Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Thursday Results

Around Ohio

Ashville Teays Valley 35, Bloom-Carroll 10

Bay Village Bay 38, Parma 13

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Louisville Aquinas 7

Cin. Hughes 44, Cin. Riverview East 28

Cin. La Salle 37, Scott Co., Ky. 7

Clayton Northmont 43, Vandalia Butler 16

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon

Arlington at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at McComb

Vanlue at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Mohawk

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Spencerville

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Defiance

Lima Bath at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Perry

Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Castalia Margaretta

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Willard at Lakota

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Edon

Ottawa Hills at Stryker

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Coldwater

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

St. Henry at Anna

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

North Union at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at South Central

Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Holgate

Fairview at Antwerp

Hicksville at Ayersville

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Dayton Christian

Elgin at Riverside

Firelands at Ashland Senior

Huron at Ravenna Southeast

Lucas at Troy Christian

Milan Edison at Norwalk Senior

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Shelby at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Toledo Start

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Woodward at Oak Harbor

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch

Firelands Conference

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Port Clinton at Coshocton

Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield

Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Weekly State Coaches’ Poll

Division I Boys

1, Hudson (10) 238

2, Mason (2) 226

3, Cincinnati St. Xavier 212

4, Hilliard Davidson 207

5, Cleveland St. Ignatius 185

6, Ashland 179

7, Centerville 165

8, Gahanna Lincoln 160

9, Massillon Jackson 130

10, Pickerington North 126

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 14, Defiance 60. 18, Perrysburg 40.

Division II Boys

1, Shelby (12) 240

2, Bay Village Bay 218

3, Peninsula Woodridge 205

4, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 203

5, Heath 188

6, Chillicothe Unioto 186

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe 147

8, Cincinnati Madeira 140

9, Thornville Sheridan 138

10, Plain City Jonathan Alder 131

10, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 131

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 16, Edison 52.

Division III

1, Mount Gilead (12) 240

2, Leesburg Fairfield 212

3, Columbus Grove 205

4, Fredericktown 202

5, New London 178

6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 169

7, West Liberty Salem 159

8, Fort Loramie 156

9, East Canton 155

10, McDonald 117

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 11, Liberty Center 115. 12, Minster 99. 13, Lincolnview 94. 17, Ashland Crestview 47. 19, Sandusky St. Mary’s 33.

Division I Girls

1, Liberty Township Lakota East (5) 231

2, Hilliard Davidson (3) 219

3, Centerville (4) 210

4, Mason 207

5, Medina 170

6, Hudson 158

7, Beavercreek 157

7, Cincinnati Turpin 157

9, Brunswick 143

10, Kings Mills Kings 134

Division II Girls

1, Lexington (12) 240

2, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 227

3, Cleveland Heights Beaumont 211

4, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 200

5, Bellbrook 186

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder 173

7, Lancaster Fairfield Union 152

8, Tipp City Tippecanoe 139

9, Poland Seminary 119

10, Delaware Buckeye Valley 115

OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 12, Ontario 103. 20, Toledo St. Ursula 25.

Division III Girls

1, Minster (12) 240

2, Fort Loramie 224

3, West Liberty Salem 207

4, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 200

5, Mount Giilead 193

6, Liberty Center 176

7, Archbold 167

8, Columbus Grove 156

9, Cortland Maplewood 140

10, New London 115

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Lincolnview 67. 16, Woodmore 50. 17, St. Henry 42.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 101 46 .687 —

New York 90 56 .616 10½

Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 20

Toronto 65 81 .445 35½

Baltimore 42 104 .288 58½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 82 64 .562 —

Minnesota 67 78 .462 14½

Detroit 59 87 .404 23

Chicago 57 89 .390 25

Kansas City 49 96 .338 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 92 54 .630 —

Oakland 89 58 .605 3½

Seattle 79 66 .545 12½

Los Angeles 73 73 .500 19

Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 7:05

Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10

Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07

Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05

Arizona at Houston, 7:10

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15

Texas at San Diego, 8:40

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 82 64 .562 —

Philadelphia 74 71 .510 7½

Washington 74 73 .503 8½

New York 68 78 .466 14

Miami 57 89 .390 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 85 61 .582 —

