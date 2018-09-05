Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna at New Bremen

Coldwater at Versailles

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Minster

Parkway at Marion Local

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron North at Mansfield Madison

Allen East at Wynford

Anthony Wayne at Clyde

Antwerp at Paulding

Ashland Mapleton at Rittman

Ashland Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Ayersville at Bluffton

Buckeye Central at Plymouth

Buckeye Valley at Mount Vernon

Cardinal Stritch at Fostoria Senior

Carey at Ashland Crestview

Castalia Margaretta at Monroeville

Cincinnati Roger Bacon at Huron

Clear Fork at Jonathan Alder

Cleveland Heights at Toledo St. Francis

Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln

Columbus Academy at Lima Senior

Crestline at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Stryker

Delta at Tinora

Detroit Catholic Central at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Eastwood at Maumee

Elgin at Mount Gilead

Elmwood at Seneca East

Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

Fairfield Christian at North Union

Fairview at Bryan

Findlay at Toledo Start

Firelands at Vermilion

Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky

Gibsonburg at Mohawk

Hardin Northern at Danbury

Hicksville at Edon

Holgate at Hilltop

Indian Lake at Riverside

Lake at Archbold

Lakota at Ridgemont

Lexington at Orrville

Liberty Center at Toledo Woodward

Lima Perry at Spencerville

Lucas at Galion Northmor

Marion Harding at Newark

Marion Pleasant at Worthington Christian

Montpelier at Edgerton

Napoleon at Wauseon

New London at Wellington

Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton

Ontario at Black River

Oregon Clay at Toledo Waite

Otsego at Bowling Green

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen

River Valley at Sparta Highland

Rossford at Northwood

Sandusky Perkins at Genoa

Sandusky Senior at Fremont Ross

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Bucyrus

Sidney Lehman at St. Paris Graham

Springfield at Olentangy

Swanton at Toledo Rogers

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Bowsher

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul

Toledo Christian at Fremont St. Joseph

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview

Toledo St. John’s at Olentangy Berlin

Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at Benjamin Logan

Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview

West Holmes at Bellevue

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

Westerville North at Mansfield Senior

Willard at Shelby

Woodmore at Oak Harbor

Wooster Senior at Dover

Saturday’s Game

NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Cent. Cath.

Prep Soccer

Weekly State Polls

BOYS DIVISION I

RECORD PTS

1, Cle. St. Ignatius 5-0-0 100

2, Olentangy Liberty 4-0-0 84

3, Beavercreek 4-0-0 73

4, (tie) Cincinnati Moeller 1-0-0 68

4, (tie) Medina 3-0-1 68

6, Toledo St. John’s 4-0-1 51

7, Cincinnati St. Xavier 2-1-0 28

8, Columbus St. Charles 3-1-0 23

9, Dayton Carroll 3-0-0 20

10, Brunswick 3-0-0 17

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Avon, Copley, New Albany, Mason.

BOYS DIVISION II

RECORD PTS

1, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 2-0-0 97

2, Chagrin Falls 4-0-0 84

3, Cin. Wyoming 5-0-1 80

4, Kettering Alter 3-0-0 72

5, Richfield Revere 3-0-0 67

6, Kenton 5-0-0 42

7, Bay Village Bay 1-1-2 32

8, Lexington 4-1-0 28

9, Albany Alexander 3-0-0 24

10, Canfield South Range 3-0-0 20

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Cincinnati McNicholas, Warsaw River View, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Granville, Warren Howland, Hubbard, Marietta, Cols. Bexley.

BOYS DIVISION III

RECORD PTS

1, Ottawa Hills 4-0-0 96

2, Cin. Country Day 2-1-0 84

3, Dayton Christian 2-0-0 79

4, The Wellington School 3-0-0 54

5, Independence 2-0-0 53

6, Troy Christian 3-0-0 45

7, Kidron Central Christian 4-0-1 42

8, Cincinnati Madeira 3-1-0 41

9, Archbold 4-1-0 30

10, Grandview Heights 3-1-0 11

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Cin. Seven Hills, Kirtland, Campbell Memorial, Hudson Western Reserve.

GIRLS DIVISION I

RECORD PTS

1, Loveland 3-0-0 97

2, Walsh Jesuit 2-0-0 87

3, Strongsville 4-0-1 76

4, Beavercreek 4-0-0 65

5, Ashland 3-0-0 56

6, Medina 4-0-1 46

7, Anthony Wayne 3-1-0 40

8, Pickerington North 1-0-0 36

9, Brunswick 4-0-1 19

10, Rocky River Magnificat 2-1-1 12

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Receiving votes: Springboro, Fairfield, Hilliard Darby.

