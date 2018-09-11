Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Cincinnati Colerain (8) 3-0 154

2. Mentor (6) 3-0 137

3. Pickerington Central (5) 3-0 133

4. Cincinnati Elder 3-0 94

5. Hilliard Davidson 3-0 87

6. Pickerington North 3-0 75

7. Reynoldsburg 3-0 69

8. Austintown-Fitch 3-0 66

9. Westerville Central 3-0 42

10. Canton McKinley 3-0 35

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Dublin Coffman 33. 12, Solon 30. 12, Cincinnati St. Xavier 30. 14, Clayton Northmont 22. 15, Springfield 15. 16, Lakewood St. Edward 12.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Akron Hoban (13) 3-0 160

2. Toledo Central Catholic (4) 3-0 145

3. Massillon Washington (1) 3-0 128

4. Avon Lake 3-0 112

5. Troy 3-0 63

6. Anthony Wayne 3-0 55

7. Wadsworth 3-0 54

8. Maple Heights 3-0 43

9. Cincinnati Anderson 3-0 40

10. Cincinnati La Salle 2-1 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Avon 29. 12, Amherst Steele 26. 13, Macedonia Nordonia 25. 14, Massillon Perry 23. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods 20. 16, Uniontown Lake 19. 17, Trenton Edgewood 18. 18, Chillicothe (1) 17. 19, Columbus Walnut Ridge 15. 20, Garfield Heights 12. 20, Kings Mills Kings 12.

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (5) 3-0 118

2. Akron East (4) 3-0 113

3. Canfield (2) 3-0 108

4. Sandusky (2) 3-0 97

5. Wapakoneta 3-0 68

6. Richfield Revere 3-0 67

7. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 3-0 49

8. Bay Village Bay (1) 3-0 45

9. Parma Padua 3-0 41

10. (tie) Jackson (1) 3-0 38

10. (tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 3-0 38

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Chagrin Falls Kenston 38. 13, Bellbrook (1) 37. 13, Columbus Bishop Hartley 37. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic (1) 37. 16, Trotwood-Madison (2) 31. 17, Beloit West Branch 27. 18, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 22. 18, Hillsboro 22. 20, Thornville Sheridan 19. 20, Kettering Alter (1) 19. 22, Columbus DeSales 13.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. St. Marys Memorial (8) 3-0 147

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 3-0 128

3. Hubbard (4) 3-0 124

4. Poland Seminary 3-0 99

5. Steubenville (4) 2-1 67

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 2-1 54

7. St. Clairsville 3-0 50

8. Shelby 3-0 43

9. (tie) London 3-0 42

9. (tie) Bloom-Carroll (1) 3-0 42

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Perry 40. 12, Waverly 39. 13, Salem 34. 14, Bellville Clear Fork (1) 30. 15, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 29. 16, Galion 27. 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20. 18, Rocky River Lutheran West 18. 19, Williamsport Westfall 15.

Division V

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Johnstown-Monroe (5) 3-0 143

2. Genoa (1) 3-0 103

3. (tie) Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 3-0 101

3. (tie) Middletown Madison (5) 3-0 101

5. Portsmouth West (3) 3-0 73

6. Wheelersburg (1) 2-1 58

7. Marion Pleasant (1) 3-0 40

8. Amanda-Clearcreek 3-0 39

9. Magnolia Sandy Valley 3-0 34

10. Liberty Center (1) 3-0 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Elyria Catholic (1) 31. 11, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 31. 13, Beachwood 29. 14, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 26. 15, Archbold 25. 16, Casstown Miami East 24. 16, Orwell Grand Valley 24. 18, Eastwood 22. 19, Wickliffe 16. 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 16. 19, Cincinnati Mariemont 16. 22, Jamestown Greeneview 15. 22, West Lafayette Ridgewood 15. 22, Richwood North Union 15. 22, Minford 15.

Division VI

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Coldwater (8) 3-0 173

2. Marion Local (6) 3-0 141

3. Kirtland (4) 3-0 140

4. Col. Grandview Heights (1) 3-0 74

5. Mechanicsburg 3-0 55

6. New Middletown Springfield 3-0 52

7. St. Henry 3-0 48

8. Lima Central Catholic 3-0 43

9. Salineville Southern 3-0 39

10. Tipp City Bethel 3-0 37

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Mogadore 35. 12, Seneca East 29. 13, Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 24. 13, Galion Northmor 24. 15, Howard East Knox 21. 15, Rootstown 21. 17, Cincinnati Deer Park 20. 18, Beverly Fort Frye 17. 19, McDonald 14. 20, Fort Recovery 12.

