15, Wapakoneta 10
St. Marys Memorial 27, Lima Shawnee 26
Van Wert 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 34, OT
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 75, Hardin Northern 13
Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Upper Scioto Valley 6
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Castalia Margaretta 59, Danbury 0
Gibsonburg 28, Tiffin Calvert 26
Willard 48, Lakota 7
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop 21, Toledo Christian 14
Northwood 50, Edon 21
Ottawa Hills 44, Stryker 13
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 28, St. Henry 27, OT
Coldwater 31, Minster 20
Marion Local 53, Delphos St. John’s 7
New Bremen 19, Fort Recovery 15
Parkway 21, Versailles 7
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 37, Sylvania Southview 10
Napoleon 13, Perrysburg 6
Springfield 31, Bowling Green 26
Sylvania Northview 37, Maumee 7
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 28, Mount Vernon 0
West Holmes 35, Mansfield Senior 20
Wooster Senior 21, Mansfield Madison 3
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley 8, River Valley 6
Clear Fork 14, North Union 7
Marion Pleasant 44, Galion Senior 21
Ontario 28, Marion Harding 7
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 26, Western Reserve 19
Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 22
South Central 22, Plymouth 7
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton 60, Holgate 8
Fairview 41, Antwerp 20
Hicksville 43, Ayersville 0
Wayne Trace 39, Tinora 14
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Senior 27, Firelands 6
Bellevue 45, Shelby 28
Clyde 49, Toledo Bowsher 14
Huron 21, Ravenna Southeast 0
Lancaster Fisher Catholic 50, Ridgedale 0
Lucas 34, Troy Christian 28
Norwalk Senior 35, Milan Edison 0
Oak Harbor 27, Toledo Woodward 0
Riverside 48, Elgin 44
Sandusky Perkins 38, Vermilion 7
Sandusky Senior 63, Toledo Rogers 0
Tiffin Columbian 28, Toledo Start 14
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 35
Akr. Hoban 56, Youngs. Ursuline 28
Akr. Manchester 48, Massillon Tuslaw 26
Akr. SVSM 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
Alliance 34, Beloit W. Branch 21
Alliance Marlington 35, Canfield S. Range 12
Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 14, Ironton 7
Athens 50, Albany Alexander 0
Avon 49, N. Olmsted 21
Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Piketon 8
Barberton 32, Richfield Revere 20
Batavia 42, Bethel-Tate 12
Batavia Clermont NE 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Beachwood 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Bellville Clear Fork 42, Richwood N. Union 14
Belpre 41, Wahama, W.Va. 22
Berea-Midpark 52, N. Ridgeville 27
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Sebring McKinley 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28, Belmont Union Local 7
Caldwell 26, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Cambridge 38, Vincent Warren 8
Cameron, W.Va. 40, New Matamoras Frontier 14
Can. McKinley 34, Green 20
Can. South 35, Minerva 0
Canal Winchester 38, Westerville N. 15
Centerburg 35, Cardington-Lincoln 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 53, Eastlake N. 20
Chillicothe Unioto 33, Frankfort Adena 15
Chillicothe Zane Trace 17, Williamsport Westfall 0
Cin. Colerain 44, Middletown 3
Cin. Country Day 20, Lockland 9
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 6
Cin. Indian Hill 30, Cin. Madeira 7
Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Finneytown 14
Cin. Moeller 39, Lex. Lafayette, Ky. 0
Cin. Oak Hills 20, Hamilton 13
Cin. Princeton 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28
Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. Taft 56, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. Turpin 19, Cin. West Clermont 16
Cin. Western Hills 19, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Cin. Wyoming 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0
Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Collinwood 6
Cle. Hts. 27, Mentor Lake Cath. 24
Cle. JFK 14, Cle. E. Tech 12
Cle. John Adams 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Cle. John Marshall 14, Cle. Hay 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 35, Cols. COF Academy 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, S. Point 14
Cols. Africentric 43, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
Cols. DeSales 50, Day. Belmont 6
Cols. East 28, Cols. Whetstone 14
Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. South 6
Cols. Grandview Hts. 17, Cols. Ready 16
Cols. Hartley 49, Chillicothe 10
Cols. Independence 46, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Mifflin 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7
Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. St. Charles 41, New Philadelphia 21
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville S. 29
Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Cols. West 0
Columbia Station Columbia 41, LaGrange Keystone 0
Columbiana Crestview 63, Warren JFK 21
Conneaut 46, Iroquois, Pa. 6
Copley 23, Bedford 6
Covington 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8
Creston Norwayne 47, Dalton 13
Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Richmond Hts. 6
