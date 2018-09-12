Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon
Arlington at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Van Buren
Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at McComb
Vanlue at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Mohawk
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Eastwood
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Spencerville
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Defiance
Lima Bath at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Perry
Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Castalia Margaretta
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Willard at Lakota
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Edon
Ottawa Hills at Stryker
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at Coldwater
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
St. Henry at Anna
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
North Union at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at South Central
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Holgate
Fairview at Antwerp
Hicksville at Ayersville
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Dayton Christian
Elgin at Riverside
Firelands at Ashland Senior
Huron at Ravenna Southeast
Lucas at Troy Christian
Milan Edison at Norwalk Senior
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Shelby at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Toledo Start
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Woodward at Oak Harbor
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch
Firelands Conference
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Port Clinton at Coshocton
Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield
Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 100 46 .685 —
New York 90 56 .616 10
Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 19½
Toronto 65 80 .448 34½
Baltimore 41 104 .283 58½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 64 .562 —
Minnesota 67 78 .462 14½
Detroit 59 87 .404 23
Chicago 56 89 .386 25½
Kansas City 49 95 .340 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630 —
Oakland 89 57 .610 3
Seattle 79 66 .545 12½
Los Angeles 72 73 .497 19½
Texas 62 83 .428 29½
z-clinched playoff berth
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Oakland 10, Baltimore 0
Boston 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15
Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Arizona at Houston, 8:10
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Texas at San Diego, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 64 .562 —
Philadelphia 74 71 .510 7½
Washington 74 72 .507 8
New York 65 78 .455 15½
Miami 57 86 .399 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 84 60 .583 —
Milwaukee 83 63 .568 2
St. Louis 81 65 .555 4
Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12½
Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 79 65 .549 —
Los Angeles 79 67 .541 1
Arizona 77 68 .531 2½
San Francisco 68 79 .463 12½
San Diego 59 88 .401 21½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Miami at N.Y. Mets, late
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late
Arizona at Colorado, late
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 3:10
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 4:05
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10, 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 7:15
Friday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Arizona at Houston, 8:10
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15
Texas at San Diego, 10:10
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Dodgers 8, Reds 1
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 2 2 1 Schbler rf 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0
Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 2 0 0 0
B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0
K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 M.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 5 1 2 3 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0
M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 5 0 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 4 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 2 3 0 Je.Ryes p 0 0 0 0
Strplng p 1 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 2 0
Toles ph 1 0 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Freese ph 0 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 8 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Los Angeles 000″242″000 — 8
Cincinnati 100″000″000 — 1
E–Gennett (10). LOB–Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Pederson (23), J.Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), B.Hamilton (15). 3B–B.Hamilton (8). HR–Pederson (21), Peraza (11). SB–Puig (15). CS–Schebler (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 1/3 3 1 1 1 4
Rosscup 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson (W,6-2) 1 1 0 0 0 3
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0
Venditte 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Fields 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
DeSclafani (L,7-5) 4 2/3 5 6 5 3 5
Peralta 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Garrett 2/3 2 2 2 2 1
Wisler 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stephens 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP–Garrett. Umpires–Home, Chris Guccione. First, Dave Rackley. Second, Larry Vanover. Third, Jansen Visconti. T–3:10. A–15,633 (42,319).
Astros 5, Tigers 4
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 3 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 1 1 2
White 1b 2 0 0 1 Goodrum ss 1 0 0 0
Reddick lf 0 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 2 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Mahtook rf 4 0 1 1
M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 0 2 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0
Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 1
Mldnado c 4 1 1 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 1 2 0 V.Reyes cf 3 1 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 4 5 4
Houston 001″040″000 — 5
Detroit 001″100″200 — 4
E–Ro.Rodriguez (9), Correa (6). LOB–Houston 6, Detroit 7. 2B–Bregman (50), M.Gonzalez (23), Christ.Stewart (1). HR–Castellanos (21), J.McCann (8). CS–Marisnick (2). SF–White (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole W,14-5 5 3 2 2 4 9
James H,2 3 2 2 2 1 4
Pressly (S,1-7) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Norris (L,0-4) 4 2/3 8 5 5 1 3
Baez 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene 1 0 0 0 1 0
HBP–by Norris (White). Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Brian Knight. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–3:09. A–22,666 (41,297).
