Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Hopewell-Loudon

Arlington at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Van Buren

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at McComb

Vanlue at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Toledo St. Francis at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Mohawk

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Otsego

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Spencerville

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Paulding at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Defiance

Lima Bath at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Perry

Waynesfield-Goshen at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Castalia Margaretta

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Willard at Lakota

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Hilltop at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Edon

Ottawa Hills at Stryker

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Coldwater

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

St. Henry at Anna

Versailles at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Mount Vernon at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

North Union at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at South Central

Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton at Holgate

Fairview at Antwerp

Hicksville at Ayersville

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Dayton Christian

Elgin at Riverside

Firelands at Ashland Senior

Huron at Ravenna Southeast

Lucas at Troy Christian

Milan Edison at Norwalk Senior

Ridgedale at TBA

Sandusky Perkins at Vermilion

Shelby at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Toledo Start

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo Rogers at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Woodward at Oak Harbor

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch

Firelands Conference

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Port Clinton at Coshocton

Toledo Scott at Akron Garfield

Toledo Waite at Lima Cent. Cath.

Prep Volleyball

Weekly State Polls

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (15)359

2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame (6) 327

3, Cincinnati McAuley (10) 259

4, Dublin Coffman (4) 257

5, Parma Padua Franciscan (6) 207

6, Strongsville (2) 186

7, Cle. St. Joseph (1) 144

8, Wadsworth 72

9, Avon 71

10, Rocky River Magnificat 52

NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 16, Toledo Notre Dame 27. 17, Toledo St. Ursula 22.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Cincinnati Roger Bacon (17) 284

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (5) 191

3, Parma Heights Holy Name (1)161

4, Granville (2) 145

5, Bellevue (2) 123

6, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (5)121

7, Mentor Lake Catholic (3) 120

8, Chillicothe Unioto 115

9, Sparta Highland (2) 96

10, Bellbrook 86

NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 20, Oak Harbor 37.

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (22) 376

2, Liberty-Benton 244

3, Tuscarawas Valley (9) 216

4, Huron (4) 210

5, Salem (1) 165

6, Southeastern 128

7, (tie) Coldwater (1) 121

7, (tie) Versailles (3) 121

9, Tinora (3) 103

10, Newark Cathloic 76

NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 18, Fostoria 46.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1, St. Henry (24) 348

2, New Bremen (11) 341

3, Fort Recovery 261

4, Jackson Center (1) 154

5, Leipsic 139

6, Russia 128

7, Arlington (4) 106

8, Marion Local 89

9, Buckeye Central 60

10, Mohawk 59

NORTHWEST OHIO TEAMS: 12, Tiffin Calvert 48. 13, New Knoxville 43. 14, McComb 42. 15, Monroeville 40. 16, Norwalk St. Paul 38.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Boston 99 46 .683 —

New York 90 54 .625 8½

Tampa Bay 79 65 .549 19½

Toronto 65 79 .451 33½

Baltimore 41 103 .285 57½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 82 63 .566 —

Minnesota 65 78 .455 16

Detroit 59 86 .407 23

Chicago 56 88 .389 25½

Kansas City 48 95 .336 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 91 54 .628 —

Oakland 88 57 .607 3

Seattle 79 64 .552 11

Los Angeles 71 73 .493 19½

Texas 62 82 .431 28½

z-clinched playoff berth

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, late

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

San Diego at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15

Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05

Toronto at Boston, 7:10

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 80 64 .556 —

Philadelphia 74 69 .517 5½

Washington 72 72 .500 8

New York 65 78 .455 14½

Miami 57 86 .399 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 83 60 .580 —

Milwaukee 83 62 .572 1

St. Louis 80 64 .556 3½

Pittsburgh 71 72 .497 12

Cincinnati 63 83 .432 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 79 64 .552 —

Los Angeles 78 67 .538 2

Arizona 76 68 .528 3½

San Francisco 68 77 .469 12

San Diego 57 88 .393 23

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

Colorado 13, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15, 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35

Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10, 1st game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40

Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05

Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10, 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05

Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Reds 3, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Pderson lf 4 1 2 1 Schbler rf 4 2 2 1

Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 2 0

M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 2 1

Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0

Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0

Lcastro pr 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0

Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1

C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 0 G.Grrro cf 3 0 1 0

Puig rf 2 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0

Ryu p 1 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0

Utley ph 1 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0

Floro p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Alxnder p 0 0 0 0

P.Baez p 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 33 3 10 3

Los Angeles 000″001″000 — 1

Cincinnati 011″010″00x — 3

DP–Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Grandal (18), Peraza (30). HR–Pederson (20), Schebler (16), Dixon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Ryu (L,4-3) 5 8 3 3 1 6

Floro 1 0 0 0 1 2

Alexander 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Baez 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Castillo (W,9-12) 6 1/3 4 1 1 1 9

Romano H,2 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Hernandez H,13 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Iglesias (S,26-30) 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP–Castillo. Umpires–Home, Jansen Visconti. First, Chris Guccione. Second, Dave Rackley. Third, Larry Vanover. T–2:40. A–14,964 (42,319).

Indians 2, Rays 0

Cleveland Tampa Bay

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0

Brntley lf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 0

J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 0

Encrnco dh 3 1 2 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0

Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0

E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Bauers rf 3 0 0 0

B.Brnes rf 1 0 1 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0

Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 M.Duffy ph 0 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 Sucre c 0 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 1 2 1

Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 0 4 0

Cleveland 000″011″000 — 2

Tampa Bay 000″000″000 — 0

LOB–Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B–Wendle (24). HR–Encarnacion (30), Gomes (14). SB–Pham (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bieber W,10-3 6 2/3 3 0 0 3 11

Hand H,10 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Allen (S,27-32) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay

Glasnow (L,1-6) 7 6 2 2 0 3

Nuno 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Kittredge 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Schultz 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP–Glasnow. Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–2:44. A–10,599 (42,735).

Astros 5, Tigers 4

Houston Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 5 0 2 0

Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Christ. lf 3 0 1 0

Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0

M.Gnzal lf 5 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0

Correa ss 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Reddick rf 3 2 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0

White dh 4 1 1 2 Greiner c 2 0 0 0

B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0

T.Kemp cf 2 1 2 2 Sltlmcc c 0 0 0 0

Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 1 0 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 1 1 1

J.Jones cf 4 1 1 3

Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 7 4

Houston 120″200″000 — 5

Detroit 000″400″000 — 4

E–Goodrum (14), Ro.Rodriguez (8). DP–Houston 1. LOB–Houston 8, Detroit 7. 2B–Candelario (27), Goodrum (28). HR–Altuve (12), White (12), T.Kemp (6), J.Jones (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston

Valdez 4 5 4 4 4 3

Harris (W,4-3) 1 0 0 0 1 3

Smith H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rondon H,8 1 2 0 0 0 2

McHugh H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2

Osuna (S,17-18) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Zimmermann (L,7-7) 5 6 5 4 1 3

Farmer 2/3 0 0 0 2 0

Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Stumpf 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Alcantara 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Coleman (Bregman), by Coleman (Gurriel). Umpires–Home, Roberto Ortiz. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Brian Knight. T–3:29. A–19,432 (41,297).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .342; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .317; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Smith, Tampa Bay, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .301; Andujar, New York, .298; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 116; Martinez, Boston, 104; Bregman, Houston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 93; Chapman, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 89; Springer, Houston, 88.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 121; Davis, Oakland, 109; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Bregman, Houston, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 86; 4 tied at 85.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 172; Lindor, Cleveland, 170; Merrifield, Kansas City, 166; Segura, Seattle, 165; Betts, Boston, 164; Castellanos, Detroit, 164; Bregman, Houston, 160; Brantley, Cleveland, 159; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; Altuve, Houston, 154.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 49; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Andujar, New York, 40; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Piscotty, Oakland, 39; Chapman, Oakland, 38; 3 tied at 37.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Tampa Bay, 31; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Happ, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Price, Boston, 14-6; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.29; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.41.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 258; Cole, Houston, 251; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Carrasco, Cleveland, 201; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191; Morton, Houston, 188.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Zobrist, Chicago, .314; Cain, Milwaukee, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Markakis, Atlanta, .307; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .299; Peralta, Arizona, .297; Rendon, Washington, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 106; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Carpenter, St. Louis, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 95; Harper, Washington, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 90; Baez, Chicago, 89; Freeman, Atlanta, 89; Turner, Washington, 89.

RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Baez, Chicago, 100; Story, Colorado, 99; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Washington, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 92; Gennett, Cincinnati, 88; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88.

HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 172; Markakis, Atlanta, 172; Freeman, Atlanta, 171; Peraza, Cincinnati, 167; Yelich, Milwaukee, 162; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 160; Story, Colorado, 160; Blackmon, Colorado, 158; Turner, Washington, 158; Albies, Atlanta, 157.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Rendon, Washington, 37; Albies, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 36; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 34; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 32; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Harper, Washington, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 23; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-4; Lester, Chicago, 15-6; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 5 tied at 12.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.71; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.28; Wheeler, New York, 3.39.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 239; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 196; Marquez, Colorado, 195; Greinke, Arizona, 180; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Godley, Arizona, 174; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 173; 2 tied at 168.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

New England 8 10 9 33 40 42

D.C. United 8 11 7 31 43 44

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Portland 12 7 8 44 40 36

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 15 6 24 31 50

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

D.C. United 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 0

Portland 2, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s games

Minnesota United at D.C. United, 7:30

Saturday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Houston, 8:30

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Seattle at Vancouver, 10

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

New York at D.C. United, 1

Orlando City at Chicago, 5

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Finals

Best-of-5

Friday’s RESULT

Seattle 89, Washington 76

Sunday’s RESULT

Seattle 75, Washington 73, Seattle leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s GAME

Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28

Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38

Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8

New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24

Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24

L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28

Washington 24, Arizona 6

Denver 27, Seattle 24

Carolina 16, Dallas 8

Miami 27, Tennessee 20

Green Bay 24, Chicago 23

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17

L.A. Rams 33, Oakland 13

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Indianapolis at Washington, 1

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Boston College (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), 7:30

Tennessee Tech (0-2) at Utah St. (1-1), 8

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7

Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon

Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon

San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon

Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon

Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon

Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon

Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30

Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1

Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30

Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3

Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30

Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30

Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30

Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5

Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6

E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6

Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6

Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6

Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7

SOUTH

Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon

Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon

UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), Noon

UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon

East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), 12:20

Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1

Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), 1

Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1

Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1

Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1

ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 1:30

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) at Richmond (1-1), 2

Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3

Ohio (1-0) at Virginia (1-1), 3

Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), 3:30

LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), 3:30

West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), 3:30

Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4

Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4

Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5

Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5

Old Dominion (0-2) at Charlotte (1-1), 6

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6

W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6

Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), 6

Robert Morris (0-1) at James Madison (1-1), 6

Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6

Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6

NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6

Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), 6

Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), 6

Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7

Campbell (2-0) at Coastal Carolina (1-1), 7

Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7

Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7

Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7

Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7

Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7

Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15

UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30

W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30

Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), 7:30

Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8

MIDWEST

Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon

Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon

Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon

Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon

Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon

Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2

Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30

N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3

South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30

SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30

Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30

North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30

Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30

BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30

E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4

UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4

Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4

Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6

Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7

Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7

SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7

Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7

N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30

Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30

Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30

Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30

North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4

Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4

Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7

Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7

Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7

North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7

Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30

Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8

Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8

FAR WEST

UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2

Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3

Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4

Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05

New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5

San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5

Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5

Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6

Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7

New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8

E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8

South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8

Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10

Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10

Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30

Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30

S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Cody Carroll from Norfolk. Reinstated C Andrew Susac from the restricted list. Transferred OF Mark Trumbo and RHP Pedro Araujo to the 60-day DL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Nate Jones from the 60-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller and INF Josh Donaldson from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Hall from Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Spencer Turnbull from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released LHP Eric Stout.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Frankie Montas from Nashville (PCL). Promoted Suzi Alvarez to director of new ballpark sales.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Matt Festa from Arkansas (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Rio Ruiz from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jesus Reyes from Pensacola (SL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Julio Urias from Oklahoma City (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHPs Drew Anderson and Enyel De Los Santos and LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Michael Wacha to the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF K.C. Huth.

Basketball

NBA G League

ERIE BAYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Sam Newman-Beck, Mfon Udofia and Shelden Williams assistant coaches.

