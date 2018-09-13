Prep Roundup: Calvert tops New Riegel in 3 sets

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert remained unbeaten in league play with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 victory over New Riegel in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division match.

Lexie White had 10 kills and 18 digs, and Ashlyn Jones had eight kills and 14 digs for Calvert (10-1, 6-0 SBC River). Emma White had four aces and 19 assists, Zoe Meyer had five blocks and Sophie Burtis added 12 assists.

Jordan Hohman led New Riegel (9-2, 4-2 SBC River) with six kills. Aubrey Bouillon had 16 assists and five kills, Madalyn Reinhart had 21 digs, and Christen Hohman and Julia Reinhart each had four kills.

SERVING: Jordan Hohman 12-12, Aubrey Bouillon 10-10, Brooklyn Gillig 10-10. KILLS: J. Hohman 6, Bouillon 5. SPIKING: J. Hohman 18-23, Kaitlyn Kirian 16-20, Bouillon 14-14. ASSISTS: Bouillon 16. DIGS: Madalyn Reinhart 21, Bouillon 9, J. Hohman 8. BLOCKS: Bouillon 2.

Tiffin Calvert (10-1, 6-0 SBC River)

ACES: Emma White 4. KILLS: Lexie White 10, Ashlyn Jones 8. ASSISTS: E. White 19, Sophie Burtis 12. DIGS: L. White 18, Jones 14. BLOCKS: Zoe Meyer 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert 25-12, 25-15.

FRESHMEN: Tiffin Calvert 25-18, 19-25, 25-8.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 1

BLUFFTON 1

BLUFFTON — Van Buren’s Peyton Sendelbach scored in the first half and Bluffton’s Kayla White scored the equalizer in the second half Thursday as the teams played to a 1-1 tie in a nonconference girls soccer match.

Jewelya Hutchison had five saves for Van Buren (2-2-2), while Riley Busch recorded three saves for Bluffton (1-1-4).

goals: (VB) Peyton Sendelbach. (Blu) Kayla White. Assists: (VB) Grace Hoerig. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 5, Bluffton 6. saves: (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 5. (Blu) Riley Busch 3.

records: Van Buren 2-2-2, Bluffton 1-1-4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 4-1.

