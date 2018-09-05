Thursday’s Scoreboard
Prep Football
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
North Baltimore at Arcadia
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna at New Bremen
Coldwater at Versailles
Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Minster
Parkway at Marion Local
Other NW Ohio Games
Akron North at Mansfield Madison
Allen East at Wynford
Anthony Wayne at Clyde
Antwerp at Paulding
Ashland Mapleton at Rittman
Ashland Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Ayersville at Bluffton
Buckeye Central at Plymouth
Buckeye Valley at Mount Vernon
Cardinal Stritch at Fostoria Senior
Carey at Ashland Crestview
Castalia Margaretta at Monroeville
Cincinnati Roger Bacon at Huron
Clear Fork at Jonathan Alder
Cleveland Heights at Toledo St. Francis
Colonel Crawford at Cardington Lincoln
Columbus Academy at Lima Senior
Crestline at South Central
Delphos Jefferson at Stryker
Delta at Tinora
Detroit Catholic Central at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Eastwood at Maumee
Elgin at Mount Gilead
Elmwood at Seneca East
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills
Fairfield Christian at North Union
Fairview at Bryan
Findlay at Toledo Start
Firelands at Vermilion
Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky
Gibsonburg at Mohawk
Hardin Northern at Danbury
Hicksville at Edon
Holgate at Hilltop
Indian Lake at Riverside
Lake at Archbold
Lakota at Ridgemont
Lexington at Orrville
Liberty Center at Toledo Woodward
Lima Perry at Spencerville
Lucas at Galion Northmor
Marion Harding at Newark
Marion Pleasant at Worthington Christian
Montpelier at Edgerton
Napoleon at Wauseon
New London at Wellington
Norwalk Senior at Port Clinton
Ontario at Black River
Oregon Clay at Toledo Waite
Otsego at Bowling Green
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen
River Valley at Sparta Highland
Rossford at Northwood
Sandusky Perkins at Genoa
Sandusky Senior at Fremont Ross
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Bucyrus
Sidney Lehman at St. Paris Graham
Springfield at Olentangy
Swanton at Toledo Rogers
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Bowsher
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul
Toledo Christian at Fremont St. Joseph
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview
Toledo St. John’s at Olentangy Berlin
Toledo Whitmer at Perrysburg
Upper Scioto Valley at Benjamin Logan
Wayne Trace at Convoy Crestview
West Holmes at Bellevue
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
Westerville North at Mansfield Senior
Willard at Shelby
Woodmore at Oak Harbor
Wooster Senior at Dover
Saturday’s Game
NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Cent. Cath.
Prep Soccer
Weekly State Polls
BOYS DIVISION I
RECORD PTS
1, Cle. St. Ignatius 5-0-0 100
2, Olentangy Liberty 4-0-0 84
3, Beavercreek 4-0-0 73
4, (tie) Cincinnati Moeller 1-0-0 68
4, (tie) Medina 3-0-1 68
6, Toledo St. John’s 4-0-1 51
7, Cincinnati St. Xavier 2-1-0 28
8, Columbus St. Charles 3-1-0 23
9, Dayton Carroll 3-0-0 20
10, Brunswick 3-0-0 17
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Avon, Copley, New Albany, Mason.
BOYS DIVISION II
RECORD PTS
1, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 2-0-0 97
2, Chagrin Falls 4-0-0 84
3, Cin. Wyoming 5-0-1 80
4, Kettering Alter 3-0-0 72
5, Richfield Revere 3-0-0 67
6, Kenton 5-0-0 42
7, Bay Village Bay 1-1-2 32
8, Lexington 4-1-0 28
9, Albany Alexander 3-0-0 24
10, Canfield South Range 3-0-0 20
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Cincinnati McNicholas, Warsaw River View, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Granville, Warren Howland, Hubbard, Marietta, Cols. Bexley.
