Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 35, Cory-Rawson 0

Hopewell-Loudon 47, Arcadia 0

Leipsic 25, Van Buren 20

McComb 56, Riverdale 7

North Baltimore 47, Vanlue 18

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Liberty-Benton 0

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 43, Findlay 42

Tol. Cent. Catholic 56, Lima Senior 7

Toledo St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 3

Toledo Whitmer 43, Toledo St. John’s 39

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 49, Upper Sandusky 6

Mohawk 35, Carey 14

Seneca East 47, Bucyrus 13

Wynford 34, Buckeye Central 0

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 42, Elmwood 6

Genoa 34, Lake 27

Otsego 45, Fostoria Senior 6

Rossford 42, Woodmore 13

Northwest Conference

Ada 38, Delphos Jefferson 6

Columbus Grove 49, Paulding 16

Convoy Crestview 53, Bluffton 0

Spencerville 27, Allen East 15

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 35, Wauseon 7

Bryan 41, Swanton 0

Liberty Center 37, Evergreen 7

Patrick Henry 28, Delta 7

Western Buckeye League

Celina 50, Lima Bath 14

Elida 46, Defiance 42

Kenton 15, Wapakoneta 10

St. Marys Memorial 27, Lima Shawnee 26

Van Wert 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 34, OT

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 75, Hardin Northern 13

Waynesfield-Goshen 12, Upper Scioto Valley 6

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Castalia Margaretta 59, Danbury 0

Gibsonburg 28, Tiffin Calvert 26

Willard 48, Lakota 7

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop 21, Toledo Christian 14

Northwood 50, Edon 21

Ottawa Hills 44, Stryker 13

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 28, St. Henry 27, OT

Coldwater 31, Minster 20

Marion Local 53, Delphos St. John’s 7

New Bremen 19, Fort Recovery 15

Parkway 21, Versailles 7

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 37, Sylvania Southview 10

Napoleon 13, Perrysburg 6

Springfield 31, Bowling Green 26

Sylvania Northview 37, Maumee 7

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 28, Mount Vernon 0

West Holmes 35, Mansfield Senior 20

Wooster Senior 21, Mansfield Madison 3

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 8, River Valley 6

Clear Fork 14, North Union 7

Marion Pleasant 44, Galion Senior 21

Ontario 28, Marion Harding 7

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 26, Western Reserve 19

Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 22

South Central 22, Plymouth 7

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton 60, Holgate 8

Fairview 41, Antwerp 20

Hicksville 43, Ayersville 0

Wayne Trace 39, Tinora 14

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Senior 27, Firelands 6

Bellevue 45, Shelby 28

Clyde 49, Toledo Bowsher 14

Huron 21, Ravenna Southeast 0

Lancaster Fisher Catholic 50, Ridgedale 0

Lucas 34, Troy Christian 28

Norwalk Senior 35, Milan Edison 0

Oak Harbor 27, Toledo Woodward 0

Riverside 48, Elgin 44

Sandusky Perkins 38, Vermilion 7

Sandusky Senior 63, Toledo Rogers 0

Tiffin Columbian 28, Toledo Start 14

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 35

Akr. Hoban 56, Youngs. Ursuline 28

Akr. Manchester 48, Massillon Tuslaw 26

Akr. SVSM 28, Youngs. Mooney 7

Alliance 34, Beloit W. Branch 21

Alliance Marlington 35, Canfield S. Range 12

Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 14, Ironton 7

Athens 50, Albany Alexander 0

Avon 49, N. Olmsted 21

Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Piketon 8

Barberton 32, Richfield Revere 20

Batavia 42, Bethel-Tate 12

Batavia Clermont NE 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14

Beachwood 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Richwood N. Union 14

Belpre 41, Wahama, W.Va. 22

Berea-Midpark 52, N. Ridgeville 27

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Sebring McKinley 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28, Belmont Union Local 7

