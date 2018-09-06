Friday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Thursday’s Results
Around Ohio
Cin. Taft 44, Cin. McNicholas 0
Cle. John Marshall 23, Parma 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 58, Greenville 16
Grove City Cent. Crossing 38, Grove City 14
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
North Baltimore at Arcadia
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at New Bremen
Coldwater at Versailles
Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Minster
Parkway at Marion Local
Other NW Ohio Games
Akron North at Mansfield Madison
Allen East at Wynford
Anthony Wayne at Clyde
Antwerp at Paulding
Ashland Mapleton at Rittman
Ashland Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Ayersville at Bluffton
Buckeye Central at Plymouth
Buckeye Valley at Mount Vernon
Cardinal Stritch at Fostoria Senior
Carey at Ashland Crestview
Castalia Margaretta at Monroeville
Cincinnati Roger Bacon at Huron
Clear Fork at Jonathan Alder
Cleveland Heights at Toledo St. Francis
Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln
Columbus Academy at Lima Senior
Crestline at South Central
Delphos Jefferson at Stryker
Delta at Tinora
Detroit Catholic Central at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Eastwood at Maumee
Elgin at Mount Gilead
Elmwood at Seneca East
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills
Fairfield Christian at North Union
Fairview at Bryan
Findlay at Toledo Start
Firelands at Vermilion
Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky
Gibsonburg at Mohawk
Hardin Northern at Danbury
Hicksville at Edon
Holgate at Hilltop
Indian Lake at Riverside
Lake at Archbold
Lakota at Ridgemont
Lexington at Orrville
Liberty Center at Toledo Woodward
Lima Perry at Spencerville
Lucas at Galion Northmor
Marion Harding at Newark
Marion Pleasant at Worthington Christian
Montpelier at Edgerton
Napoleon at Wauseon
New London at Wellington
Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton
Ontario at Black River
Oregon Clay at Toledo Waite
Otsego at Bowling Green
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen
River Valley at Sparta Highland
Rossford at Northwood
Sandusky Perkins at Genoa
Sandusky Senior at Fremont Ross
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Bucyrus
Sidney Lehman at St. Paris Graham
Springfield at Olentangy
Swanton at Toledo Rogers
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Bowsher
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul
Toledo Christian at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview
Toledo St. John’s at Olentangy Berlin
Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg
Upper Scioto Valley at Benjamin Logan
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Holmes at Bellevue
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
Westerville North at Mansfield Senior
Willard at Shelby
Woodmore at Oak Harbor
Wooster Senior at Dover
Saturday’s Game
NW Ohio Game
Ada at Lima Cent. Cath.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 44 .688 —
New York 87 53 .621 9½
Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21
Toronto 63 77 .450 33½
Baltimore 41 99 .293 55½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 60 .571 —
Minnesota 63 76 .453 16½
Detroit 57 83 .407 23
Chicago 56 84 .400 24
Kansas City 46 93 .331 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 53 .621 —
Oakland 84 57 .596 3½
Seattle 78 62 .557 9
Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19
Texas 61 79 .436 26
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 9, Atlanta 8
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Minnesota 1
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Thursday’s Results
Cleveland 9, Toronto 4
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 7:07
Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 7:10
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10
St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10
Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 8:10
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 8:10
Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Boston, 4:05
Texas at Oakland, 4:05
Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 63 .547 —
Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3
Washington 69 71 .493 7½
New York 63 76 .453 13
Miami 56 84 .400 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 57 .590 —
Milwaukee 79 62 .560 4
St. Louis 78 62 .557 4½
Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 13½
Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 77 62 .554 —
Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1½
Arizona 75 64 .540 2
San Francisco 68 73 .482 10
San Diego 56 86 .394 22½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 9, Atlanta 8
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Thursday’s Results
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs at Washington, late
Atlanta at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40
Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05
Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10
St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40
Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05
San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10
Thursday’s Boxscores
Indians 9, Blue Jays 4
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 3 4 4 McKnney rf 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 3 Grichuk ph-rf 2 0 2 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 5 0 1 0
Encrnco dh 5 1 3 0 Grrl Jr ss 3 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 1 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 3 1
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis pr 0 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 4 1 2 1 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0
Guyer lf 3 2 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 1 2
R.McGre c 4 0 1 0
A.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
R.Urena ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 36 4 11 3
Cleveland 101″031″003 — 9
Toronto 000″400″000 — 4
E–Paulino (1), D.Travis (9), Alonso (10). DP–Cleveland 3, Toronto 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B–G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), T.Hernandez (27), R.McGuire (1). HR–Lindor 2 (33), Kipnis (15). CS–J.Ramirez (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber (W,9-3) 6 1/3 7 4 3 1 6
Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber H,12 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Allen H,6 1 1 0 0 1 2
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Gaviglio (L,3-8) 4 1/3 6 5 5 0 4
Fernandez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Shafer 1 2 1 0 1 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Leiter Jr. 1 3 3 3 0 2
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Leiter Jr. (Guyer). Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Alan Porter. Second, Angel Hernandez. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:53. A–20,618 (53,506).
