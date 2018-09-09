Prep volleyball: Chieftains defeat Fostoria

BASCOM — Peyton Hoover and Olivia Savidge combined for 30 kills and Abbi Roerdink delivered 29 assists as Hopewell-Loudon toppled Fostoria 22-25, 25-19, 11-25, 26-24, 15-11 on Saturday in nonconference volleyball.

Hoover put away 13 kills and made a team-high 13 digs and Savidge collected 11 kills and a team-best seven blocks as the Chieftains upped their record to 6-3.

Tyriana Settles recorded 30 kills and 20 digs for the Redmen (8-2), while Dakota Thomas tallied 36 assists and Baleigh Robinson served for a pair of aces.

FOSTORIA (8-2)

SERVING: Mary Harris 21-22, Zoe Rice 18-18. ACES: Baleigh Robinson 2. KILLS: Tyriana Settles 30, Mary Harris 6, Dakota Thomas 5, Meredith Grine 4. SPIKING: Settles 62-68, Harris 20-26. ASSISTS: Thomas 36. SETTING: Thomas 101-102. DIGS: Settles 20, Harris 11, Thomas 10, Robinson & Rice 8, Dashani Taylor 7.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (6-3)

KILLS: Peyton Hoover 13, Olivia Savidge 11, Hannah Welly 9. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 29. DIGS: Hoover 18, Chelsey Depinet 15, Grace Dohanyos 5. BLOCKS: Savidge 7, Welly 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 25-14, 25-14.

VANLUE 3

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN 0

VANLUE — Riding a four-match winning streak, Vanlue carried its momentum from a first-set blowout to a 25-7, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

The Wildcats, who have won five straight matches after an 0-2 start to the season, improved to 5-2.

Maliah Snook’s 10 kills, 11 digs and seven blocks led Vanlue. Emma Biller posted a team-high 20 digs with seven kills and Bethany Smith had 15 digs.

Audrey Phillips served a perfect 12 of 12 for the Wildcats and led with 23 assists. Snook and Emma Franks served two aces apiece.

Waynesfield-Goshen dropped to 1-8 overall.

Vanlue (5-2)

POINTS: Emma Biller 12, Emma Franks 11, Maliah Snook 8. SERVING: Audrey Phillips 12-12, Biller 16-17, Franks 13-14. ACES: Snook & Franks 2. KILLS: Snook 10, Biller 7, Bethany Smith 5. SPIKING: Snook 27-29, Biller 20-24. ASSISTS: Phillips 23. SETTING: Phillips 73-75. DIGS: Biller 20, Smith 15, Franks & Snook 11. BLOCKS: Snook 7, Franks 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Waynesfield-Goshen 25-17, 25-15.

ARCADIA 3

CARDINAL STRITCH 0

ARCADIA — Tori Green and Samantha Watkins collected 22 kills between them to lead Arcadia to a 25-11, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Cardinal Stritch on Saturday in nonconference volleyball.

Green knocked down 12 kills and Watkins added 10 as the Redskins moved their record to 4-3.

Samantha Burnett and Caity Cramer notched 20 and 11 assists, respectively, for Arcadia, which also got three aces and 14 digs from Sydney Ramsey.

arcadia (4-3)

POINTS: Sydney Ramsey 17, Samantha Burnett 14, Tori Green 7. SERVING: Green 11-11, Ramsey 21-22, Burnett 16-17. ACES: Ramsey 3, Burnett, Samantha Watkins, Green & Mallory Laveglia 1. KILLS: Green 12, Watkins 10, Lea Pessell 5. SPIKING: Lyndee Ward 17-18, Green 20-22, Watkins 25-23. ASSISTS: Burnett 20, Caity Cramer 11, Morgan Squire & Megan Mock 2. SETTING: Cramer 30-31, Burnett 46-49, Mock 10-12. DIGS: Ramsey 14, Cramer 12, Laveglia 10. BLOCKS: Pessell, Green & Squire 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arcadia, 25-4, 25-12.