Day. Carroll 37, Cin. McNicholas 28
Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
Delaware Hayes 38, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7
Dover 24, Akr. East 20
Doylestown Chippewa 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 20, OT
E. Liverpool 42, Lisbon Beaver 7
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 66, Cle. Benedictine 39
Euclid 37, Medina 14
Fairfield 37, W. Chester Lakota W. 3
Fairport Harbor Harding 19, Burton Berkshire 14
Franklin 24, Monroe 3
Franklin Furnace Green 16, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8
Ft. Loramie 21, Casstown Miami E. 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Cols. Bexley 6
Gahanna Lincoln 41, New Albany 40, 2
Galion Northmor 32, Fredericktown 0, 0
Gallipolis Gallia 55, Chesapeake 20
Galloway Westland 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Garfield Hts. 53, Cle. Rhodes 14
Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Vienna Mathews 20
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Geneva 31, Painesville Harvey 6
Germantown Valley View 31, Day. Oakwood 7
Girard 44, Warren Champion 10
Goshen 31, Norwood 6
Greenfield McClain 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 3
Hamilton New Miami 44, Day. Jefferson 26
Hanoverton United 40, E. Palestine 27
Hilliard Davidson 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21
Hillsboro 55, Williamsburg 35
Hubbard 48, Cortland Lakeview 7
Hudson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 20, Cin. St. Xavier 14, 0
Johnstown Northridge 23, Hebron Lakewood 20, 2
Kettering Alter 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Anderson 14
Kirtland 58, Middlefield Cardinal 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Circleville 7
London 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Lorain 50, St. Joseph, Ontario 6
Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 18
Loveland 24, Cin. Withrow 0
Manchester 6, Seaman N. Adams 0
Mantua Crestwood 48, Hudson WRA 7
Maple Hts. 70, Hunting Valley University 11
Mason 30, Cin. Sycamore 27, OT
Massillon Washington 49, Montclair, N.J. 7
McConnelsville Morgan 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 13
McDonald 59, Atwater Waterloo 3
Medina Buckeye 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14
Miamisburg 30, Huber Hts. Wayne 13
Middletown Fenwick 21, Hamilton Badin 9
Middletown Madison Senior 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Milford 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 21
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, London Madison Plains 14
Milton-Union 26, Day. Northridge 6
Minford 55, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Mogadore 49, Elyria Cath. 14
Morrow Little Miami 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Jackson 36
N. Can. Hoover 48, Can. Glenoak 7
Nelsonville-York 54, Bidwell River Valley 28
New Carlisle Tecumseh 34, Spring. NW 14
New Lebanon Dixie 22, Carlisle 21
New Middletown Spring. 48, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
New Richmond 34, Oxford Talawanda 3
Norton 41, Mogadore Field 10
Oak Hill 40, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Olmsted Falls 49, Lakewood 14
Orange 44, Orwell Grand Valley 8
Painesville Riverside 28, Chardon 27
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 14
Parma Padua 37, Warrensville Hts. 18
Pataskala Licking Hts. 34, Heath 19
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Newark Cath. 7
Perry 21, Chagrin Falls 7
Philo 15, New Concord John Glenn 13
Pickerington Cent. 33, Groveport-Madison 0
Pickerington N. 52, Westerville Cent. 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 12
Pomeroy Meigs 27, McArthur Vinton County 21, 0
Portsmouth 28, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Portsmouth W. 35, Wellston 0
Racine Southern 58, Corning Miller 13
Ravenna 27, Peninsula Woodridge 24
Reading 29, Cin. Deer Park 14
Reynoldsburg 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
Ripley, W.Va. 35, Marietta 21
Rocky River 16, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. NE 27
Salineville Southern 43, Toronto 14
Sarahsville Shenandoah 12, Barnesville 0
Shadyside 26, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
Solon 44, Elyria 21
Southeastern 46, Chillicothe Huntington 30
Spencerville 27, Harrod Allen E. 15
Spring. Greenon 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 42
Spring. Kenton Ridge 24, Urbana 20
Spring. Shawnee 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 21
St. Clairsville 41, Martins Ferry 13
St. Francis, N.Y. 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 33, Richmond Edison 14
Stewart Federal Hocking 0, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Stow-Munroe Falls 38, N. Royalton 31
Streetsboro 40, Akr. Springfield 12
Sugar Grove Berne Union 36, Grove City Christian 32
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, W. Carrollton 26
Tol. Whitmer 43, Tol. St. John’s 39
Trenton Edgewood 50, Cin. NW 13
Troy 62, Riverside Stebbins 0
Union City Mississinawa Valley 44, New Madison Tri-Village 28
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26, New Paris National Trail 20, 0
W. Jefferson 37, Cedarville 20
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, E. Can. 7
