Saturday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 60, North Baltimore 39

Arlington 36, Hopewell-Loudon 22

Leipsic 34, Liberty-Benton 7

McComb 52, Van Buren 14

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Vanlue 0

Riverdale 49, Cory-Rawson 26

Western Buckeye League

Celina 56, Elida 36

Kenton 48, Defiance 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 10

St. Marys Memorial 38, Van Wert 6

Wapakoneta 32, Lima Shawnee 6

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 42, New Bremen 7

Coldwater 35, Versailles 7

Marion Local 51, Parkway 7

Minster 28, Fort Recovery 22

St. Henry 37, Delphos St. John’s 7

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne 34, Clyde 21

Antwerp 14, Paulding 7

Archbold 23, Lake 14

Ashland Mapleton 21, Rittman 11

Ayersville 21, Bluffton 13

Benjamin Logan 50, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Bowling Green 45, Otsego 14

Bryan 21, Fairview 20

Carey 24, Ashland Crestview 7

Clear Fork 49, Jonathan Alder 10

Colonel Crawford 28, Cardington Lincoln 12

Columbus Grove 27, Patrick Henry 7

Convoy Crestview 34, Wayne Trace 14

Danbury 28, Hardin Northern 26

Delphos Jefferson 47, Stryker 0

Delta 13, Tinora 7

Dover 49, Wooster Senior 21

Eastwood 44, Maumee 6

Edgerton 46, Montpelier 0

Elgin 40, Mount Gilead 24

Evergreen 54, Ottawa Hills 0

Findlay 30, Toledo Start 0

Firelands 21, Vermilion 19

Fostoria Senior 49, Cardinal Stritch 19

Fremont St. Joseph 50, Toledo Christian 34

Galion Northmor 36, Lucas 16

Galion Senior 34, Upper Sandusky 0

Genoa 34, Sandusky Perkins 12

Hicksville 42, Edon 34

Hilltop 6, Holgate 2

Huron 27, Cincinnati Roger Bacon 26

Lakota 58, Ridgemont 6

Liberty Center 44, Toledo Woodward 13

Lima Senior 26, Columbus Academy 14

Mansfield Madison 40, Akron North 0

Mansfield Senior 31, Westerville North 21

Marion Pleasant 40, Worthington Christian 0

Milan Edison 48, Western Reserve 13

Mohawk 16, Gibsonburg 0

Monroeville 46, Castalia Margaretta 16

Mount Vernon 20, Buckeye Valley 10

Napoleon 43, Wauseon 6

Newark 21, Marion Harding 0

North Union 72, Fairfield Christian 7

Northwood 48, Rossford 44

Norwalk Senior 24, Port Clinton 7

Oak Harbor 48, Woodmore 10

Olentangy 53, Springfield 33

Ontario 14, Black River 6

Orrville 57, Lexington 21

Plymouth 47, Buckeye Central 7

Riverside 21, Indian Lake 7

Sandusky Senior 14, Fremont Ross 6

Sandusky St. Mary’s 25, Bucyrus 14

Seneca East 30, Elmwood 6

Shelby 63, Willard 0

Sidney Lehman 24, St. Paris Graham 14

South Central 38, Crestline 13

Sparta Highland 41, River Valley 8

Spencerville 46, Lima Perry 12

Swanton 25, Toledo Rogers 24

Sylvania Northview 24, Toledo Bowsher 6

Tiffin Calvert 33, Norwalk St. Paul 14

Tiffin Columbian 31, Ashland Senior 28

Tol. Cent. Catholic 34, Detroit Catholic Central 10

Toledo Scott 24, Sylvania Southview 21

Toledo St. Francis 45, Cleveland Heights 18

Toledo St. John’s 32, Olentangy Berlin 14

Toledo Waite 30, Oregon Clay 28

Toledo Whitmer 45, Perrysburg 15

Waynesfield-Goshen 24, Ridgedale 0

Wellington 34, New London 22

West Holmes 31, Bellevue 27

Wynford 31, Allen East 13

Around Ohio

Akr. East 24, N. Can. Hoover 17

Akr. Ellet 40, Mogadore Field 7

Akr. Hoban 47, Huber Hts. Wayne 28

Akr. SVSM 55, Cle. Benedictine 21

Akr. Springfield 41, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12

Alliance 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Amanda-Clearcreek 34, Baltimore Liberty Union 20