BOYS DIVISION III
RECORD PTS
1, Ottawa Hills 4-0-0 96
2, Cin. Country Day 2-1-0 84
3, Dayton Christian 2-0-0 79
4, The Wellington School 3-0-0 54
5, Independence 2-0-0 53
6, Troy Christian 3-0-0 45
7, Kidron Central Christian 4-0-1 42
8, Cincinnati Madeira 3-1-0 41
9, Archbold 4-1-0 30
10, Grandview Heights 3-1-0 11
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Cin. Seven Hills, Kirtland, Campbell Memorial, Hudson Western Reserve.
GIRLS DIVISION I
RECORD PTS
1, Loveland 3-0-0 97
2, Walsh Jesuit 2-0-0 87
3, Strongsville 4-0-1 76
4, Beavercreek 4-0-0 65
5, Ashland 3-0-0 56
6, Medina 4-0-1 46
7, Anthony Wayne 3-1-0 40
8, Pickerington North 1-0-0 36
9, Brunswick 4-0-1 19
10, Rocky River Magnificat 2-1-1 12
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Receiving votes: Springboro, Fairfield, Hilliard Darby.
GIRLS DIVISION II
RECORD PTS
1, Cin. Indian Hill 2-0-1 92
2, Granville 3-0-0 91
3, Kettering Alter 1-1-1 69
4, Wapakoneta 3-0-0 52
5, Rocky River 2-1-0 50
6, Cin. Summit Country Day 2-1-0 48
7, Mansfield Madison 2-0-1 41
8, Mentor Lake Catholic 2-1-0 23
9, Sunbury Big Walnut 1-1-1 18
10, Chillicothe Unioto 2-0-1 15
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Beloit West Branch, Lima Shawnee), Bellbrook, Warsaw River View, Bellville Clear Fork, Cortland Lakeview.
GIRLS DIVISION III
RECORD PTS
1, Kirtland 5-0-0 99
2, Sidney Lehman 2-0-0 91
3, Cincinnati Madeira 0-0-1 83
4, LIBERTY-BENTON 3-0-0 67
5, Bishop Rosecrans 5-0-0 57
6, Columbus Academy 3-1-0 51
7, Lynchburg-Clay 4-2-0 41
8, Akron Manchester 1-0-1 35
9, Ashland Crestview 5-0-0 31
10, Anna 4-0-0 21
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Lordstown, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Eastwood, Huron, Worthington Christian, Wheelersburg, Doylestown Chippewa, Youngstown Liberty.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 44 .688 —
New York 87 52 .626 9
Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21
Toronto 63 76 .453 33
Baltimore 41 98 .295 55
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 60 .568 —
Minnesota 63 75 .457 15½
Chicago 56 83 .403 23
Detroit 56 83 .403 23
Kansas City 46 93 .331 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 53 .619 —
Oakland 83 57 .593 3½
Seattle 77 62 .554 9
Los Angeles 67 72 .482 19
Texas 61 78 .439 25
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 9, Atlanta 8
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, late
Minnesota at Houston, late
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late
Baltimore at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Houston at Boston, 7:10
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Texas at Oakland, 10:05
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 63 .547 —
Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3
Washington 69 71 .493 7½
New York 63 76 .453 13
Miami 56 84 .400 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 57 .587 —
Milwaukee 79 61 .564 3
St. Louis 78 62 .557 4
Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 13
Cincinnati 59 81 .421 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 76 62 .551 —
Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1
Arizona 75 64 .540 1½
San Francisco 68 72 .486 9
San Diego 55 86 .390 22½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 11, Washington 8
Philadelphia 9, Miami 4
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona 6, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, N.Y. Mets 4
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 9, Atlanta 8
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-11), 6:40
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10) at Washington (Strasburg 7-7), 7:05
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 13-9), 9:40
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
Tigers 8, White Sox 3
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0
Adduci 1b 5 0 1 1 Rondon 3b 4 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 5 0 0 0 W.Cstll dh 4 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 5 1 2 0 Dvidson 1b 3 1 1 0
V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 0
Goodrum ss 4 3 2 0 Narvaez ph-c 1 0 0 0
Mahtook lf 3 2 2 2 Moncada 2b 4 1 1 1
Greiner c 4 1 2 3 LaMarre lf 3 0 1 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 1 2 2 Engel cf 4 0 1 0
Cordell rf 3 0 0 1
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 3 8 2
Detroit 051″000″020 — 8
Chicago 000″300″000 — 3
E–K.Smith (2), Engel (7), Liriano (1). LOB–Detroit 6, Chicago 6. 2B–Greiner (6), D.Lugo (2), LaMarre (9). HR–Mahtook (6). SB–Goodrum (11), Mahtook (3). SF–Cordell (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Liriano (W,4-9) 5 7 3 2 1 5
Baez H,1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito (L,10-10) 1 1/3 4 5 4 2 3
Santiago 2 2/3 1 1 0 1 3
Gomez 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 5
Bummer 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 2
Burr 1 2 1 1 0 2
Vieira 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th HBP–by Gomez (Jones). WP–Liriano. Umpires–Home, Chris Segal. First, Alfonso Marquez. Second, Sam Holbrook. Third, D.J. Reyburn. T–3:26. A–13,012 (40,615).
