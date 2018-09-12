Prep football: NBC play starts for FHS

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

On to the next.

Fostoria High School’s football team had a short time to enjoy its first win of the 2018 season, a 49-19 margin over Cardinal Stritch last Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Senior tailback Maalik Tucker highlighted the rout with school-record performances of 392 rushing yards and 30 points as the Redmen finished the nonconference portion of their schedule at 1-2. The victory over the winless Cardinals came on the heels of losses to Oak Harbor and Toledo Scott.

“You take that as a victory that you should have,” Fostoria coach Derek Kidwell said. “There are certain games on your schedule that you should win. That was one that we should have won. You always respect your opponent. You still have to go out and compete. (Now) you’ve got to put it behind you. You can learn from it, but you can’t rest on it. We still have to go out and get better.”

As they did last year, the Redmen will open their Northern Buckeye Conference slate against Otsego. Certainly, they hope for a better outcome than in 2017, when the Knights left Memorial Stadium with a 42-21 win.

But FHS will have to go against 2-1 Otsego without one of its best players. Senior fullback/linebacker Jadyn Miller will be serving an OHSAA-mandated one-game suspension for having been ejected from the Stritch contest.

With kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday in Tontogany, here are five things to know about the NBC opener:

THE WEEK IN REVIEW: The Redmen piled up 561 yards against the Cardinals without throwing a pass, and that was fine with Kidwell. He was less enthused about the defense allowing 19 points and special teams problems that included a fumbled punt and three missed extra-point kicks.

“We played a team that was undermanned,” Kidwell said. “We were bigger and stronger and faster, and we kind of knew that going into it. I wasn’t overly happy with our defensive performance. We missed a lot of tackles on the perimeter and we gave up some passes.

“Offensively, we did what we wanted. I kind of expected that. Our offensive line played real well, and we got Maalik and Jadyn Miller running the ball very well.”

WHAT NEXT? “They were happy to get a win,” Kidwell said of his players. “Any kid, when you’re 0-2 or 0-and-whatever, is happy to win. Now it’ll be a case of how do we handle a win? Are we going to handle it better than we did (on Tuesday) on the practice field? Yesterday, I was not happy. I addressed it to our kids. I’m interested to see how we practice (on Wednesday).”

The cause of Kidwell’s displeasure in practice was what he called a general flatness and lack of effort.

“Yesterday we had the worst practice we’ve had in the 4½ years that I’ve been here. I don’t know if some of these kids don’t want to play or they don’t handle coaching well or they think they’re entitled. I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to figure some things out.”

BALANCING THE OFFENSE: Though the Redmen’s offense is designed to take advantage of its talented running backs and big offensive line, Kidwell isn’t counting on his club to be able to get away with not throwing a pass for a second consecutive week.

“With this offense, if it’s rolling, you throw the ball when you want to,” he said. “That was the case Friday night. But we’ll continue to work on our passing game because there are going to be times when we’re going to have to pass the ball. This Friday night may be a situation where we have to. They may pack the box, like Oak Harbor did on us, and force us to throw the ball.”

RECORD-BREAKER: Kidwell noted that Tucker’s ability to run with the ball was one of the reasons he decided to switch from a spread to a Pro-I that favors the ground game.

“He’s just built for it,” Kidwell said. “He’s strong. He has good vision. He has very good speed. Friday night was a little uncharacteristic. There wasn’t a whole lot of contact. He didn’t have to break a whole lot of tackles, and a lot of stuff was just right there. I’m interested to see how he plays against better defensive opponents. He needs to keep running hard and get better.”

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Otsego, which defeated Evergreen and North Baltimore before losing last week to Bowling Green, relies heavily on senior quarterback Mitchell Downs, the returning NBC Offensive Back of the Year.

Defensively, the Knights typically align themselves in 4-3 or 4-4 fronts, with a player to watch being senior inside linebacker Ryan Harroun.

“We’ve got our hands full with Otsego,” Kidwell said. “They’re a very good football team.”

Comments

comments