Rays 3, Indians 1
Cleveland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 4 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 1 1 0
Encrnco dh 2 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 2 2
Guyer lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Adames ph-ss 1 0 0 0
R.Davis cf 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 1
G.Allen ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 0
Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss-2b 3 0 1 0
Rosales pr-3b 0 0 0 0
E.Gnzal 3b 2 0 0 0
Dnldson ph 1 0 0 0
Haase c 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 1 1 Totals 30 3 7 3
Cleveland 000″000″100 — 1
Tampa Bay 200″100″00x — 3
DP–Tampa Bay 1. LOB–Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 6. 3B–Lowe (1), Kiermaier (8). HR–J.Ramirez (38), Choi (9). SB–M.Smith 2 (33). SF–Kiermaier (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco L,16-9 7 6 3 3 2 5
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Snell W,19-5 7 1 1 1 2 9
Roe H,26 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarado (S,8-11) 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Paul Nauert. First, Scott Barry. Second, Carlos Torres. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:20. A–10,654 (42,735).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .340; Martinez, Boston, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .318; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Andujar, New York, .299; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 117; Martinez, Boston, 105; Bregman, Houston, 100; Benintendi, Boston, 99; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 90; Stanton, New York, 90; Springer, Houston, 89.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 121; Davis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; Cruz, Seattle, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 86; Stanton, New York, 86.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 173; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 168; Betts, Boston, 165; Castellanos, Detroit, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Bregman, Houston, 162; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; 3 tied at 154.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 50; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Chapman, Oakland, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; 2 tied at 37.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 38; Cruz, Seattle, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Smith, Tampa Bay, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 28; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Mondesi, Kansas City, 21; 3 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; 3 tied at 14.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.96; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.88; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Price, Boston, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 260; Verlander, Houston, 258; Sale, Boston, 221; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 207; Carrasco, Cleveland, 206; Snell, Tampa Bay, 195; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Zobrist, Chicago, .312; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .304; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Rendon, Washington, .298; Peralta, Arizona, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 107; Carpenter, St. Louis, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Harper, Washington, 93; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 91; Baez, Chicago, 90; Turner, Washington, 90; Freeman, Atlanta, 89.
RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Baez, Chicago, 100; Story, Colorado, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 97; Harper, Washington, 94; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 89; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 174; Freeman, Atlanta, 173; Gennett, Cincinnati, 173; Peraza, Cincinnati, 168; Yelich, Milwaukee, 162; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 161; Story, Colorado, 161; Albies, Atlanta, 159; Blackmon, Colorado, 159; Turner, Washington, 159.
DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 40; Rendon, Washington, 39; Albies, Atlanta, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Baez, Chicago, 36; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 35; 3 tied at 32.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 11; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; Jankowski, San Diego, 24; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-5; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Mikolas, St. Louis, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-7; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Greinke, Arizona, 14-9; Quintana, Chicago, 13-9; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 13-9.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.42; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.66; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.99; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Greinke, Arizona, 3.11; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 201; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 186; Greinke, Arizona, 185; Godley, Arizona, 174; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 173; 2 tied at 168.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
D.C. United 9 11 7 34 45 45
New England 8 10 9 33 40 42
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46
Portland 12 7 8 44 40 36
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52
LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54
Minnesota United 9 16 2 29 39 54
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 15 6 24 31 50
San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Saturday’s RESULTS
D.C. United 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 0
Portland 2, Colorado 0
Wednesday’s RESULT
D.C. United 2, Minnesota United 1
Saturday’s GAMES
Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30
LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8
Portland at Houston, 8:30
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Seattle at Vancouver, 10
New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s GAMES
New York at D.C. United, 1
Orlando City at Chicago, 5
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Finals
Best-of-5
Friday’s RESULT
Seattle 89, Washington 76
Sunday’s RESULT
Seattle 75, Washington 73
Wednesday’s Result
Seattle 98, Washington 82, Seattle wins series 3-0
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12
Sunday’s Results
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23
Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15
New England 27, Houston 20
Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16
Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40
Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT
Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28
Washington 24, Arizona 6
Denver 27, Seattle 24
Carolina 16, Dallas 8
Miami 27, Tennessee 20
Green Bay 24, Chicago 23
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17
L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13
Thursday’s Game
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Indianapolis at Washington, 1
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Old Dominion (0-2) at Charlotte (1-1), 4 p.m.
Boston College (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
Robert Morris (0-1) at James Madison (1-1), 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech (0-2) at Utah St. (1-1), 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) vs. Richmond (1-1) at Loretto, Pa., 5 p.m.
Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7 p.m.
Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon
Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon
San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon
Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon
Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon
Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon
Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30 p.m.
Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1 p.m.
Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3 p.m.
Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5 p.m.
Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6 p.m.
E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6 p.m.
Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6 p.m.
South
Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), ppd.
Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1 ccd.
East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), ccd.
West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), ccd.
Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), Noon
Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon
Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon
UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon
Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1 p.m.
Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1 p.m.
Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1 p.m.
Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3 p.m.
LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4 p.m.
Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4 p.m.
Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5 p.m.
Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5 p.m.
Ohio (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-1) at Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6 p.m.
W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6 p.m.
Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6 p.m.
Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6 p.m.
NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7 p.m.
Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7 p.m.
Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7 p.m.
Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7 p.m.
Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7 p.m.
Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15 p.m.
UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8 p.m.
Midwest
Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon
Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon
Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon
Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon
Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon
Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2 p.m.
Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30 p.m.
N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3 p.m.
South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30 p.m.
BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4 p.m.
UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4 p.m.
Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4 p.m.
Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7 p.m.
SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7 p.m.
Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7 p.m.
N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Southwest
Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4 p.m.
Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7 p.m.
North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8 p.m.
Far West
UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2 p.m.
Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3 p.m.
Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5 p.m.
San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5 p.m.
Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5 p.m.
Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6 p.m.
Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7 p.m.
New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8 p.m.
E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8 p.m.
South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8 p.m.
Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10 p.m.
Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10 p.m.
Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30 p.m.
S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named vice president of media relations, Jay Horwitz, to vice president of alumni public relations and team historian.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day DL.
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Lance Turner from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RT Daryl Williams on injured reserve. Signed OT Chris Clark.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Matt Barkley from injured reserve/injury settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Zach Zenner from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed T Seantrel Henderson and CB Kevin Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Shareece Wright. Signed T Roderick Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Malachi Dupre and T David Sharpe to the practice squad. Released NT Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the suspended list. Waived OL Ben Braden.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LS Andrew DePaola on injured reserve. Waived WR Keon Hatcher and LB Shilique Calhoun. Signed WR Martavis Bryant and LS Trent Sieg.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Terence Garvin to a one-year contract. Signed OL Najee Toran from the practice squad. Placed LB Brock Coyle on injured reserve. Signed WR Frank Stephens to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson from the practice squad. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves to the practice squad. Placed WR Trey Quinn on the reserve/injured list.
Hockey
National, Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed coach John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced a five-year affiliation agreement with Syracuse (AHL).
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
MCCOMB 191, ARCADIA 195
RIVERDALE 209
AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Nate Bishop, McComb, 43. Other scores: (McC) Ross Wenzinger 44, Allen Thepsourinthone 46, Zach Romero 58. (Arc) Casey Cramer & Will Recker 47, Wyatt Lucas 48, Joel Lininger 53. (Riv) Andrew Kuenzli 48, Reese Haley 52, Curtis Tracy 53, Justin Hartman & Jacob Tackett 56.
records: McComb 9-5 overall, 4-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 7-8, 2-6; Riverdale 6-12, 0-8.
LIBERTy-BENTON 157, N. BALTIMORE 177
HOPEWELL-LOUDON 189
AT BIRCH RUN GOLF COURSE
CO-MEDALISTs: Michael Kotey (L-B), Luke Sunderman (L-B), Seth Lasiter (L-B) & Luke Graham (H-L) 39. Other scores: (L-B) Patrick Streacker 40. (NB) Jaden Bucher 42, Ellias Burleson 42, Hunter Baker 43, Hunter Vogelsong 50. (H-L) Cody Balliet 46, Layne Meyers 51, Owen Schumm 53.
records: Liberty-Benton 10-1 overall, 7-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; North Baltimore 4-10, 3-5; Hopewell-Loudon 8-8, 4-4.
Prep Girls Golf
n. baltimore 204, H-loudon 219
at birch run GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Kiley Cline, Hopewell-Loudon, 44. Other scores: (H-L) Morgan Searles 54, Olivia Zender 57, Hannah Fought 64; (NB) Lilly Westgate 46, Jordan Baker 47, Jordan Bucher 53, Lexi Long 58.
records: Hopewell-Loudon 1-2; North Baltimore 5-3.
LEXINGTON 199, VAN BUREN 205
at RED HAWK RUN GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Macy Tetrick, Lexington, 42. Other scores: (Lex) Gabby Volz 53, Ella Jebra 52, Lainy Kathrein 52. (VB) Taylor Adams 45, Olivia Sexton 43, Ali Bishop 53, Grace Heitkamp 64.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
North Baltimore, Ada, Hardin Northern, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, McComb, Van Buren & Bluffton at Riverdale Invitational, 5
Prep Girls Golf
Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #4 at Stone Ridge Golf Club, 4
Prep Boys Golf
Hopewell-Loudon at Upper Sandusky, 4:15
McComb at Elmwood, 4:15
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30
Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5
Prep Girls Soccer
Van Buren at Bluffton, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Tiffin Calvert at Willard (SBC), 4:15
Prep Volleyball
New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5:30
Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30
Elmwood at Fostoria (NBC), 5:30