Division VII

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Minster (10) 3-0 161

2. McComb 3-0 140

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (5) 3-0 111

4. Mohawk 3-0 101

5. Tiffin Calvert (1) 3-0 77

6. Convoy Crestview (1) 3-0 76

7. Glouster Trimble 3-0 37

8. Arlington 3-0 36

9. Leipsic (1) 3-0 35

10. Youngstown Christian (1) 3-0 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Ashtabula St. John 30. 12, Greenwich South Central 24. 12, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24. 14, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 23. 15, North Lewisburg Triad 21. 15, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (1) 21. 17, Leetonia 20. 18, Norwalk St. Paul 19. 19, Pandora-Gilboa 16. 20, Windham 14. 21, Ft. Loramie 12. 21, Edgerton 12.

Prep Soccer

Weekly State Polls

BOYS DIVISION I

RECORD PTS

1, Cle. St. Ignatius 5-0-0 100

2, Olentangy Liberty 6-0-0 89

3, (tie) Cincinnati Moeller 4-0-0 71

3, (tie) Medina 5-0-1 71

5, Toledo St. John’s 7-0-1 60

6, Centerville 6-0-1 48

7, Beavercreek 5-0-0 35

8, New Albany 6-0-0 31

9, Cincinnati St. Xavier 3-1-1 23

10, Copley 4-1-0 15

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dayton Carroll, Sylvania Northview, North Royalton.

BOYS DIVISION II

RECORD PTS

1, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 6-0-0 99

2, Chagrin Falls 6-0-0 96

3, Cin. Wyoming 7-0-1 83

4, Bay Village Bay 3-1-2 68

5, Kettering Alter 4-0-1 64

6, Richfield Revere 4-1-0 52

7, Kenton 6-0-1 39

8, Lexington 5-1-0 32

9, Hubbard 5-0-0 24

10, Granville 3-1-0 16

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Athens, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Columbus Bexley, Warren Howland.

BOYS DIVISION III

RECORD PTS

1, Ottawa Hills 5-0-0 99

2, Dayton Christian 5-0-0 91

3, The Wellington School 4-0-0 67

4, Cincinnati Madeira 2-1-0 62

5, Independence 4-0-0 53

6, Troy Christian 4-0-0 48

7, Cin. Country Day 1-2-0 47

8, Kidron Central Christian 4-0-1 34

9, Archbold 5-1-0 27

10, Col. Grandview Heights 3-2-0 7

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Columbiana Crestview, Hudson Western Reserve, Cin. Seven Hills, Kirtland.

GIRLS DIVISION I

RECORD PTS

1, Walsh Jesuit 5-0-0 92

2, Loveland 5-0-0 90

3, Strongsville 7-0-1 79

4, Beavercreek 4-0-0 63

5, Pickerington North 5-0-0 59

6, Medina 5-0-1 47

7, Anthony Wayne 5-1-0 41

8, Ashland 5-1-0 35

9, Brunswick 4-1-1 15

10, Rocky River Magnificat 3-1-1 12

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dublin Coffman, Springboro, Fairfield.

GIRLS DIVISION II

RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Indian Hill 2-0-1 97

2, Granville 4-0-0 91

3, Mansfield Madison 4-0-1 66

4, Kettering Alter 1-1-2 65

5, Hamilton Badin 3-2-0 40

6, Lima Shawnee 6-0-0 39

7, Cin. Summit Country Day 4-2-0 36

8, Rocky River 3-3-0 28

9, Sunbury Big Walnut 1-1-2 20

10, Mentor Lake Catholic 2-1-0 18

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Ontario, Richfield Revere, Chillicothe Unioto, Beloit West Branch, Bellbrook, Kenton.

GIRLS DIVISION III

RECORD PTS

1, Kirtland 6-0-0 99

2, Cin. Country Day 4-0-0 83

3, Sidney Lehman 3-0-0 91

4, Liberty-Benton 5-0-0 67

5, Worthington Christian 3-0-2 83

6, Bishop Rosecrans 7-0-1 57

7, Cincinnati Madeira 0-0-1 83

8, Doylestown Chippewa 3-1-1 83

9, Lynchburg-Clay 4-2-0 41

10, Ashland Crestview 6-0-0 31

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Lordstown, Anna, Columbus Gahanna Academy, Eastwood, Berkshire, Akron Manchester.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 98 46 .681 —

New York 89 54 .622 8½

Tampa Bay 79 64 .552 18½

Toronto 65 78 .455 32½

Baltimore 41 102 .287 56½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 81 63 .563 —

Minnesota 65 77 .458 15

Detroit 59 85 .410 22

Chicago 56 87 .392 24½

Kansas City 47 95 .331 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 90 54 .625 —

Oakland 87 57 .604 3

Seattle 79 64 .552 10½

Los Angeles 71 72 .497 18½

Texas 61 82 .427 28½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 7, Texas 3

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Results

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, late

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-6), 6:40

Oakland (Fiers 11-6) at Baltimore (Cobb 5-15), 7:05

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-5), 7:10

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-8) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-12) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15

Texas (Sampson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Houston at Detroit, 1:10

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05

Toronto at Boston, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 79 64 .552 —

Philadelphia 74 68 .521 4½

Washington 71 72 .497 8

New York 65 77 .458 13½

Miami 56 86 .394 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 83 59 .585 —

