Friday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Thursday’s Results

Around Ohio

Cin. Taft 44, Cin. McNicholas 0

Cle. John Marshall 23, Parma 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 58, Greenville 16

Grove City Cent. Crossing 38, Grove City 14

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at New Bremen

Coldwater at Versailles

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Minster

Parkway at Marion Local

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron North at Mansfield Madison

Allen East at Wynford

Anthony Wayne at Clyde

Antwerp at Paulding

Ashland Mapleton at Rittman

Ashland Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Ayersville at Bluffton

Buckeye Central at Plymouth

Buckeye Valley at Mount Vernon

Cardinal Stritch at Fostoria Senior

Carey at Ashland Crestview

Castalia Margaretta at Monroeville

Cincinnati Roger Bacon at Huron

Clear Fork at Jonathan Alder

Cleveland Heights at Toledo St. Francis

Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln

Columbus Academy at Lima Senior

Crestline at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Stryker

Delta at Tinora

Detroit Catholic Central at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Eastwood at Maumee

Elgin at Mount Gilead

Elmwood at Seneca East

Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

Fairfield Christian at North Union

Fairview at Bryan

Findlay at Toledo Start

Firelands at Vermilion

Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky

Gibsonburg at Mohawk

Hardin Northern at Danbury

Hicksville at Edon

Holgate at Hilltop

Indian Lake at Riverside

Lake at Archbold

Lakota at Ridgemont

Lexington at Orrville

Liberty Center at Toledo Woodward

Lima Perry at Spencerville

Lucas at Galion Northmor

Marion Harding at Newark

Marion Pleasant at Worthington Christian

Montpelier at Edgerton

Napoleon at Wauseon

New London at Wellington

Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton

Ontario at Black River

Oregon Clay at Toledo Waite

Otsego at Bowling Green

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen

River Valley at Sparta Highland

Rossford at Northwood

Sandusky Perkins at Genoa

Sandusky Senior at Fremont Ross

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Bucyrus

Sidney Lehman at St. Paris Graham

Springfield at Olentangy

Swanton at Toledo Rogers

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Bowsher

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul

Toledo Christian at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview

Toledo St. John’s at Olentangy Berlin

Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at Benjamin Logan

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Holmes at Bellevue

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

Westerville North at Mansfield Senior

Willard at Shelby

Woodmore at Oak Harbor

Wooster Senior at Dover

Saturday’s Game

NW Ohio Game

Ada at Lima Cent. Cath.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 97 44 .688 —

New York 87 53 .621 9½

Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21

Toronto 63 77 .450 33½

Baltimore 41 99 .293 55½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 80 60 .571 —

Minnesota 63 76 .453 16½

Detroit 57 83 .407 23

Chicago 56 84 .400 24

Kansas City 46 93 .331 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 87 53 .621 —

Oakland 84 57 .596 3½

Seattle 78 62 .557 9

Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19

Texas 61 79 .436 26

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 7:07

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 7:10

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10

Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 8:10

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 8:10

Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 4:05

Texas at Oakland, 4:05

Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 63 .547 —

Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3

Washington 69 71 .493 7½

New York 63 76 .453 13

Miami 56 84 .400 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 82 57 .590 —

Milwaukee 79 62 .560 4

St. Louis 78 62 .557 4½

Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 13½

Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 77 62 .554 —

Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1½

Arizona 75 64 .540 2

San Francisco 68 73 .482 10

San Diego 56 86 .394 22½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Thursday’s Results

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs at Washington, late

Atlanta at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40

Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05

Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40

Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

Indians 9, Blue Jays 4

Cleveland Toronto

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 3 4 4 McKnney rf 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 3 Grichuk ph-rf 2 0 2 0

J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 5 0 1 0

Encrnco dh 5 1 3 0 Grrl Jr ss 3 1 1 0

Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 1 0 0

M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0

B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 3 1

Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis pr 0 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 4 1 2 1 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0

Guyer lf 3 2 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 1 2

R.McGre c 4 0 1 0

A.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0

R.Urena ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 36 4 11 3

Cleveland 101″031″003 — 9

Toronto 000″400″000 — 4

E–Paulino (1), D.Travis (9), Alonso (10). DP–Cleveland 3, Toronto 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B–G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), T.Hernandez (27), R.McGuire (1). HR–Lindor 2 (33), Kipnis (15). CS–J.Ramirez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bieber (W,9-3) 6 1/3 7 4 3 1 6

Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0

Cimber H,12 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Allen H,6 1 1 0 0 1 2

Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1

Toronto

Gaviglio (L,3-8) 4 1/3 6 5 5 0 4

Fernandez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Shafer 1 2 1 0 1 0

Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 2

Leiter Jr. 1 3 3 3 0 2

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Leiter Jr. (Guyer). Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Alan Porter. Second, Angel Hernandez. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:53. A–20,618 (53,506).

