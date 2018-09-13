Prep Cross Country: H-L boys roll to Riverdale Inv. title

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Carey’s Sarah Reinhart and Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordan Foster won individual titles and led their respective schools to team championships at Thursday’s Riverdale Invitational.

Foster (17:48.33), Carter Ritchey (17:59.28) and Trey Masterson (18:16.33) claimed the top three spots in the boys race as the Chieftains easily topped runner up Elmwood 22-102 for the boys team crown. Van Buren was sixth with 163 points.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford (7th, 18:41.39) also finished in the top 10 for the Chieftains.

Elmwood’s Trevor Bingham (9th, 18:45.86) and Cole Barton (10th, 18:52.68) led the way for the Royals.

Reinhart won the girls race in a time of 21:22.11 to help Carey outscore Hopewell-Loudon 41-47 in the girls race.

Van Buren’s Justine Hunt (3rd, 21:41.84) and Ella Webster (10th, 23:47.81) finished among the leaders as did Hopewell-Loudon’s Renae Kapelka (7th, 22:53.16) and Taylor Leiter (9th, 23:37.11).

Varsity Races

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Carey 41. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 47. 3, Riverdale 63. 4, North Baltimore 75. 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 153. 6, McComb 158.

AREA TOP 25 FINISHES

1, Sarah Reinhart (Car) 21:22.11. 3, Justine Hunt (VB) 21:41.84. 7, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 22:53.16. 9, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 23:37.11. 10, Ella Webster (VB) 23:47.81. 11, Megan Pisarsky (VB) 23:51.81. 13, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 24;11.78. 14, Anna Allison (Elm) 24:27.84. 15, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 24:29.69. 16, Taylor Joseph (H-L) 24:29.89. 17, Lainey Bingham (Elm) 24:53.17. 21, Brook Breidenbach (H-L) 26:04.74. 22, Emma Shellhammer (H-L) 26:05.21.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Hopewell-Loudon 22. 2, Elmwood 102. 3, Hardin Northern 134. 4, McComb 142. 5, Ada 154. 6, Van Buren 163. 7, North Baltimore 165. 8, Carey 171. 9, Bluffton 192. 10, Allen East 247. 11, Waynesfield-Goshen 247.

AREA TOP 25 FINISHES

1, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:48.33. 2, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 17:59.28. 3, Trey Masterson (H-L) 18:16.33. 7, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:41.39. 9, Trevor Bingham (Elm) 18:45.86. 10, Cole Barton (Elm) 18:52.68. 11, Connor Roush (H-L) 18:53.74. 15, Ben Armbruster (Elm) 19:05.41. 16, Ben Hudok (VB) 19:15.86. 17, Brendan Durbin (H-L) 19:27.33. 19, Sam Meade (H-L) 19:29.32. 20, Bryce Arbogast (H-L) 19:35.27. 21, Kyle Van Horn (VB) 19:42.73. 25, Wyatt Mowery (NB) 19:48.11.

Junior High Races’

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, St. Michael 26. 2, Bluffton 64. 3, Van Buren 82. 4, Carey 121. 5, Upper Sandusky 127. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 135. 7, McComb 174.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Hopewell-Loudon 33. 2, Upper Sandusky 48. 3, St. Michael 55. 4, Hardin Northern 95.