Milwaukee 82 62 .569 2

St. Louis 79 64 .552 4½

Pittsburgh 71 71 .500 12

Cincinnati 62 83 .428 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 78 64 .549 —

Los Angeles 78 66 .542 1

Arizona 76 67 .531 2½

San Francisco 68 76 .472 11

San Diego 57 88 .393 22½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Miami at Pittsburgh, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 6

Atlanta 9, Arizona 5

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 6

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, late

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, late

Arizona at Colorado, late

Atlanta at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-12), 6:40

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-11), 7:05, 2nd game

Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-9), 8:05

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 14-4), 8:15

Arizona (Greinke 13-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9) at San Francisco (Suarez 6-10), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10, 1st game

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10, 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40

Monday’s Boxscores

Astros 3, Tigers 2

Houston Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Sprnger rf 4 1 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 0 0

Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0

Bregman 3b 3 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 2 1

White 1b 3 1 2 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

Reddick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Goodrum 1b 4 1 1 0

Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 3 0 1 0

M.Gnzal lf-1b 4 0 1 1 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0

Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0

Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 1 1

Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 32 2 7 2

Houston 003″000″000 — 3

Detroit 010″001″000 — 2

E–Ro.Rodriguez (7), Bregman (15). DP–Houston 2. LOB–Houston 7, Detroit 5. 2B–Castellanos (40), Goodrum (27). SF–Castellanos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston

Verlander W,15-9 7 6 2 2 1 10

Pressly H,16 1 1 0 0 0 1

Osuna (S,16-17) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Liriano (L,4-10) 6 4 3 0 4 7

VerHagen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP–Liriano. Umpires–Home, Brian Knight. First, Roberto Ortiz. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Pat Hoberg. T–2:42. A–19,711 (41,297).

Reds 10, Dodgers 6

Los Angeles Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

C.Tylor lf-2b 4 2 2 2 B.Hmltn cf 4 2 1 0

J.Trner 3b 3 1 0 0 Peraza ss 4 3 2 1

M.Mchdo ss 5 1 2 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 2

M.Kemp rf-lf 5 0 1 2 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1

Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 2 4 3

Bllnger ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Ervin lf 5 1 2 0

K.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 2

Muncy ph-1b 3 0 1 1 Dixon rf 4 0 0 0

Grandal c 3 1 1 1 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Utley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0

A.Wood p 2 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0

Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 1 0 1 0

Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 1 0 1 0

Madson p 0 0 0 0

Fields p 0 0 0 0

Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0

Rosscup p 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 38 10 14 9

Los Angeles 001″201″200 — “6

Cincinnati 401″203″00x — 10

E–Peraza (20), M.Machado (12). DP–Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B–M.Machado (31), B.Dozier (28), B.Hamilton (14), Votto (26), Ervin (9), Lorenzen (1). HR–C.Taylor (16), Grandal (23), Suarez (32). SB–M.Machado (14), Bellinger (11), Peraza 2 (22).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Wood (L,8-7) 3 2/3 8 7 6 2 6

Venditte 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Madson 1 4 3 3 0 3

Fields 1 1 0 0 0 0

Rosscup 1 0 0 0 1 3

Cincinnati

Reed 4 5 3 3 3 5

Lorenzen 2 1/3 2 3 3 1 3

Peralta 0 2 0 0 1 0

Hughes (W,4-3) 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 1 1

Wa.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th HBP–by Wood (Peraza). Umpires–Home, Larry Vanover. First, Jansen Visconti. Second, Chris Guccione. Third, Dave Rackley. T–3:23. A–12,161 (42,319).

Rays 6, Indians 5

Cleveland Tampa Bay

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 4 1 2 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0

J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 1 1 Choi dh 4 1 1 3

Encrnco dh 5 0 1 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0

R.Davis pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 1

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0

Rosales 1b 1 0 0 0 Bauers rf 4 1 1 2

Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 1 1 0

Gomes c 5 1 1 0 Vlzquez pr 0 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 0 0 0 0

Guyer ph-cf-rf 2 0 1 2 C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 33 6 8 6

Cleveland 100″012″100 — 5

Tampa Bay 040″000″002 — 6

LOB–Cleveland 12, Tampa Bay 7. 2B–Lindor (41), Brantley (35), J.Ramirez (35), Guyer (11), M.Smith (24), Ciuffo (1). 3B–Wendle (6). HR–Choi (8), Bauers (10). SB–J.Ramirez 2 (32), R.Davis (19), Velazquez (1). CS–M.Smith (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber 1 2/3 5 4 4 1 4

Olson 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 4

Perez 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 3

Otero 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2

Ramirez H,13 1 0 0 0 1 1

Allen H,7 1 0 0 0 2 0

Hand L,2-5 BS,6 2/3 2 2 2 0 1

Tampa Bay

Castillo 2 1 1 1 1 1

Beeks 2 1/3 4 1 1 1 3

Stanek 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Kolarek 1 1/3 3 2 2 0 0

