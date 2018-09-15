Prep football: Otsego routs Redmen

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF writer

TONTOGANY — Mitchell Downs, Otsego’s enior quarterback, showed Friday night why he’s one of the best football players in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

Downs threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Knights to a 45-6 shellacking of Fostoria High School in the league opener for both teams.

Downs completed 13 of 21 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

The Redmen managed just 42 rushing yards after compiling 561 yards a week ago in their 49-19 win over Cardinal Stritch.

“This is the worst week I’ve ever had as a coach,” Redmen coach Derek Kidwell said. “You’ve got five, six starters out for different reasons.

“I thought the kids that played for us played hard. We started cramping, gave up some big plays. It’s going to happen. I thought the kids that played tried to give effort; that’s what you’re supposed to do in high school football. We’ll go back to work and figure some things out.”

The Redmen went three and out on their first two possessions while Otsego scored touchdowns on its first two: passes of 25 and 39 yards by Downs to Austin Meier and Ben Gray, respectively, boosting the Knights to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Julian Allen added a 1-yard rushing touchdown, assisted by a 78-yard pass from Downs to Meier earlier in the drive. Later in the quarter, Noah Svanberg kicked 24-yard field goal to extend the Otsego lead to 24-0 with 4:26 remaining in the first half. Svanberg kicked all six extra points for the Knights.

Fostoria scored its lone touchdown of the game 18 seconds later on the first play of the ensuing drive, a 62-yard pass from Devin Mauricio to Avondre Reed, cutting the Otsego lead to 24-6.

“We did some good things; we didn’t do some good things also,” Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa said. “We didn’t get better.

“We played well for the most part, but you can’t be satisfied. They had a couple of nice athletes; we contained them, we did a nice job on the tailback (Maalik Tucker).”

The Knights added three scores in the third quarter. Downs connected with Meier again, this time for a 22 yard touchdown pass, and had an 11-yard scoring run. From that point, the running clock went into effect with the score at 38-6.

Otsego’s final score was on special teams, as Ryan Harroun fell on a blocked punt for a touchdown.

“(Otsego) is a playoff team from last year (and) had the (offensive back) of the year in the quarterback (Downs),” Kidwell said. “He’s special. He can take advantage of things. He took advantage of things tonight.

“But I was proud of the 12 kids that we played or the 13 kids that we were playing all night. Some of our kids have got to realize that football’s a team sport, not an individual sport; not the ones in uniform. (If) some of us figure that, out we can spin out a couple more wins this year. (If) some of our kids don’t figure that out, it could be a long season for us.”

Fostoria 0 6 0 0 – 6

Otsego 14 10 21 0 – 45

First Quarter

OHS — Meier 25 pass from Downs (Svanberg kick)

OHS — B. Gray 39 pass from Downs (Svanberg kick)

Second Quarter

OHS — Allen 1 run (Svanberg kick)

OHS — Svanberg 24 field goal

FHS — Reed 62 pass from Mauricio (run failed)

Third Quarter

OHS — Meier 22 pass from Downs (Svanberg kick)

OHS — Downs 11 run (Svanberg kick)

OHS — Harroun recovered blocked punt in end zone (Svanberg kick)