GIRLS DIVISION II

RECORD PTS

1, Cin. Indian Hill 2-0-1 92

2, Granville 3-0-0 91

3, Kettering Alter 1-1-1 69

4, Wapakoneta 3-0-0 52

5, Rocky River 2-1-0 50

6, Cin. Summit Country Day 2-1-0 48

7, Mansfield Madison 2-0-1 41

8, Mentor Lake Catholic 2-1-0 23

9, Sunbury Big Walnut 1-1-1 18

10, Chillicothe Unioto 2-0-1 15

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Beloit West Branch, Lima Shawnee), Bellbrook, Warsaw River View, Bellville Clear Fork, Cortland Lakeview.

GIRLS DIVISION III

RECORD PTS

1, Kirtland 5-0-0 99

2, Sidney Lehman 2-0-0 91

3, Cincinnati Madeira 0-0-1 83

4, LIBERTY-BENTON 3-0-0 67

5, Bishop Rosecrans 5-0-0 57

6, Columbus Academy 3-1-0 51

7, Lynchburg-Clay 4-2-0 41

8, Akron Manchester 1-0-1 35

9, Ashland Crestview 5-0-0 31

10, Anna 4-0-0 21

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Lordstown, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Eastwood, Huron, Worthington Christian, Wheelersburg, Doylestown Chippewa, Youngstown Liberty.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 97 44 .688 —

New York 87 52 .626 9

Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21

Toronto 63 76 .453 33

Baltimore 41 98 .295 55

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 79 60 .568 —

Minnesota 63 75 .457 15½

Chicago 56 83 .403 23

Detroit 56 83 .403 23

Kansas City 46 93 .331 33

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 86 53 .619 —

Oakland 83 57 .593 3½

Seattle 77 62 .554 9

Los Angeles 67 72 .482 19

Texas 61 78 .439 25

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late

Minnesota at Houston, late

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late

Baltimore at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Houston at Boston, 7:10

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Texas at Oakland, 10:05

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 63 .547 —

Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3

Washington 69 71 .493 7½

New York 63 76 .453 13

Miami 56 84 .400 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 81 57 .587 —

Milwaukee 79 61 .564 3

St. Louis 78 62 .557 4

Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 13

Cincinnati 59 81 .421 23

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 76 62 .551 —

Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1

Arizona 75 64 .540 1½

San Francisco 68 72 .486 9

San Diego 55 86 .390 22½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 11, Washington 8

Philadelphia 9, Miami 4

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Colorado, late

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-11), 6:40

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 13-9), 9:40

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Tigers 8, White Sox 3

Detroit Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0

Adduci 1b 5 0 1 1 Rondon 3b 4 0 1 0

Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0 W.Cstll dh 4 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0 Dvidson 1b 3 1 1 0

V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 0

Goodrum ss 4 3 2 0 Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0

Mahtook lf 3 2 2 2 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 1

Greiner c 4 1 2 3 LaMarre lf 3 0 1 0

J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0

D.Lugo 2b 4 1 2 2 Engel cf 4 0 1 0

Cordell rf 3 0 0 1

Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 3 8 2

Detroit 051″000″020 — 8

Chicago 000″300″000 — 3

E–K.Smith (2), Engel (7), Liriano (1). LOB–Detroit 6, Chicago 6. 2B–Greiner (6), D.Lugo (2), LaMarre (9). HR–Mahtook (6). SB–Goodrum (11), Mahtook (3). SF–Cordell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Liriano (W,4-9) 5 7 3 2 1 5

Baez H,1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago

Giolito (L,10-10) 1 1/3 4 5 4 2 3

Santiago 2 2/3 1 1 0 1 3

Gomez 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 5

Bummer 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 2

Burr 1 2 1 1 0 2

Vieira 1 2 0 0 0 1

Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Gomez (Jones). WP–Liriano. Umpires–Home, Chris Segal. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–3:26. A–13,012 (40,615).

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Indians 3, Royals 1

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Mrrfeld dh 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0

H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0

O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 1 R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0

Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0

Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 2 1

R.Hrrra 2b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0

A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0

Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 1

Gomes c 4 0 1 0

G.Allen cf 4 0 1 1

Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 33 3 10 3

Kansas City 000″100″000 — 1

Cleveland 010″010″01x — 3

E–H.Dozier (7), A.Escobar (10). LOB–Kansas City 2, Cleveland 9. 2B–A.Gordon (18), M.Cabrera (13), Kipnis (25). 3B–O’Hearn (1). SB–Kipnis (7). SF–Kipnis (2). S–Guyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Keller (L,7-6) 7 10 3 1 1 5

Flynn 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Kluber W,18-7 6 2/3 2 1 1 1 10

Perez H,13 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Allen H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hand (S,32-37) 1 0 0 0 0 3

Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th Umpires–Home, Marty Foster. First, Mark Ripperger. Second, Doug Eddings. Third, Joe West. T–2:31. A–18,435 (35,225).

