Prep roundup: Fostoria High girls tennis team blanks Rossford

Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team won all five matches, two by forfeit, to sweep Rossford 5-0 on Wednesday.

In singles action, Jennaleigh McCumber and Mya Weimerskirch each secured straight-set victories for the Lady Red.

McCumber (No. 1) topped Casey Reno 6-1, 6-1 while Weimerskirch edged Savannah Yandet 7-5, 6-2.

Raelyn Hoffman (No. 3) earned a forfeit win.

In doubles play, Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure (No. 1) breezed by Makala Wilson and Gabrielle Boyd 6-0, 6-2.

Naija Miller and Shanelle Smith (No. 2) also won by forfeit.

Volleyball

ARCADIA 3

VAN BUREN 0

ARCADIA — Senior Sydney Ramsey surpassed the 1,000-dig mark for her career and served for served for four of Arcadia’s 10 aces as the Redskins downed Van Buren 25-17, 25-13, 26-24 on Wednesday night in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match.

Ramsey, the school’s career leader in digs, came up with a team-high 20 en route to putting her total at 1,014 as Arcadia lifted its record to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the BVC.

Tori Green put away 12 kills and dropped in three aces for the Redskins, while Lea Pessell connected for 10 kills and made a pair of blocks.

Arcadia’s Samantha Burnett and Caity Cramer recorded 16 assists apiece.

Mackenzie Saltzman led Van Buren (8-3, 1-3 BVC) with five kills and Lindsey Shaw handed out 17 assists. Faith DeWalt made 18 digs, and Sydney Leeper and Emma Reineke had two blocks apiece.

VAN BUREN (8-3, 1-3 bVC)

SERVING: Lindsey Shaw 13-13, Mackenzie Saltzman 8-8. ACES: Saltzman & Shaw 1. KILLS: Saltzman 5, Emma Reineke, Jessica Rinehart & Maddy Marks 4. ASSISTS: Shaw 17. DIGS: Faith DeWalt 18. BLOCKS: Sydney Leeper & Emma Reineke 2.

arcadia (6-3, 2-2 bVC)

POINTS: Mallory Leveglia 16, Tori Green 10, Sydney Ramsey 7. SERVING: Leveglia 20-20, Ramsey 13-13, Caity Cramer 11-11. ACES: Ramsey 4, Green 3, Samantha Watkins 2. KILLS: Green 12, Lea Pessell 10, Watkins 6. SPIKING: Green 26-29, Pessell 23-29, Morgan Squire 10-10. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett & Cramer 16, Megan Mock 4. SETTING: Cramer 49-49, Mock 14-14, Burnett 45-46. DIGS: Ramsey 20, Leveglia 13, Cramer 11. BLOCKS: Pessell 2, Green 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia 26-24, 25-18.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

NORTH BALTIMORE — Abbi Roerdink had team-highs of seven kills and 14 assists as Hopewell-Loudon swept North Baltimore 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 for a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win Wednesday.

Peyton Hoover chipped in six kills and three aces for the Chieftains (7-4, 3-1 BVC).

Hannah Lord and Mia McCartney each made 13 digs for the Tigers (1-8, 0-4).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (7-4, 3-1 BVC)

ACES: Peyton Hoover 3, Brynn Carrel 2. KILLS: Abbi Roerdink 7, Hoover 6, Hope Kreais & Hannah Welly 5. ASSISTS: Roerdink 14, Abbe Beidelschies 9, Carrel 7.

NORTH BALTIMORE (1-8, 0-4 BVC)

SERVING: Allison Kepling 10-10, Mia McCartney 7-7. KILLS: Leah Lee. SPIKING: Lee 9-9. SETTING: Kepling 16-16. DIGS: McCartney & Hannah Lord 13. BLOCKS: Grace Hagemyer 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-7, 25-14.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon 25-6, 25-9.

PANDORA-GILBOA 3

VANLUE 0

PANDORA — Mikayla Simons and Makayla Kinsinger pounded six kills each in leading Pandopra-Gilboa to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 win over Vanlue on Wednesday in Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball action.

Simons also had 16 digs and Kinsinger had two blocks for P-G (5-3, 2-2 BVC). Avery Zuercher had five kills and six blocks and Addilyn Diller had a team-high 19 assists.

Emma Biller filled up the stat sheet for Vanlue. The junior outside hitter was 36 for 41 spiking with 11 kills, 17 or 18 serving with eight points and had a team-high 25 digs.

Maliah Snook was 22 for 27 spiking with six kills and five blocks and Audrey Phillips was 90 for 94 setting with 26 assists.

Vanlue had its six-match winning streak snapped and fell to 6-3 overall, 2-2 in the BVC.

VANLUE (6-3, 2-2 bvc)

POINTS: Emma Biller 8, Maliah Snook 7, Bethany Smith 4, Emma Franks 4. SERVING: Biller 17-18, Snook 10-11, Audrey Phillips 9-9, Franks 9-10, Lauren Kin 8-9. KILLS: Biller 11, Snook 6, Smith 9, Franks 3. SPIKING: Biller 36-41, Snook 22-27, Smith 17-19, Franks 12-15. ASSISTS: Phillips 26. SETTING: Phillips 90-94. DIGS: Biller 25, Snook 9, Phillips 9, Smith 17, Franks 10, Kin 10. BLOCKS: Snook 5, Franks 4.

PANDORA-GILBOA (5-3, 2-2 BVC)

KILLS: Mikayla Simons 6, Makayla Kinsinger 6, Avery Zuercher 5. ASSISTS: Addilyn Diller 19. DIGS: Simons 16. BLOCKS: Kinsinger 2, Zuercher 6.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pandora-Gilboa 25-13, 25-18.