Padres 6, Reds 2
San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0
Urias 2b 4 0 0 1 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe lf 4 1 1 1 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Peraza ss 4 0 3 0
Myers 3b 4 1 2 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Ervin lf 4 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Schbler rf 4 1 1 1
Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hrrra 2b 4 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 1 0 0 0
Mejia c 4 2 2 4 Trahan ph 1 0 0 0
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
Lauer p 1 0 0 0 M.Wllms ph-cf 1 1 1 1
Pirela ph 1 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 31 2 5 2
San Diego 001″400″100 — 6
Cincinnati 000″000″200 — 2
E–Peraza (19). LOB–San Diego 5, Cincinnati 5. 2B–Myers (18). HR–Renfroe (20), Mejia 2 (2), Schebler (14), M.Williams (2). SB–Jankowski (22). SF–Urias (1). S–Jankowski (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lauer 4 2 0 0 3 8
Stock 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo (W,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wingenter 1 2 2 2 0 2
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Castillo (L,8-12) 5 5 5 2 0 7
Wisler 2 2 1 1 1 1
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stock pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Umpires–Home, Sam Holbrook. First, D.J. Reyburn. Second, Chris Segal. Third, Alfonso Marquez. T–2:57. A–14,303 (42,319).
Wednesday’s Late Boxscore
Tigers 10, White Sox 2
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 6 2 3 1 Dlmnico lf 3 0 0 0
Adduci 1b 6 2 3 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0
Cstllns rf 4 1 3 1 W.Cstll c 3 1 1 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 2 Narvaez c 1 0 0 0
V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Palka rf 3 0 1 0
Mahtook lf 4 1 1 1 Dvidson 1b 3 1 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 1 2 1 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0
Ro.Rdrg ss 4 1 1 2 Ti.Andr ss 2 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 5 1 1 1 Rondon ss 2 0 1 1
D.Lugo 2b 5 1 1 0 K.Smith dh 3 0 2 0
Cordell cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 43 10 16 10 Totals 31 2 5 1
Detroit 100″603″000 — 10
Chicago 000″000″200 — “2
E–Ro.Rodriguez (6). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B–Candelario (26), Adduci (7), D.Lugo (3). HR–Candelario (17), Mahtook (7), Ro.Rodriguez (4), J.Jones (10). SB–Ro.Rodriguez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann (W,7-6) 5 2 0 0 1 3
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stumpf 1 3 2 0 0 0
Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Kopech (L,1-1) 3 1/3 9 7 7 1 6
Covey 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Frare 1/3 3 3 3 1 0
Ruiz 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 2
Minaya 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
Vieira 1 1 0 0 0 2
WP–Kopech, Ruiz. Umpires–Home, Alfonso Marquez. First, Sam Holbrook. Second, D.J. Reyburn. Third, Chris Segal. T–3:17. A–16,036 (40,615).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .335; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Bregman, Houston, .298; Andujar, New York, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 117; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 95; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Chapman, Oakland, 87; Stanton, New York, 87; Springer, Houston, 85.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Bregman, Houston, 96; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; Cruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 170; Lindor, Cleveland, 164; Segura, Seattle, 164; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Castellanos, Detroit, 158; Betts, Boston, 157; Bregman, Houston, 156; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 152; Benintendi, Boston, 148.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Gallo, Texas, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 3 tied at 29.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Fiers, Oakland, 3.36; Keuchel, Houston, 3.46.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 248; Cole, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 202; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .316; Zobrist, Chicago, .311; Cain, Milwaukee, .309; Martinez, St. Louis, .309; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Story, Colorado, .298; Arenado, Colorado, .297; Baez, Chicago, .297.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Carpenter, St. Louis, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Harper, Washington, 88; Baez, Chicago, 87; Turner, Washington, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Story, Colorado, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 93; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; 2 tied at 84.
HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Markakis, Atlanta, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 164; Peraza, Cincinnati, 158; Story, Colorado, 158; Yelich, Milwaukee, 158; Turner, Washington, 155; Baez, Chicago, 154; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 153; Castro, Miami, 152.
