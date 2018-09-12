Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon

Arlington at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at McComb

Vanlue at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Mohawk

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Spencerville

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Defiance

Lima Bath at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Perry

Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Castalia Margaretta

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Willard at Lakota

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Edon

Ottawa Hills at Stryker

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Coldwater

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

St. Henry at Anna

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

North Union at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at South Central

Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Holgate

Fairview at Antwerp

Hicksville at Ayersville

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Dayton Christian

Elgin at Riverside

Firelands at Ashland Senior

Huron at Ravenna Southeast

Lucas at Troy Christian

Milan Edison at Norwalk Senior

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Shelby at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Toledo Start

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Woodward at Oak Harbor

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch

Firelands Conference

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Port Clinton at Coshocton

Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield

Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 100 46 .685 —

New York 90 56 .616 10

Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 19½

Toronto 65 80 .448 34½

Baltimore 41 104 .283 58½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 82 64 .562 —

Minnesota 67 78 .462 14½

Detroit 59 87 .404 23

Chicago 56 89 .386 25½

Kansas City 49 95 .340 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 92 54 .630 —

Oakland 89 57 .610 3

Seattle 79 66 .545 12½

Los Angeles 72 73 .497 19½

Texas 62 83 .428 29½

z-clinched playoff berth

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15

Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Arizona at Houston, 8:10

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Texas at San Diego, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 82 64 .562 —

Philadelphia 74 71 .510 7½

Washington 74 72 .507 8

New York 65 78 .455 15½

Miami 57 86 .399 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 84 60 .583 —

Milwaukee 83 63 .568 2

St. Louis 81 65 .555 4

Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12½

Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 79 65 .549 —

Los Angeles 79 67 .541 1

Arizona 77 68 .531 2½

San Francisco 68 79 .463 12½

San Diego 59 88 .401 21½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Miami at N.Y. Mets, late

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late

Arizona at Colorado, late

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 3:10

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 4:05

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10, 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 7:15

Friday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Arizona at Houston, 8:10

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15

Texas at San Diego, 10:10

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Dodgers 8, Reds 1

Los Angeles Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Pderson lf 3 2 2 1 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0

C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1

Floro p 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0

Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0

Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0

Fields p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0

B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0

K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0

J.Trner 3b 5 1 2 3 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0

M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Grandal c 5 0 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Bllnger cf 4 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0

K.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0

Puig rf 4 2 3 0 Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0

Strplng p 1 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0

Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0

Toles ph 1 0 0 0

Frguson p 0 0 0 0

Freese ph 0 1 0 0

Verdugo lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 39 8 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1

Los Angeles 000″242″000 — 8

Cincinnati 100″000″000 — 1

E–Gennett (10). LOB–Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Pederson (23), J.Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), B.Hamilton (15). 3B–B.Hamilton (8). HR–Pederson (21), Peraza (11). SB–Puig (15). CS–Schebler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Stripling 3 1/3 3 1 1 1 4

Rosscup 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Ferguson (W,6-2) 1 1 0 0 0 3

Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0

Venditte 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Fields 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

DeSclafani (L,7-5) 4 2/3 5 6 5 3 5

Peralta 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Garrett 2/3 2 2 2 2 1

Wisler 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1

Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 0

Stephens 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP–Garrett. Umpires–Home, Chris Guccione. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Jansen Visconti. T–3:10. A–15,633 (42,319).

Astros 5, Tigers 4

Houston Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Sprnger rf 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0

Bregman 3b 5 1 2 3 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0

Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 1 1 2

White 1b 2 0 0 1 Goodrum ss 1 0 0 0

Reddick lf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 2 0 0 0

Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Mahtook rf 4 0 1 1

M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 0 2 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0

Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1

Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0

Mrsnick cf 3 1 2 0 V.Reyes cf 3 1 0 0

Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 4 5 4

Houston 001″040″000 — 5

Detroit 001″100″200 — 4

E–Ro.Rodriguez (9), Correa (6). LOB–Houston 6, Detroit 7. 2B–Bregman (50), M.Gonzalez (23), Christ.Stewart (1). HR–Castellanos (21), J.McCann (8). CS–Marisnick (2). SF–White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston

Cole W,14-5 5 3 2 2 4 9

James H,2 3 2 2 2 1 4

Pressly (S,1-7) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Norris (L,0-4) 4 2/3 8 5 5 1 3

Baez 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 2

Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP–by Norris (White). Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–3:09. A–22,666 (41,297).