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Indians 3, Royals 1
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld dh 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 1 R.Davis pr 0 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 E.Gnzal 3b 0 0 0 0
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 2 1
R.Hrrra 2b 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0
A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 3 1 2 1
Gomes c 4 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 4 0 1 1
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 33 3 10 3
Kansas City 000″100″000 — 1
Cleveland 010″010″01x — 3
E–H.Dozier (7), A.Escobar (10). LOB–Kansas City 2, Cleveland 9. 2B–A.Gordon (18), M.Cabrera (13), Kipnis (25). 3B–O’Hearn (1). SB–Kipnis (7). SF–Kipnis (2). S–Guyer (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller (L,7-6) 7 10 3 1 1 5
Flynn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Kluber W,18-7 6 2/3 2 1 1 1 10
Perez H,13 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand (S,32-37) 1 0 0 0 0 3
Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 8th Umpires–Home, Marty Foster. First, Mark Ripperger. Second, Doug Eddings. Third, Joe West. T–2:31. A–18,435 (35,225).
Pirates 3, Reds 2
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Hmltn cf 5 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0
Peraza ss 4 1 2 1 A.Frzer 2b 4 1 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 G.Plnco rf 4 0 1 1
Gennett 2b 5 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 0 1 1
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 1 0
Schbler rf 4 0 2 0 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 0 0
Casali c 4 0 1 0 Moran 3b 2 0 1 1
Trahan pr 0 1 0 0 Newman ss 2 0 0 0
M.Wllms lf 2 0 2 0 Taillon p 2 0 0 0
D.Hrrra ph 1 0 1 1 Brault p 0 0 0 0
Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Kramer ph 1 0 0 0
G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Ed.Sntn p 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0
Ervin ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 2 11 2 Totals 28 3 6 3
Cincinnati 100″000″001 — 2
Pittsburgh 012″000″00x — 3
DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B–D.Herrera (4), Moran (16). HR–Peraza (10). SB–Dickerson (8). CS–M.Williams (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bailey (L,1-14) 5 6 3 3 1 4
Sims 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 1
Peralta 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Taillon W,12-9 5 8 1 1 0 6
Brault H,3 2 0 0 0 1 2
Santana H,19 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vazquez (S,30-34) 1 2 1 1 2 2
HBP–by Taillon (Suarez), by Sims (Newman), by Romano (Cervelli). WP–Bailey. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Sean Barber. Second, Ted Barrett. Third, Will Little. T–2:55. A–9,560 (38,362).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .335; Martinez, Boston, .335; Altuve, Houston, .318; Segura, Seattle, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Merrifield, Kansas City, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .302; Andujar, New York, .297; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .297.
RUNS–Lindor, Cleveland, 114; Betts, Boston, 111; Martinez, Boston, 103; Benintendi, Boston, 97; Ramirez, Cleveland, 95; Bregman, Houston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 88; Stanton, New York, 87; Chapman, Oakland, 86; Gardner, New York, 84.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 115; Davis, Oakland, 106; Ramirez, Cleveland, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bogaerts, Boston, 89; Lowrie, Oakland, 86; Cruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.