DOUBLES–Carpenter, St. Louis, 39; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Rendon, Washington, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Story, Colorado, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; 3 tied at 27.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Jankowski, San Diego, 22; Baez, Chicago, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-6; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Mikolas, St. Louis, 14-4; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; 3 tied at 12.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; Wheeler, New York, 168.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33
New York City FC 14 8 6 48 50 37
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
New England 8 10 9 33 40 42
D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33
Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36
Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52
LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Result
D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Wednesday’s Result
New England 1, New York City FC 0
Saturday’s GAMES
D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Colorado at Portland, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Finals
Best-of-5
Friday’s Game
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAME
Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14
x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16
x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
Regular Season
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, late
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday’s Games
New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 16
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Results
EAST
Indiana (Pa.) 41, Millersville 7
Bentley at S. Connecticut, ppd., weather
SOUTH
Bethel (Tenn.) 62, Pikeville 31
MIDWEST
Missouri St. 52, Lincoln (Mo.) 24
Northwest Mo. St. 38, Washburn 17
Friday’s Games
Lincoln (Pa.) at CCSU, 6 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Liberty at Army, Noon
Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon
Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
South
Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon
Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon
Towson at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Tennessee St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Midwest
Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon
Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Southwest
Arizona at Houston, Noon
UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Angelo St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Cumberland (Tenn.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Far West
Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.
Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Rice at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
BMW Championship
First Round
Tiger Woods 33-29 — 62 -8
Rory McIlroy 31-31 — 62 -8
Xander Schauffele 31-32 — 63 -7
Billy Horschel 33-31 — 64 -6
Peter Uihlein 34-30 — 64 -6
Justin Thomas 32-32 — 64 -6
Alex Noren 32-32 — 64 -6
Ryan Armour 31-34 — 65 -5
Byeong Hun An 35-30 — 65 -5
Rickie Fowler 34-31 — 65 -5
Aaron Wise 33-32 — 65 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 31-35 — 66 -4
Gary Woodland 32-34 — 66 -4
Jon Rahm 33-33 — 66 -4
Justin Rose 32-34 — 66 -4
Brian Gay 34-32 — 66 -4
Henrik Stenson 33-33 — 66 -4
Webb Simpson 32-34 — 66 -4
Keegan Bradley 33-33 — 66 -4
Andrew Putnam 32-35 — 67 -3
Emiliano Grillo 34-33 — 67 -3
Jordan Spieth 32-35 — 67 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 33-34 — 67 -3
J.J. Spaun 33-34 — 67 -3
Keith Mitchell 34-33 — 67 -3
C.T. Pan 32-35 — 67 -3
Jason Day 33-34 — 67 -3
Kyle Stanley 32-35 — 67 -3
Beau Hossler 34-33 — 67 -3
Ian Poulter 34-34 — 68 -2
Patton Kizzire 35-33 — 68 -2
Charles Howell III 35-33 — 68 -2
Zach Johnson 36-32 — 68 -2
Chez Reavie 33-35 — 68 -2
Andrew Landry 33-35 — 68 -2
Tony Finau 35-33 — 68 -2
Ted Potter, Jr. 34-34 — 68 -2
Adam Hadwin 35-34 — 69 -1
Patrick Reed 35-34 — 69 -1
Abraham Ancer 34-35 — 69 -1
Jason Kokrak 34-35 — 69 -1
Chris Kirk 34-35 — 69 -1
Brian Harman 31-38 — 69 -1
Pat Perez 33-36 — 69 -1
Chesson Hadley 34-35 — 69 -1
Brooks Koepka 33-36 — 69 -1
Paul Casey 34-35 — 69 -1
Tyrrell Hatton 35-34 — 69 -1
Dustin Johnson 33-37 — 70 E
Francesco Molinari 34-36 — 70 E
Ryan Palmer 34-36 — 70 E
Brice Garnett 35-35 — 70 E
Rafa Cabrera Bello 36-34 — 70 E
Luke List 35-35 — 70 E
Kevin Na 35-35 — 70 E
Scott Piercy 36-34 — 70 E
Tommy Fleetwood 37-34 — 71 +1
Bubba Watson 33-38 — 71 +1
Cameron Smith 35-36 — 71 +1
Austin Cook 35-36 — 71 +1
Brandt Snedeker 34-37 — 71 +1
Patrick Cantlay 34-37 — 71 +1
Si Woo Kim 37-34 — 71 +1
Kevin Kisner 33-39 — 72 +2
Phil Mickelson 38-35 — 73 +3
Louis Oosthuizen 38-35 — 73 +3
Adam Scott 34-40 — 74 +4
Marc Leishman 37-37 — 74 +4
Brendan Steele 36-38 — 74 +4
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced C Bruce Maxwell cleared waivers and was sent outright to Nashville.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded INF Stephen Perez to the Lancaster (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Maikol Gonzalez. Traded RHPs Geoff Broussard and Travis Ballew to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Traded OFs Zach Nehrir and Angel Reyes to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade. Traded INF Chase Simpson to Cleburne to complete an earlier trade. Traded C John Nester to Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations. Traded LHP Casey Harman to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Dioner Navarro. Placed RHP Lorenzo Barcelo and C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.
Football
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Chris Okoye and CB Josh Shaw from the reserve/injured list with injury settlements.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Signed TE Gavin Escobar.