W. Liberty-Salem 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
W. Unity Hilltop 21, Tol. Christian 14
Wadsworth 35, Macedonia Nordonia 25
Warren Harding 49, Austintown Fitch 14
Washington C.H. 54, Cols. Linden McKinley 6
Waverly 41, Proctorville Fairland 27
Wellsville 16, Lisbon David Anderson 14
Wheelersburg 21, Cols. Watterson 0
Whitehall-Yearling 27, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 6
Willoughby S. 42, Madison 21
Wilmington 35, Blanchester 26
Windham 62, Ashtabula St. John 21
Wintersville Indian Creek 36, Rayland Buckeye 12
Wooster 35, Mansfield Madison 3
Xenia 35, Greenville 0
Youngs. Boardman 21, Erie McDowell, Pa. 7
Youngs. East 27, Niles McKinley 12
Youngs. Liberty 47, Brookfield 27
Zanesville 34, Warsaw River View 0
Zanesville Maysville 20, New Lexington 8
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 31, Strasburg-Franklin 7
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch
Firelands Conference
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Dayton Christian
Port Clinton at Coshocton
Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield
Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 47 .682 —
New York 91 56 .619 9½
Tampa Bay 80 66 .548 20
Toronto 65 82 .442 35½
Baltimore 42 105 .286 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 65 .558 —
Minnesota 67 79 .459 14½
Detroit 60 87 .408 22
Chicago 58 89 .395 24
Kansas City 50 96 .342 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630 —
Oakland 90 58 .608 3
Seattle 80 66 .548 12
Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½
Texas 62 84 .425 30
z-clinched playoff berth
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Baltimore 5, Oakland 3
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Results
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Arizona at Houston, late
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Texas at San Diego, late
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05
Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05
Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05
Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10
Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15
Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10
Arizona at Houston, 2:10
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07
Texas at San Diego, 4:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 64 .562 —
Philadelphia 75 71 .514 7
Washington 74 73 .503 8½
New York 69 78 .469 13½
Miami 57 90 .388 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 86 61 .585 —
Milwaukee 84 63 .571 2
St. Louis 81 66 .551 5
Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 13
Cincinnati 63 85 .426 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 81 65 .555 —
Los Angeles 80 67 .544 1½
Arizona 77 70 .524 4½
San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½
San Diego 59 88 .401 22½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7
Friday’s Results
Philadelphia 14, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington at Atlanta, late
Arizona at Houston, late
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, late
Texas at San Diego, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05
Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05
Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05
Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10
Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40
Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35
Arizona at Houston, 2:10
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05
Texas at San Diego, 4:10
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:07
Friday’s Boxscores
Tigers 5, Indians 4
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Christ. lf 4 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 J.Rmirz 2b 3 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1
Adduci 1b 3 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1
Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 1 0 0
Ro.Rdrg 1b 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Alonso ph 1 1 1 0
J.Jones cf 4 1 2 1 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra ph-rf 1 0 0 1
Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 4 0 0 1
Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 32 4 6 4
Detroit 100″100″210 — 5
Cleveland 000″002″002 — 4
E–Christ.Stewart (1). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B–Candelario (28), V.Martinez (19), Adduci (8), J.Jones (22), D.Lugo (4). HR–Candelario (19), Encarnacion (31), Donaldson (6). SB–J.Jones (11). SF–M.Cabrera (5). S–Kozma (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 5 1/3 3 2 2 2 7
VerHagen (W,3-2) 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Turnbull H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jimenez H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene (S,29-35) 1 3 2 2 0 0
Cleveland
Tomlin 4 5 2 2 1 2
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Olson 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber (L,3-7) 1 2 1 1 0 0
Miller 2/3 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 3
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Boyd (Ramirez), by Boyd (Encarnacion). Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, John Tumpane. T–3:06. A–26,952 (35,225).