Roe 1 0 1 1 1 1

Kittredge 1 1 0 0 1 0

Schultz (W,2-0) 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Kluber (Choi), by Beeks (Cabrera), by Roe (Ramirez). WP–Castillo, Allen. Umpires–Home, Carlos Torres. First, Mark Carlson. Second, Paul Nauert. Third, Scott Barry. T–3:38. A–12,724 (42,735).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .342; Martinez, Boston, .331; Altuve, Houston, .317; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Segura, Seattle, .310; Brantley, Cleveland, .307; Smith, Tampa Bay, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Andujar, New York, .299; Bregman, Houston, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 119; Betts, Boston, 116; Martinez, Boston, 104; Bregman, Houston, 99; Benintendi, Boston, 98; Ramirez, Cleveland, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Chapman, Oakland, 88; Springer, Houston, 88; Stanton, New York, 88.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 121; Davis, Oakland, 108; Ramirez, Cleveland, 98; Bregman, Houston, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 95; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; 4 tied at 85.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 172; Lindor, Cleveland, 169; Merrifield, Kansas City, 165; Segura, Seattle, 165; Betts, Boston, 164; Castellanos, Detroit, 164; Bregman, Houston, 160; Brantley, Cleveland, 158; Rosario, Minnesota, 156; Benintendi, Boston, 153.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 49; Betts, Boston, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Castellanos, Detroit, 40; Andujar, New York, 39; Piscotty, Oakland, 38; 4 tied at 37.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; 6 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 41; Martinez, Boston, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.

STOLEN BASES–Ramirez, Cleveland, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Smith, Tampa Bay, 31; Gordon, Seattle, 30; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 4 tied at 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Price, Boston, 14-6; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.72; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.91; Morton, Houston, 3.15; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.16; Fiers, Oakland, 3.36; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.41.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 258; Cole, Houston, 251; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Carrasco, Cleveland, 201; Kluber, Cleveland, 194; Paxton, Seattle, 194; Clevinger, Cleveland, 191; Morton, Houston, 188.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .306; Cain, Milwaukee, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .303; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298; Rendon, Washington, .298; 2 tied at .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Carpenter, St. Louis, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Harper, Washington, 92; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 90; Arenado, Colorado, 89; Baez, Chicago, 89; Turner, Washington, 89; Freeman, Atlanta, 88.

RBI–Suarez, Cincinnati, 101; Baez, Chicago, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 97; Story, Colorado, 96; Arenado, Colorado, 95; Harper, Washington, 91; Rizzo, Chicago, 91; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 88; Markakis, Atlanta, 88; Gennett, Cincinnati, 87.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 172; Gennett, Cincinnati, 170; Freeman, Atlanta, 169; Peraza, Cincinnati, 165; Yelich, Milwaukee, 161; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 159; Story, Colorado, 159; Turner, Washington, 157; Baez, Chicago, 156; 3 tied at 155.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Carpenter, St. Louis, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 37; Rendon, Washington, 37; Baez, Chicago, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 35; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 34; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 32; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; Rosario, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; Harper, Washington, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Suarez, Cincinnati, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Story, Colorado, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 30.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 37; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 31; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 30; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 23; Peraza, Cincinnati, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 17-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 16-4; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Freeland, Colorado, 14-7; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 3 tied at 12.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.31; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.91; Corbin, Arizona, 3.01; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wheeler, New York, 3.39.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 271; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 223; Nola, Philadelphia, 196; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Greinke, Arizona, 180; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; 2 tied at 168.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

New England 8 10 9 33 40 42

D.C. United 8 11 7 31 43 44

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Portland 12 7 8 44 40 36

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 15 6 24 31 50

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Results

D.C. United 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 0

Portland 2, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s games

Minnesota United at D.C. United, 7:30

Saturday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Houston, 8:30

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Seattle at Vancouver, 10

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

New York at D.C. United, 1

Orlando City at Chicago, 5

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Finals

Best-of-5

Friday’s RESULT

Seattle 89, Washington 76

Sunday’s RESULT

Seattle 75, Washington 73, Seattle leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s GAME

Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 47 3

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28

Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38

Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40

Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8

New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24

Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24

L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Results

Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15

New England 27, Houston 20

Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16

Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40

Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT

Kansas City 38, L.A. Chargers 28

Washington 24, Arizona 6

Denver 27, Seattle 24

Carolina 16, Dallas 8

Miami 27, Tennessee 20

Green Bay 24, Chicago 23

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Jets 48, Detroit 17

L.A. Rams at Oakland, late

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Indianapolis at Washington, 1

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS FCS Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. North Dakota State (154) 1-0 3970 1

