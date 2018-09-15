Prep football: Leipsic holds off Van Buren

By ANDY WOLF

VAN BUREN — Leipsic coach Joe Kirkendall is leaving Van Buren knowing his team didn’t play its best football Friday night.

He’s at least leaving with a win.

The Vikings’ defense pitched a fourth-quarter shutout, halting a threatening Van Buren offense three times to remain unbeaten with a 25-20 Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Leipsic’s Lorenzo Walther intercepted a pinballed screen pass with 1:11 to go to seal the win on Van Buren’s first play of its final drive.

“It’s a huge relief, I told our team, to not play your best football and get away with a win,” Kirkendall said. “I complimented our guys on their composure, on their guts and their toughness because they kept battling, making plays.

“For our guys, like we said, to not play your best football and find a way to get a win is something you have to be able to do.”

The Vikings improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the BVC.

The Black Knights dropped to 1-3, 0-2.

Van Buren coach J.T. Bates came away not deflated but proud of his team.

“Our guys showed up and played their hearts out,” Bates said. “As a coach that’s all I can ask for. I have 47 guys and all 47 of them believed they were going to win this football game.

“We were prepared. We had a great week of practice. We got after it pretty hard after last week’s disappointment (a 52-14 loss to McComb).”

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Leipsic led 20-14 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.

The Vikings came in averaging 44.6 points per game and had scored 34 points in every first half this season.

The hadn’t played much meaningful football in the second half until Friday night.

Leipsic’s Cole Williamson (9 yards) and Van Buren’s Brandon Smith (18 yards) traded touchdown runs in the third frame.

Late in the third, Van Buren stuffed Leipsic’s Gavin Lomeli on a fourth-and-2 at the Black Knights’ 23 and quickly reversed field position to midfield at the third quarter’s end.

The Knights drove inside the red zone but faced a third-and-goal at the 25-yard line after a long penalty.

Quarterback Brady Rader found Jacob Risner for a 16-yard gain to bring up a manageable fourth-down try that Bates didn’t hesitate to go for with 6:46 remaining.

“We don’t know how many more chances we’re going to get to get it down there,” Bates said. “We’re a 1-2 football team coming into tonight. We needed to try to get up and let our defense win the game for us.”

Rader’s pass at the goal line went off the hands of Landon Forsyth with Leipsic’s Tyler Hiegel draped all over him.

Drops became a small theme of the night for the Black Knights.

On Van Buren’s next drive, two straight deep Rader passes fell out of the hands of Jacob Risner and then Gannon Bahn, both inside the red zone.

On the next play, Rader tried to scramble on fourth-and-9 but got tripped up from behind by Clay Gerdeman for a 2-yard gain.

“We didn’t execute on a couple plays where the bounce of the ball went against us but that’s something we can fix,” Bates said of the near misses. “… We dropped some footballs but that happens. We’re dealing with kids here.”

Rader completed only 13 of 31 passes for 232 yards with a 68-yard touchdown strike to Kyle Hoyng in the first quarter. Rader also ran for 98 yards on 11 carries with a 20-yard touchdown scramble.

After the stop on downs, Leipsic took over with 2:12 remaining, tried to milk some clock with Lomeli but only gained four yards before punting back to Van Buren.

Kirkendall credited his defense for coming through in the clutch, citing freshness with most defenders not playing on offense.

“It’s just a testament to the toughness, to guys battling,” Kirkendall said. “Our effort wasn’t a question.”

Lomeli finished with a game-high 114 yards on 24 carries and a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Leipsic quarterback Dylan Schroeder threw for 218 yards (11 of 21) and two touchdowns in the first half.

He hit Hiegel on a 12-yard strike for the first score of the game and later Cole Rieman on a slant for 6 yards to give the Vikings a 19-14 halftime edge. Rieman totaled 135 yards on seven catches.

Leipsic 13 6 6 0 — 25

Van Buren 7 7 6 0 — 20

First Quarter

LEIP — Hiegel 12 pass from Schroeder (Pena kick)

VB — Hoyng 68 pass from Rader (Piccirillo kick)

LEIP — Lomel 5 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

VB — Rader 20 run (Piccirillo kick)

LEIP — Rieman 6 pass from Schroeder (run failed)

Third Quarter

LEIP — Williamson 9 run (pass failed)

VB — Bra. Smith 18 run (pass failed)

Leip VB

First Downs 17 15

Rushes-yards 42-169 30-174

Passing Yards 218 232

Comp-Att-Int 11-21-0 13-31-1

Punts-Avg. 3-31 3-32

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 1-15 11-82

individual statistics

rushing — Leipsic, Lomeli 24-114, Rader 9-37, Williamson 2-12, Pena 3-4, Walter 1-3, Rieman 1-4, Schroeder 1-(minus-4), team 1-(minus-1). Van Buren, Rader 11-98, Bra. Smith 5-37, Bry. Smith 9-26, Simons 4-8, Forsyth 1-5.

passing — Leipsic, Schroeder 11-21-0-139. Van Buren, 13-31-1-232.

receiving — Leipsic, Rieman 7-135, Williamson 1-40, Pena 1-23, Hiegel 1-18, Lomeli 1-2. Van Buren, Hoyng 1-68, Bahn 6-57, Risner 3-56, Bra. Smith 2-35, Clark 1-16.