Padres 6, Reds 2

San Diego Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jnkwski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0

Urias 2b 4 0 0 1 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 3 0

Myers 3b 4 1 2 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0

F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0

Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0

Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 1 1 1

Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 4 0 0 0

Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0

Yates p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 1 0 0 0

Mejia c 4 2 2 4 Trahan ph 1 0 0 0

Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0

Lauer p 1 0 0 0 M.Wllms ph-cf 1 1 1 1

Pirela ph 1 0 0 0

Stock p 0 0 0 0

Margot cf 2 0 1 0

Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 31 2 5 2

San Diego 001″400″100 — 6

Cincinnati 000″000″200 — 2

E–Peraza (19). LOB–San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Myers (18). HR–Renfroe (20), Mejia 2 (2), Schebler (14), M.Williams (2). SB–Jankowski (22). SF–Urias (1). S–Jankowski (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Lauer 4 2 0 0 3 8

Stock 1 1 0 0 0 0

Castillo (W,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wingenter 1 2 2 2 0 2

Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,8-12) 5 5 5 2 0 7

Wisler 2 2 1 1 1 1

Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1

Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Umpires–Home, Sam Holbrook. First, D.J. Reyburn. Second, Chris Segal. Third, Alfonso Marquez. T–2:57. A–14,303 (42,319).

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Tigers 10, White Sox 2

Detroit Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 6 2 3 1 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0

Adduci 1b 6 2 3 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0

Cstllns rf 4 1 3 1 W.Cstll c 3 1 1 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 2 Narvaez c 1 0 0 0

V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 0 1 0

Mahtook lf 4 1 1 1 Dvidson 1b 3 1 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 1 2 1 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0

Ro.Rdrg ss 4 1 1 2 Ti.Andr ss 2 0 0 0

J.Jones cf 5 1 1 1 Rondon ss 2 0 1 1

D.Lugo 2b 5 1 1 0 K.Smith dh 3 0 2 0

Cordell cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 43 10 16 10 Totals 31 2 5 1

Detroit 100″603″000 — 10

Chicago 000″000″200 — “2

E–Ro.Rodriguez (6). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B–Candelario (26), Adduci (7), D.Lugo (3). HR–Candelario (17), Mahtook (7), Ro.Rodriguez (4), J.Jones (10). SB–Ro.Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann (W,7-6) 5 2 0 0 1 3

Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0

Stumpf 1 3 2 0 0 0

Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chicago

Kopech (L,1-1) 3 1/3 9 7 7 1 6

Covey 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Frare 1/3 3 3 3 1 0

Ruiz 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 2

Minaya 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

Vieira 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP–Kopech, Ruiz. Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, Sam Holbrook. Second, D.J. Reyburn. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:17. A–16,036 (40,615).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .335; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Bregman, Houston, .298; Andujar, New York, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 117; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 95; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Chapman, Oakland, 87; Stanton, New York, 87; Springer, Houston, 85.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 96; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; Cruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 170; Lindor, Cleveland, 164; Segura, Seattle, 164; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Castellanos, Detroit, 158; Betts, Boston, 157; Bregman, Houston, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 152; Benintendi, Boston, 148.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Gallo, Texas, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 3 tied at 29.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.36; Keuchel, Houston, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 248; Cole, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Story, Colorado, .298; Arenado, Colorado, .297; Baez, Chicago, .297.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Carpenter, St. Louis, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Harper, Washington, 88; Baez, Chicago, 87; Turner, Washington, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Story, Colorado, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; 2 tied at 84.

HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Markakis, Atlanta, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 164; Peraza, Cincinnati, 158; Story, Colorado, 158; Yelich, Milwaukee, 158; Turner, Washington, 155; Baez, Chicago, 154; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 153; Castro, Miami, 152.

DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 39; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Rendon, Washington, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Story, Colorado, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; 3 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 3 tied at 12.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; Wheeler, New York, 168.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 8 6 48 50 37

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

New England 8 10 9 33 40 42

D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Result

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Wednesday’s Result

New England 1, New York City FC 0

Saturday’s GAMES

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Colorado at Portland, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Finals

Best-of-5

Friday’s Game

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

Regular Season

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, late

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday’s Games

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Results

EAST

Indiana (Pa.) 41, Millersville 7

Bentley at S. Connecticut, ppd., weather

SOUTH

Bethel (Tenn.) 62, Pikeville 31

MIDWEST

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln (Mo.) 24

Northwest Mo. St. 38, Washburn 17

Friday’s Games

Lincoln (Pa.) at CCSU, 6 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Liberty at Army, Noon

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

South

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Tennessee St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Southwest

Arizona at Houston, Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Angelo St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Far West

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Rice at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

First Round

Tiger Woods 33-29 — 62 -8

Rory McIlroy 31-31 — 62 -8

Xander Schauffele 31-32 — 63 -7

Billy Horschel 33-31 — 64 -6

Peter Uihlein 34-30 — 64 -6

Justin Thomas 32-32 — 64 -6

Alex Noren 32-32 — 64 -6

Ryan Armour 31-34 — 65 -5

Byeong Hun An 35-30 — 65 -5

Rickie Fowler 34-31 — 65 -5

Aaron Wise 33-32 — 65 -5

Hideki Matsuyama 31-35 — 66 -4

Gary Woodland 32-34 — 66 -4

Jon Rahm 33-33 — 66 -4

Justin Rose 32-34 — 66 -4

Brian Gay 34-32 — 66 -4

Henrik Stenson 33-33 — 66 -4

Webb Simpson 32-34 — 66 -4

Keegan Bradley 33-33 — 66 -4

Andrew Putnam 32-35 — 67 -3

Emiliano Grillo 34-33 — 67 -3

Jordan Spieth 32-35 — 67 -3

Bryson DeChambeau 33-34 — 67 -3

J.J. Spaun 33-34 — 67 -3

Keith Mitchell 34-33 — 67 -3

C.T. Pan 32-35 — 67 -3

Jason Day 33-34 — 67 -3

Kyle Stanley 32-35 — 67 -3

Beau Hossler 34-33 — 67 -3

Ian Poulter 34-34 — 68 -2

Patton Kizzire 35-33 — 68 -2

Charles Howell III 35-33 — 68 -2

Zach Johnson 36-32 — 68 -2

Chez Reavie 33-35 — 68 -2

Andrew Landry 33-35 — 68 -2

Tony Finau 35-33 — 68 -2

Ted Potter, Jr. 34-34 — 68 -2

Adam Hadwin 35-34 — 69 -1

Patrick Reed 35-34 — 69 -1

Abraham Ancer 34-35 — 69 -1

Jason Kokrak 34-35 — 69 -1

Chris Kirk 34-35 — 69 -1

Brian Harman 31-38 — 69 -1

Pat Perez 33-36 — 69 -1

Chesson Hadley 34-35 — 69 -1

Brooks Koepka 33-36 — 69 -1

Paul Casey 34-35 — 69 -1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-34 — 69 -1

Dustin Johnson 33-37 — 70 E

Francesco Molinari 34-36 — 70 E

Ryan Palmer 34-36 — 70 E

Brice Garnett 35-35 — 70 E

Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-34 — 70 E

Luke List 35-35 — 70 E

Kevin Na 35-35 — 70 E

Scott Piercy 36-34 — 70 E

Tommy Fleetwood 37-34 — 71 +1

Bubba Watson 33-38 — 71 +1

Cameron Smith 35-36 — 71 +1

Austin Cook 35-36 — 71 +1

Brandt Snedeker 34-37 — 71 +1

Patrick Cantlay 34-37 — 71 +1

Si Woo Kim 37-34 — 71 +1

Kevin Kisner 33-39 — 72 +2

Phil Mickelson 38-35 — 73 +3

Louis Oosthuizen 38-35 — 73 +3

Adam Scott 34-40 — 74 +4

Marc Leishman 37-37 — 74 +4

Brendan Steele 36-38 — 74 +4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced C Bruce Maxwell cleared waivers and was sent outright to Nashville.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded INF Stephen Perez to the Lancaster (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Maikol Gonzalez. Traded RHPs Geoff Broussard and Travis Ballew to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Traded OFs Zach Nehrir and Angel Reyes to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade. Traded INF Chase Simpson to Cleburne to complete an earlier trade. Traded C John Nester to Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations. Traded LHP Casey Harman to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Dioner Navarro. Placed RHP Lorenzo Barcelo and C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.

Football

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Chris Okoye and CB Josh Shaw from the reserve/injured list with injury settlements.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Signed TE Gavin Escobar.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to contract extensions. Promoted Bill Zito to associate general manager and signed him to a contract extension.

