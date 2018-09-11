Prep Roundup: Black Knights roll past Liberty-Benton

VAN BUREN — Van Buren steamrolled Liberty-Benton on Tuesday, scoring three goals in each half for a 6-0 win in North Central Ohio Soccer Association action.

The Black Knights, who improved to 5-1 and 1-0 in the NCOSA, were sparked by Hunter Stone’s first-half hat trick and pulled away with Nick McCracken’s second-half hat trick. McCracken added a pair of assists for VB.

Lucas Mattingly’s goal with 18:14 to play in the first half was the lone score for the Eagles (2-3-1, 1-1-1).

goals: (L-B) Lucas Mattingly 1; (VB) Nick McCracken 3, Hunter Stone 3. ASSISTS: McCracken 2, Stone & Thomas Piccirillo 1. shots-on-goal: Liberty-Benton 5, Van Buren 15. saves: (L-B) Andrew Thomas 0; (VB) Saige Warren 4.

records: Liberty-Benton 2-3-1, 1-1-1 North Central Ohio Soccer Association; Van Buren 2-3-1, 1-0 NCOSA.

Prep Volleyball

FOSTORIA 3

ROSSFORD 0

ROSSFORD — Dakota Thomas had 35 assists on 68 of 68 setting attempts and Tyriana Settles had 20 kills to power Fostoria past Rossford 25-7, 25-14, 25-4 on Tuesday in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball.

Mary Harris finished with 11 kills and 11 digs, and Thomas and Settles added 10 digs apiece for Fostoria (9-2, 4-1 NBC).

Meredith Grine had a pair of blocks for Fostoria.

Rossford dropped to 4-5 and 2-3 in the NBC.

FOSTORIA (9-2, 4-1 NBC)

ACES: Jasmine Groves 6, Meredith Grine 3, Mary Harris 3, Tyriana Settles 3, Dakota Thomas 2. KILLS: Settles 20, Harris 11, Grine 5. ASSISTS: Thomas 35. SETTING: Thomas 68-68. DIGS: Harris 11, Thomas 10, Settles 10. BLOCKS: Grine 2, Harris 1, Settles 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Rossford, 19-25, 25-20, 25-9.

NEW RIEGEL 3

GIBSONBURG 0

NEW RIEGEL — Kaitlyn Kirian racked up 14 kills and Aubrey Bouillon supplied 31 assists as New Riegel swept Gibsonburg 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win Tuesday.

Christen Hohman, Jordan Hohman and Julia Reinhart supported Kirian with nine, eight and seven kills, respectively for the Blue Jackets (9-1, 4-1 SBC River).

The Golden Bears fell to 2-11 overall, 2-3 in league play.

NEW RIEGEL (9-1, 4-1 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Aubrey Bouillon 14-14, Julia Reinhart 13-14, Jordan Hohman 10-11. ACES: Bouillon, J. Hohman & Reinhart 2. KILLS: Kaitlyn Kirian 14, Christen Hohman 9, J. Hohman 8, Reinhart 7. SPIKING: J. Hohman 21-25, Reinhart 22-25, Kirian 20-22, C. Hohman 19-22. ASSISTS: Bouillon 31. DIGS: Madalyn Reinhart 12, Bouillon 10.

EASTWOOD 3

ELMWOOD 1

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Madi Schroeder collected 38 assists and 18 digs but the Royals lost 25-20, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21 to Eastwood in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball play Tuesday.

Lizzy Hall (12 digs) and Brooklyn Thrash co-led the Royals (3-6, 1-4 NBC) with nine kills apiece.

Eastwood improved to 6-3 overall, 2-2 in league play.

ELMWOOD (3-6, 1-4 NBC)

KILLS: Lizzy Hall & Brooklyn Thrash 9, Maddie Mossbarger 8, Kayla Minich 6. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 38. DIGS: Jill Hannah 26, Schroeder 18, Hall 12, Nevean Van Meter 8, Maddie Daniels 5. BLOCKS: .

JUNIOR VARSITY: Eastwood, 25-21.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 0

SANDUSKY — Lexie White led with eight kills and hammered five aces in leading Tiffin Calvert past Sandusky St. Mary’s 25-16, 25-8, 25-14 in Tuesday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River division match.

Zoe Meyer and Kate Rombach each added seven kills for the Senecas (9-1, 5-0 SBC River), who remain atop the River division standings.

Shelby Hemminger led with 14 digs, while Sophie Burtis and Emma White split passing duties with 14 and 13 assists, respectively for Calvert.

St. Mary’s dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the division.

Tiffin Calvert (9-1, 5-0 SBC River)

ACES: Lexie White 5. KILLS: White 8, Zoe Meyer & Kate Rombach 7. ASSISTS: Sophie Burtis 14, Emma White 13. DIGS: Shelby Hemminger 14.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert, 25-16, 25-15.

OLD FORT 3

DANBURY 0

LAKESIDE — Old Fort served up 15 aces in beating Danbury 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 to remain unbeaten in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball play Tuesday.

Jordan Reineck had a team-high seven aces while Ashlyn Magers (13 digs) added four more for the Stockaders (8-1, 5-0 SBC River).

The Lakers fell to 1-7, 0-4 in conference play.

OLD FORT (8-1, 5-0 SBC RIVER)

ACES: Jordan Reineck 7, Ashlyn Magers 4, Madison Guth & MarcQue Harris 2. KILLS: Jenna Clouse 11, Grace Wasserman 8, Savannah McCoy & Morgan Mliler 5. ASSISTS: Guth 29. DIGS: McCoy 14, Magers 13, Harris 9, Miller 5. BLOCKS: Guth 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Old Fort, 25-6, 25-14.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 3

LAKOTA 2

FREMONT — Madison King recorded team highs of 14 kills and three aces for Lakota, but they weren’t enough to keep the Raiders from falling 13-25, 25-15, 25-19, 13-25, 15-7 to Fremont St. Joseph on Tuesday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball battle.

Qiara Palos and Katelyn Klotz matched King’s three aces, with Palos also notching 15 assists and Klotz posting 13 assists. Grace Swaisgood served for three aces as well and came up with a team-high 22 digs as the Raiders fell to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in divisional play.

The Crimson Streaks boosted their record to 2-10 overall and 2-3 in the River Division.

lakota (1-8, 1-4 sandusky bay conference river division)

ACES: Madison King, Qiara Palos, Katelyn Klotz & Grace Swaisgood 3. KILLS: King 14, Alexa Gabel 9, Kendra McDole 8. ASSISTS: Palos 15, Klotz 13. DIGS: Swaisgood 22, King 12, Palos 8. BLOCKS: Gabel & Addyson Marshall 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fremont St. Joseph, 25-11, 25-14.

Elmwood girls golf 2nd

NORTH BALTIMORE — Elmwood’s Kaylie Kingery and Taylor Tyson each shot a 50 to help the Royals tie for second place at Tuesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout at Birch Run Golf Course.

Otsego secured first place with a team score of 200. Elmwood shared second place with Genoa (224). Lake (227), Rossford (229) and Eastwood (229) rounded out the team scores

Haley Zimmerman and Abi Lee both shot a 62 to score for Elmwood.

Genoa’s Regan Guthrie was medalist with a 42.