Caldwell 26, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Cambridge 38, Vincent Warren 8

Cameron, W.Va. 40, New Matamoras Frontier 14

Can. McKinley 34, Green 20

Can. South 35, Minerva 0

Canal Winchester 38, Westerville N. 15

Centerburg 35, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 53, Eastlake N. 20

Chillicothe Unioto 33, Frankfort Adena 15

Chillicothe Zane Trace 17, Williamsport Westfall 0

Cin. Colerain 44, Middletown 3

Cin. Country Day 20, Lockland 9

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 6

Cin. Indian Hill 30, Cin. Madeira 7

Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Finneytown 14

Cin. Moeller 39, Lex. Lafayette, Ky. 0

Cin. Oak Hills 20, Hamilton 13

Cin. Princeton 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28

Cin. Summit Country Day 51, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Taft 56, Cin. Shroder 0

Cin. Turpin 19, Cin. West Clermont 16

Cin. Western Hills 19, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Cin. Wyoming 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0

Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Collinwood 6

Cle. Hts. 27, Mentor Lake Cath. 24

Cle. JFK 14, Cle. E. Tech 12

Cle. John Adams 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

Cle. John Marshall 14, Cle. Hay 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 35, Cols. COF Academy 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, S. Point 14

Cols. Africentric 43, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12

Cols. DeSales 50, Day. Belmont 6

Cols. East 28, Cols. Whetstone 14

Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. South 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 17, Cols. Ready 16

Cols. Hartley 49, Chillicothe 10

Cols. Independence 46, Cols. Briggs 6

Cols. Mifflin 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7

Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. St. Charles 41, New Philadelphia 21

Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville S. 29

Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Cols. West 0

Columbia Station Columbia 41, LaGrange Keystone 0

Columbiana Crestview 63, Warren JFK 21

Conneaut 46, Iroquois, Pa. 6

Copley 23, Bedford 6

Covington 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8

Creston Norwayne 47, Dalton 13

Cuyahoga Hts. 21, Richmond Hts. 6

Day. Carroll 37, Cin. McNicholas 28

Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

Delaware Hayes 38, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Dover 24, Akr. East 20

Doylestown Chippewa 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 20, OT

E. Liverpool 42, Lisbon Beaver 7

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 66, Cle. Benedictine 39

Euclid 37, Medina 14

Fairfield 37, W. Chester Lakota W. 3

Fairport Harbor Harding 19, Burton Berkshire 14

Franklin 24, Monroe 3

Franklin Furnace Green 16, Portsmouth Sciotoville 8

Ft. Loramie 21, Casstown Miami E. 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 38, Cols. Bexley 6

Gahanna Lincoln 41, New Albany 40, 2

Galion Northmor 32, Fredericktown 0, 0

Gallipolis Gallia 55, Chesapeake 20

Galloway Westland 38, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Garfield Hts. 53, Cle. Rhodes 14

Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Vienna Mathews 20

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Geneva 31, Painesville Harvey 6

Germantown Valley View 31, Day. Oakwood 7

Girard 44, Warren Champion 10

Goshen 31, Norwood 6

Greenfield McClain 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 3

Hamilton New Miami 44, Day. Jefferson 26

Hanoverton United 40, E. Palestine 27

Hilliard Davidson 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21

Hillsboro 55, Williamsburg 35

Hubbard 48, Cortland Lakeview 7

Hudson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 20, Cin. St. Xavier 14, 0

Johnstown Northridge 23, Hebron Lakewood 20, 2

Kettering Alter 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 14

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Anderson 14

Kirtland 58, Middlefield Cardinal 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Circleville 7

London 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Lorain 50, St. Joseph, Ontario 6

Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 18

Loveland 24, Cin. Withrow 0

Manchester 6, Seaman N. Adams 0

Mantua Crestwood 48, Hudson WRA 7

Maple Hts. 70, Hunting Valley University 11

Mason 30, Cin. Sycamore 27, OT

Massillon Washington 49, Montclair, N.J. 7

McConnelsville Morgan 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 13

McDonald 59, Atwater Waterloo 3

Medina Buckeye 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Miami Valley Christian Academy 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14

Miamisburg 30, Huber Hts. Wayne 13

Middletown Fenwick 21, Hamilton Badin 9

Middletown Madison Senior 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

Milford 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 21

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, London Madison Plains 14

Milton-Union 26, Day. Northridge 6

Minford 55, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Mogadore 49, Elyria Cath. 14

Morrow Little Miami 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 42, Jackson 36

N. Can. Hoover 48, Can. Glenoak 7

Nelsonville-York 54, Bidwell River Valley 28

New Carlisle Tecumseh 34, Spring. NW 14

New Lebanon Dixie 22, Carlisle 21

New Middletown Spring. 48, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

New Richmond 34, Oxford Talawanda 3

Norton 41, Mogadore Field 10

Oak Hill 40, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Olmsted Falls 49, Lakewood 14

Orange 44, Orwell Grand Valley 8

Painesville Riverside 28, Chardon 27

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 14

Parma Padua 37, Warrensville Hts. 18

Pataskala Licking Hts. 34, Heath 19

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Newark Cath. 7

Perry 21, Chagrin Falls 7

Philo 15, New Concord John Glenn 13

Pickerington Cent. 33, Groveport-Madison 0

Pickerington N. 52, Westerville Cent. 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 12

Pomeroy Meigs 27, McArthur Vinton County 21, 0

Portsmouth 28, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Portsmouth W. 35, Wellston 0

Racine Southern 58, Corning Miller 13

Ravenna 27, Peninsula Woodridge 24

Reading 29, Cin. Deer Park 14

Reynoldsburg 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Ripley, W.Va. 35, Marietta 21

Rocky River 16, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. NE 27

Salineville Southern 43, Toronto 14

Sarahsville Shenandoah 12, Barnesville 0

Shadyside 26, Byesville Meadowbrook 22

Solon 44, Elyria 21

Southeastern 46, Chillicothe Huntington 30

Spencerville 27, Harrod Allen E. 15

Spring. Greenon 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 42

Spring. Kenton Ridge 24, Urbana 20

Spring. Shawnee 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 21

St. Clairsville 41, Martins Ferry 13

St. Francis, N.Y. 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 33, Richmond Edison 14

Stewart Federal Hocking 0, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, N. Royalton 31

Streetsboro 40, Akr. Springfield 12

Sugar Grove Berne Union 36, Grove City Christian 32

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, W. Carrollton 26

Tol. Whitmer 43, Tol. St. John’s 39

Trenton Edgewood 50, Cin. NW 13

Troy 62, Riverside Stebbins 0

Union City Mississinawa Valley 44, New Madison Tri-Village 28

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26, New Paris National Trail 20, 0

W. Jefferson 37, Cedarville 20

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, E. Can. 7

W. Liberty-Salem 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

W. Unity Hilltop 21, Tol. Christian 14

Wadsworth 35, Macedonia Nordonia 25

Warren Harding 49, Austintown Fitch 14

Washington C.H. 54, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Waverly 41, Proctorville Fairland 27

Wellsville 16, Lisbon David Anderson 14

Wheelersburg 21, Cols. Watterson 0

Whitehall-Yearling 27, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 6

Willoughby S. 42, Madison 21

Wilmington 35, Blanchester 26

Windham 62, Ashtabula St. John 21

Wintersville Indian Creek 36, Rayland Buckeye 12

Wooster 35, Mansfield Madison 3

Xenia 35, Greenville 0

Youngs. Boardman 21, Erie McDowell, Pa. 7

Youngs. East 27, Niles McKinley 12

Youngs. Liberty 47, Brookfield 27

Zanesville 34, Warsaw River View 0

Zanesville Maysville 20, New Lexington 8

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 31, Strasburg-Franklin 7

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch

Firelands Conference

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Dayton Christian

Port Clinton at Coshocton

Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield

Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 101 47 .682 —

New York 91 56 .619 9½

Tampa Bay 80 66 .548 20

Toronto 65 82 .442 35½

Baltimore 42 105 .286 58½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 82 65 .558 —