2. James Madison (2) 1-1 3744 2

3. South Dakota State 1-0 3602 3

4. North Carolina A&T (3) 3-0 3280 5

5. Sam Houston State 1-0 3217 4

6. Eastern Washington 2-0 3097 6

7. Kennesaw State 1-1 2931 7

8. Wofford 2-0 2673 8

9. Samford 1-1 2557 9

10. Villanova 2-0 2436 12

11. Weber State 1-1 2332 10

12. Jacksonville State 1-1 2026 13

13. Nicholls 1-1 1959 11

14. Elon 1-1 1842 15

15. Montana 2-0 1819 14

16. McNeese 2-0 1471 16

17. Maine 2-0 1388 22

18. Central Arkansas 1-1 1305 17

19. Illinois State 2-0 1100 19

20. Northern Arizona 1-1 845 18

21. UNI 0-1 761 21

22. South Dakota 1-1 730 23

23. UC Davis 2-0 617 NR

24. Stony Brook 1-1 498 24

25. Rhode Island 2-0 358 NR

Others: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Western Carolina 2, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Howard 1.

FCS Coaches Poll

Points Prv Record

1. North Dakota St. (25) 645 1 1-0

2. James Madison (1) 620 2 1-1

3. South Dakota St. 593 3 1-0

4. Sam Houston St. 540 4 1-0

5. Eastern Washington 539 5 2-0

6. North Carolina A&T 527 6 3-0

7. Wofford 488 7 2-0

8. Kennesaw St. 473 8 1-1

9. Samford 423 9 1-1

10. Villanova 419 11 2-0

11. Jacksonville St. 362 12 1-1

12. Nicholls 354 10 1-1

13. Weber St. 343 13 1-1

14. Elon 310 15 1-1

15. McNeese 298 14 2-0

16. Montana 259 16 2-0

17. Central Arkansas 239 17 1-1

18. Northern Iowa 184 18 0-1

18. Illinois St. 184 19 2-0

20. Maine 171 25 2-0

21. Stony Brook 106 23 1-1

22. Northern Arizona 92 20 1-1

23. Austin Peay 80 24 1-1

24. South Dakota 39 NR 1-1

25. Colgate 32 NR 2-0

Others receiving votes: UC Davis 29, Rhode Island 27, Furman 17, New Hampshire 11, Delaware 10, Sacramento St. 8, Yale 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Western Carolina 5, Monmouth (N.J.) 5, Montana St. 2, San Diego 1.

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Texas A&M-Commerce (26) 2-0 812 1

2. Minnesota St. 2-0 780 3

3. Indiana (Pa.) 2-0 722 4

4. Northwest Missouri St. 2-0 719 6

5. Grand Valley St. 2-0 684 8

6. Ferris St. 2-0 658 9

7. Midwestern St. 2-0 656 10

8. West Alabama 2-0 558 11

9. Colorado St.-Pueblo 2-0 531 12

10. West Georgia 2-0 485 13

11. Winona St. 2-0 470 15

12. Ohio Dominican 2-0 391 17

13. West Florida 1-1 384 2

14. Ouachita Baptist 2-0 326 19

15. Central Washington 1-1 304 16

16. Minnesota-Duluth 2-0 259 24

17. Fort Hays St. 1-1 245 5

18. West Chester 2-0 206 23

19. Colorado Mesa 2-0 201 25

20. Central Missouri 1-1 199 21

21. Harding 1-1 182 7

22. Indianapolis 1-1 169 22

23. Pittsburg St. 2-0 126 NR

24. Sioux Falls 1-1 112 14

25. Southern Arkansas 2-0 92 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado School of Mines 67, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 64, Valdosta St. (Ga.) 63, Notre Dame (Ohio) 54, Findlay 35, Tarleton St. (Texas) 31, Florida Tech 24, Kutztown (Pa.) 20, Wingate (N.C.) 19, Ashland (Ohio) 16, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 16, Shippensburg (Pa.) 13, Shepherd (W.Va.) 12, Fairmont St. (W.Va.) 1, Edinboro (Pa.) 3, Emporia St. (Kan.) 3, Texas A&M-Kingsville 2, Missouri Western St. 1.

Thursday’s Games

Boston College (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), 7:30

Tennessee Tech (0-2) at Utah St. (1-1), 8

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. (1-1) at Memphis (1-1), 7

Brown (0-0) at Cal Poly (0-2), 10:05

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Hawaii (3-0) at Army (1-1), Noon