Rays 3, Indians 1

Cleveland Tampa Bay

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 4 0 1 0

Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0

J.Rmirz 2b 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 1 1 0

Encrnco dh 2 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 2 2

Guyer lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ph-ss 1 0 0 0

R.Davis cf 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 1

G.Allen ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0

R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 0

Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss-2b 3 0 1 0

Rosales pr-3b 0 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 3b 2 0 0 0

Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0

Haase c 0 0 0 0

Totals 27 1 1 1 Totals 30 3 7 3

Cleveland 000″000″100 — 1

Tampa Bay 200″100″00x — 3

DP–Tampa Bay 1. LOB–Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 6. 3B–Lowe (1), Kiermaier (8). HR–J.Ramirez (38), Choi (9). SB–M.Smith 2 (33). SF–Kiermaier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco L,16-9 7 6 3 3 2 5

Miller 1 1 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay

Snell W,19-5 7 1 1 1 2 9

Roe H,26 1 0 0 0 1 1

Alvarado (S,8-11) 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Paul Nauert. First, Scott Barry. Second, Carlos Torres. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:20. A–10,654 (42,735).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 105; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 90; Stanton, New York, 90; Springer, Houston, 89.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 121; Davis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; Cruz, Seattle, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 86; Stanton, New York, 86.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 168; Betts, Boston, 165; Castellanos, Detroit, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; 3 tied at 154.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 2 tied at 37.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 21; 3 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Rendon, Washington, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 107; Carpenter, St. Louis, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 93; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 91; Baez, Chicago, 90; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.

RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Baez, Chicago, 100; Story, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 89; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Gennett, Cincinnati, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 168; Yelich, Milwaukee, 162; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 161; Story, Colorado, 161; Albies, Atlanta, 159; Blackmon, Colorado, 159; Turner, Washington, 159.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 36; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; 3 tied at 32.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Godley, Arizona, 174; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 173; 2 tied at 168.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

D.C. United 9 11 7 34 45 45

New England 8 10 9 33 40 42

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Portland 12 7 8 44 40 36

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 16 2 29 39 54

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 15 6 24 31 50

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Saturday’s RESULTS

D.C. United 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 0

Portland 2, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s RESULT

D.C. United 2, Minnesota United 1

Saturday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Houston, 8:30

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Seattle at Vancouver, 10

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

New York at D.C. United, 1

Orlando City at Chicago, 5

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Finals

Best-of-5

Friday’s RESULT

Seattle 89, Washington 76

Sunday’s RESULT

Seattle 75, Washington 73

Wednesday’s Result

Seattle 98, Washington 82, Seattle wins series 3-0

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28

Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38

Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8

New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24

Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24

L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28

Washington 24, Arizona 6

Denver 27, Seattle 24

Carolina 16, Dallas 8

Miami 27, Tennessee 20

Green Bay 24, Chicago 23

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17

L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13

Thursday’s Game

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Indianapolis at Washington, 1

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Old Dominion (0-2) at Charlotte (1-1), 4 p.m.

Boston College (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), 5:30 p.m.

Robert Morris (0-1) at James Madison (1-1), 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech (0-2) at Utah St. (1-1), 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) vs. Richmond (1-1) at Loretto, Pa., 5 p.m.

Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7 p.m.

Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon

Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon

San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon

Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon

Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon

Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon

Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30 p.m.

Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1 p.m.

Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3 p.m.

Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5 p.m.

Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6 p.m.

E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6 p.m.

South

Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), ppd.

Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1 ccd.

East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), ccd.

West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), ccd.

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), Noon

Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon

Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon

UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon

Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1 p.m.

Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1 p.m.

Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1 p.m.

Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3 p.m.

LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4 p.m.

Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4 p.m.

Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5 p.m.

Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5 p.m.

Ohio (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-1) at Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6 p.m.

W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6 p.m.

Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6 p.m.

NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7 p.m.

Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7 p.m.

Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7 p.m.

Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7 p.m.

Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7 p.m.

Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15 p.m.

UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8 p.m.

Midwest

Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon

Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon

Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon

Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon

Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon

Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30 p.m.

N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3 p.m.

South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4 p.m.

UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4 p.m.

Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4 p.m.

Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7 p.m.

SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7 p.m.

Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7 p.m.

N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Southwest

Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4 p.m.

Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7 p.m.

North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m.

Far West

UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2 p.m.

Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3 p.m.

Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5 p.m.

San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5 p.m.

Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5 p.m.

Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6 p.m.

Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7 p.m.

New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8 p.m.

E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8 p.m.

South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8 p.m.

Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m.

Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m.

Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m.

S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named vice president of media relations, Jay Horwitz, to vice president of alumni public relations and team historian.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day DL.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Lance Turner from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RT Daryl Williams on injured reserve. Signed OT Chris Clark.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Matt Barkley from injured reserve/injury settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Zach Zenner from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed T Seantrel Henderson and CB Kevin Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Shareece Wright. Signed T Roderick Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Malachi Dupre and T David Sharpe to the practice squad. Released NT Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the suspended list. Waived OL Ben Braden.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LS Andrew DePaola on injured reserve. Waived WR Keon Hatcher and LB Shilique Calhoun. Signed WR Martavis Bryant and LS Trent Sieg.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Terence Garvin to a one-year contract. Signed OL Najee Toran from the practice squad. Placed LB Brock Coyle on injured reserve. Signed WR Frank Stephens to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson from the practice squad. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves to the practice squad. Placed WR Trey Quinn on the reserve/injured list.

Hockey

National, Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed coach John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced a five-year affiliation agreement with Syracuse (AHL).

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

MCCOMB 191, ARCADIA 195

RIVERDALE 209

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Nate Bishop, McComb, 43. Other scores: (McC) Ross Wenzinger 44, Allen Thepsourinthone 46, Zach Romero 58. (Arc) Casey Cramer & Will Recker 47, Wyatt Lucas 48, Joel Lininger 53. (Riv) Andrew Kuenzli 48, Reese Haley 52, Curtis Tracy 53, Justin Hartman & Jacob Tackett 56.

records: McComb 9-5 overall, 4-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 7-8, 2-6; Riverdale 6-12, 0-8.

LIBERTy-BENTON 157, N. BALTIMORE 177

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 189

AT BIRCH RUN GOLF COURSE

CO-MEDALISTs: Michael Kotey (L-B), Luke Sunderman (L-B), Seth Lasiter (L-B) & Luke Graham (H-L) 39. Other scores: (L-B) Patrick Streacker 40. (NB) Jaden Bucher 42, Ellias Burleson 42, Hunter Baker 43, Hunter Vogelsong 50. (H-L) Cody Balliet 46, Layne Meyers 51, Owen Schumm 53.

records: Liberty-Benton 10-1 overall, 7-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; North Baltimore 4-10, 3-5; Hopewell-Loudon 8-8, 4-4.

Prep Girls Golf

n. baltimore 204, H-loudon 219

at birch run GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon, 44. Other scores: (H-L) Morgan Searles 54, Olivia Zender 57, Hannah Fought 64; (NB) Lilly Westgate 46, Jordan Baker 47, Jordan Bucher 53, Lexi Long 58.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 1-2; North Baltimore 5-3.

LEXINGTON 199, VAN BUREN 205

at RED HAWK RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Macy Tetrick, Lexington, 42. Other scores: (Lex) Gabby Volz 53, Ella Jebra 52, Lainy Kathrein 52. (VB) Taylor Adams 45, Olivia Sexton 43, Ali Bishop 53, Grace Heitkamp 64.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

North Baltimore, Ada, Hardin Northern, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, McComb, Van Buren & Bluffton at Riverdale Invitational, 5

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #4 at Stone Ridge Golf Club, 4

Prep Boys Golf

Hopewell-Loudon at Upper Sandusky, 4:15

McComb at Elmwood, 4:15

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30

Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5

Prep Girls Soccer

Van Buren at Bluffton, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Tiffin Calvert at Willard (SBC), 4:15

Prep Volleyball

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30

Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30

Elmwood at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30

Comments

comments