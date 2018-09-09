Cross country: Moes, Cozette lead Lakota harriers at Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — Lakota’s returning state qualifiers, Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette, put together solid efforts at the 50th Tiffin Cross Country Carnival Saturday at Hedges-Boyer Park.

Nearly 10,000 runners in 25 races competed on a rain-soaked course in one of the largest high school cross country invitationals in the country.

Division III boys

Mount Gilead, the state’s top-ranked Division III team, outscored 11th-ranked Columbus Grove 83-155 for first place. Lakota (418) was 14th, Hopewell-Loudon (477) was 16th and New Riegel (632) finished 23rd. Old Fort (23rd, 727) and Elmwood (34th, 855) also competed.

Moes (23rd, 17:02.4) finished in the top 25 for Lakota in the Division III-A boys race. Lakota’s Connor Hill (40th, 17:29.5) and Hopewell-Loudon’s Jordan Foster (46th, 17:37.9) posted top-50 showings.

Division III girls

Minster won the 54-team race with 53 points. Lakota was the top area team in 37th place with 974 points. Old Fort (48th, 1,133), Elmwood (52nd, 1,306) and New Riegel (54th, 1,445) also competed in the race.

Cozette was the lone area girl to earn a spot in the top 100 individuals as she placed 28th in 20:32.1.

Division II boys

Fostoria’s boys were 43rd of 44 teams.

Dylan Sheets led the Redmen by placing 104th (18:17.3).

Division II girls

Hopewell-Loudon’s Taylor Leiter was 35th individually (22:04.1) as the Chieftains bumped up a division and finished 12th with 358 points in the Division II-B girls race. Fostoria was 28th among the 31 teams with 778 points.

Corrin Hoover (66th, 23:06.6), Renae Kapelka (69th, 23:14.2) and Ashley Brickner (86th, 23:39.9) were next across the finish line for Hopewell-Loudon. Macey Sheets (96th, 23:46.7) and Hailie O’Neal (99th, 23:52) were the top runners for Fostoria.

High School Races

Division II-III Girls Open

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bay Village Bay 50. 2, Cleveland Heights Beaumont 81. 3, Tiffin Columbian 84. 4, Bellevue 88. 5, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 152. 6, Norwalk St. Paul 223. 7, Canfield South Range 230. 8, New London 238 9, LaGrange Keystone 272. 10, Lexington 274. ALSO: 20, Hopewell-Loudon 500.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Caroline Trumpower (Mansfield Christian) 20:14.90.

Division II-B Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 35. 2, Minster 101. 3, Tiffin Columbian 116. 4, Sandusky Perkins 135. 5, Fort Loramie 144. 6, Lexington 213. 7, Bellevue 219. 8, Genoa 254. 9, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 259. 10, Hudson Western Reserve Academy 298. ALSO: 12, Hopewell-Loudon 358. 14, Upper Sandusky 401. 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 640. 28, Fostoria 778.

WINNER & AREA TOP 100 FINISHES

1, Emma Esteves (Hathaway Brown) 20:08.6. 35, Taylor Leiter (H-L) 22:04.1. 66, Corrin Hoover (H-L) 23:06.6. 69, Renae Kapelka (H-L) 23:14.2. 86, Ashley Brickner (H-L) 23:39.9. 96, Macey Sheets (Fos) 23:46.7. 99, Hailie O’Neal (Fos) 23:52.0.

Division III Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 53. 2, Fort Loramie 164. 3, West Liberty Salem 168. 4, Liberty Center 206. 5, Mount Gilead 284. 6, Columbus Grove 316. 7, Rocky River Lutheran West 393. 8, New London 400. 9, Versailles 430. 10, Woodmore 436. ALSO: 37, Lakota 974. 42, Mohawk 1,060. 48, Old Fort 1,133. 52, Elmwood 1,306. 54, New Riegel 1,445.

WINNER & AREA TOP 100 FINISHES

1, Allison Johnson (Mount Gilead) 18:19.5. 28, Reilly Cozette (Lak) 20:32.1.

Division III-B Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Sandusky St. Mary’s 41. 2, Tinora 112. 3, Holgate 145. 4, Elyria Open Door 213. 5, Woodmore 225. 6, Maumee Valley Country Day 233. 7, Gibsonburg 257. 8, Seneca East 259. 9, Colonel Crawford 283. 10, Western Reserve 329. ALSO: 23, Tiffin Calvert 563.

WINNER & AREA TOP 100 FINISHES

1, Grieg Kaftan (Sandusky St. Mary’s) 17:24.2. 51, Garrett Spaun (TC) 19:12.7. 99, Chris Laney (TC) 20:22.6.

Division III-A Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Mount Gilead 83. 2, Columbus Grove 155. 3, West Liberty Salem 170. 4, New London 177. 5, Fort Loramie 182. 6, East Canton 198. 7, Liberty Center 215. 8, Minster 256. 9, Ashland Mapleton 261. 10, Ashland Crestview 299. ALSO: 14, Lakota 418. 16, Hopewell-Loudon 477. 23, New Riegel 632. 31, Old Fort 727. 34, Elmwood 855.