Horse Racing

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF RACING AND HALL OF FAME — Named Cate Johnson as acting director.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

INDEPENDENT PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and fine for the red card issued to Seattle D Chad Marshall for serious foul play in a Sept. 1 match against Sporting Kansas City.

College

OREGON STATE — Announced the retirement of baseball coach Pat Casey.

TENNESSEE — Signed men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Girls Golf

SENECA EAST 220, UPPER SANDUSKY 222

AT LiNCOLN HILLS

MEDALIST: Katie Clark, Upper Sandusky, 46. Other scores: (US) Kendra Conley 55, Olivia Barth 60, Hally Courtad 61. (SE) Alivia Lucius 51, Olivia Boeser 52, Autumn Enders 57, Elli French 60.

records: Upper Sandusky 2-8 overall, 2-7 Northern 10 Conference; Seneca East 5-3.

Prep Boys Golf

CAREY 176, HOpeWELL-LOUDON 177, BUCYRUS 214

AT BOB’s COUNTRYSIDE GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon, 38. Other scores: (H-L) Lane Myers & Luke Graham 46, Owen Schumm 47. (Car) Dylan Grothaus 41, Ethan Tanner & Carter Frederick 44, McKain Miller 47. (Buc) Reece Ziegler 40, Michael Wise 57, Grady Jackson 57, Trenton Hardy 60.

records: Carey 6-3.

LEIPSIC 194, PANDORA-GILBOA 211

AT PIKE RUN

MEDALIST: Mason Tadena, Leipsic, 46. Other scores: (Leip) Brock Lammers & Jaden Siefker 49, Eli Wueller 50. (P-G) Kaleb Miller 47, Alex Ricker 49, Eli Huffman 51, Jacob Suter 64.

Lincolnview 179, Columbus Grove 180,

Allen East 191, Delphos Jefferson 202

At Country ACres Golf Course

MEDALIST: Jacob Oglesbee, Columbus Grove, 41. Other scores: (Lin) Ryan Moody 42, Reece Farmer 44, Jaden Youtsey 44, Braden Evans 49. (CG) Owen Macke 45, Gabe Verhoff 45, Kurt Griffith 49. (AE) Nick Phillips 44, Carter Frey 48, Zach Miller 49, Brady Harris 50. (DJ) Logan Gallmeier 44, Braxton Scalf 50, Brady Johnston 53, Jon Pseekos 55.

records: Columbus Grove 14-7, 7-6 Northwest Conference; Lincolnview 14-3, 10-2 NWC; Allen East 7-10, 7-7 NWC; Delphos Jefferson 6-14, 5-9 NWC.

RIVERDALE 200,

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN 206

AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 40. Other scores: (Riv) Curtis Tracy 48, Jacob Tackett 56, Rease Haley 56. (W-G) Hyatt Kaufman 44, Gauge Rumor 47, Gavin Schroeder 55, Boggs 60.

records: Waynesfield-Goshen 4-8.

WAUSEON 176, PATRICK HENRY 184,

DELTA 204

MEDALIST: Kaiden McGraw, Patrick Henry, 38. Other scores: (PH) Clay Schweibert 46, Kenton Shoemaker 47, Trey Woods 53. (Wau) Eric Parker 42, Andy Scherer 42, Trent Armstrong 46, Caleb Leu 46, Dylan Grahn 46. (Del) Zack Mattin 48, Brady Wymer 51, Chase Stickley & Cael Chiesa 54.

records: Patrick Henry 6-2 overall, 2-2 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

OTTOVILLE 175, AYERSVILLE 180,

NORTH BALTIMORE 212

AT COUNTRY ACRES

MEDALIST: Lukas Calhoun, Ayersville, 41. Other scores: (Ott) Dylan Kemper 42, Dru Hilvers 42, Carter 45, Ethan Geise 46. (Aye) Ryan Martin 45, Tyson Estle 45, Kolton McCloud 49. (NB) Jaden Bucher 47, Hunter Vogelsong 51, Hunter 53, Malaki Hobbs 60.

records: Ottoville 8-8; Ayersville 6-5; North Baltimore 4-10.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S SOCCER

Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), 4

Bluffton at Wittenberg, 5:30

Hope at Ohio Northern, 7:30

VOLLEYBALL

Bluffton vs. Thomas More & Depauw in Sommer Center Spiketacular, 5

Ohio Northern vs. Thomas More at Bluffton Sommer Center Spiketacular, 7

Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), 7

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ohio Northern at Oberlin Invitational

Prep Boys Golf

Fostoria & Mohawk at Marion Harding Invitational, 9 a.m.

