Football roundup: Raders power Arcadia to victory

ARCADIA — Arcadia relied on a pair of Raders to pick up its first win since Week 5 of last season with a 60-39 Blanchard Valley Conference win over North Baltimore on Friday.

Caleb Rader rumbled for 230 yards and four touchdowns of 2, 31, 27 and 30 yards to lead the Redskins (1-2). Hayden Rader tallied 76 yards, but added another four touchdowns, recovered an onside kick and intercepted a pass on defense.

Arcadia’s dynamic duo totaled 306 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, including all four unanswered fourth-quarter scores in overcoming a 39-32 deficit after three quarters.

Tristan Martinez added 148 yards on the ground for the Redskins.

North Baltimore, which fell to 0-3, rattled of 80- and 50-yard scoring runs in the first quarter to take an early 13-0 lead.

North Baltimore 13 12 14 0 — 39

Arcadia 7 18 7 28 — 60

McCOMB 52

VAN BUREN 14

McCOMB — Tanner Schroeder and Kheaghan Loe accounted for all but 13 of McComb’s total yards Friday night as the unbeaten Panthers steamrolled Van Buren 52-14 in the opening Blanchard Valley Conference game of the season.

Schroeder was 11 of 18 passing for 160 yards, Loe had 16 carries for 119 yards and the pair accounted for six touchdowns as McComb piled up 443 total yards and enjoyed its third straight victory.

For good measure, Schroeder also booted a 47-yard field goal to close out the Panthers’ scoring and added seven extra point kicks.

Loe had scoring runs of 2, 46 and 1 run, Schroeder went 13 yards 9 yards for rushing TDs along with throwing a 9-yard scoring pass to Robert O’Dell.

Tyler Durfey’s 1-yard run accounted for McComb’s other score.

The Panthers held Van Buren (1-2) to 128 net yards on 52 plays with Brandon Smith scoring a 1-yard burst and Brady Rader going 7 yards for a TD.

Van Buren 6 8 0 0 — 14

McComb 14 21 14 3 — 52

First Quarter

McC — Loe 2 run (T. Schroeder kick)

McC — T. Schroeder 13 run (T. Schroede kick)

VB — Smith 1 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

McC — T. Schroeder 9 run (T. Schroeder kick)

McC — Loe 46 run (T. Schroeder kick)

McC — Durfey 1 run (T. Schroeder kick)

VB — Risner 7 run (Risner pass from Rader)

Third Quarter

MC — O’Dell 9 pass from T. Schroeder (T. Schroeder)

McC — Loe 1 run (T. Schroeder kick)

Fourth Quarter

McC — T. Schroeder 47 FG

PANDORA-GILBOA 41

VANLUE 0

VANLUE — Jared Breece and Travis Maag connected on a pair of touchdown passes and Pandora-Gilboa intercepted Vanlue twice for scores in a 41-0 victory over the Wildcats Friday night at Hinkle Field in the Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both teams.

After Breece hit Walker Macke on a 25-yard scoring strike, the senior quarterback found Maag from 39 yards away and hit him again on a 4-yard scoring play as the Rockets improved to 3-0 on the season.

Riley Larcom went 25 yards with one of P-G’s interceptions and Zeb George returned the other 42 yards.

Payton Traxler, who produced a team-leading 111 yards rushing on nine carries, capped the scoring on a 14-yard run.

Breece was 6 of 7 passing for 99 yards, while Xavier Temple had 24 rushes for 38 yards to lead Vanlue (0-3).

Pandora-Gilboa 21 20 0 0 — 41

Vanlue 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

P-G — Macke 25 pass from Breece (Hovest kick)

P-G — Maag 39 pass from Breece (Steiner kick)

P-G — Maag 4 pass from Breece (Hovest kick)

Second Quarter

P-G — Larcom 25 interception return (Steiner kick)

P-G — George 42 interception return (Thomas kick)

P-G — Traxler 14 run (kick failed)

LAKOTA 58

RIDGEMONT 6

MOUNT VICTORY — Lakota had little trouble Friday posting its second straight win, manhandling Ridgemont 58-6 in a nonconference football encounter Friday night.

The victory, which leaves the Raiders 2-1 on the season, came on the heels of a 26-19 victory over Elmwood a week earlier.

Lakota will close out its nonconference slate next Friday by hosting Willard (1-2) and then open Sandusky Bay Conference River Division a week later at Sandusky St. Mary.

SENECA EAST 30

ELMWOOD 6

ATTICA — Elmwood will continue to seek its first victory of the season after taking a 30-6 beating from Seneca East on Friday night in nonconference play.

The Tigers improved their record to 3-0, while the Royals dropped to 0-3.