Dayton (1-1) at Duquesne (2-1), Noon

San Diego (1-1) at Harvard (0-0), Noon

Kent St. (1-1) at Penn St. (2-0), Noon

Florida St. (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0), Noon

Rhode Island (2-0) at UConn (0-2), Noon

Georgia Tech (1-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1), 12:30

Yale (0-0) at Holy Cross (0-2), 1

Georgetown (1-1) at Dartmouth (0-0), 1:30

Bucknell (0-2) at Penn (0-0), 3

Cornell (0-0) at Delaware (1-1), 3:30

Lehigh (1-1) at Navy (1-1), 3:30

Towson (1-1) at Villanova (2-0), 3:30

Columbia (0-0) at CCSU (1-1), 5

Marist (0-1) at Bryant (1-1), 6

E. Michigan (2-0) at Buffalo (2-0), 6

Stony Brook (1-1) at Fordham (0-2), 6

Monmouth (NJ) (1-1) at Lafayette (0-2), 6

Morgan St. (0-2) at Albany (NY) (0-2), 7

SOUTH

Murray St. (0-2) at Kentucky (2-0), Noon

Temple (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Noon

UCF (2-0) at North Carolina (0-2), Noon

UTEP (0-2) at Tennessee (1-1), Noon

East Carolina (1-1) at Virginia Tech (2-0), 12:20

Colgate (2-0) at Furman (0-2), 1

Savannah St. (0-2) at Howard (0-2), 1

Walsh (0-0) at Jacksonville (1-1), 1

Stetson (2-0) at Presbyterian (0-1), 1

Tulane (1-1) at UAB (1-1), 1

ETSU (1-1) at VMI (0-2), 1:30

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) at Richmond (1-1), 2

Mercer (1-1) at Samford (1-1), 3

Ohio (1-0) at Virginia (1-1), 3

Southern Miss. (1-1) at Appalachian St. (1-1), 3:30

LSU (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), 3:30

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0), 3:30

West Virginia (2-0) at NC State (2-0), 3:30

Colorado St. (1-2) at Florida (1-1), 4

Chattanooga (2-0) at UT Martin (0-2), 4

Jackson St. (0-1) at Florida A&M (1-1), 5

Alabama St. (1-1) at Kennesaw St. (1-1), 5

Old Dominion (0-2) at Charlotte (1-1), 6

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) at FAU (1-1), 6

W. Carolina (1-0) at Gardner-Webb (1-1), 6

Tennessee St. (1-0) at Hampton (1-1), 6

Robert Morris (0-1) at James Madison (1-1), 6

Norfolk St. (1-1) at Liberty (1-1), 6

Austin Peay (1-1) at Morehead St. (1-1), 6

NC Central (1-1) at SC State (0-2), 6

Charleston Southern (0-1) at The Citadel (0-2), 6

Elon (1-1) at William & Mary (1-1), 6

Texas Southern (1-1) at Alcorn St. (1-1), 7

Campbell (2-0) at Coastal Carolina (1-1), 7

Guilford (0-0) at Davidson (2-0), 7

Nicholls (1-1) at McNeese St. (2-0), 7

Alabama (2-0) at Mississippi (2-0), 7

Texas St. (1-1) at South Alabama (0-2), 7

Langston (0-0) at Southern U. (0-2), 7

Middle Tennessee (1-1) at Georgia (2-0), 7:15

UMass (1-2) at FIU (1-1), 7:30

W. Kentucky (0-2) at Louisville (1-1), 7:30

Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 7:30

Marshall (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1), 7:30

Cent. Arkansas (1-1) at SE Louisiana (0-2), 8

MIDWEST

Ball St. (1-1) at Indiana (2-0), Noon

Oklahoma (2-0) at Iowa St. (0-1), Noon

Rutgers (1-1) at Kansas (1-1), Noon

Troy (1-1) at Nebraska (0-1), Noon

Miami (1-1) at Toledo (1-0), Noon

Missouri S&T (0-0) at Drake (0-1), 2

Valparaiso (0-1) at Youngstown St. (0-2), 2

Vanderbilt (2-0) at Notre Dame (2-0), 2:30

N. Arizona (1-1) at Missouri St. (1-1), 3

South Florida (2-0) vs. Illinois (2-0) at Chicago, 3:30

SMU (0-2) at Michigan (1-1), 3:30

Miami (Ohio) (0-2) at Minnesota (2-0), 3:30

North Alabama (2-0) at N. Dakota St. (1-0), 3:30

Cent. Michigan (0-2) at N. Illinois (0-2), 3:30

BYU (1-1) at Wisconsin (2-0), 3:30

E. Kentucky (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2), 4

UTSA (0-2) at Kansas St. (1-1), 4

Montana (2-0) at W. Illinois (0-2), 4

Princeton (0-0) at Butler (2-0), 6

Alabama A&M (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 7

Indiana St. (1-1) at E. Illinois (0-2), 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff (1-1) at S. Dakota St. (1-0), 7

