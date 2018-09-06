Prep Volleyball Roundup: Settles pounds 23 kills as Lady Red falls to Lake

MILLBURY — Lake handed Fostoria its first volleyball loss of the season Thursday, sweeping the Redmen 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

Tyriana Settles had 23 kills and three blocks, Mary Harris added 15 digs and Dakota Thomas was 57 of 57 setting with 25 assists for Fostoria (8-1, 3-1 NBC).

Lake improved to 6-2 and 4-0 in the NBC.

FOSTORIA (8-1, 3-1 nbc)

ACES: Zoe Rice 3. KILLS: Tyriana Settles 23. ASSISTS: Dakota Thomas 25. SETTING: Thomas 57-57. DIGS: Mary Harris 15, Settles 10. BLOCKS: Settles 3.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lake, 25-7, 25-7.

ROSSFORD 3

ELMWOOD 1

BLOOMDALE — Madi Schroeder had 48 assists and Jill Hannah recorded 36 digs Thursday in a losing effort as Elmwood fell 29-27, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 to Rossford in a Northern Buckeye Conference match.

Brooklyn Thrash led Elmwood (3-5, 1-3 NBC) with 14 kills. Lizzy Hall had nine kills and 21 digs, with Anna Versyer also having nine kills. Neveah Vanmeter had 16 digs.

Elmwood (3-5, 1-3 NBC)

ACES: Maddie Daniels 3, Jill Hannah 3. KILLS: Brooklyn Thrash 14, Anna Versyer 9, Lizzy Hall 9. ASSISTS: Madi Schroeder 48. DIGS: Hannah 36, Hall 21, Neveah Vanmeter 16.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Rossford 21-25, 25-16, 25-16.

NEW RIEGEL 3

SANDUSKY St. MARY’s 1

SANDUSKY — New Riegel’s Kaitlyn Kirian smashed 19 kills as the Blue Jackets topped 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win.

Brooklyn Gillig led with 18 digs while Aubrey Bouillon totaled 32 assists, 16 digs and three aces for the Blue Jackets (7-1, 3-1 SBC River).

The Panthers fell to 1-5, 1-3 in league play.

NEW RIEGEL (7-1, 3-1 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Jordan Hohman 23-24, Madalyn Reinhart & Aubrey Bouillon 19-19. ACES: Bouillon 3, Christen Hohman & J. Hohman 2. KILLS: Kaitlyn Kirian 19, J. Hohman & Julia Reinhart 7, Bouillon 6. SPIKING: Kirian 28-35, C. Hohman 26-34, J. Hohman 14-21, J. Reinhart 14-19. ASSISTS: Bouillon 32, Marianna Tiell 8. DIGS: Brooklyn Gillig 18, Aubrey Bouillon 16, C. Hohman 12, Tiell 11. BLOCKS: Kirian 7, J. Hohman 3.

VAN BUREN 3

ALLEN EAST 0

VAN BUREN — Emma Reineke had 13 kills and three aces, and Mackenzie Saltzman and Maddy Marks both had 15 digs as Van Buren swept a nonconference volleyball match over Allen East 25-9, 25-15, 25-18.

Lindsey Shaw had 21 assists and nine digs for the Black Knights (8-1). Jessica Rinehart added 13 digs.

Van bUren (8-1)

SERVING: Maddy Marks 18-18, Lindsey Shaw 12-12, Karis Brown 7-7. ACES: Emma Reineke 3, Shaw 2. KILLS: Reineke 13, Marks 5. ASSISTS: Shaw 21. DIGS: Mackenzie Saltzman 15, Marks 15, Jessica Rinehart 13, Shaw 9. BLOCKS: Reineke 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren 25-20, 25-18.

LAKOTA 3

DANBURY 0

KANSAS — Lakota’s volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season by sweeping Danbury 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

Madison King led the Raiders (1-7, 1-3 SBC River) with 10 kills and added nine digs.

Lakota’s Grace Swaisgood added 17 digs and three aces.

LAKOTA (1-7, 1-3 SBC RIVER)

SERVING: Grace Swaisgood 21-22, Kendra McDole 12-14, Katelyn Klotz 11-13, Madison King 9-10. ACES: Swaisgood 3, King 2. KILLS: King 10, Qiara Palos 4, McDole 4 & Amber Eubank 4. ASSISTS: Katelyn Klotz 11, Palos 7. SETTING: Klotz 51-51, Palos 41-42. DIGS: Swaisgood 17, Anna Brubaker 11, King 9, Palos 6, Mariah Woodruff 5. BLOCKS: McDole 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Lakota, 25-3, 25-22.

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

GIBSONBURG 0

TIFFIN — Emma White notched 19 assists and three aces as Tiffin Calvert swept Gibsonburg 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 to remain unbeaten in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

Zoe Meyer and Kate Rombach (three aces) totaled nine and eight kills, respectively, for the Senecas (8-1, 4-0 SBC River).

The Golden Bears fell to 2-9 overall, 2-3 in league play.

TIFFIN CALVERT (8-1, 4-0 SBC River)

ACES: Emma White & Kate Rombach 3. KILLS: Zoe Meyer 9, Rombach 8. ASSISTS: White 19, Sophie Burtis 9. DIGS: Shelby Hemminger & Ashlyn Jones 7. BLOCKS: Lexie White 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Tiffin Calvert, 25-11, 25-5.

Comments

comments