HITS–Martinez, Boston, 170; Segura, Seattle, 163; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Lindor, Cleveland, 160; Betts, Boston, 157; Castellanos, Detroit, 155; Bregman, Houston, 154; Rosario, Minnesota, 154; Brantley, Cleveland, 152; Benintendi, Boston, 148.
DOUBLES–Bregman, Houston, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Betts, Boston, 39; Andujar, New York, 38; Benintendi, Boston, 37; Castellanos, Detroit, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Piscotty, Oakland, 37; 3 tied at 36.
TRIPLES–Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Span, Seattle, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Jones, Detroit, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Profar, Texas, 6.
HOME RUNS–Davis, Oakland, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Lindor, Cleveland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Betts, Boston, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Ramirez, Cleveland, 29; Smith, Tampa Bay, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Anderson, Chicago, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Happ, New York, 15-6; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; 3 tied at 13.
ERA–Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.02; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.73; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.75; Cole, Houston, 2.86; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.11; Morton, Houston, 3.14; Severino, New York, 3.32; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS–Verlander, Houston, 248; Cole, Houston, 243; Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 199; Kluber, Cleveland, 190; Carrasco, Cleveland, 187; Paxton, Seattle, 186; Morton, Houston, 185; Clevinger, Cleveland, 182.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .320; Yelich, Milwaukee, .315; Cain, Milwaukee, .310; Freeman, Atlanta, .307; Zobrist, Chicago, .306; Martinez, St. Louis, .305; Markakis, Atlanta, .304; Arenado, Colorado, .299; Baez, Chicago, .297; Goldschmidt, Arizona, .295.
RUNS–Blackmon, Colorado, 100; Yelich, Milwaukee, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 92; Carpenter, St. Louis, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 88; Harper, Washington, 87; Baez, Chicago, 86; Turner, Washington, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 84.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 100; Suarez, Cincinnati, 100; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 92; Story, Colorado, 92; Rizzo, Chicago, 90; Harper, Washington, 89; Markakis, Atlanta, 85; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; 2 tied at 84.
HITS–Gennett, Cincinnati, 166; Markakis, Atlanta, 165; Freeman, Atlanta, 164; Yelich, Milwaukee, 157; Peraza, Cincinnati, 155; Story, Colorado, 155; Turner, Washington, 154; Baez, Chicago, 153; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 153; Castro, Miami, 152.
DOUBLES–Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Carpenter, St. Louis, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Baez, Chicago, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Rendon, Washington, 34; Cabrera, Philadelphia, 33; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 10; Baez, Chicago, 9; Desmond, Colorado, 8; Nimmo, New York, 8; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 8; Difo, Washington, 7; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 7; Rosario, New York, 7; 4 tied at 6.
HOME RUNS–Carpenter, St. Louis, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 31; Arenado, Colorado, 31; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 31; Suarez, Cincinnati, 31; Baez, Chicago, 30; Story, Colorado, 28; 3 tied at 27.