Amherst Steele 38, N. Ridgeville 9

Ashtabula St. John 19, Fairport Harbor Harding 14

Athens 26, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 16

Barnesville 16, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Bay Village Bay 28, Fairview 14

Beachwood 35, Warrensville Hts. 6

Bellbrook 26, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Bellville Clear Fork 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10

Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna SE 19

Berea-Midpark 50, Lakewood 12

Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 22, Waterford 20

Brookfield 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 17

Brooklyn 46, Cle. Lincoln W. 14

Brookville 47, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Caldwell 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19

Can. McKinley 30, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 7

Canal Winchester 14, Ashville Teays Valley 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52, Cols. Mifflin 14

Canfield S. Range 48, Columbiana Crestview 21

Carrollton 41, Cambridge 7

Casstown Miami E. 38, New Paris National Trail 3

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Chardon NDCL 42, Lorne Park, Ontario 0

Chillicothe 27, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 39, Greenfield McClain 21

Cin. Colerain 47, Cin. Princeton 19

Cin. Elder 21, Clarkson North, Ontario 13

Cin. Finneytown 33, Franklin Middletown Christian 8

Cin. La Salle 13, Lutheran North, Mo. 12

Cin. Purcell Marian 35, Bethel-Tate 0

Cin. St. Xavier 41, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Cin. Sycamore 8, W. Chester Lakota W. 7

Cin. Winton Woods 52, Cols. Upper Arlington 45

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 21, Middletown Fenwick 18

Cle. St. Ignatius 21, Euclid 6

Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Cols. Briggs 14

Cols. Grandview Hts. 70, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Cols. Bexley 7

Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Ready 19

Cols. St. Charles 35, Cols. Independence 6

Cols. Walnut Ridge 41, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Cols. Watterson 25, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20

Columbia Station Columbia 41, West Salem Northwestern 7

Conneaut 69, Lakeview, Pa. 0

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 42, Kings Mills Kings 9

Creston Norwayne 48, LaGrange Keystone 6

Crown City S. Gallia 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 32, Can. South 3

Day. Christian 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 14

Day. Oakwood 35, Carlisle 14

E. Cle. Shaw 15, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 14

E. Palestine 48, Campbell Memorial 37

Elyria Cath. 74, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Franklin Furnace Green 34, W. Union 0

Ft. Loramie 33, Covington 14

Garrettsville Garfield 47, Burton Berkshire 6

Glouster Trimble 35, Reedsville Eastern 0, 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 58, Minerva 13

Hamilton Ross 13, Mt. Orab Western Brown 7

Hannibal River 28, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 7

Hanoverton United 29, Newbury 6

Hubbard 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 12

Huron 27, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 26

Independence 34, Cle. Rhodes 20

Jackson 15, Gallipolis Gallia 9

Kent Roosevelt 23, Ravenna 20

Kirtland 35, Geneva 0

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 3

Lancaster Fairfield Union 28, McArthur Vinton County 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, Cortland Lakeview 13

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32, Middletown 7

Lisbon Beaver 13, Sarahsville Shenandoah 12, 0

Logan 45, Pomeroy Meigs 35

London 57, Washington C.H. 7

Lorain Clearview 12, Cle. Hay 8

Lyndhurst Brush 49, Cle. John Adams 18

Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 26

Maple Hts. 38, Eastlake N. 7

Martins Ferry 39, Belmont Union Local 7

Mason 20, Cin. Oak Hills 6

Massillon Jackson 17, Youngs. Boardman 7

Massillon Perry 35, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0

McDonald 56, Warren Champion 7

Mechanicsburg 44, S. Charleston SE 0

Medina Highland 45, N. Royalton 43

Mentor 42, Cle. Glenville 18

Miamisburg 49, Loveland 14

Middletown Madison Senior 24, Germantown Valley View 16

Morrow Little Miami 20, Goshen 7

Mt. Vernon 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 10

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32, Norwood 0

N. Lewisburg Triad 59, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

N. Olmsted 33, Grafton Midview 27, 0

New Lexington 42, McConnelsville Morgan 7

New Middletown Spring. 41, Columbiana 7

New Richmond 28, Monroe 14

Norton 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Oak Glen, W.Va. 35, Rayland Buckeye 21