Milwaukee 84 63 .571 1½

St. Louis 81 66 .551 4½

Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12½

Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 81 65 .555 —

Los Angeles 80 67 .544 1½

Arizona 77 70 .524 4½

San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½

San Diego 59 88 .401 22½

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0, 1st game

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

Thursday’s Results

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

Friday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10

Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-10), 7:35

Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 8:10

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 8:15

Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10

Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:05

Washington at Atlanta, 1:05

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05

Arizona at Houston, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10

Texas at San Diego, 8:40

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Andujar, New York, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 90; Stanton, New York, 90; Springer, Houston, 89.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; 4 tied at 86.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 169; Betts, Boston, 165; Castellanos, Detroit, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; 3 tied at 154.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 3 tied at 37.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 35; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Cain, Milwaukee, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Baez, Chicago, .295.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 93; Baez, Chicago, 92; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 92; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 89; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Gennett, Cincinnati, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 168; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 163; Story, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 163; Blackmon, Colorado, 161; Baez, Chicago, 160; Turner, Washington, 160.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 33; 4 tied at 32.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 38; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 27; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Wheeler, New York, 3.23; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Wheeler, New York, 175; Godley, Arizona, 174; Gray, Colorado, 174.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28

Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38

Oakland 0 1 0 .000 13 33

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8

New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 33 13

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24

Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, late

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Indianapolis at Washington, 1

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Baltimore, 1

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Washington, 1

Oakland at Miami, 1

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25

New England at Detroit, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27

Friday’s Games

ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) vs. Richmond (1-1) at Loretto, Pa., 5 p.m.

Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7 p.m.

Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon

Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon

San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon

Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon

Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon

Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon

Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30 p.m.

Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3 p.m.

Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5 p.m.

Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6 p.m.

E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6 p.m.

Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7 p.m.

South

Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), ppd.

Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1 ccd.

East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), ccd.

Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), ccd.

Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), ccd.

Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), ppd.

Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), ccd.

Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), ccd.

UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), ccd.

West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), ccd.

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), Noon

Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon

Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon

UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon

Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1 p.m.

Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1 p.m.

Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1 p.m.

Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3 p.m.

LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4 p.m.

Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4 p.m.

Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5 p.m.

Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5 p.m.

Ohio (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-1) at Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6 p.m.

W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6 p.m.

NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7 p.m.

Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7 p.m.

Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7 p.m.

Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7 p.m.

Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7 p.m.

Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15 p.m.

UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8 p.m.

Midwest

Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon

Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon

Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon

Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon

Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon

Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30 p.m.

N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3 p.m.

South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4 p.m.

UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4 p.m.

Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4 p.m.

Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7 p.m.

SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7 p.m.

Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7 p.m.

N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4 p.m.

Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7 p.m.

North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m.

Far West

UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2 p.m.

Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3 p.m.

Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5 p.m.

San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5 p.m.

Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5 p.m.

Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6 p.m.

Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7 p.m.

New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8 p.m.

E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8 p.m.

South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8 p.m.

Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m.

Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m.

Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m.

S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m.