WINNER & AREA TOP 100 FINISHES

1., Drew Roberts (Ashland Mapleton) 15:54.2. 23, Dylan Moes (Lak) 17:02.4. 40, Connor Hill (Lak) 17:29.5 46, Jordan Foster (H-L) 17:37.9.64, Bryce Hohman (NR) 17:53.0. 75, Carter Ritchey (H-L) 18:04.9. 79, Braden Schaser (Lak) 18:07.9. 94, Caden Crawford (H-L) 18:27.3.99, Greg Steyer (OF) 18:29.4. 100, Garrett Havens (OF) 18:30.3.

Division III Boys Open

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 49. 2, Columbus Grove 52. 3, New London 79. 4, Hopewell-Loudon 104. 5, Lakota 176. 6, Woodmore 189. 7, Seneca East 200. 8, New Riegel 202. 9, Sandusky St. Mary’s 211. 10, Norwalk St. Paul 274.

WINNER & AREA TOP 50 FINISHES

1, Clay Reynolds (Mansfield Christian) 17:26.9. 16, Sam Meade (H-L) 19:44.7. 25, Connor Roush (H-L) 20:00.1. 35, Kaeden Schindler (H-L) 20:14.1. 36, Mark Statham (Lak) 20:15.7. 38, Justin Miller (Lak) 20:17.7.

Division II Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Shelby 60. 2, Bay Village Bay 91. 3, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 111. 4, Tipp City Tippecanoe 156. 5, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 168. 6, Lexington 203. 7, Decatur, Ind. Bellmont 230. 8, Edison 254. 9, Mentor Lake Catholic 302. 10, Fairview Park Fairview 354. ALSO: 43, Fostoria 1,220.

WINNER & AREA TOP 100 FINISHES

1, Kyle Johnston (Lexington) 15:43.8.

Middle School Races

Division III Boys

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Findlay St. Michael 105. 2, Minster 155. 3, Norwalk St. Paul 161. 4, Ottawa Hills 179. 5, Seneca East 183. 6, Fort Loramie 191. 7, Holgate 229. 8, Maumee Valley Country Day 319. 9, Mohawk 330. 10, Mount Gilead 340. ALSO: 14, New Riegel 407. 23. Old Fort 572. 25, Hopewell-Loudon 603.

Division III Girls

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 58. 2, Fort Loramie 124. 3, Woodmore 145. 4, Liberty Center 162. 5, Gibsonburg 273. 6, Huron McCormick 274. 7. Liberty-Benton 275. 8, Seneca East 275. 9, Loudonville 287. 10, Colonel Crawford 296. ALSO: 11, Hopewell-Loudon 298. 12, Findlay St. Michael 366. 13, Old Fort 378. 28, Lakota 658.

Boys Open

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Perrysburg 63. 2, Kings Mills Kings 121. 4, Mentor Memorial 176. 5, Findlay St. Michael 178. 6, Anthony Wayne 243. 7, Findlay 264. 8, Seneca East 283. 9, LaGrange Keystone 298. 10, Ottawa Hills 326. ALSO: 26, Fostoria 796.

Spencerville Invite

SPENCERVILLE — Justine Hunt raced to fifth place to lead Van Buren’s efforts in Saturday’s Black Division races at the Spencerville Invitational.

The Black Knights did not field a full girls team, but Hunt circuited the course in 22:10.9. St. Marys Memorial edged St. Henry 71-77 for the team crown, with Benjamin Logan freshman Dani Widmark crossing the finish line first in 21:08.2.

Freshman Ben Hudok placed 28th (19:58.5) to lead Van Buren to ninth place with 224 points in the boys Black Division. Bellefontaine nudged Parkway 75-81 for the team title with Parkway’s Kyle Roth winning the race in 17:57.

Black Division Boys

team standings

1, Bellefontaine 75. 2, Parkway 81. 3, St. Marys Memorial 91. 4, Benjamin Logan 98. 5, Lima Shawnee 159. 6, Elida 173. 7, St. Henry 181. 8, Lima Bath 208. 9, Van Buren 224. 10, Lima Senior 225. 11, Paulding 291. 12, Spencerville 299.

Area BOYS Top 50 Finishes

28, Ben Hudok (VB) 19:58.5. 36, Carey Ware (VB) 20:27.4. 40, Wesley Casselman (VB) 20:39.7. 45, Kyle Van Horn (VB) 20:55.8.

Black Division Girls

team standings

1, St. Marys Memorial 71. 2, St. Henry 77. 3, Lima Shawnee 85. 4, Decatur Belmont 116. 5, Spencerville 139. 6, Lima Bath 153. 7, Bellefontaine 172. 8, Parkway 182. 9, Benjamin Logan 201. 10, Paulding 243. 11. Lima Senior 250.

Area GIRLS Top 50 Finishes

5, Justine Hunt (Van Buren) 22:10.9. 19, Ella Webster (Van Buren) 23:53.7. 37, Megan Pisarsky (VB) 25:37.0.