Pirates 3, Reds 2

Cincinnati Pittsburgh

ab r h bi ab r h bi

B.Hmltn cf 5 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0

Peraza ss 4 1 2 1 A.Frzer 2b 4 1 1 0

Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 G.Plnco rf 4 0 1 1

Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 0 1 1

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 1 0

Schbler rf 4 0 2 0 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 0 0

Casali c 4 0 1 0 Moran 3b 2 0 1 1

Trahan pr 0 1 0 0 Newman ss 2 0 0 0

M.Wllms lf 2 0 2 0 Taillon p 2 0 0 0

D.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 1 Brault p 0 0 0 0

Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Kramer ph 1 0 0 0

G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Ed.Sntn p 0 0 0 0

Sims p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Romano p 0 0 0 0

Ervin ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 2 11 2 Totals 28 3 6 3

Cincinnati 100″000″001 — 2

Pittsburgh 012″000″00x — 3

DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B–D.Herrera (4), Moran (16). HR–Peraza (10). SB–Dickerson (8). CS–M.Williams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey (L,1-14) 5 6 3 3 1 4

Sims 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Romano 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh

Taillon W,12-9 5 8 1 1 0 6

Brault H,3 2 0 0 0 1 2

Santana H,19 1 1 0 0 0 2

Vazquez (S,30-34) 1 2 1 1 2 2

HBP–by Taillon (Suarez), by Sims (Newman), by Romano (Cervelli). WP–Bailey. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Sean Barber. Second, Ted Barrett. Third, Will Little. T–2:55. A–9,560 (38,362).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .335; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Andujar, New York, .297; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .297.

RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 114; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 86; Gardner, New York, 84.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; Cruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

HITS–Martinez, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 160; Betts, Boston, 157; Castellanos, Detroit, 155; Bregman, Houston, 154; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 152; Benintendi, Boston, 148.

DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.

TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.

ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Severino, New York, 3.32; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.

STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 248; Cole, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Zobrist, Chicago, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .299; Baez, Chicago, .297; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .295.

RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Carpenter, St. Louis, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Harper, Washington, 87; Baez, Chicago, 86; Turner, Washington, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 92; Story, Colorado, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; 2 tied at 84.

HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Markakis, Atlanta, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 164; Yelich, Milwaukee, 157; Peraza, Cincinnati, 155; Story, Colorado, 155; Turner, Washington, 154; Baez, Chicago, 153; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 153; Castro, Miami, 152.

DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.

HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Story, Colorado, 28; 3 tied at 27.

STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 12-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 12-9.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; Wheeler, New York, 168.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 17 7 4 55 50 29

Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33

New York City FC 14 8 6 48 50 37

Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34

Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41

Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45

New England 8 10 9 33 40 42

D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43

Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52

Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61

Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37

Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42

Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33

Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46

Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27

Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36

Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52

LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54

Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52

Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42

Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48

San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 29

New York 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0

Portland 2, Toronto FC 0

San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3

Saturday, September 1

Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Portland 1, New England 1, tie

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 4, Houston 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2

Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, September 2

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Wednesday, September 5

New England 1, New York City FC 0

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

Colorado at Portland, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoff Glance

Semifinals

Best-of-5

Friday’s RESULTS

Atlanta 81, Washington 76

Phoenix 86, Seattle 66

Sunday’s RESULTS

Washington 97, Atlanta 76

Phoenix 86, Seattle 84

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 86, Atlanta 81, Washington wins series

Seattle 94, Phoenix 84, Seattle wins series

Finals

Best-of-5

Friday’s Game

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 12

Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

Regular Season

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday’s Games

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lincoln (Pa.) at CCSU, 6 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East

Liberty at Army, Noon

Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon

Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

South

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon

Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon

Towson at Wake Forest, Noon

Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Tennessee St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.

Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Midwest

Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon

W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon

Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Southwest

Arizona at Houston, Noon

UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Angelo St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Far West

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Rice at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released OF Craig Gentry. Recalled INF Steve Wilkerson from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Evan Marshall outright to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Eric Stout for assignment. Claimed RHP Ben Lively off waivers from Philadelphia. Recalled LHP Jerry Vasto and RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL). Announced a player development contract extension with Wilmington (Carolina) through the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned LHP Danny Coulombe outright to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Rob Whalen outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joe Biagini on the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Mike Hauschild for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Jonathan Davis from Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Petricka, OF Dwight Smith Jr., 1B Rowdy Tellez and SS Richard Urena from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zack Godley on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Matt Andriese from Visalia (Cal) and SS Ildemaro Vargas from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHPs Arodys Vizcaino and RHP Jose Ramirez to Rome (SAL) for rehab assignments.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Mark Zagunis on the 60-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed working agreements with Oklahoma City (PCL), Tulsa (TL), Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) and Great Lakes (MWL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 3B Martin Prado on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia and RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Christopher Bostick from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Tyler Kinley and OF Peter O’Brein from New Orleans. Transferred OF Garrett Cooper to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Jesmuel Valentin outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled SS J.P. Crawford from Lehigh Valley.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded OF Rubi Silva and RHP Taylor Grover to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP D.J. Brown.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released C Jeffrey Sneed.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Released S Rolan Milligan, LB Darnell Sankey and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Claimed DE Romeo Okwara off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Signed LB Trevor Bates, C Leo Koloamatangi and RB Donnel Pumphrey to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Jack Tocho on the practice squad injured list. Signed CB Jalen Myrick to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived RB Boston Scott. Signed OL Michael Ola.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Robert Martin. Signed LB Nate Stupar.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB Byron Marshall on injured reserve. Terminated the practice squad contract of QB Nic Shimonek. Signed LB Josh Keyes. Signed TE J.P. Holtz to the practice squad.

Hockey

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LW Ben Thomson to a one-year contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MIAMI MLS OWNERSHIP GROUP — Announced the name of the new franchise is Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

College

BROWN — Named Antone Grayhas assistant men’s basketball coach.

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE — Named Carissa Sherman graduate assistant softball coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Lindsay Mayer assistant softball coach.

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO — Promoted assistant men’s hockey coach Todd Knott to associate head coach.

NYU — Named Sam Petersen assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach and Eric Tarakjian assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.

OKLAHOMA — Announced DE/LB Addison Gumbs will transfer.

TEMPLE — Promoted associate athletics director Lee Roberts to senior associate athletics director for facilities and event management.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Boys Golf

SENECA EAST 183, ELMWOOD 210

AT BIRCH RUN GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Turner Bridgeford, Seneca East, 40. Other scores: (SE) Jake Forehand 44, Blake Miller 48, Andy Bauman 51. (Elm) Carter Taft 47, Mason Greene 50, Austin Minich 53, Kobe Shank 60.

VAN BUREN 145, LIBERTY-BENTON 155

ARCADIA 184

AT LAKELAND GOLF COURSE

MEDALIST: Quentin Weddell, Van Buren, 34. Other scores: (VB) Connor Ohlrich 36, Noah Frederick 37, A.J. Overmyer 38. (L-B) Logan Kizer 38, Michael Kotey, Luke Sunderman & Seth Lasiter 39. (Arc) Wyatt Lucas 42, Casey Cramer 44, Will Recker & Joel Lininger 49.

records: Van Buren 6-0 overall, 6-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Liberty-Benton 7-1, 5-1; Arcadia 5-6, 1-5.

Hopewell-Loudon 183, Leipsic 191

Riverdale 201

At Pike Run Golf Club

MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon, 42. Other scores: (H-L) Owen Schumm 46, Kiley Cline 46, Luke Graham 49; (Leip) Mason Tadena 46, Mason Brandt 48, Jaden Siefker 48, Brock Lammers 49; (Riv) Andrew Kuenzli 45, Rease Haley 49, Curtis Tracey 52, Justin Hartman & Jakob Tackett 55.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 4-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Leipsic 3-12, 1-5 BVC; Riverdale 6-10, 0-6 BVC.

Junior Varsity Boys Golf

Liberty-Benton 194, Carey 241

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Cross Country

Allen East & Cory-Rawson at Riverdale, 5

Prep Girls Golf

Findlay & Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League tournament at Detwiler Golf Course, 10 a.m.

Montpelier, Bluffton & North Baltimore at Patrick Henry, 4:30

Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #2, Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course, 4:30

Prep Boys Golf

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #2 at Crosswinds Golf Club, 4

Old Fort at Fremont Ross, 4

Ottoville & North Baltimore at Ayersville, 4:30

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 4:30

Bucyrus & Hopewell-Loudon at Carey, 4:30

McComb at Elmwood, 4:30

Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverdale, 5

Lakota at Danbury (SBC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Miller City at Van Buren, 5

Old Fort at Tiffin Columbian, 5

Prep Girls Tennis

Fostoria at Fremont Ross, 4:30

Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 4:30

Prep Volleyball

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 5:30

Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5;30

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 5:30

Danbury at Lakota (SBC), 5:30

Allen East at Van Buren, 5:30

Toledo Woodward at North Baltimore, 5:30

Comments

comments