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship

First Round

a-amateur

Maria Torres 34-31 — 65 -6

Carlota Ciganda 32-33 — 65 -6

Austin Ernst 34-32 — 66 -5

So Yeon Ryu 33-34 — 67 -4

Nasa Hataoka 32-35 — 67 -4

Brooke M. Henderson 35-32 — 67 -4

Eun-Hee Ji 31-37 — 68 -3

Inbee Park 34-34 — 68 -3

Georgia Hall 32-36 — 68 -3

Caroline Masson 35-33 — 68 -3

Katherine Kirk 33-35 — 68 -3

Ally McDonald 33-35 — 68 -3

Mi Hyang Lee 32-36 — 68 -3

In Gee Chun 33-35 — 68 -3

Mo Martin 34-34 — 68 -3

Ryann O’Toole 34-34 — 68 -3

Marina Alex 33-36 — 69 -2

Sei Young Kim 32-37 — 69 -2

Jessica Korda 35-34 — 69 -2

Bronte Law 33-36 — 69 -2

Dani Holmqvist 34-35 — 69 -2

Wei-Ling Hsu 34-35 — 69 -2

Gaby Lopez 33-36 — 69 -2

Jennifer Song 34-35 — 69 -2

Jane Park 33-36 — 69 -2

Amy Olson 35-34 — 69 -2

a-Rachel Heck 34-36 — 70 -1

Emma Talley 34-36 — 70 -1

Morgan Pressel 37-33 — 70 -1

Chella Choi 34-36 — 70 -1

Amy Yang 33-37 — 70 -1

Jeong Eun Lee 37-33 — 70 -1

Jenny Shin 34-36 — 70 -1

Celine Boutier 33-37 — 70 -1

Ariya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 E

Azahara Munoz 35-36 — 71 E

Hyo Joo Kim 34-37 — 71 E

Brittany Lang 34-37 — 71 E

Anna Nordqvist 36-35 — 71 E

Lexi Thompson 33-38 — 71 E

Robynn Ree 36-36 — 72 +1

Lindy Duncan 37-35 — 72 +1

Charley Hull 36-36 — 72 +1

Pernilla Lindberg 35-37 — 72 +1

Lydia Ko 35-37 — 72 +1

Sandra Gal 36-36 — 72 +1

Jaye Marie Green 38-34 — 72 +1

Brianna Do 36-36 — 72 +1

Nelly Korda 35-37 — 72 +1

Angela Stanford 33-39 — 72 +1

Minjee Lee 38-34 — 72 +1

Anne Van Dam 35-37 — 72 +1

Jeongeun Lee6 37-35 — 72 +1

Haeji Kang 37-35 — 72 +1

Mariajo Uribe 38-34 — 72 +1

Thidapa Suwannapura 34-39 — 73 +2

Jin Young Ko 39-34 — 73 +2

Brittany Lincicome 37-36 — 73 +2

Brittany Altomare 35-38 — 73 +2

Klara Spilkova 36-37 — 73 +2

Kris Tamulis 36-37 — 73 +2

Sandra Changkija 38-35 — 73 +2

Karolin Lampert 36-37 — 73 +2

Shanshan Feng 36-37 — 73 +2

Moriya Jutanugarn 36-37 — 73 +2

Sarah Jane Smith 36-37 — 73 +2

Alena Sharp 33-40 — 73 +2

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 33-40 — 73 +2

Daniela Darquea 37-36 — 73 +2

Brittany Marchand 37-37 — 74 +3

Paula Creamer 38-36 — 74 +3

Ayako Uehara 34-40 — 74 +3

Mariah Stackhouse 35-39 — 74 +3

Laura Davies 38-36 — 74 +3

Aditi Ashok 36-38 — 74 +3

Lee-Anne Pace 35-39 — 74 +3

Sarah Kemp 35-39 — 74 +3

Sakura Yokomine 37-38 — 75 +4

Camille Chevalier 37-38 — 75 +4

Lauren Coughlin 36-39 — 75 +4

TRANSACTIONS

Football

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad. Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Waived TE Erik Swoope. Activated DT Jihad Ward from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DTs Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald. Placed DT Justin Ellis on injured reserve.

College

GUILFORD — Named Marty Owens director of cross country and track and field.

HAMILTON — Named Nanyamka Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Xaviar Dantzler athletics equipment manager.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Girls Golf

BLUFFTON 204, LEIPSIC 222

Hopewell-Loudon 213, Upper Sandusky 245

at Lincoln Hills Golf Course

MEDALIST: Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon, 47. Other scores: (H-L) Morgan Searles 49, Olivia Zender 58, Hannah Fought 59. (US) Hally Courtad 56, Katie Clark 59, Olivia Barth 61, Annea Bjorkquist Kastmark 68.

Prep Boys Golf

McComb 190, Elmwood 193

at Birch Run Golf Course

MEDALIST: Carter Taft, Elmwood, 40. Other scores: (McC) Ross Wenzinger 41, Allen Thepsourinthone 42, Nate Bishop 47, Mason Pierce 60. (Elm) Paul Meyer 49, Mason Greene 50, Austin Minich 54.

LOCAL & AREA

Football Game Free Admission Offered

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon High School is offering free admission to today’s game with Arcadia to the men and women, along with their families, of local first responders, EMS, veterans and those currently serving in the military. Those attending will be recognized after the first quarter of tonight’s game.