STOLEN BASES–Turner, Washington, 35; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Cain, Milwaukee, 26; Inciarte, Atlanta, 25; Story, Colorado, 25; MTaylor, Washington, 24; Baez, Chicago, 21; Jankowski, San Diego, 21; Peraza, Cincinnati, 20.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 16-6; Lester, Chicago, 15-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 15-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 14-5; Godley, Arizona, 14-8; Freeland, Colorado, 13-7; Greinke, Arizona, 13-9; Mikolas, St. Louis, 13-4; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 12-9; Williams, Pittsburgh, 12-9.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.68; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.23; Scherzer, Washington, 2.28; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.75; Freeland, Colorado, 2.96; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.96; Greinke, Arizona, 2.97; Corbin, Arizona, 3.06; Williams, Pittsburgh, 3.15; Wood, Los Angeles, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 260; deGrom, New York, 230; Corbin, Arizona, 214; Nola, Philadelphia, 188; Marquez, Colorado, 184; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 179; Greinke, Arizona, 176; Pivetta, Philadelphia, 172; Godley, Arizona, 170; Wheeler, New York, 168.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33
New York City FC 14 8 6 48 50 37
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
New England 8 10 9 33 40 42
D.C. United 8 11 6 30 42 43
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 16 3 24 40 61
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Sporting Kansas City 13 7 6 45 48 33
Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36
Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52
LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 29
New York 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0
Portland 2, Toronto FC 0
San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3
Saturday, September 1
Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Montreal 3, New York 0
Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie
Portland 1, New England 1, tie
Columbus 2, New York City FC 1
FC Dallas 4, Houston 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2
Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2
Vancouver 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, September 2
D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Wednesday, September 5
New England 1, New York City FC 0
Saturday, September 8
D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
Colorado at Portland, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoff Glance
Semifinals
Best-of-5
Friday’s RESULTS
Atlanta 81, Washington 76
Phoenix 86, Seattle 66
Sunday’s RESULTS
Washington 97, Atlanta 76
Phoenix 86, Seattle 84
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 86, Atlanta 81, Washington wins series
Seattle 94, Phoenix 84, Seattle wins series
Finals
Best-of-5
Friday’s Game
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Washington at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept 12
Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14
x-Seattle at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16
x-Washington at Seattle, 8 p.m.
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
Regular Season
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday’s Games
New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 16
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New York Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 17
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Lincoln (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lincoln (Pa.) at CCSU, 6 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East
Liberty at Army, Noon
Valparaiso at Duquesne, Noon
Virginia St. at Robert Morris, Noon
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Campbell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Villanova at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bucknell, 3 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 3 p.m.
Lafayette at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Temple, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
Youngstown St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
South
Georgia Tech at South Florida, Noon
Nevada at Vanderbilt, Noon
Towson at Wake Forest, Noon
Georgia St. at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Air Force at FAU, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Furman at Elon, 6 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Savannah St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine’s at NC Central, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Waldorf at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
SC State at UCF, 6 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
UAB at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chowan at Davidson, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Tennessee St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Samford at Florida St., 7:20 p.m.
Alabama St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Midwest
Mississippi St. at Kansas St., Noon
W. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
E. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
New Mexico at Wisconsin, Noon
Dayton at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Butler at Taylor, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at N. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Southwest
Arizona at Houston, Noon
UCLA at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Angelo St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Cumberland (Tenn.) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas St., 7 p.m.
Baylor at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Far West
Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.
Drake at Montana, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Washington, 5 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Idaho, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
UTEP at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
California at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
UConn at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
San Jose St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Rice at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released OF Craig Gentry. Recalled INF Steve Wilkerson from Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Evan Marshall outright to Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Eric Stout for assignment. Claimed RHP Ben Lively off waivers from Philadelphia. Recalled LHP Jerry Vasto and RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL). Announced a player development contract extension with Wilmington (Carolina) through the 2020 season.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned LHP Danny Coulombe outright to Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Rob Whalen outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joe Biagini on the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Mike Hauschild for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Jonathan Davis from Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Petricka, OF Dwight Smith Jr., 1B Rowdy Tellez and SS Richard Urena from Buffalo.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zack Godley on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Matt Andriese from Visalia (Cal) and SS Ildemaro Vargas from Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHPs Arodys Vizcaino and RHP Jose Ramirez to Rome (SAL) for rehab assignments.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Mark Zagunis on the 60-day DL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed working agreements with Oklahoma City (PCL), Tulsa (TL), Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) and Great Lakes (MWL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 3B Martin Prado on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia and RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Christopher Bostick from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Tyler Kinley and OF Peter O’Brein from New Orleans. Transferred OF Garrett Cooper to the 60-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Jesmuel Valentin outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled SS J.P. Crawford from Lehigh Valley.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded OF Rubi Silva and RHP Taylor Grover to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP D.J. Brown.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released C Jeffrey Sneed.
