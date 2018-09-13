Prep Roundup: Calvert tops New Riegel in 3 sets

Posted On Thu. Sep 13th, 2018
TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert remained unbeaten in league play with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 victory over New Riegel in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division match.

Lexie White had 10 kills and 18 digs, and Ashlyn Jones had eight kills and 14 digs for Calvert (10-1, 6-0 SBC River). Emma White had four aces and 19 assists, Zoe Meyer had five blocks and Sophie Burtis added 12 assists.

Jordan Hohman led New Riegel (9-2, 4-2 SBC River) with six kills. Aubrey Bouillon had 16 assists and five kills, Madalyn Reinhart had 21 digs, and Christen Hohman and Julia Reinhart each had four kills.

New Riegel (9-2, 4-2 SBC River)

SERVING: Jordan Hohman 12-12, Aubrey Bouillon 10-10, Brooklyn Gillig 10-10. KILLS: J. Hohman 6, Bouillon 5. SPIKING: J. Hohman 18-23, Kaitlyn Kirian 16-20, Bouillon 14-14. ASSISTS: Bouillon 16. DIGS: Madalyn Reinhart 21, Bouillon 9, J. Hohman 8. BLOCKS: Bouillon 2.

Tiffin Calvert (10-1, 6-0 SBC River)

ACES: Emma White 4. KILLS: Lexie White 10, Ashlyn Jones 8. ASSISTS: E. White 19, Sophie Burtis 12. DIGS: L. White 18, Jones 14. BLOCKS: Zoe Meyer 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert 25-12, 25-15.

FRESHMEN: Tiffin Calvert 25-18, 19-25, 25-8.

Girls soccer

VAN BUREN 1

BLUFFTON 1

BLUFFTON — Van Buren’s Peyton Sendelbach scored in the first half and Bluffton’s Kayla White scored the equalizer in the second half Thursday as the teams played to a 1-1 tie in a nonconference girls soccer match.

Jewelya Hutchison had five saves for Van Buren (2-2-2), while Riley Busch recorded three saves for Bluffton (1-1-4).

goals: (VB) Peyton Sendelbach. (Blu) Kayla White. Assists: (VB) Grace Hoerig. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 5, Bluffton 6. saves: (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 5. (Blu) Riley Busch 3.

records: Van Buren 2-2-2, Bluffton 1-1-4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 4-1.