Oberlin 30, Garfield Hts. Trinity 24

Orange 39, Louisville Aquinas 9

Orwell Grand Valley 16, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Oxford Talawanda 32, Eaton 20

Painesville Riverside 42, Painesville Harvey 6

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27, Brunswick 14

Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, New Albany 24

Perry 38, Madison 6

Philo 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Pickerington Cent. 42, Trotwood-Madison 19

Pickerington N. 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Piqua 42, Day. Meadowdale 0

Portsmouth 35, Bidwell River Valley 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 23, Marysville 14

Racine Southern 43, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Reynoldsburg 36, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Richfield Revere 51, Akr. Firestone 12

Richmond Edison 25, Toronto 24

Richmond Hts. 36, Lowellville 23

Richwood N. Union 72, Fairfield Christian 7

Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Parma Normandy 2

Rootstown 22, E. Can. 13

Salem 28, E. Liverpool 14

Sheffield Brookside 37, Cle. JFK 6

Sidney 38, Day. Belmont 6

Southeastern 41, Beaver Eastern 6

Sparta Highland 41, Caledonia River Valley 8

Spring. Kenton Ridge 47, Riverside Stebbins 14

Spring. NE 23, London Madison Plains 16

Spring. NW 35, Milton-Union 21

Spring. Shawnee 30, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17

St. Clairsville 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 22

Steubenville 40, St. Joseph, Ontario 19

Sugar Grove Berne Union 6, Newcomerstown 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 29, Danville 28, 0

Tallmadge 34, Akr. Coventry 21

Thornville Sheridan 37, New Concord John Glenn 7

Troy 29, Cin. Turpin 7

Troy Christian 28, Day. Northridge 14

Union City Mississinawa Valley 41, Bradford 0

Vienna Mathews 52, Sebring McKinley 0

W. Carrollton 47, Camden Preble Shawnee 42

W. Jefferson 54, Spring. Greenon 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Coshocton 20

W. Liberty-Salem 44, Cedarville 6

Warsaw River View 21, Uhrichsville Claymont 7

Waverly 37, Chillicothe Unioto 7

Waynesville 20, Blanchester 8

Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. Eastmoor 24

Westerville S. 27, Thomas Worthington 17

Whitehall-Yearling 26, Cols. Whetstone 7

Williamstown, W.Va. 33, Marietta 22

Willoughby S. 31, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7

Windham 42, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 12

Xenia 35, Franklin 26

Youngs. East 28, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

Youngs. Liberty 64, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Youngs. Mooney 19, Cols. DeSales 18

Zanesville Maysville 21, Crooksville 0

Saturday’s Game

NW Ohio Game

Ada at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 97 45 .683 —

New York 87 53 .621 9

Tampa Bay 76 64 .543 20

Toronto 64 77 .454 32½

Baltimore 41 100 .291 55½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 80 61 .567 —

Minnesota 63 76 .453 16

Detroit 58 83 .411 22

Chicago 56 85 .397 24

Kansas City 46 93 .331 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 88 53 .624 —

Oakland 84 57 .596 4

Seattle 78 62 .557 9½

Los Angeles 69 72 .489 19

Texas 61 79 .436 26½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

Friday’s Results

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Houston 6, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City at Minnesota, late

Texas at Oakland, late

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Morton 13-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-3), 4:05

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 4:05

Cleveland (Plutko 4-5) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 4:07

Baltimore (Hess 3-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10

Kansas City (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-10), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-15), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Texas at Oakland, 4:05