Minnesota 67 79 .459 14½

Detroit 60 87 .408 22

Chicago 58 89 .395 24

Kansas City 50 96 .342 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 92 54 .630 —

Oakland 90 58 .608 3

Seattle 80 66 .548 12

Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½

Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Results

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Arizona at Houston, late

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05

Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10

Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Arizona at Houston, 2:10

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07

Texas at San Diego, 4:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 82 64 .562 —

Philadelphia 75 71 .514 7

Washington 74 73 .503 8½

New York 69 78 .469 13½

Miami 57 90 .388 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 86 61 .585 —

Milwaukee 84 63 .571 2

St. Louis 81 66 .551 5

Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 13

Cincinnati 63 85 .426 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 81 65 .555 —

Los Angeles 80 67 .544 1½

Arizona 77 70 .524 4½

San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½

San Diego 59 88 .401 22½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

Friday’s Results

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington at Atlanta, late

Arizona at Houston, late

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, late

Texas at San Diego, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05

Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05

Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40

Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35

Arizona at Houston, 2:10

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05

Texas at San Diego, 4:10

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:07

Friday’s Boxscores

Tigers 5, Indians 4

Detroit Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 5 1 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0

Christ. lf 4 1 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 J.Rmirz 2b 3 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 1 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 1

Adduci 1b 3 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1

Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 E.Gnzal pr 0 1 0 0

Ro.Rdrg 1b 0 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Alonso ph 1 1 1 0

J.Jones cf 4 1 2 1 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Cbrra ph-rf 1 0 0 1

Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0

R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 4 0 0 1

Totals 36 5 11 4 Totals 32 4 6 4

Detroit 100″100″210 — 5

Cleveland 000″002″002 — 4

E–Christ.Stewart (1). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Cleveland 6. 2B–Candelario (28), V.Martinez (19), Adduci (8), J.Jones (22), D.Lugo (4). HR–Candelario (19), Encarnacion (31), Donaldson (6). SB–J.Jones (11). SF–M.Cabrera (5). S–Kozma (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd 5 1/3 3 2 2 2 7

VerHagen (W,3-2) 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Turnbull H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Jimenez H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2

Greene (S,29-35) 1 3 2 2 0 0

Cleveland

Tomlin 4 5 2 2 1 2

Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 1

Olson 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Cimber (L,3-7) 1 2 1 1 0 0

Miller 2/3 2 1 1 1 1

Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 3

Otero 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Boyd (Ramirez), by Boyd (Encarnacion). Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, John Tumpane. T–3:06. A–26,952 (35,225).

Cubs 3, Reds 2

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Schbler rf 5 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0

Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 Bryant lf 2 0 0 0

Votto 1b 4 1 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 0 3 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0

Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0

Casali c 4 0 2 0 J.Baez ss-2b 4 0 1 0

G.Grrro pr 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 1 0

M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 1 0

D.Hrrra ph 0 0 0 0 Hamels p 2 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Maples p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 1 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 1 0 0 0

Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0 I.Happ cf 3 1 1 3

B.Hmltn cf 2 0 1 0

Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 32 3 7 3

Cincinnati 000″200″000 — 2

Chicago 000″000″30x — 3

E–Bryant (10), Suarez (17). DP–Cincinnati 1, Chicago 2. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Chicago 8. 2B–Casali (9), Zobrist (26), Bote (9). HR–Peraza (12), Votto (12), I.Happ (15). CS–B.Hamilton (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Harvey 6 4 0 0 1 6

