Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon
Arlington at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Van Buren
Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at McComb
Vanlue at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Mohawk
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Eastwood
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Spencerville
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Paulding at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Defiance
Lima Bath at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Perry
Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Castalia Margaretta
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Willard at Lakota
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Hilltop at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Edon
Ottawa Hills at Stryker
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at Coldwater
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
St. Henry at Anna
Versailles at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Mount Vernon at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
North Union at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at South Central
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton at Holgate
Fairview at Antwerp
Hicksville at Ayersville
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Dayton Christian
Elgin at Riverside
Firelands at Ashland Senior
Huron at Ravenna Southeast
Lucas at Troy Christian
Milan Edison at Norwalk Senior
Ridgedale at TBA
Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion
Shelby at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Toledo Start
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Woodward at Oak Harbor
Saturday’s Games
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch
Firelands Conference
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Port Clinton at Coshocton
Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield
Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.
Prep Volleyball
Weekly State Polls
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (15)359
2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (6) 327
3, Cincinnati McAuley (10) 259
4, Dublin Coffman (4) 257
5, Parma Padua Franciscan (6) 207
6, Strongsville (2) 186
7, Cle. St. Joseph (1) 144
8, Wadsworth 72
9, Avon 71
10, Rocky River Magnificat 52
NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 16, Toledo Notre Dame 27. 17, Toledo St. Ursula 22.
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Cincinnati Roger Bacon (17) 284
2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5) 191
3, Parma Heights Holy Name (1)161
4, Granville (2) 145
5, Bellevue (2) 123
6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (5)121
7, Mentor Lake Catholic (3) 120
8, Chillicothe Unioto 115
9, Sparta Highland (2) 96
10, Bellbrook 86
NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 20, Oak Harbor 37.
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, Ottawa-Glandorf (22) 376
2, Liberty-Benton 244
3, Tuscarawas Valley (9) 216
4, Huron (4) 210
5, Salem (1) 165
6, Southeastern 128
7, (tie) Coldwater (1) 121
7, (tie) Versailles (3) 121
9, Tinora (3) 103
10, Newark Cathloic 76
NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 18, Fostoria 46.
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1, St. Henry (24) 348
2, New Bremen (11) 341
3, Fort Recovery 261
4, Jackson Center (1) 154
5, Leipsic 139
6, Russia 128
7, Arlington (4) 106
8, Marion Local 89
9, Buckeye Central 60
10, Mohawk 59
NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 12, Tiffin Calvert 48. 13, New Knoxville 43. 14, McComb 42. 15, Monroeville 40. 16, Norwalk St. Paul 38.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 99 46 .683 —
New York 90 54 .625 8½
Tampa Bay 79 65 .549 19½
Toronto 65 79 .451 33½
Baltimore 41 103 .285 57½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 63 .566 —
Minnesota 65 78 .455 16
Detroit 59 86 .407 23
Chicago 56 88 .389 25½
Kansas City 48 95 .336 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 91 54 .628 —
Oakland 88 57 .607 3
Seattle 79 64 .552 11
Los Angeles 71 73 .493 19½
Texas 62 82 .431 28½
z-clinched playoff berth
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Results
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, late
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
San Diego at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05
Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15
Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05
Toronto at Boston, 7:10
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 64 .556 —
Philadelphia 74 69 .517 5½
Washington 72 72 .500 8
New York 65 78 .455 14½
Miami 57 86 .399 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 60 .580 —
Milwaukee 83 62 .572 1
St. Louis 80 64 .556 3½
Pittsburgh 71 72 .497 12
Cincinnati 63 83 .432 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 79 64 .552 —
Los Angeles 78 67 .538 2
Arizona 76 68 .528 3½
San Francisco 68 77 .469 12
San Diego 57 88 .393 23
Late games not included
Monday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
Colorado 13, Arizona 2
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15, 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35
Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45
Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10, 1st game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40
Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05
Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10, 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05
Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Reds 3, Dodgers 1
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 1 2 1 Schbler rf 4 2 2 1
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 2 0
M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 2 1
Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0
Lcastro pr 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1
C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 0 G.Grrro cf 3 0 1 0
Puig rf 2 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0
Ryu p 1 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0
Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 33 3 10 3
Los Angeles 000″001″000 — 1
Cincinnati 011″010″00x — 3
DP–Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Grandal (18), Peraza (30). HR–Pederson (20), Schebler (16), Dixon (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu (L,4-3) 5 8 3 3 1 6
Floro 1 0 0 0 1 2
Alexander 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Castillo (W,9-12) 6 1/3 4 1 1 1 9
Romano H,2 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Hernandez H,13 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias (S,26-30) 1 0 0 0 1 1
WP–Castillo. Umpires–Home, Jansen Visconti. First, Chris Guccione. Second, Dave Rackley. Third, Larry Vanover. T–2:40. A–14,964 (42,319).
