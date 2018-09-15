Prep football: H-L rolls against Arcadia

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon snapped its two-game losing streak in a big way Friday night by whipping Arcadia 47-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference play at Chieftain Field.

The Chieftains (2-2, 1-1 BVC) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and tacked on two more in the second for a 41-0 halftime lead.

Quarterback Luke Jameson completed 13 of 15 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chieftains.

Speedy Sam Stickley rushed for 108 yards on just five carries with two scores while Brock Williams added five receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Donovan Bickelhaupt was a terror for the Chieftains on defense as he recovered two fumbles, returning one for a score while blocking a punt and recording four tackles for losses.

Arcadia fell to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

EASTWOOD 42

ELMWOOD 6

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood racked up 377 yards of total offense as the Eagles rolled to a 42-6 win over Elmwood in the Battle of the Woods and the Northern Buckeye Conference opener for both teams.

Gavin Slattman threw for two touchdown passes hitting Ceyleon Damron with a 16-yard strike and Brody Patterson for a 36-yard TD.

Jake Pickerel, who rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries, added a pair of 1-yard scoring runs for the Eagles (3-1 overall, 1-1 NBC).

Slattman was 4 of 4 passing for 96 yards for Eastwood.

Elmwood (0-4, 0-1) finished with just 27 yards rushing and 70 passing while turning the ball over four times.

Garrett Wright finished with 40 yards rushing on 12 carries. Konner Logston was 7 of 13 passing for 70 yards and scored the only touchdown for Elmwood.

GIBSONBURG 28

TIFFIN CALVERT 26

GIBSONBURG — Gibsonburg jumped on Tiffin Calvert early and held off a late charge on its way to stunning the state-ranked Senecas 28-26 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division opener for both schools.

The win for coach Mike Lee’s Golden Bears was their first SBC win since 1972 when they left the SBC for the Suburban Lakes League as they improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Calvert, which was ranked fifth in the first Associated Press Division IV poll, fell to 3-1 and 0-1.

Adding intrigue to the game was the fact that new Calvert head coach Steve Reser left Gibsonburg to become the Senecas’ head coach after the resignation of Todd Fox.

The Golden Bears led 21-12 at halftime and saw Calvert cut its lead to 21-19 on an Austin Jones 65-yard run with 11:45 to play in the third quarter.

Gibsonburg scored on its ensuing possession pushing the lead back to 28-19.

Jones added a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:29 remaining in the game to make it 28-26 but could get no closer.

WILLARD 40

LAKOTA 7

KANSAS — Lakota went scoreless in the first half, and despite 20 first downs, fell 40-7 to Willard in nonleague action on Friday.

The Raiders, who dropped to 2-2 overall, were led by freshman quarterback Josh Matz’s five-yard touchdown run. Matz tallied 36 yards on nine carries and tossed for 93 yards on 7-of-15 passing.

Trvor Franks’ 72 yards on 19 carries were a team-high for Lakota.

Jerett Sowers racked up 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 carries to lead Willard (2-2).

Willard 14 14 12 8 — 40

Lakota 0 0 7 0 — 7

First Quarter

WIL — Sowers 2 run (conversion failed)

WIL — Medina 76 pass from Parrott (Holida run)

Second Quarter

WIL — Holida 10 pass from Parrott (conversion failed)

WIL — Holida 13 pass from Parrott (Medina pass from Parrott)

Third Quarter

LAK — Matz 5 run (Streacker kick)

WIL — Holida 37 pass from Parrott (conversion failed)

WIL — Holida 36 pass from Parrott (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

WIL — Sowers 5 run (Sowers run)

NORTH BALTIMORE 47

VANLUE 18

NORTH BALTIMORE — In a battle of winless Blanchard Valley Conference schools, North Baltimore piled on five first-half touchdowns en route to a 47-18 win on Friday.

Quarterback Levi Gazarek spearheaded the Tigers’ (1-3, 1-1 BVC) attack scoring four total touchdowns. Gazarek did most of his damage on the ground racking up 86 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, but he added 142 yards and a fourth TD while ocmpleting 7 of 9 passes.

Zach Weinady caught a 29-yard touchdown from Gazarek and Clayton Heineman led with 95 yards on four receptions.

Xavier Temple, scoring the Wildcats’ first touchdown on a 60-yard run, led Vanlue (0-4, 0-2) with 113 yards on 15 carries. Jaren Kloepfer connected with Jared Kloepfer on a 42-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Vanlue 0 0 6 12 — 18

North Baltimore 22 13 6 6 — 47

First Quarter

NB — Heineman 5 run (Snyder kick)

NB — Weinandy 29 pass from gazarek (Snyder kick)

NB — Snyder 3 run (Snyder run)

Second Quarter

NB — Gazarek 3 run (Snyder kick)

NB — Heineman 2 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

NB — Gazarek 3 run (conversion failed)

VAN — Temple 60 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

VAN — Jared Kloepfer 42 pass from Jaren Kloepfer (kick failed)

NB _ Gazarek 34 run (kick blocked)

VAN — Brenneman 7 run (kick failed)