Hernandez L,5-1 BS,6 1/3 2 3 2 0 0

Garrett 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Lorenzen 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1

Chicago

Hamels 6 2/3 8 2 2 2 7

Maples (W,1-0) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Garcia H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1

De La Rosa (S,1-2) 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP–by Hamels (Herrera), by Lorenzen (Bryant). Umpires–Home, John Libka. First, Bruce Dreckman. Second, Mike Estabrook. Third, Hunter Wendelstedt. T–2:58. A–36,468 (41,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .305; Smith, Tampa Bay, .304; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .296.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 91; Stanton, New York, 91; Springer, Houston, 89.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 111; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; Cruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 88; Haniger, Seattle, 87.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 176; Lindor, Cleveland, 171; Merrifield, Kansas City, 170; Castellanos, Detroit, 167; Betts, Boston, 166; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 157; Andujar, New York, 155.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 3 tied at 37.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 42; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Zobrist, Chicago, .315; Cain, Milwaukee, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .303; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; 2 tied at .295.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 93; Baez, Chicago, 92; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 92; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 91; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.

HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 174; Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 169; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 163; Story, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 163; Blackmon, Colorado, 161; Baez, Chicago, 161; Turner, Washington, 160.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; 3 tied at 33.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 31.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 38; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 27; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Wheeler, New York, 3.23; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Wheeler, New York, 175; Godley, Arizona, 174; Gray, Colorado, 174.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37

Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28

Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38

Oakland 0 1 0 .000 13 33

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8

New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 33 13

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24

Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Indianapolis at Washington, 1

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27

Friday’s Results

ETSU 27, VMI 24

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), late

Saturday’s Games

East

Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon

Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon

San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon

Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon

Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon

Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon

Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30 p.m.

Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3 p.m.

Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5 p.m.

Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6 p.m.

E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6 p.m.

Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7 p.m.

South

Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), ppd.

Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1 ccd.

East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), ccd.

Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), ccd.

Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), ccd.

Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), ppd.

Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), ccd.

Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), ccd.

UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), ccd.

West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), ccd.

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), Noon

Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon

Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon

UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon

Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1 p.m.

Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1 p.m.

Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1 p.m.

Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3 p.m.

LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4 p.m.

Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4 p.m.

Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5 p.m.

Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5 p.m.

Ohio (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-1) at Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6 p.m.

W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6 p.m.

NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7 p.m.

Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7 p.m.

Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7 p.m.

Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7 p.m.

Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7 p.m.

Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15 p.m.

UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8 p.m.

Midwest

Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon

Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon

Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon

Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon

Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon

Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30 p.m.

N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3 p.m.

South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4 p.m.

UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4 p.m.

Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4 p.m.

Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7 p.m.

SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7 p.m.

Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7 p.m.

N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4 p.m.

Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7 p.m.

North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m.

Far West

UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2 p.m.

Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3 p.m.

Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5 p.m.

San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5 p.m.

Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5 p.m.

Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6 p.m.

Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7 p.m.

New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8 p.m.

E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8 p.m.

South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8 p.m.

Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m.

Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m.

Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m.

S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

South Point 400

SUNDAY’S Lineup

1. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.121 mph.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 188.101.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 187.624.

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.402.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 187.396.

6. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.084.

7. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 186.735.

8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.483.

9. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 186.374.

10. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.098.

11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 185.950.

12. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 183.125.

13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 186.619.

14. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 186.599.

15. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.580.

16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 186.548.

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 186.509.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 186.483.

19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 186.451.

20. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 186.432.

21. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 186.400.

22. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 185.861.

23. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 185.644.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 184.913.

25. (95) Regan Smith, Chevy, 185.185.

26. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 184.938.

27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.723.

28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 184.660.

29. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 184.603.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 184.231.

31. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 182.815.

32. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 180.662.

33. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevy, 180.584.

34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 180.337.

35. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 179.976.

36. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 179.432.

37. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 178.283.

38. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 177.538.

