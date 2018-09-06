Prep Sports Roundup: Fremont Ross blanks FHS tennis

Fostoria High School’s girls tennis team won only 16 points in losing 5-0 to Fremont Ross in a nonleague match on Thursday.

The Little Giants improved to 9-2 overall.

In singles play, Gillian Gallagher (No. 1) swept Jennaleigh McCumber 6-0, 6-0, Lily Abdoo (No. 2) beat Mya Weimerskirch 6-1, 6-0 and Vivyanna Esquivel (No. 3) edged Raelyn Hoffman 6-3, 6-3.

Sophia Biggins and Berlin Swaisgood defeated Kyhra Baeder and Rubi Dessausure 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles play.

In the No. 2 match, Emma Jahns and Lillie Swinehart topped Shanelle Smith and Maddie Cook 6-4, 6-1.

Boys soccer

VAN BUREN 7

MILLER CITY 0

VAN BUREN — Hunter Stone had two goals and an assist, Nick McCracken had a goal and two assists, and James Koehler scored a goal with an assist as Van Buren shut out Miller City 7-0 in a nonconference boys soccer game.

Nate Gregory also scored for Van Buren (4-1), and the Black Knights were the beneficiaries of two Miller City (1-6) own goals. Saige Warren made six saves in recording the shutout.

Adam Schermer had eight saves for Miller City.

goals: (VB) Hunter Stone 2, Nate Gregory, Nick McCracken, James Koehler. Assists: (VB) McCracken 2, Koehler, Stone, Thomas Piccirillo. shots-on-goal: Miller City 6, Van Buren 16. saves: (MC) Adam Schermer 8. (VB) Saige Warren 6.

records: Miller City 1-6, Van Buren 4-1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Van Buren, 5-0.