Indians 2, Rays 0
Cleveland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 0
Encrnco dh 3 1 2 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0
E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Bauers rf 3 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 1 0 1 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 M.Duffy ph 0 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 Sucre c 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 2 1
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 0 4 0
Cleveland 000″011″000 — 2
Tampa Bay 000″000″000 — 0
LOB–Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B–Wendle (24). HR–Encarnacion (30), Gomes (14). SB–Pham (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,10-3 6 2/3 3 0 0 3 11
Hand H,10 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Allen (S,27-32) 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Glasnow (L,1-6) 7 6 2 2 0 3
Nuno 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Schultz 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP–Glasnow. Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–2:44. A–10,599 (42,735).
Astros 5, Tigers 4
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Christ. lf 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
M.Gnzal lf 5 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 2 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0
White dh 4 1 1 2 Greiner c 2 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0
T.Kemp cf 2 1 2 2 Sltlmcc c 0 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 1 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 1
J.Jones cf 4 1 1 3
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 7 4
Houston 120″200″000 — 5
Detroit 000″400″000 — 4
E–Goodrum (14), Ro.Rodriguez (8). DP–Houston 1. LOB–Houston 8, Detroit 7. 2B–Candelario (27), Goodrum (28). HR–Altuve (12), White (12), T.Kemp (6), J.Jones (11).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez 4 5 4 4 4 3
Harris (W,4-3) 1 0 0 0 1 3
Smith H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon H,8 1 2 0 0 0 2
McHugh H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Osuna (S,17-18) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann (L,7-7) 5 6 5 4 1 3
Farmer 2/3 0 0 0 2 0
Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Coleman (Bregman), by Coleman (Gurriel). Umpires–Home, Roberto Ortiz. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Brian Knight. T–3:29. A–19,432 (41,297).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .342; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 116; Martinez, Boston, 104; Bregman, Houston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 89; Springer, Houston, 88.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 121; Davis, Oakland, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Bregman, Houston, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 86; 4 tied at 85.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 172; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 166; Segura, Seattle, 165; Betts, Boston, 164; Castellanos, Detroit, 164; Bregman, Houston, 160; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; Altuve, Houston, 154.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 49; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Chapman, Oakland, 38; 3 tied at 37.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Tampa Bay, 31; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 4 tied at 20.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Price, Boston, 14-6; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.41.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 258; Cole, Houston, 251; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Carrasco, Cleveland, 201; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191; Morton, Houston, 188.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .297; Rendon, Washington, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 106; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Carpenter, St. Louis, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 95; Harper, Washington, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 90; Baez, Chicago, 89; Freeman, Atlanta, 89; Turner, Washington, 89.
RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Baez, Chicago, 100; Story, Colorado, 99; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.
HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 172; Markakis, Atlanta, 172; Freeman, Atlanta, 171; Peraza, Cincinnati, 167; Yelich, Milwaukee, 162; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 160; Story, Colorado, 160; Blackmon, Colorado, 158; Turner, Washington, 158; Albies, Atlanta, 157.
DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Rendon, Washington, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 36; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 34; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 32; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Harper, Washington, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 23; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-4; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 5 tied at 12.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28; Wheeler, New York, 3.39.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 196; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Greinke, Arizona, 180; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Godley, Arizona, 174; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 173; 2 tied at 168.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
New England 8 10 9 33 40 42
D.C. United 8 11 7 31 43 44
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46
Portland 12 7 8 44 40 36
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52
LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 15 6 24 31 50
San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Results
D.C. United 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 0
Portland 2, Colorado 0
Wednesday’s games
Minnesota United at D.C. United, 7:30
Saturday’S GAMES
Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30
LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8
Portland at Houston, 8:30
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Seattle at Vancouver, 10
New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’S GAMES
New York at D.C. United, 1
Orlando City at Chicago, 5
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Finals
Best-of-5
Friday’s RESULT
Seattle 89, Washington 76
Sunday’s RESULT
Seattle 75, Washington 73, Seattle leads series 2-0
Wednesday’s GAME
Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12
Sunday’s Results
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23
Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15
New England 27, Houston 20
Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16
Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40
Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT
Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28
Washington 24, Arizona 6
Denver 27, Seattle 24
Carolina 16, Dallas 8
Miami 27, Tennessee 20
Green Bay 24, Chicago 23
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17
L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13
Thursday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20
Sunday, Sept. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Indianapolis at Washington, 1
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Boston College (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), 7:30
Tennessee Tech (0-2) at Utah St. (1-1), 8
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7
Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon
Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon
San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon
Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon
Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon
Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon
Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30
Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1
Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30
Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3
Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30
Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30
Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30
Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5
Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6
E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6
Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6
Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6
Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7
SOUTH
Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon
Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon
UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), Noon
UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon
East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), 12:20
Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1
Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), 1
Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1
Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1
Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1
ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 1:30
St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) at Richmond (1-1), 2
Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3
Ohio (1-0) at Virginia (1-1), 3
Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), 3:30
LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30
Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), 3:30
West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), 3:30
Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4
Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4
Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5
Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5
Old Dominion (0-2) at Charlotte (1-1), 6
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6
W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6
Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), 6
Robert Morris (0-1) at James Madison (1-1), 6
Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6
Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6
NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6
Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), 6
Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), 6
Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7
Campbell (2-0) at Coastal Carolina (1-1), 7
Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7
Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7
Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7
Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7
Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7
Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15
UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30
W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30
Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30
Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), 7:30
Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8
MIDWEST
Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon
Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon
Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon
Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon
Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon
Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2
Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2
Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30
N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3
South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30
SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30
Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30
North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30
Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30
BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30
E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4
UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4
Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4
Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6
Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7
Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7
SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7
Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7
N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30
Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30
Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30
SOUTHWEST
Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30
Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30
North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4
Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4
Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7
Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7
Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7
North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7
Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7
Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30
Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8
Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8
FAR WEST
UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2
Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3
Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4
Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05
New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5
San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5
Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5
Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6
Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7
New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8
E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8
South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8
Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10
Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10
Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30
Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30
S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Cody Carroll from Norfolk. Reinstated C Andrew Susac from the restricted list. Transferred OF Mark Trumbo and RHP Pedro Araujo to the 60-day DL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Nate Jones from the 60-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller and INF Josh Donaldson from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Hall from Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Spencer Turnbull from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released LHP Eric Stout.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Frankie Montas from Nashville (PCL). Promoted Suzi Alvarez to director of new ballpark sales.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Matt Festa from Arkansas (TL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Rio Ruiz from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jesus Reyes from Pensacola (SL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Julio Urias from Oklahoma City (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHPs Drew Anderson and Enyel De Los Santos and LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Michael Wacha to the 60-day DL.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF K.C. Huth.
Basketball
NBA G League
ERIE BAYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Sam Newman-Beck, Mfon Udofia and Shelden Williams assistant coaches.
