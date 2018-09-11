Prep Roundup: Arcadia gets 25 aces in win over Riverdale

ARCADIA — As a team, Arcadia was 73 for 75 serving and racked up 25 aces in rolling over Riverdale 25-8, 25-6, 25-6 and notch its first Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win of the season.

Arcadia’s Sydney Ramsey was 27 for 27 serving with 10 aces and 23 total points and Tori Green (15 points) was 17 or 17 serving with six aces and 12 for 13 spiking with six kills.

Samantha Watkins also had six kills on 12 for 12 spiking in helping the Redskins, 5-3 overall, improve to 1-2 in he BVC.

Tayler Ashburn led Riverdale (3-3, 1-2 BVC) with five kills and three aces.

RIVERDALE (3-3, 1-2 BVC)

ACES: Tayler Ashburn 3. KILLS: Ashburn 5. ASSISTS: Taylor Yoder 7. DIGS: Bry Vanden Bosch 7.

ARCADIA (5-3, 1-2 bvc)

POINTS: Sydney Ramsey 23, Tori Green 15. SERVING: Ramsey 27-27, Green 17-17, Caity Cramer 11-11. ACES: Ramsey 10, Green 6. KILLS: Samantha Watkins 6, Green 6. SPIKING: Watkins 12-12, Green 12-13, Megan Mock 7-7. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett 9, Cramer 8. SETTING: Burnett 22-22, Cramer 21-21. DIGS: Ramsey 8, Mallory Laveglia 7.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia 25-22, 25-8.

VANLUE 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

VANLUE — Vanlue continues to keep pace in the Blanchard Valley Conference after sweeping North Baltimore 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 in Monday’s match.

The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the BVC with the win.

Leah Lee and Hailey Inbody sported two kills apiece to lead the Tigers (1-7, 0-3). Hannah Lord led with 12 digs and Mia McCartney had 11.

North Batlimore (1-7, 0-3 BVC)

KILLS: Leah Lee & Hailey Inbody 2, Mia McCartney 1. Attacks: Lee 14, McCartney 8. SETTING: Allison Kepling 22-22, Allie McPherson 20-20. DIGS: Hannah Lord 12, McCartney 11. BLOCKS: Grace Hagemyer 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: North Baltimore 25-15, 26-24.

ARLINGTON 3

VAN BUREN 1

ARLINGTON — Arlington’s Lindsay Dodds was 121 for 125 setting with 43 assist on Monday when the Red Devils remained unbeaten and tied atop the Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball standings with a 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 win over Van Buren.

Dodds was also 15 for 18 serving with 12 points, four aces and four blocks in helping Arlington climb to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. The Red Devils are tied atop the standings with Liberty-Benton and McComb.

Hannah Willow did a good job of filling the stat sheet as well. The senior all-BVC middle hitter was 22 for 23 serving with eight aces and 15 points and 21 for 27 spiking with 13 kills and five blocks. Jenna Pepple was 32 for 36 spiking with a team-high 15 kills.

Lindsey Shaw had 17 assists, six digs and three kills for Van Buren (8-2, 1-2) whose only losses this season have come in league play.

Faith Dewalt had 15 digs, Mackenzie Saltzman 12, and Maddy Marks 10. Marks and Emma Reineke led the Black Knights with five kills each.

VAN BUREN (8-2, 1-2 BVC)

SERVING: Mackenzie Saltzman 13-13, Jessica Rinehart 11-11, Maddy Marks 13-13. ACES: Faith Dewalt2. KILLS: Saltzman 3, Emma Reineke 5, Lindsey Shaw 3, Rinehart 4, Marks 5. ASSISTS: Shaw 17. DIGS: Sydney Leeper 3, Saltzman 12, Dewalt 15, Shaw 6, Marks 10. BLOCKS: Leeper 2.

ARLINGTON (10-0, 3-0 BVC)

POINTS: Hannah Willow 15, Lindsay Dodds 12, Kyra Bormuth 11, Morgan Wykes 10. SERVING: Willow 22-23, Bormuth 16-17, Dodds 15-18, Abbie Sheets 12-15. ACES: Willow 8, Dodds 4. KILLS: Jenna Pepple 15, Willow 13. SPIKING: Willow 21-27, Pepple 32-36, Sheets 14-20. ASSISTS: Dodds 43. SETTING: Dodds 121-125. DIGS: Pepple 7, Izzy Riegle 5, Willow 5, Wykes 5. BLOCKS: Willow 5, Dodds 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 25-18, 26-24.

FRESHMAN: Arlington 25-22, 17-25, 25-10.

LIBERTY-BENTON 3

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 0

BASCOM — Hannah Warrington hammered 16 kills, Caitlin Elseser had 11 and Izzy Granger added 10 in powering Liberty-Benton to a straight-set 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 win over Hopewell-Loudon on Monday in a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup of two teams unbeaten in league play.

Warrington was 23 for 24 spiking and added 15 digs, Elseser chipped in with two blocks and Granger had two aces. Alissa Rhodes was 73 for 73 setting with 32 assists and 15 digs as L-B improved to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the BVC.

Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4 overall, suffered its first loss in three BVC matches. Peyton Hoover (9 digs) had six kills and Megan Kreais added five. Chelsey Depinet led the Chieftains with 13 digs and Abbi Roerdink had a team-high 16 assists.

Arlington (9-0, 2-0 BVC) and McComb (8-1, 2-0 BVC) also entered Monday’s matches unbeaten in league play. Liberty-Benton faces both teams on the road on back-to-back Mondays, McComb on Septmber 24 and Arlington on Oct. 1.

LIBERTY-BENTON (10-0, 3-0 bvc)

SERVING: Chloe Miller 11-11, Hannah Warrington 8-8, Abby Reynolds 10-10, Molly Walker 8-8. ACES: Izzy Granger 2. KILLS: Warrington 16, Granger 10, Caitlin Elseser 11, Schy Shepherd 6. SPIKING: Warrington 23-24. ASSISTS: lAlissa Rhodes 32. SETTING: Rhodes 73-73. DIGS: Rhodes 15, Warrington 15, Miller 13, Emma Otly 7, Aly Carpenter 6. BLOCKS: Elseser 2.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (6-4, 2-1 bvc)

KILLS: Peyton Hoover 6, Megan Kreais 5. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 16. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 16, Hoover 9, Grace Dohanyos 7.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty-Benton 25-19, 24-26, 26-24.

FRESHMEN: Hopewell-Loudon 25-12, 25-15.

Girls Soccer

CONTINENTAL 4

VAN BUREN 3

CONTINENTAL — Alex Hoeffel scored a pair of goals Monday, and Addy Armey and Maddie Burke also scored, as Contintental defeated Van Buren 4-3 in a nonleague girls soccer game.

Angel Brzozowski recorded seven saves as Continental improved to 4-2.

Peyton Sendelbach, Mia George and Grace Hoerig scored for Van Buren (2-2-2). Jewelya Hutchison had six saves for the Black Knights.

goals: (VB) Peyton Sendelbach, Mia George, Grace Hoerig. (Cont) Alex Hoeffel 2, Addy Armey, Maddie Burke. shots-on-goal: Van Buren 15, Continental 12. saves: (VB) Jewelya Hutchison 6. (Cont) Angel Brzozowski 7.

records: Van Buren 2-2-2; Continental 4-2.