Cubs 3, Reds 2
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 5 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 Bryant lf 2 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 1 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 0 3 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0
Casali c 4 0 2 0 J.Baez ss-2b 4 0 1 0
G.Grrro pr 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 1 0
M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 1 0
D.Hrrra ph 0 0 0 0 Hamels p 2 0 0 0
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 1 0 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 1 0 0 0
Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ cf 3 1 1 3
B.Hmltn cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 32 3 7 3
Cincinnati 000″200″000 — 2
Chicago 000″000″30x — 3
E–Bryant (10), Suarez (17). DP–Cincinnati 1, Chicago 2. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Chicago 8. 2B–Casali (9), Zobrist (26), Bote (9). HR–Peraza (12), Votto (12), I.Happ (15). CS–B.Hamilton (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Harvey 6 4 0 0 1 6
Hernandez L,5-1 BS,6 1/3 2 3 2 0 0
Garrett 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Hamels 6 2/3 8 2 2 2 7
Maples (W,1-0) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
De La Rosa (S,1-2) 1 1 0 0 1 0
HBP–by Hamels (Herrera), by Lorenzen (Bryant). Umpires–Home, John Libka. First, Bruce Dreckman. Second, Mike Estabrook. Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T–2:58. A–36,468 (41,649).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .305; Smith, Tampa Bay, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .296.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 91; Stanton, New York, 91; Springer, Houston, 89.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 111; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 88; Haniger, Seattle, 87.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 176; Lindor, Cleveland, 171; Merrifield, Kansas City, 170; Castellanos, Detroit, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 157; Andujar, New York, 155.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 3 tied at 37.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 42; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Zobrist, Chicago, .315; Cain, Milwaukee, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; 2 tied at .295.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 93; Baez, Chicago, 92; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 92; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.
HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 174; Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 169; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 163; Story, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 163; Blackmon, Colorado, 161; Baez, Chicago, 161; Turner, Washington, 160.
DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; 3 tied at 33.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 38; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 27; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Wheeler, New York, 3.23; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Wheeler, New York, 175; Godley, Arizona, 174; Gray, Colorado, 174.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38
Oakland 0 1 0 .000 13 33
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 33 13
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Indianapolis at Washington, 1
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15
Thursday, Sept. 20
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20
Sunday, Sept. 23
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday, Sept. 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34
Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25
Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27
Friday’s Results
ETSU 27, VMI 24
Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22
Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), late
Saturday’s Games
East
Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon
Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon
San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon
Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon
Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon
Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon
Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30 p.m.
Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3 p.m.
Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5 p.m.
Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6 p.m.
E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6 p.m.
Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6 p.m.
Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7 p.m.
South
Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), ppd.
Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1 ccd.
East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), ccd.
Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), ccd.
Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), ccd.
Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), ppd.
Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), ccd.
Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), ccd.
UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), ccd.
West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), ccd.
Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), Noon
Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon
Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon
UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon
Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1 p.m.
Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1 p.m.
Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1 p.m.
Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3 p.m.
LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4 p.m.
Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4 p.m.
Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5 p.m.
Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5 p.m.
Ohio (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-1) at Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6 p.m.
W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6 p.m.
Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m.
Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6 p.m.
NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7 p.m.
Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7 p.m.
Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7 p.m.
Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7 p.m.
Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7 p.m.
Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15 p.m.
UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8 p.m.
Midwest
Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon
Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon
Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon
Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon
Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon
Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2 p.m.
Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30 p.m.
N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3 p.m.
South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30 p.m.
BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4 p.m.
UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4 p.m.
Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4 p.m.
Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7 p.m.
SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7 p.m.
Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7 p.m.
N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4 p.m.
Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7 p.m.
North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m.
Far West
UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2 p.m.
Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3 p.m.
Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5 p.m.
San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5 p.m.
Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5 p.m.
Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6 p.m.
Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7 p.m.
New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8 p.m.
E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8 p.m.
South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8 p.m.
Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m.
Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m.
Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m.
S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
South Point 400
SUNDAY’S Lineup
1. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.121 mph.
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.101.
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 187.624.
4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.402.
5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 187.396.
6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.084.
7. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 186.735.
8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.483.
9. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 186.374.
10. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.098.
11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 185.950.
12. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 183.125.
13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 186.619.
14. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 186.599.
15. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.580.
16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 186.548.
17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 186.509.
18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 186.483.
19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 186.451.
20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 186.432.
21. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 186.400.
22. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 185.861.
23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 185.644.
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 184.913.
25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevy, 185.185.
26. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 184.938.
27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.723.
28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 184.660.
29. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 184.603.
30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 184.231.
31. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 182.815.
32. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 180.662.
33. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 180.584.
34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 180.337.
35. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 179.976.
36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 179.432.
37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 178.283.
38. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 177.538.