Football
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS– Re-signed S Shamarko Thomas. Signed DL iles Scott to the practice squad. Released NT Kyle Peko and DE DeShawn Williams.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Released S Marwin Evans from the practice squad. Claimed CB Deante Burton off waivers from Atlanta. Signed CB Will Redmond to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Michael Bennett.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner, WR Corey Coleman and WR Bennie Fowler.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived LB Josh Keyes. Placed WR Cam Sims on injured reserve. Signed WR Brian Quick. Signed DB Kenny Ladner from the practice squad and WR Teo Redding to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Traded D Adam McQuaid to the N.Y. Rangers for D Steven Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Anounced the resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman, who will remain as senior adviser to the general manager. Promoted assistant general manager Julien BriseBois to vice president/general manager and alternate governor.
College
BAYLOR — Dismissed sophomore G Alexis Morris from the women’s basketball team.
CHARLOTTE — Named Charlie Muchukot director of baseball operations.
DARTMOUTH — Named Callie Brownson offensive quality control coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director David Williams II to become a full-time law professor..
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
Van Buren 153, Arlington 189
Leipsic 209
At Red Hawk Run Golf Course
MEDALIST: Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren, 34. Other scores: (VB) Noah Frederick 39, Quentin Weddell & Grayson Temple 40; (Arl) Will Bushong 42, Brayden Bushong & Garner Anderson 47, Ewan Martin 53; (Leip) Mason Tadena 49, Mason BRandt & Eli Wueller 51, Jaden Siefker 58.
records: Van Buren 8-0.
Carey 174, Seneca East 189,
North Baltimore 191
AT Bob’s Countryside
MEDALISTs: McKain Miller, Carey, Jake Forehand, Seneca East & Jaden Bucher, North Baltimore, 40. Other scores: (Car)Ethan Turner 43, Dylan Grothaus 43, Brayden Miller 48. (SE) Andrew Kath 47, Andy Bauman 49, Turner Bridgeford 53. (NB) Hunter Baker 46, Elias Burleson 49, Malachi Peyton-Hobbs 56.
records: Carey 9-3, 5-2 Northern 10.
ARCADIA 202, RIDGEMONT 222
AT MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Will Recker, Arcadia, 48. Other scores: (Arc) Wyatt Lucas 49, Casey Cramer 53, Evan Lieurance 52. (Rid) Carson James 51, Collin Wallace 54, Payne Clark 55, Gage Furer 62.
records: Arcadia 6-7.
Tiffin Calvert 181, New Riegel 215
At Mohawk Country Club
MEDALIST: Brayden Thomas, Tiffin Calvert, 42. Other scores: (TC) Dominic Mangiola 44, Maddy Brown 47, Jacob Kin 48; (NR) Jacob Theis 44, Carson Whipple & Sam Whipple 55, Brandon Seifert 61.
records: Tiffin Calvert 8-3.
McComb 196, Pandora-Gilboa 243
At Bluffton Golf Club
MEDALIST: Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 44. Other scores: (McC) Allen Thepsourinthone 48, Jake Simons & Nate Bishop 52; (P-G) Trey Hovest 55, Eli Huffman 57, Jacob Suter 59, Seth Tadena 72.
records: McComb 7-5.
Prep Girls Tennis
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Fostoria 1
SINGLES
No.1 — Mariah Schroeder (O-G) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-1, 6-1.
No.2 — Addi Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Naija Miller 6-2, 2-0.
No.3 — Emma Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Mia Weimer skirch 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Chelsea Padroski/Lindsay Scheeg 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.
No.2 — Alysha Verhoff/Kerri Ellerbrock (O-G) def. Maddie Cook/Raelyn Hoffman 6-0, 6-0.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #4 at Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4
Fort Jennings at Arlington, 4:30
Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 4:30
Arcadia & McComb at Riverdale (BVC), 4:30
Prep Girls Golf
Lexington at Van Buren, 3:45
Prep Girls Soccer
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale (NCOSA), 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Rossford at Fostoria, 4:30
Prep Volleyball
Arlington at McComb (BVC), 5:30
Van Buren at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30
Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30
Riverdale at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5:30
Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
Football Game Free Admission Offered
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon High School is offering free admission to Friday’s game with Arcadia to the men and women, along with their families, of local first responders, EMS, veterans and those currently serving in the military. Those attending will be recognized after the first quarter of Friday’s game.