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10

Houston at Boston, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 77 63 .550 —

Philadelphia 74 66 .529 3

Washington 69 72 .489 8½

New York 63 77 .450 14

Miami 56 85 .397 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 83 57 .593 —

Milwaukee 80 62 .563 4

St. Louis 78 63 .553 5½

Pittsburgh 70 71 .496 13½

Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 77 62 .554 —

Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1½

Arizona 75 65 .536 2½

San Francisco 68 74 .479 10½

San Diego 56 86 .394 22½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

San Diego at Cincinnati, late

Chicago Cubs at Washington, late

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Atlanta at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9), 1:05

San Diego (Erlin 3-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-8), 4:10

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-3), 7:10

San Francisco (Stratton 9-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 7-11), 7:10

Atlanta (Teheran 9-7) at Arizona (Buchholz 7-2), 8:10

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Colorado (Freeland 13-7), 8:10

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10

Friday’s Boxscores

Tigers 5, Cardinals 3

St. Louis Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

M.Crpnt 1b 4 0 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 5 2 3 2

Munoz rf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 1b 3 0 1 0

Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 2

Ozuna lf 4 2 2 2 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 1 0 0

Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

Bader cf 4 0 2 0 Ro.Rdrg ss 4 0 1 0

Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 1

Pena c 2 0 0 1 V.Reyes cf 3 2 2 0

Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 32 5 8 5

St. Louis 010″110″000 — 3

Detroit 010″020″002 — 5

E–Leone (1). DP–St. Louis 1. LOB–St. Louis 5, Detroit 7. 2B–Wong (16), Ro.Rodriguez (5). HR–Ozuna 2 (20), Candelario (18). SB–Bader (14), V.Reyes (9). SF–Pena (2). S–Wong (6), V.Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Gomber 6 6 3 3 3 6

Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2

Hicks (L,3-4) 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 2

Detroit

Norris 5 4 3 3 1 7

VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 2

Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Greene (W,3-6) 1 1 0 0 0 1

VerHagen pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by VerHagen (DeJong). Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Ryan Additon. Second, Lance Barrett. Third, Bill Welke. T–2:51. A–21,268 (41,297).

Blue Jays 3, Indians 2, 11 innings,

Cleveland Toronto

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 McKnney lf 4 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd ph 1 0 0 0

J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 1 R.McGre c 0 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 5 0 1 0 Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0

Rosales pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 0

Guyer rf 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 1 2 1

Brntley ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 1

B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 1

Gomes c 5 1 3 1 R.Urena 2b 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 3 1 0 0 Maile c 2 0 1 0

R.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Morales ph 1 0 0 0

D.Jnsen c 1 0 1 0

Jo.Dvis pr-lf 0 0 0 0

Totals 41 2 8 2 Totals 39 3 9 3

Cleveland 000″011″000″00 — 2

Toronto 000″010″100″01 — 3

E–J.Ramirez (10), Gomes (9). LOB–Cleveland 13, Toronto 8. 2B–Guyer (10), Grichuk (26), Tellez 2 (6). HR–Gomes (13), Pillar (12). SB–Lindor (23), G.Allen (15), R.Davis 2 (18), Pillar (14). CS–R.Urena (1). SF–A.Diaz (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco 8 6 2 1 1 14

Perez 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Ramirez 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Hand 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 4

Cimber (L,3-6) 0 1 1 1 0 0

Toronto

Estrada 6 5 2 2 2 5

Mayza 2/3 0 0 0 2 1

Clippard 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2

Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0

Fernandez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Petricka 1 1 0 0 2 1