Football
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Released S Rolan Milligan, LB Darnell Sankey and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Claimed DE Romeo Okwara off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Signed LB Trevor Bates, C Leo Koloamatangi and RB Donnel Pumphrey to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Jack Tocho on the practice squad injured list. Signed CB Jalen Myrick to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived RB Boston Scott. Signed OL Michael Ola.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Robert Martin. Signed LB Nate Stupar.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB Byron Marshall on injured reserve. Terminated the practice squad contract of QB Nic Shimonek. Signed LB Josh Keyes. Signed TE J.P. Holtz to the practice squad.
Hockey
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LW Ben Thomson to a one-year contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MIAMI MLS OWNERSHIP GROUP — Announced the name of the new franchise is Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.
College
BROWN — Named Antone Grayhas assistant men’s basketball coach.
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE — Named Carissa Sherman graduate assistant softball coach.
HOFSTRA — Named Lindsay Mayer assistant softball coach.
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO — Promoted assistant men’s hockey coach Todd Knott to associate head coach.
NYU — Named Sam Petersen assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach and Eric Tarakjian assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.
OKLAHOMA — Announced DE/LB Addison Gumbs will transfer.
TEMPLE — Promoted associate athletics director Lee Roberts to senior associate athletics director for facilities and event management.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Boys Golf
SENECA EAST 183, ELMWOOD 210
AT BIRCH RUN GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Turner Bridgeford, Seneca East, 40. Other scores: (SE) Jake Forehand 44, Blake Miller 48, Andy Bauman 51. (Elm) Carter Taft 47, Mason Greene 50, Austin Minich 53, Kobe Shank 60.
VAN BUREN 145, LIBERTY-BENTON 155
ARCADIA 184
AT LAKELAND GOLF COURSE
MEDALIST: Quentin Weddell, Van Buren, 34. Other scores: (VB) Connor Ohlrich 36, Noah Frederick 37, A.J. Overmyer 38. (L-B) Logan Kizer 38, Michael Kotey, Luke Sunderman & Seth Lasiter 39. (Arc) Wyatt Lucas 42, Casey Cramer 44, Will Recker & Joel Lininger 49.
records: Van Buren 6-0 overall, 6-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Liberty-Benton 7-1, 5-1; Arcadia 5-6, 1-5.
Hopewell-Loudon 183, Leipsic 191
Riverdale 201
At Pike Run Golf Club
MEDALIST: Cody Balliet, Hopewell-Loudon, 42. Other scores: (H-L) Owen Schumm 46, Kiley Cline 46, Luke Graham 49; (Leip) Mason Tadena 46, Mason Brandt 48, Jaden Siefker 48, Brock Lammers 49; (Riv) Andrew Kuenzli 45, Rease Haley 49, Curtis Tracey 52, Justin Hartman & Jakob Tackett 55.
records: Hopewell-Loudon 4-2 Blanchard Valley Conference; Leipsic 3-12, 1-5 BVC; Riverdale 6-10, 0-6 BVC.
Junior Varsity Boys Golf
Liberty-Benton 194, Carey 241
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Cross Country
Allen East & Cory-Rawson at Riverdale, 5
Prep Girls Golf
Findlay & Van Buren in Northwest Ohio Girls Golf League tournament at Detwiler Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Montpelier, Bluffton & North Baltimore at Patrick Henry, 4:30
Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #2, Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course, 4:30
Prep Boys Golf
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference Shootout #2 at Crosswinds Golf Club, 4
Old Fort at Fremont Ross, 4
Ottoville & North Baltimore at Ayersville, 4:30
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 4:30
Bucyrus & Hopewell-Loudon at Carey, 4:30
McComb at Elmwood, 4:30
Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverdale, 5
Lakota at Danbury (SBC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Miller City at Van Buren, 5
Old Fort at Tiffin Columbian, 5
Prep Girls Tennis
Fostoria at Fremont Ross, 4:30
Tiffin Calvert at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 4:30
Prep Volleyball
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 5:30
Rossford at Elmwood (NBC), 5:30
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5;30
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort (SBC), 5:30
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary (SBC), 5:30
Danbury at Lakota (SBC), 5:30
Allen East at Van Buren, 5:30
Toledo Woodward at North Baltimore, 5:30