Hopewell-Loudon’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams each improved to 5-1 overall with a pair of wins over North Baltimore on Wednesday.

The seventh grade team won 25-2, 25-8 behind eight aces and two kills from Isabelle Beidelschies. Alayna Jones also added five aces.

The eighth grade team prevailed 25-11, 25-19.

Shea Harper led with seven aces and six kills. Paige Hoover chipped in four aces and Jada Breidenbach had five assists.