Barnes (W,3-2) 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Estrada (Allen), by Hand (Gurriel Jr.). WP–Carrasco, Petricka 2. Umpires–Home, Alan Porter. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:51. A–26,830 (53,506).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .339; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .317; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .306; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Bregman, Houston, .300; Andujar, New York, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 117; Betts, Boston, 112; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 97; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 89; Chapman, Oakland, 87; Stanton, New York, 87; Springer, Houston, 86.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 117; Davis, Oakland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; Cruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 171; Lindor, Cleveland, 164; Segura, Seattle, 164; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Betts, Boston, 160; Castellanos, Detroit, 159; Bregman, Houston, 158; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 152; Benintendi, Boston, 149.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Gallo, Texas, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 3 tied at 29.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Severino, New York, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.36; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.41.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 251; Verlander, Houston, 248; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Carrasco, Cleveland, 201; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Snell, Tampa Bay, 186; Morton, Houston, 185.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .313; Markakis, Atlanta, .309; Cain, Milwaukee, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .306; Arenado, Colorado, .299; Story, Colorado, .298; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .298.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Carpenter, St. Louis, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Harper, Washington, 89; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Baez, Chicago, 88; Freeman, Atlanta, 87; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 87; Turner, Washington, 86.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Story, Colorado, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Rizzo, Chicago, 91; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 87; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 169; Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Freeman, Atlanta, 165; Peraza, Cincinnati, 158; Story, Colorado, 158; Yelich, Milwaukee, 158; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 156; Turner, Washington, 156; Baez, Chicago, 155; 2 tied at 152.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 40; Carpenter, St. Louis, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 37; Rendon, Washington, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Story, Colorado, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 28.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING–Nola, Philadelphia, 16-4; Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 3 tied at 12.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.29; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.08; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 196; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Greinke, Arizona, 180; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; Wheeler, New York, 168.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 8 6 48 50 37

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

New England 8 10 9 33 40 42

D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULT

New England 1, New York City FC 0

Saturday’s GAMES

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Colorado at Portland, 10:30

Wednesday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at D.C. United, 7:30

Saturday, September 15

Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8

Portland at Houston, 8:30

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Seattle at Vancouver, 10

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, September 16

New York at D.C. United, 1

Orlando City at Chicago, 5

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Finals

Best-of-5

Friday’s RESULT

Seattle 89, Washington 76, Seattle leads series 1-0

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

Regular Season

Thursday’s Result

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday’s Games

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

CCSU 55, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

TCU at SMU, late

Saturday’s Games

East

Liberty at Army, Noon

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

South

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Tennessee St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Southwest

Arizona at Houston, Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Angelo St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Far West

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Rice at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Corban Joseph from Bowie (EL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day DL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released LHP Anthony Pacillo.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated OF Robert Garcia and C Wagner Gomez. Placed INFs Dan Lyons and Jordany Valdespin on the inactive list.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore’ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Alex Ross.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Drew Stafford to a professional tryout agreement.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in general allocation money from the New York for the rights M Jean-Christophe Koffi. Claimed D Kevin Ellis off waivers from Chicago. Placed D Taylor Kemp on the season ending injury list.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi to an MLS homegrown contract, effective Jan. 1, 2019. United States League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi for the remainder of the 2018 season.

College

CAMPBELL — Named Tyler Shewmaker assistant baseball coach. Named Ryan Bertram director of baseball operations.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named George Schaefer associate head baseball coach.

CHOWAN — Named Nicolette Dungee women’s lacrosse coach.

CLEMSON — Named Ted Nargorsen rowing assitant coach and recruiting coordinator. Named Katie Muench rowing assistant coach.

LEHIGH — Promoted Billy Dunn to director of men’s basketball operations and enrichment. Named Greg Tarca men’s basketball video coordinator.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Monica Mesalles Nassi women’s gymnastics coach.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Second Round