Football

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS– Re-signed S Shamarko Thomas. Signed DL iles Scott to the practice squad. Released NT Kyle Peko and DE DeShawn Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Released S Marwin Evans from the practice squad. Claimed CB Deante Burton off waivers from Atlanta. Signed CB Will Redmond to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Michael Bennett.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner, WR Corey Coleman and WR Bennie Fowler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived LB Josh Keyes. Placed WR Cam Sims on injured reserve. Signed WR Brian Quick. Signed DB Kenny Ladner from the practice squad and WR Teo Redding to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Traded D Adam McQuaid to the N.Y. Rangers for D Steven Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Anounced the resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman, who will remain as senior adviser to the general manager. Promoted assistant general manager Julien BriseBois to vice president/general manager and alternate governor.

College

BAYLOR — Dismissed sophomore G Alexis Morris from the women’s basketball team.

CHARLOTTE — Named Charlie Muchukot director of baseball operations.

DARTMOUTH — Named Callie Brownson offensive quality control coach.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director David Williams II to become a full-time law professor..

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

Van Buren 153, Arlington 189

Leipsic 209

At Red Hawk Run Golf Course

MEDALIST: Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren, 34. Other scores: (VB) Noah Frederick 39, Quentin Weddell & Grayson Temple 40; (Arl) Will Bushong 42, Brayden Bushong & Garner Anderson 47, Ewan Martin 53; (Leip) Mason Tadena 49, Mason BRandt & Eli Wueller 51, Jaden Siefker 58.

records: Van Buren 8-0.

Carey 174, Seneca East 189,

North Baltimore 191

AT Bob’s Countryside

MEDALISTs: McKain Miller, Carey, Jake Forehand, Seneca East & Jaden Bucher, North Baltimore, 40. Other scores: (Car)Ethan Turner 43, Dylan Grothaus 43, Brayden Miller 48. (SE) Andrew Kath 47, Andy Bauman 49, Turner Bridgeford 53. (NB) Hunter Baker 46, Elias Burleson 49, Malachi Peyton-Hobbs 56.

records: Carey 9-3, 5-2 Northern 10.

ARCADIA 202, RIDGEMONT 222

AT MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Will Recker, Arcadia, 48. Other scores: (Arc) Wyatt Lucas 49, Casey Cramer 53, Evan Lieurance 52. (Rid) Carson James 51, Collin Wallace 54, Payne Clark 55, Gage Furer 62.

records: Arcadia 6-7.

Tiffin Calvert 181, New Riegel 215

At Mohawk Country Club

MEDALIST: Brayden Thomas, Tiffin Calvert, 42. Other scores: (TC) Dominic Mangiola 44, Maddy Brown 47, Jacob Kin 48; (NR) Jacob Theis 44, Carson Whipple & Sam Whipple 55, Brandon Seifert 61.

records: Tiffin Calvert 8-3.

McComb 196, Pandora-Gilboa 243

At Bluffton Golf Club

MEDALIST: Ross Wenzinger, McComb, 44. Other scores: (McC) Allen Thepsourinthone 48, Jake Simons & Nate Bishop 52; (P-G) Trey Hovest 55, Eli Huffman 57, Jacob Suter 59, Seth Tadena 72.

records: McComb 7-5.

Prep Girls Tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Fostoria 1

SINGLES

No.1 — Mariah Schroeder (O-G) def. Jennaleigh McCumber 6-1, 6-1.

No.2 — Addi Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Naija Miller 6-2, 2-0.

No.3 — Emma Schmiedebusch (O-G) def. Mia Weimer skirch 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Kyhra Baeder/Rubi Dessausure (Fos) def. Chelsea Padroski/Lindsay Scheeg 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

No.2 — Alysha Verhoff/Kerri Ellerbrock (O-G) def. Maddie Cook/Raelyn Hoffman 6-0, 6-0.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #4 at Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4

Fort Jennings at Arlington, 4:30

Lakota at Old Fort (SBC), 4:30

Arcadia & McComb at Riverdale (BVC), 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

Lexington at Van Buren, 3:45

Prep Girls Soccer

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale (NCOSA), 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Rossford at Fostoria, 4:30

Prep Volleyball

Arlington at McComb (BVC), 5:30

Van Buren at Arcadia (BVC), 5:30

Vanlue at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 5:30

Riverdale at Liberty-Benton (BVC), 5:30

Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore (BVC), 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Football Game Free Admission Offered

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon High School is offering free admission to Friday’s game with Arcadia to the men and women, along with their families, of local first responders, EMS, veterans and those currently serving in the military. Those attending will be recognized after the first quarter of Friday’s game.

