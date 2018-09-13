Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Thursday Results
Around Ohio
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Bloom-Carroll 10
Bay Village Bay 38, Parma 13
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Louisville Aquinas 7
Cin. Hughes 44, Cin. Riverview East 28
Cin. La Salle 37, Scott Co., Ky. 7
Clayton Northmont 43, Vandalia Butler 16
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon
Arlington at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Van Buren
Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at McComb
Vanlue at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Mohawk
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Eastwood
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Spencerville
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Defiance
Lima Bath at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Perry
Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Castalia Margaretta
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Willard at Lakota
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Edon
Ottawa Hills at Stryker
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at Coldwater
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
St. Henry at Anna
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
North Union at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at South Central
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Holgate
Fairview at Antwerp
Hicksville at Ayersville
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Dayton Christian
Elgin at Riverside
Firelands at Ashland Senior
Huron at Ravenna Southeast
Lucas at Troy Christian
Milan Edison at Norwalk Senior
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Shelby at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Toledo Start
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Woodward at Oak Harbor
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch
Firelands Conference
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Port Clinton at Coshocton
Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield
Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Weekly State Coaches’ Poll
Division I Boys
1, Hudson (10) 238
2, Mason (2) 226
3, Cincinnati St. Xavier 212
4, Hilliard Davidson 207
5, Cleveland St. Ignatius 185
6, Ashland 179
7, Centerville 165
8, Gahanna Lincoln 160
9, Massillon Jackson 130
10, Pickerington North 126
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 14, Defiance 60. 18, Perrysburg 40.
Division II Boys
1, Shelby (12) 240
2, Bay Village Bay 218
3, Peninsula Woodridge 205
4, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 203
5, Heath 188
6, Chillicothe Unioto 186
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe 147
8, Cincinnati Madeira 140
9, Thornville Sheridan 138
10, Plain City Jonathan Alder 131
10, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 131
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 16, Edison 52.
Division III
1, Mount Gilead (12) 240
2, Leesburg Fairfield 212
3, Columbus Grove 205
4, Fredericktown 202
5, New London 178
6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 169
7, West Liberty Salem 159
8, Fort Loramie 156
9, East Canton 155
10, McDonald 117
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 11, Liberty Center 115. 12, Minster 99. 13, Lincolnview 94. 17, Ashland Crestview 47. 19, Sandusky St. Mary’s 33.
Division I Girls
1, Liberty Township Lakota East (5) 231
2, Hilliard Davidson (3) 219
3, Centerville (4) 210
4, Mason 207
5, Medina 170
6, Hudson 158
7, Beavercreek 157
7, Cincinnati Turpin 157
9, Brunswick 143
10, Kings Mills Kings 134
Division II Girls
1, Lexington (12) 240
2, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 227
3, Cleveland Heights Beaumont 211
4, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 200
5, Bellbrook 186
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder 173
7, Lancaster Fairfield Union 152
8, Tipp City Tippecanoe 139
9, Poland Seminary 119
10, Delaware Buckeye Valley 115
OTHER NW OHIO TEAMS: 12, Ontario 103. 20, Toledo St. Ursula 25.
Division III Girls
1, Minster (12) 240
2, Fort Loramie 224
3, West Liberty Salem 207
4, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 200
5, Mount Giilead 193
6, Liberty Center 176
7, Archbold 167
8, Columbus Grove 156
9, Cortland Maplewood 140
10, New London 115
OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 15, Lincolnview 67. 16, Woodmore 50. 17, St. Henry 42.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 46 .687 —
New York 90 56 .616 10½
Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 20
Toronto 65 81 .445 35½
Baltimore 42 104 .288 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 64 .562 —
Minnesota 67 78 .462 14½
Detroit 59 87 .404 23
Chicago 57 89 .390 25
Kansas City 49 96 .338 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630 —
Oakland 89 58 .605 3½
Seattle 79 66 .545 12½
Los Angeles 73 73 .500 19
Texas 62 84 .425 30
z-clinched playoff berth
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Oakland 10, Baltimore 0
Boston 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1
Thursday’s Results
Baltimore 5, Oakland 3
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 7:05
Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05
Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10
Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07
Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05
Arizona at Houston, 7:10
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15
Texas at San Diego, 8:40
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 64 .562 —
Philadelphia 74 71 .510 7½
Washington 74 73 .503 8½
New York 68 78 .466 14
Miami 57 89 .390 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 85 61 .582 —
Milwaukee 84 63 .571 1½
St. Louis 81 66 .551 4½
Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12½
Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 81 65 .555 —
Los Angeles 80 67 .544 1½
Arizona 77 70 .524 4½
San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½
San Diego 59 88 .401 22½
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0, 1st game
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
Thursday’s Results
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7
Friday’s Games
Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10
Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-10), 7:35
Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 8:10
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 8:15
Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10
Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:05
Washington at Atlanta, 1:05
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05
Arizona at Houston, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10
Texas at San Diego, 8:40
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .330; Altuve, Houston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Andujar, New York, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 90; Stanton, New York, 90; Springer, Houston, 89.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 122; Davis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; 4 tied at 86.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 175; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 169; Betts, Boston, 165; Castellanos, Detroit, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; 3 tied at 154.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 3 tied at 37.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 35; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 22; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Cain, Milwaukee, .314; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .301; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Baez, Chicago, .295.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 108; Carpenter, St. Louis, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 99; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 93; Baez, Chicago, 92; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 92; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 103; Story, Colorado, 102; Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Arenado, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 89; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Gennett, Cincinnati, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 168; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 163; Story, Colorado, 163; Yelich, Milwaukee, 163; Blackmon, Colorado, 161; Baez, Chicago, 160; Turner, Washington, 160.
DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 37; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 33; 4 tied at 32.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Story, Colorado, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 31; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 38; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 27; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Freeland, Colorado, 15-7; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.05; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Wheeler, New York, 3.23; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 230; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Wheeler, New York, 175; Godley, Arizona, 174; Gray, Colorado, 174.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38
Oakland 0 1 0 .000 13 33
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 33 13
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, late
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Indianapolis at Washington, 1
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15
Thursday, Sept. 20
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20
Sunday, Sept. 23
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
Buffalo at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Baltimore, 1
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1
Cincinnati at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Kansas City, 1
Green Bay at Washington, 1
Oakland at Miami, 1
N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25
New England at Detroit, 8:20
Monday, Sept. 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34
Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25
Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27
Friday’s Games
ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) vs. Richmond (1-1) at Loretto, Pa., 5 p.m.
Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7 p.m.
Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon
Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon
San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon
Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon
Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon
Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon
Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30 p.m.
Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3 p.m.
Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5 p.m.
Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6 p.m.
E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6 p.m.
Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6 p.m.
Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7 p.m.
South
Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), ppd.
Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1 ccd.
East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), ccd.
Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), ccd.
Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), ccd.
Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), ppd.
Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), ccd.
Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), ccd.
UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), ccd.
West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), ccd.
Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), Noon
Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon
Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon
UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon
Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1 p.m.
Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1 p.m.
Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1 p.m.
Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3 p.m.
LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4 p.m.
Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4 p.m.
Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5 p.m.
Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5 p.m.
Ohio (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-1) at Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6 p.m.
W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6 p.m.
Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m.
Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6 p.m.
NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7 p.m.
Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7 p.m.
Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7 p.m.
Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7 p.m.
Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7 p.m.
Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15 p.m.
UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8 p.m.
Midwest
Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon
Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon
Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon
Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon
Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon
Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2 p.m.
Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30 p.m.
N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3 p.m.
South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30 p.m.
BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4 p.m.
UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4 p.m.
Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4 p.m.
Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7 p.m.
SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7 p.m.
Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7 p.m.
N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4 p.m.
Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7 p.m.
North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m.
Far West
UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2 p.m.
Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3 p.m.
Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5 p.m.
San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5 p.m.
Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5 p.m.
Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6 p.m.
Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7 p.m.
New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8 p.m.
E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8 p.m.
South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8 p.m.
Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m.
Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m.
Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m.
S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m.