Xander Schauffele 63-64 — 127 -13

Justin Rose 66-63 — 129 -11

Keegan Bradley 66-64 — 130 -10

Alex Noren 64-66 — 130 -10

Rickie Fowler 65-65 — 130 -10

Hideki Matsuyama 66-64 — 130 -10

Rory McIlroy 62-69 — 131 -9

Justin Thomas 64-67 — 131 -9

Jason Day 67-64 — 131 -9

Billy Horschel 64-67 — 131 -9

Charles Howell III 68-63 — 131 -9

Kevin Na 70-62 — 132 -8

Tony Finau 68-64 — 132 -8

Aaron Wise 65-67 — 132 -8

Byeong Hun An 65-67 — 132 -8

Ted Potter, Jr. 68-64 — 132 -8

Tiger Woods 62-70 — 132 -8

Ryan Armour 65-67 — 132 -8

Gary Woodland 66-66 — 132 -8

Webb Simpson 66-67 — 133 -7

Andrew Putnam 67-66 — 133 -7

Tommy Fleetwood 71-62 — 133 -7

Francesco Molinari 70-63 — 133 -7

C.T. Pan 67-67 — 134 -6

Beau Hossler 67-67 — 134 -6

Scott Piercy 70-64 — 134 -6

Patrick Reed 69-65 — 134 -6

Peter Uihlein 64-70 — 134 -6

Keith Mitchell 67-67 — 134 -6

Jason Kokrak 69-65 — 134 -6

Jon Rahm 66-69 — 135 -5

Henrik Stenson 66-69 — 135 -5

J.J. Spaun 67-68 — 135 -5

Luke List 70-66 — 136 -4

Patrick Cantlay 71-65 — 136 -4

Bubba Watson 71-65 — 136 -4

Zach Johnson 68-68 — 136 -4

Brooks Koepka 69-68 — 137 -3

Kyle Stanley 67-70 — 137 -3

Paul Casey 69-68 — 137 -3

Tyrrell Hatton 69-68 — 137 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 67-70 — 137 -3

Emiliano Grillo 67-70 — 137 -3

Chris Kirk 69-68 — 137 -3

Brian Gay 66-71 — 137 -3

Abraham Ancer 69-68 — 137 -3

Brice Garnett 70-67 — 137 -3

Austin Cook 71-67 — 138 -2

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-68 — 138 -2

Andrew Landry 68-70 — 138 -2

Chesson Hadley 69-69 — 138 -2

Chez Reavie 68-70 — 138 -2

Adam Hadwin 69-69 — 138 -2

Jordan Spieth 67-71 — 138 -2

Ian Poulter 68-70 — 138 -2

Dustin Johnson 70-68 — 138 -2

Kevin Kisner 72-67 — 139 -1

Pat Perez 69-70 — 139 -1

Si Woo Kim 71-68 — 139 -1

Patton Kizzire 68-71 — 139 -1

Ryan Palmer 70-69 — 139 -1

Brandt Snedeker 71-69 — 140 E

Marc Leishman 74-66 — 140 E

Brian Harman 69-72 — 141 +1

Louis Oosthuizen 73-68 — 141 +1

Adam Scott 74-68 — 142 +2

Cameron Smith 71-71 — 142 +2

Brendan Steele 74-69 — 143 +3

Phil Mickelson 73-72 — 145 +5

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Tiffin Calvert, Old Fort, Cory-Rawson, Columbus Grove, Bluffton, McComb, Mohawk, Liberty-Benton, Elmwood, New Riegel & Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Cross Country Carnival, 9 a.m.

North Baltimore & Patrick Henry at Archbold Invitational, 9 a.m.

Ottoville, Ada, Carey, Van Buren, Leipsic, Riverdale & Ottawa-Glandorf at Spencerville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Arcadia, McComb, Fostoria & Patrick Henry at North Baltimore Tiger Invitational, Birch Run, 8 a.m.

Hopewell-Loudon & Lakota at Old Fort Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Riverdale at Ridgedale Invitational, 10 a.m.

Findlay & Liberty-Benton in Van Buren Black Knight Classic at Red Hawk Run, noon

Prep Boys Soccer

Riverdale at Archbold, 7

Prep Girls Soccer

Riverdale at Bluffton, 7

Prep Girls Tennis

Tiffin Calvert & Ottawa-Glandorf at Fostoria Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Toledo Christian at McComb, 10 a.m.

Carey & Oak Harbor at Fremont Ross, 10:30 a.m.

Fostoria at Hopewell-Loudon, noon

Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue, 1

Cardinal Stritch at Arcadia, 4