SE Missouri (1-1) at S. Illinois (1-1), 7

Delaware St. (0-2) at W. Michigan (0-2), 7

N. Iowa (0-1) at Iowa (2-0), 7:30

Akron (1-0) at Northwestern (1-1), 7:30

Missouri (2-0) at Purdue (0-2), 7:30

SOUTHWEST

Duke (2-0) at Baylor (2-0), 3:30

Boise St. (2-0) at Oklahoma St. (2-0), 3:30

North Texas (2-0) at Arkansas (1-1), 4

Houston (2-0) at Texas Tech (1-1), 4

Abilene Christian (1-1) at Houston Baptist (1-1), 7

Stephen F. Austin (0-1) at Incarnate Word (0-2), 7

Northwestern St. (1-1) at Lamar (1-1), 7

North Dakota (1-1) at Sam Houston St. (1-0), 7

Arkansas St. (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1), 7

Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 7:30

Ohio St. (2-0) vs. TCU (2-0) at Arlington, Texas, 8

Southern Cal (1-1) at Texas (1-1), 8

FAR WEST

UC Davis (2-0) at Stanford (2-0), 2

Wagner (1-1) at Montana St. (1-1), 3

Wofford (2-0) at Wyoming (1-2), 4

Sacramento St. (1-1) at N. Colorado (0-2), 4:05

New Hampshire (0-2) at Colorado (2-0), 5

San Jose St. (0-2) at Oregon (2-0), 5

Coll. of Idaho (0-0) at Portland St. (0-2), 5

Idaho St. (1-0) at California (2-0), 6

Oregon St. (1-1) at Nevada (1-1), 7

New Mexico (1-1) at New Mexico St. (0-3), 8

E. Washington (2-0) at Washington St. (2-0), 8

South Dakota (1-1) at Weber St. (1-1), 8

Prairie View (1-2) at UNLV (1-1), 10

Washington (1-1) at Utah (2-0), 10

Arizona St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (1-1), 10:30

Fresno St. (1-1) at UCLA (0-2), 10:30

S. Utah (0-2) at Arizona (0-2), 11

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Final Results

Keegan Bradley (2,000), $1,620,000 66-64-66-64–260 -20

Justin Rose (1,200), $972,000 66-63-64-67–260 -20

Billy Horschel (650), $522,000 64-67-66-64–261 -19

Xander Schauffele (650), $522,000 63-64-67-67–261 -19

Rory McIlroy (440), $360,000 62-69-63-68–262 -18

Webb Simpson (380), $312,750 66-67-65-65–263 -17

Tiger Woods (380), $312,750 62-70-66-65–263 -17

Tony Finau (310), $252,000 68-64-67-65–264 -16

Tommy Fleetwood (310), $252,000 71-62-62-69–264 -16

Rickie Fowler (310), $252,000 65-65-65-69–264 -16

Francesco Molinari (310), $252,000 70-63-64-67–264 -16

Kevin Na (243), $189,000 70-62-67-66–265 -15

Justin Thomas (243), $189,000 64-67-66-68–265 -15

Gary Woodland (243), $189,000 66-66-66-67–265 -15

Hideki Matsuyama (220), $162,000 66-64-67-69–266 -14

Andrew Putnam (204), $144,000 67-66-66-68–267 -13

Bubba Watson (204), $144,000 71-65-65-66–267 -13

Aaron Wise (204), $144,000 65-67-68-67–267 -13

Bryson DeChambeau (172), $109,080 67-70-64-67–268 -12

Adam Hadwin (172), $109,080 69-69-63-67–268 -12

Brooks Koepka (172), $109,080 69-68-65-66–268 -12

Jason Kokrak (172), $109,080 69-65-67-67–268 -12

Patrick Reed (172), $109,080 69-65-64-70–268 -12

Jason Day (136), $74,700 67-64-68-70–269 -11

Charles Howell III (136), $74,700 68-63-70-68–269 -11

Dustin Johnson (136), $74,700 70-68-64-67–269 -11

Alex Noren (136), $74,700 64-66-70-69–269 -11

Jon Rahm (136), $74,700 66-69-65-69–269 -11

Byeong Hun An (109), $59,850 65-67-68-70–270 -10

Austin Cook (109), $59,850 71-67-63-69–270 -10

Tyrrell Hatton (109), $59,850 69-68-69-64–270 -10

Henrik Stenson (109), $59,850 66-69-67-68–270 -10

Beau Hossler (91), $51,975 67-67-68-69–271 -9

Zach Johnson (91), $51,975 68-68-68-67–271 -9

Brice Garnett (80), $46,350 70-67-67-68–272 -8

Andrew Landry (80), $46,350 68-70-66-68–272 -8

Ted Potter, Jr. (80), $46,350 68-64-67-73–272 -8

C.T. Pan (68), $40,500 67-67-71-68–273 -7

Chez Reavie (68), $40,500 68-70-67-68–273 -7

Peter Uihlein (68), $40,500 64-70-71-68–273 -7

Rafa Cabrera Bello (54), $34,200 70-68-70-66–274 -6

Si Woo Kim (54), $34,200 71-68-66-69–274 -6

Chris Kirk (54), $34,200 69-68-69-68–274 -6

Marc Leishman (54), $34,200 74-66-66-68–274 -6

Brian Gay (39), $25,740 66-71-69-69–275 -5

Luke List (39), $25,740 70-66-67-72–275 -5

Keith Mitchell (39), $25,740 67-67-67-74–275 -5

Scott Piercy (39), $25,740 70-64-65-76–275 -5

J.J. Spaun (39), $25,740 67-68-69-71–275 -5

Kyle Stanley (39), $25,740 67-70-65-73–275 -5

Abraham Ancer (29), $21,465 69-68-68-71–276 -4

Ryan Armour (29), $21,465 65-67-68-76–276 -4

Ian Poulter (29), $21,465 68-70-67-71–276 -4

Adam Scott (29), $21,465 74-68-66-68–276 -4

Patrick Cantlay (23), $20,520 71-65-70-71–277 -3

Pat Perez (23), $20,520 69-70-68-70–277 -3

Jordan Spieth (23), $20,520 67-71-66-73–277 -3

Kevin Kisner (21), $19,980 72-67-69-70–278 -2

Phil Mickelson (21), $19,980 73-72-67-66–278 -2

Louis Oosthuizen (21), $19,980 73-68-68-69–278 -2

Emiliano Grillo (18), $19,440 67-70-71-71–279 -1

Chesson Hadley (18), $19,440 69-69-71-70–279 -1

Patton Kizzire (18), $19,440 68-71-67-73–279 -1

Brendan Steele (17), $19,080 74-69-69-68–280 E

Ryan Palmer (16), $18,810 70-69-70-73–282 +2

Cameron Smith (16), $18,810 71-71-68-72–282 +2

Brandt Snedeker (14), $18,540 71-69-71-72–283 +3

Brian Harman (14), $18,360 69-72-76-75–292 +12

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Brickyard 400

Final Results

1. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160 laps.

2. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 160.

3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 160.

4. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160.

5. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160.

6. (4) Kurt Busch, Ford, 160.

7. (21) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 160.

8. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160.

9. (19) Paul Menard, Ford, 160.

10. (17) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 160.

11. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160.

12. (29) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160.

13. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 160.

14. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 160.

15. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 160.

16. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 160.

17. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160.

18. (20) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160.

19. (22) William Byron, Chevy, 160.

20. (27) Regan Smith, Chevy, 160.

21. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 160.

22. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 160.

23. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 159.

24. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 159.

25. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 158.

26. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 158.

27. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 158.

28. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 158.

29. (35) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 157.

30. (40) BJ McLeod, Ford, 157.

31. (34) Landon Cassill, Chevy, Accident, 150.

32. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 150.

33. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 142.

34. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Engine, 136.

35. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Fuel Pump, 124.

36. (31) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, Rear End, 89.

37. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, Accident, 66.

38. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, Accident, 57.

39. (36) David Starr, Chevy, Accident, 57.

40. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Brakes, 41.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF-1B Ryan Rua from the 10-day DL. Assigned RHP Chris Rowley outright to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Rodney Hood.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Luol Deng to a one-year contract.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Nate Orchard. Released DT Adolphus Washington

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Aviante Collins on injured reserve. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Chad Hansen and WR Riley McCarron. Placed RB Jeremy Hill on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.

Arena Football League

WASHINGTON VALOR — Promoted interim coach Benji McDowell to head coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed LW Max Pacioretty to a four-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named Brian McCormack director of broadcasting.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired D Jameson Murray and a 2019 10th-round draft pick from Everett for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.

College

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.

FISK — Named Kenny Anderson men’s basketball coach.

NYIT — Named Evan Conti men’s assistant basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

Carey 178, Arcadia 185

At Lakeland Golf Course

MEDALIST: Ethan Tanner, Carey, 39. Other scores: (Car) McKain Miller 43,Dylan Grothaus 45, Brayden Miller 51; (Arc) Casey Cramer 43, Will Recker 45, Joel Lininger 48, Wyatt Lucas 49.

records: Carey 7-3.

Prep Girls Golf

Van Buren 208, Findlay 219

At Sycamore Springs Golf Course

MEDALIST: Chloe Holliday, Findlay, 40. Other scores: (Fin) Carsyn Kouns 57, Cameron Heiserman 60, Abby Powell 62; (VB) Taylor Adams 43, Olivia Sexton 46, Grace Heitkamp 48, Ali Bishop 61.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Golf

Arlington & Leipsic at Van Buren (BVC), 4:30

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa (BVC), 4:30

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 4:30

Prep Girls Golf

Elmwood at Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #3, 4

Prep Boys Soccer

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren (NCOSA), 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Ottawa-Glandorf, 4:30

Oak Harbor at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Prep Volleyball

Fostoria at Rossford (NBC), 5:30

Eastwood at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30

Gibsonburg at New Riegel (SBC), 5:30

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5:30

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5:30

Hardin Northern at Riverdale, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

Football Game Free Admission Offered

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon High School is offering free admission to Friday’s game with Arcadia to the men and women, along with their families, of local first responders, EMS, veterans and those currently serving in the military. Those attending will be recognized after the first quarter of Friday’s game.

Findlay Pre-Sale football Tickets

FINDLAY — Pre-sale tickets for Findlay High’s football game at Fremont Ross on Friday will be on sale beginning today in the athletic office and will be sold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students in grades K-12. All tickets at the gate will be $7.