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
The Evian Championship
First Round
a-amateur
Maria Torres 34-31 — 65 -6
Carlota Ciganda 32-33 — 65 -6
Austin Ernst 34-32 — 66 -5
So Yeon Ryu 33-34 — 67 -4
Nasa Hataoka 32-35 — 67 -4
Brooke M. Henderson 35-32 — 67 -4
Eun-Hee Ji 31-37 — 68 -3
Inbee Park 34-34 — 68 -3
Georgia Hall 32-36 — 68 -3
Caroline Masson 35-33 — 68 -3
Katherine Kirk 33-35 — 68 -3
Ally McDonald 33-35 — 68 -3
Mi Hyang Lee 32-36 — 68 -3
In Gee Chun 33-35 — 68 -3
Mo Martin 34-34 — 68 -3
Ryann O’Toole 34-34 — 68 -3
Marina Alex 33-36 — 69 -2
Sei Young Kim 32-37 — 69 -2
Jessica Korda 35-34 — 69 -2
Bronte Law 33-36 — 69 -2
Dani Holmqvist 34-35 — 69 -2
Wei-Ling Hsu 34-35 — 69 -2
Gaby Lopez 33-36 — 69 -2
Jennifer Song 34-35 — 69 -2
Jane Park 33-36 — 69 -2
Amy Olson 35-34 — 69 -2
a-Rachel Heck 34-36 — 70 -1
Emma Talley 34-36 — 70 -1
Morgan Pressel 37-33 — 70 -1
Chella Choi 34-36 — 70 -1
Amy Yang 33-37 — 70 -1
Jeong Eun Lee 37-33 — 70 -1
Jenny Shin 34-36 — 70 -1
Celine Boutier 33-37 — 70 -1
Ariya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 E
Azahara Munoz 35-36 — 71 E
Hyo Joo Kim 34-37 — 71 E
Brittany Lang 34-37 — 71 E
Anna Nordqvist 36-35 — 71 E
Lexi Thompson 33-38 — 71 E
Robynn Ree 36-36 — 72 +1
Lindy Duncan 37-35 — 72 +1
Charley Hull 36-36 — 72 +1
Pernilla Lindberg 35-37 — 72 +1
Lydia Ko 35-37 — 72 +1
Sandra Gal 36-36 — 72 +1
Jaye Marie Green 38-34 — 72 +1
Brianna Do 36-36 — 72 +1
Nelly Korda 35-37 — 72 +1
Angela Stanford 33-39 — 72 +1
Minjee Lee 38-34 — 72 +1
Anne Van Dam 35-37 — 72 +1
Jeongeun Lee6 37-35 — 72 +1
Haeji Kang 37-35 — 72 +1
Mariajo Uribe 38-34 — 72 +1
Thidapa Suwannapura 34-39 — 73 +2
Jin Young Ko 39-34 — 73 +2
Brittany Lincicome 37-36 — 73 +2
Brittany Altomare 35-38 — 73 +2
Klara Spilkova 36-37 — 73 +2
Kris Tamulis 36-37 — 73 +2
Sandra Changkija 38-35 — 73 +2
Karolin Lampert 36-37 — 73 +2
Shanshan Feng 36-37 — 73 +2
Moriya Jutanugarn 36-37 — 73 +2
Sarah Jane Smith 36-37 — 73 +2
Alena Sharp 33-40 — 73 +2
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 33-40 — 73 +2
Daniela Darquea 37-36 — 73 +2
Brittany Marchand 37-37 — 74 +3
Paula Creamer 38-36 — 74 +3
Ayako Uehara 34-40 — 74 +3
Mariah Stackhouse 35-39 — 74 +3
Laura Davies 38-36 — 74 +3
Aditi Ashok 36-38 — 74 +3
Lee-Anne Pace 35-39 — 74 +3
Sarah Kemp 35-39 — 74 +3
Sakura Yokomine 37-38 — 75 +4
Camille Chevalier 37-38 — 75 +4
Lauren Coughlin 36-39 — 75 +4
TRANSACTIONS
Football
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Will Holden to the practice squad. Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Waived TE Erik Swoope. Activated DT Jihad Ward from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DTs Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald. Placed DT Justin Ellis on injured reserve.
College
GUILFORD — Named Marty Owens director of cross country and track and field.
HAMILTON — Named Nanyamka Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Xaviar Dantzler athletics equipment manager.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Girls Golf
BLUFFTON 204, LEIPSIC 222
Hopewell-Loudon 213, Upper Sandusky 245
at Lincoln Hills Golf Course
MEDALIST: Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon, 47. Other scores: (H-L) Morgan Searles 49, Olivia Zender 58, Hannah Fought 59. (US) Hally Courtad 56, Katie Clark 59, Olivia Barth 61, Annea Bjorkquist Kastmark 68.
Prep Boys Golf
McComb 190, Elmwood 193
at Birch Run Golf Course
MEDALIST: Carter Taft, Elmwood, 40. Other scores: (McC) Ross Wenzinger 41, Allen Thepsourinthone 42, Nate Bishop 47, Mason Pierce 60. (Elm) Paul Meyer 49, Mason Greene 50, Austin Minich 54.
LOCAL & AREA
Football Game Free Admission Offered
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon High School is offering free admission to today’s game with Arcadia to the men and women, along with their families, of local first responders, EMS, veterans and those currently serving in the military. Those attending will be recognized after the first quarter of tonight’s game.