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to contract extensions. Promoted Bill Zito to associate general manager and signed him to a contract extension.
Horse Racing
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF RACING AND HALL OF FAME — Named Cate Johnson as acting director.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
INDEPENDENT PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and fine for the red card issued to Seattle D Chad Marshall for serious foul play in a Sept. 1 match against Sporting Kansas City.
College
OREGON STATE — Announced the retirement of baseball coach Pat Casey.
TENNESSEE — Signed men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Girls Golf
SENECA EAST 220, UPPER SANDUSKY 222
AT LiNCOLN HILLS
MEDALIST: Katie Clark, Upper Sandusky, 46. Other scores: (US) Kendra Conley 55, Olivia Barth 60, Hally Courtad 61. (SE) Alivia Lucius 51, Olivia Boeser 52, Autumn Enders 57, Elli French 60.
records: Upper Sandusky 2-8 overall, 2-7 Northern 10 Conference; Seneca East 5-3.
Prep Boys Golf
CAREY 176, HOpeWELL-LOUDON 177, BUCYRUS 214
AT BOB’s COUNTRYSIDE GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon, 38. Other scores: (H-L) Lane Myers & Luke Graham 46, Owen Schumm 47. (Car) Dylan Grothaus 41, Ethan Tanner & Carter Frederick 44, McKain Miller 47. (Buc) Reece Ziegler 40, Michael Wise 57, Grady Jackson 57, Trenton Hardy 60.
records: Carey 6-3.
LEIPSIC 194, PANDORA-GILBOA 211
AT PIKE RUN
MEDALIST: Mason Tadena, Leipsic, 46. Other scores: (Leip) Brock Lammers & Jaden Siefker 49, Eli Wueller 50. (P-G) Kaleb Miller 47, Alex Ricker 49, Eli Huffman 51, Jacob Suter 64.
Lincolnview 179, Columbus Grove 180,
Allen East 191, Delphos Jefferson 202
At Country ACres Golf Course
MEDALIST: Jacob Oglesbee, Columbus Grove, 41. Other scores: (Lin) Ryan Moody 42, Reece Farmer 44, Jaden Youtsey 44, Braden Evans 49. (CG) Owen Macke 45, Gabe Verhoff 45, Kurt Griffith 49. (AE) Nick Phillips 44, Carter Frey 48, Zach Miller 49, Brady Harris 50. (DJ) Logan Gallmeier 44, Braxton Scalf 50, Brady Johnston 53, Jon Pseekos 55.
records: Columbus Grove 14-7, 7-6 Northwest Conference; Lincolnview 14-3, 10-2 NWC; Allen East 7-10, 7-7 NWC; Delphos Jefferson 6-14, 5-9 NWC.
RIVERDALE 200,
WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN 206
AT SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Andrew Kuenzli, Riverdale, 40. Other scores: (Riv) Curtis Tracy 48, Jacob Tackett 56, Rease Haley 56. (W-G) Hyatt Kaufman 44, Gauge Rumor 47, Gavin Schroeder 55, Boggs 60.
records: Waynesfield-Goshen 4-8.
WAUSEON 176, PATRICK HENRY 184,
DELTA 204
MEDALIST: Kaiden McGraw, Patrick Henry, 38. Other scores: (PH) Clay Schweibert 46, Kenton Shoemaker 47, Trey Woods 53. (Wau) Eric Parker 42, Andy Scherer 42, Trent Armstrong 46, Caleb Leu 46, Dylan Grahn 46. (Del) Zack Mattin 48, Brady Wymer 51, Chase Stickley & Cael Chiesa 54.
records: Patrick Henry 6-2 overall, 2-2 Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
OTTOVILLE 175, AYERSVILLE 180,
NORTH BALTIMORE 212
AT COUNTRY ACRES
MEDALIST: Lukas Calhoun, Ayersville, 41. Other scores: (Ott) Dylan Kemper 42, Dru Hilvers 42, Carter 45, Ethan Geise 46. (Aye) Ryan Martin 45, Tyson Estle 45, Kolton McCloud 49. (NB) Jaden Bucher 47, Hunter Vogelsong 51, Hunter 53, Malaki Hobbs 60.
records: Ottoville 8-8; Ayersville 6-5; North Baltimore 4-10.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S SOCCER
Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), 4
Bluffton at Wittenberg, 5:30
Hope at Ohio Northern, 7:30
VOLLEYBALL
Bluffton vs. Thomas More & Depauw in Sommer Center Spiketacular, 5
Ohio Northern vs. Thomas More at Bluffton Sommer Center Spiketacular, 7
Findlay at Lake Erie (GMAC), 7
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Ohio Northern at Oberlin Invitational
Prep Boys Golf
Fostoria & Mohawk at Marion Harding Invitational, 9 a.m.